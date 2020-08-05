Alicia Keys Is Launching A Beauty Line With e.l.f. Cosmetics

Grammy award winner Alicia Keys is launching a beauty range with e.l.f. Cosmetics. The brand announced the partnership on Aug. 5, and the line is expected to launch in 2021.

The collab appears to be focused at least partially on skin care, with the brand citing Keys' own "skin care journey" as inspiration. E.l.f. also said the line, which doesn't yet have a name, will feature "skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products."

There may be more than just skin care, though. In an interview with WWD e.l.f. chief executive officer Tarang Amin said the range will span multiple categories within the beauty space. As for its availability, the brand will have a "strong digital presence" and will partner with traditional retailers to reach consumers.

“Alicia is not just an icon, she is an inspiration," said Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f.'s chief marketing officer and president of the new beauty brand with Alicia Keys, in a company statement. "Her perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless."

Alongside products, Keys' new range will also focus on "inner beauty, wellness, and connection," according to the statement. Amin added that the line is about more than the items it plans to release. "She has such important messaging on inclusivity, empowerment, wellness, self-care, rituals," he told WWD. "So really being able to bring all those elements out in rich storytelling is a key part of what this brand is going to be about."