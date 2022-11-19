While I love all my holiday sales equally, there is a special place in my heart and budget for the AllSaints Black Friday sale — which, this year, is generously offering 30% off the entire site from now until November 28. With their pitch-perfect aesthetic soup of Savile Row suiting and Camden Town punks, the East London-born brand helped me hone my personal style back in high school (anyone else remember the great drop-crotch jeans of 2011?), and now, I continue to rely on AllSaints for elevated closet staples and special-occasion clothes alike. Which is all to say: I will likely be coming away from this sale with yet another moto jacket in hand, and I know you’re going to want one, too.

Well beyond their iconic leather jackets, right now on AllSaints you’ll find plenty of premium knitwear, effortless separates, and sparkly little party numbers, as the season demands, all with the brand’s signature downtown edge and heirloom-worthy constructions. Up ahead, shop a small selection of my favorite pieces of the season, all for 30% off through November 28.

Shop Our Favorites From The AllSaints Black Friday Sale

The Classic Biker Jacket

If you only get one thing from the AllSaints sale, let it be a biker jacket. With a wide double lapel, dull nickel hardware, and a diagonal zipper, the best-selling Dalby in particular is the Platonic ideal of the classic cruiser. The pure lambskin leather only gets softer, more flexible, and cooler-looking over time, so don’t be afraid to wear it hard — it’ll outlast every other coat in your closet.

Available sizes: UK 4/US 0 — UK 16/US 12

Available colors: 3

The Mini Dress

Have you heard the good news? Indie sleaze is back. It’d be easy to imagine Cory Kennedy & Co. wearing the Dani Shimmer Mini Dress to Max Fish (RIP), plus artfully smeared black eyeliner and ripped fishnets, but the cutout details along the sternum and lower back render this dress totally current. The pleated metallic fabric is a luxe upgrade from the once-ubiquitous lamé. Swap the worn-in ballet flats for over-the-knee boots for a circa-2023 going-out look that’d still make the Cobrasnake proud.

Available sizes: UK 4/US 0 — UK 16/US 12

Available colors: 1

The Shearling Aviator Jacket

Bummed by the end of leather jacket season? The cozier answer to the classic moto jacket, AllSaints’ signature aviator jacket is crafted of pure, high-shine lamb leather and fully lined in the warmest sheepskin, so you don’t need to tuck away your sartorial security blanket when temperatures drop. The fit is generous enough to accommodate chunky sweaters without adding bulk, too. A buckled belt and collar look tough, but that jet black shearling lining the double lapels and cuffs feels very luxe glam-punk.

Available sizes: XS — L

Available colors: 1

The Cashmere-Blend Coat

I’ve been obsessed with my AllSaints ankle-length wool peacoat for five years now (and I plan to wear it for many more years to come), but this season, I’m eyeing the Riley Coat as a special addition to my overcoat collection. It has the clean, simple lines of my beloved peacoat, but the funnel neck, self-tie belt, and ultra-soft, recycled cashmere-wool blend feel like luxurious upgrades. A safety pin-inspired closure at the collarbone adds edge, lest you forget this is an AllSaints piece we’re dealing with.

Available sizes: UK 4/US 0 — UK 16/US 12

Available colors: 1

The Silky Slip Dress

Never underestimate the power of a simple satin slip dress. In a graceful maxi length, the Hadley features a sultry cowl neck, body-skimming fit, adjustable spaghetti straps, and subtle side slits for freedom of movement, made of recycled materials and cut to drop-dead perfection. Choose from six beautifully curated colors, including the rich evergreen above that feels particularly appropriate for the holiday party circuit.

Available sizes: UK 4/US 0 — UK 16/US 12

Available colors: 6

The Roll-Neck Sweater

Season after season, AllSaints manages to roll out exciting, ever-so-slightly rebellious iterations of staple knitwear, and for me, the Lock Roll Neck Sweater is the MVP of the current line-up. With an asymmetrical hem intercepted by a hip-height side slit, extra-long sleeves, and textural exposed seams, it’s an architectural take on a classic turtleneck — but the relaxed fit and divinely soft wool-yak blend construction are nothing if not wearable. You’ll reach for this weekly.

Available sizes: XS — L

Available colors: 3

The Wide-Leg Trousers

Few items of clothing are as effortlessly cool as a slouchy-yet-perfectly-tailored wide-leg pant. If you’ve been tip-toeing around the trend, try the Nyes — a high rise and removable belted waist create instant structure, making them more wearable than most, while the front pleats and side pockets harken to classic, louche suiting. You’ll wear these chameleonic trousers more than you may think — they look cool with pretty much anything you throw at them, from slinky tops and strappy heels to turtlenecks and loafers.

Available sizes: UK 4/US 0 — UK 16/US 12

Available colors: 1

The Printed Dress

Rule number one of shopping at AllSaints: Don’t sleep on their prints. Rendered in dark-romantic tones, the abstract butterfly print embellishing this maxi dress is sure to please the brand’s goth contingent. (The print also shows up in a mesh pencil dress and a ruffled mini dress, in case you fall in love with it.) An adjustable drawstring cord snakes through the gathered skirt, so you can amplify the front slit as much as you want. Play up the Victoriana vibes with a pair of pointed-toe lace-up leather boots and a choker.

Available sizes: UK 4/US 0 — UK 16/US 12

Available colors: 1

The Chelsea Boots

AllSaints is about as British as brands come, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’ve nailed the Chelsea boot, that most Anglo of shoe styles. Though you truly can’t go wrong with any of the brand’s 20ish iterations on the Chelsea boot, I’m partial to the Harlee. Crafted of responsibly manufactured cow leather, these boots check all the style’s required boxes — elastic side panels, an ankle-height shaft, and pull tabs for easy on-and-off — but that extra-chunky treaded sole spilling out from the upper will make you look twice. A far cry from Queen Vic’s staid riding boot, but honestly just as functional.

Available sizes: UK 2/US 5/EU 35 — UK 8/US 11/EU 41

Available colors: 1

Discover More Editor Favorites From AllSaints’ 30% Off Sale

I wish I could’ve showcased so many more AllSaints pieces worth considering, but for now, I’ll direct you straight to the AllSaints sale — aka, the entire website — so you can peruse these epic 30% off discounts at your leisure (until the sale ends on November 28, that is). I’ll meet you there.