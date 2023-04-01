Peak wedding season is upon us, which means we have to drop the comfycore trend and get dressed up — or really dressed up. If your spring/summer schedule is packed with weddings (and all their attendant events), turn to Alamour The Label, a boutique Australian brand known for creating both ready-to-wear and custom event wear. They’ve just launched the Monaco Collection, a cocktail-ready line inspired by the glitz and glam of its namesake destination.

Committed to creating styles that epitomize, in the brand’s own words, “every woman’s right to do as she pleases,” their show-stopping formal styles have been seen on influencers and celebrities like Addison Rae and Serena Williams. The Monaco Collection is no different — each item is a little (or a lot) extra, featuring eye-catching details that’ll look just as gorgeous on the dance floor IRL as they will on your grid. Whether you’re choosing a glittery beaded jumpsuit with feather-trimmed cuffs for a special birthday celebration, a rosette-trimmed midi dress with a corset back for a bachelorette party, or a slim-fit, feather-hemmed sheath for a black-tie wedding, there’s a statement-making piece in the collection guaranteed to suit your taste. The line even includes heels and jewelry, so you can complete your look in a snap.

This Feathered Top & Sequined Pant Set That’s High-Key Glam

While it’s perfect for anyone seeking a Look with a capital “L,” you’ll find the Oberta Set to be remarkably versatile; you can split the pieces up and wear the feathered, spaghetti-strap bustier to dress up high-waisted denim, or pair the sequined, high-waisted palazzo pants with a simple white tank. Or wear the set as one with a pair of sky-high heels for a glam party look.

Sizes: XXS — XL | Colors: 1

A Feathery Mini Dress That’s Perfectly Extra

Maximalists, rejoice. In a statement-making red, this thigh-grazing dress is covered in rows and rows of the fluffiest feathers, punctuated with off-the-shoulder sleeves and delicate, adjustable straps. It might be a mini dress, but there’s nothing small about the energy of this gorgeous dress. Match the maximalist mood with a pair of sparkly earrings.

Sizes: XXS — XL | Colors: 1

This Sculptural Floral Midi Dress With A Lace-Up Back

Every aspect of the Ginvra’s design is special, from the long, puffed sleeves punctuated by buttoned cuffs, to the monochromatic 3-D rosettes that stud the sleeves and bodice and continue onto the skirt. The corset-inspired wired bodice features a sweetheart neckline, padded cups, and a sexy lace-up back, and that elegant powder blue shade is just the thing for warm-weather events.

Sizes: XXS — XL | Colors: 1

A Semi-Sheer Beaded Jumpsuit With Feather-Trimmed Cuffs

Made from semi-sheer fabric peppered with glittery beads and sequins in an intricate vine pattern, this jumpsuit is made for dancing. Finished off with long, feather-trimmed sleeves and an open-slit back that offers just a hint of skin, this jumpsuit is perfect for anyone who wants a little extra coverage without sacrificing one iota of glam.

Sizes: XXS — XL | Colors: 1

This Soft & Elegant Asymmetrical Midi Dress

Where one side rises, the other falls; asymmetry at its chicest, this sophisticated midi dress features a long sleeve on one side, contrasted by a thigh-high slit on the other. Rendered in pale sage floral satin with graceful pleats and gathers, this is an elegant, timeless dress you’ll want to wear to all your formal and semi-formal events.

Sizes: XXS — XL | Colors: 1

This Beaded Pink Dress With Daring Cutouts

Take the Barbiecore trend out for cocktails with this calf-length sheath dress; the vibrant pink shade and shimmery pink beaded details manage to be both playful and sophisticated enough for dressier occasions. Featuring daring cutouts at the midsection, back, and neckline, the brand suggests pairing the Fioretta with their sparkly fuchsia Kamila Heels.

Sizes: XXS — XL | Colors: 1

A Retro-Chic Dress With An Ethereal Tiered Skirt

The Barbara dress channels the glitz of the ‘50s and ‘60s with its fluffy, tiered skirt made of snowy white Swiss dot mesh and frill-trimmed bodice, but the sparkly diamante halter neckline keeps things modern. It’s belted at the waist for definition, and the low back contrasts with the full skirt for an effect that’s truly ethereal. Allow the frills to take center stage and pair with some simple strappy heels.

Sizes: XXS — XL | Colors: 1

A Sleek Strapless Midi Dress Adorned With A Feather Trim

If you’re a maximalist who secretly loves minimalism (or vice versa), consider the Briel dress; the strapless, fitted silhouette feels simple and streamlined, while the bold red shade and fluttery feather trim are delightfully extra. Leave the neckline bare, and pop on a pair of statement earrings for a look that’s as elegant as it is exciting.

Sizes: XXS — XL | Colors: 1

These Strappy Heels You’ll Wear With Everything

Not only would these strappy sandals look incredible with pretty much every piece Alamour offers, they’d coordinate with so many other items in your wardrobe. Featuring slim, strappy laces and a modern square heel and open toe, you’ll wear these heels with more casual denim and dresses just as much as you will with cocktail and formal attire.

Sizes: 36 — 41 | Colors: 1

A Pair Of Grab-&-Go Sparkly Gold Hoops

Sure to become an essential part of your jewelry collection, the Ellen Gold Diamante Hoop Earrings can be popped on to add some effortless sparkle to cocktail and formal attire, but they’ll look just as chic dressing up your favorite tank and jeans. At 7.5 centimeters, they’re large enough to be eye-catching, but slim enough to make dressing them down a breeze.