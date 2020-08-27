As trendsetters go, Victoria Beckham is one of the elites — whatever she wears, we want it. Earlier this week, the designer debuted a gorgeous 70s-inspired microfloral maxi dress from her fashion label to Instagram. In the video clip, Victoria proved that maxi dresses are perfectly acceptable working-from-home attire, as she glided around in the bohemian number. As expected, fans are already keen to recreate the look and these 10 floral maxi dresses will help you do just that. Because it's time to level-up your #WFH wardrobe for the new season.

Ready for the Autumn/Winter period, Victoria Beckham's microfloral maxi dress is the perfect transitional outfit: it's easy-to-wear with long, flowy sleeves and comes belted at the waist for an extra feminine touch.

But here's the thing: as we all know, Victoria Beckham dresses do not come cheap and this piece in particular will set you back £1,690 (!).

Luckily, it's a simple outfit to recreate for those on a smaller budget. The high street is fully embracing Autumn/Winter floral dresses that work well under a trench coat or leather jacket. Here are 10 maxi dress options to get you started.