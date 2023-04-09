With the spring season finally here, there’s never been a better time to reevaluate and refresh your everyday wardrobe. Saying goodbye to heavy layers and hello to crisp and breathable pieces is a great way to kick off the start of warm weather. But what’s even better is getting some of those brand-new styles on sale. Alala — the luxury athleisure brand worn by celebs like Ashley Graham, Lizzo, and the Kardashians — is hosting its semi-annual Friends Are Family sale from April 9 through April 22, offering 30% off its entire site with code BUDDIES.

If you’re unfamiliar with Alala, allow this fashion writer to put you on. Based in New York City, the female-founded luxury activewear brand is known for its high-end everyday items that can fit into virtually any wardrobe, and that’ll outlast trend cycles — think minimalist-chic brands like The Row and Khaite, made athleisure. Designed with top-tier quality, exceptional fit, and inclusive sizing in mind, Alala deserves a spot in your spring wardrobe.

But you’ll want to move quickly, because this sale is only for a limited time. So grab your favorite pieces now while you still can — just remember to use the code BUDDIES at checkout. Below, look at some must-have items now if you need inspiration on what to buy during the sale.

This Seamless Bra That Comes In A Ton Of Colors

Frankly, you can never have enough cute sports bras — and in an array of pretty colors, you could wear a different version of the Barre Cami Bra every day of the week, and then some. Outfitted in a soft, seamless rib with a small keyhole in the front and criss-cross straps in the back, this cami bra can be sported under a loose V-neck tee or worn by itself with high-waisted bike shorts. However, it is low on support, so consider only wearing it for low-intensity workouts or lounging.

Sizes: S — L | Colors: 12 | Material: 95% Nylon, 5% Lycra

These Sleek Leggings That Can Go From The Gym To The Bar

Of course, these leggings are perfect to wear to the gym thanks to their stretchy feel, but the shiny ribbed fabric looks so sleek that you’d think they’re a regular pair of skinny pants. Just add a corset top and an oversized blazer, and you’re ready for cocktails. They look great with all shoes, from sneakers to heels to ankle boots. Trust, with leggings like these, you really can’t go wrong.

Sizes: XS — 3X | Colors: 3 | Material: 87% Polyamide, 13% Spandex

This Classic White Tennis Dress That’s A Perfect Spring Staple

Put your LBDs aside to make space for this little white dress. Named after the queen of tennis, the Serena Dress is the perfect staple for your spring wardrobe. It’s super lightweight and breathable thanks to its recycled polyester material that offers SPF 50+ protection with side mesh panels for ventilation, so you can wear it on the court (if that’s your thing), or on a Hot Girl Walk through the park. Either way, you’ll look chic.

Sizes: XS — 3X | Colors: 5 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

A Stylish Take On Your Basic Crewneck Sweatshirt

Your go-to crewneck will be jealous of this mock-neck sweatshirt. Its pleated sleeves and slightly cropped, boxy fit will elevate any casual outfit. It comes in black and this pretty periwinkle hue that will look so fab paired with white denim, or the matching sweats below for a coordinating moment.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 2 | Material: 51% Polyester, 44% Rayon, 5% Spandex

This Pair of Elevated Sweats That You Can Wear Practically Anywhere

Featuring two side pockets and pleats on the front and the back, these tailored sweats are absolutely perfect for almost any occasion. Grab them for those cool spring days to wear while running errands, working from home, or even wearing to a casual office — they’re much more polished than your usual sweats. They’re so comfortable, thanks to their loose fit and elastic waistband. They’re available in this pretty pale blue color or classic black, if you want something more versatile.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 2 | Material: 51% Polyester, 44% Rayon, 5% Spandex

This Lightweight Jacket That’s Perfect For The Spring Weather

Spring weather can be a little unpredictable, so you need a jacket that you can layer on when needed, but that’s also light enough for you to pack away when the sun comes out. Say hello to said jacket: The Ace Jacket is equipped with SPF 50+, which is ideal for those bright sunny days that come with a slight breeze, but it also has mesh paneling for ventilation, so you won’t overheat. In addition, it’s outfitted with two side pockets, a full zipper, and a sporty-chic mock-neck collar. It’s designed for wearing on the tennis court, as the name suggests, but it’s sophisticated enough to wear on the daily.

Sizes: XS — 3X | Colors: 4 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

The Timeless Cashmere-Blend Cardigan That Belongs In Every Closet

No matter which way your personal style leans, you can always use a staple crewneck cardigan — especially if it’s rendered in a soft, luxurious cashmere blend, like the best-selling Goddess Cardigan. It’s also crafted with soft, stretchy synthetic materials like viscose and spandex, so unlike most other cashmere garments, it’s machine washable. Ribbed detailing and a slightly cropped fit make this feel a little ‘90s-inspired, the perfect pairing with some on-trend baggy denim and loafers like the model wears above (but it goes with everything else in your closet, too). Choose from black or white.

Sizes: XS — XL | Colors: 2 | Material: 36% Viscose, 35% Nylon, 23% Polyester, 4% Cashmere, 2% Spandex

More Of Our Favorite Pieces From The Alala 30% Off Sale