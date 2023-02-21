No matter where you look for inspiration — Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, or design blogs — there’s a good chance you’ve come across the aesthetic home look. Part trendy, part personal, and usually with an underlying tone of minimalism, the trend encompasses a variety of styles from boho to mid-century. Think: ceramic vases, wooden accent furniture, Moroccan-inspired rugs, rattan light fixtures, and plenty of beige.

The aesthetic home trend might look expensive (and let’s be clear — it definitely can be), but Target has an incredible selection of decor and furniture to achieve the look for less. Upholstered benches with bolster pillows are a perfect option for entryway seating, velvet accent chairs and rattan sconces will create the perfect reading nook, and understated framed prints and beautiful ceramics offer that found-it-at-a-thrift-store vibe without the hassle (or dust). Ahead, shop 20 of our favorite aesthetic home finds from Target to transform your home this Spring.