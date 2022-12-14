You’ll want to stop what you’re doing and shop these affordable designer pieces from AllSaints right effing now: The British cool-girl brand known for its leather jackets dropped a fresh collection ripe for gifting to yourself or one very lucky someone else. Luckily, AllSaints offers covetable finds for every budget. You’ll want to act quickly, though, because these pieces are going faster than a New York City sample sale.

Luxury Fashion For Every Budget

If you’re on a budget, consider grabbing AllSaints’ canvas tote for a sophisticated carry-all. You’ll probably get plenty of mileage from a beanie, too, and the Farren hat is an elevated staple with its wool blend and subtle leather logo. (Plus, both are under $50.) If your budget is a little higher, invest in a statement top first — it’s the most visible part of any outfit, so you’ll get the most bang for your buck.

AllSaints: Ready For Winter

The aesthetic of this season’s collection is moody rock-and-roll with a high-fashion twist; picture dark floral prints, leopard, and a graphic skull tee. Textures includes plenty of leather, along with glossy fleece sweatshirts and abstract prints on sheer mesh. From dresses that pair naturally with combat boots to going-out tops begging for ripped denim, these modern, luxe pieces are made for every day. And for a serious treat, you can’t go wrong with a leather jacket.

Shop the best AllSaints deals below, from bargains to investment pieces.

1. A High-End Tote Bag That’s Actually Affordable

This is a tote you really can carry every day. The 100% cotton canvas is lightweight yet durable with a warped leopard print that gives the tote a decided mood. It’s an unexpected take on a classic pattern, and it’ll look cool trundling your laptop to work before transitioning seamlessly to happy hour. It’s also an easygoing accessory for grocery shopping or bringing on trips when you need an extra bag.

2. This Cozy Beanie In Leather & Wool

If the beanie is one of your staples, investing in a nice version will elevate your look every day of cozy season. The Farren beanie looks similar to high-end designer versions — but at one-third the price. An acrylic wool blend means it’s going to be warm and breathable, while the leather patch logo makes a subtle statement. You can wear it for everything from the weekday commute to the hiking trail.

3. This Effortlessly Cool Graphic Tee

The Omnia tee feels equal parts goth and feminine with its graphic skull created out of butterfly silhouettes. Woven from 100% organic cotton, it has a slouchy fit for that laid-back feel. You can wear it with leggings on the weekend, but it also looks sharp under a black blazer as part of a high/low going-out look.

4. A Chic Take On A Classic Sneaker

One indispensable shoe in every wardrobe is a pair of stylish sneakers. These canvas low-tops are neutral enough to be versatile, yet have a fashion-forward edge that’ll transform simple jeans and a tee. (Or wear them with a suit if you work in a creative office.) The canvas comes pre-weathered over a translucent ribbed-rubber sole— plus, the map coordinates printed on the side give this shoe a bit of intrigue.

5. This Darkly Romantic “Desk To Dinner” Top

Wear this chic top with straight-legged denim and ankle boots by day, or tuck it into a leather skirt like the one below for a party-ready look. It combines the shape of a fitted mock turtleneck with elegant pleating over the chest — all in an artsy abstract print on mesh. It’s supremely fashion-driven yet practical, and you can count on wanting to wear it for every occasion. For an entry-level investment, it’s under $100.

6. The Faux Leather Mini Every Fashion Girl Is Wearing

The leather mini skirt is a street-style star, and this one is made with attention to detail, from its eco-friendly vegan leather to the use of moto-inspired hardware. The faux leather is made using a water-based process, which means fewer chemicals are involved in its production and backed with soft, recycled polyester. Heavy metal details include a functional center-front zipper and metal zips over its two hidden pockets. (Yes, pockets!) It’s the sort of capsule piece that will never go out of style.

7. A Luxurious Scarf To Top It All Off

For just under $60, you can swaddle yourself against the world in a soft cloud of designer wool. This AllSaints blanket scarf is light enough to be worn year-round, and the natural fiber ensures cozy warmth while wicking moisture and regulating your body temperature. The graphic sans serif border makes just enough of a statement without taking over. Good thing it goes with everything in your closet, because it’s one of those pieces you’ll wear multiple times per week.

8. The Cutaway Sweatshirt That’s Peak Athleisure-Luxe

It’s the kind of piece you won’t find anywhere else. The Cygni sweatshirt proves that athleisure is here to stay as a fashion moment. The knit is coated with a leather-like sheen while angel wing cut-outs reveal a sliver of shoulder blade. (Or a peek of a strappy bralette.) Another sustainable style, the sweatshirt’s fabric is fused from a blend of recycled polyester with organic cotton. Throw it over your compression leggings and sneakers en route to the gym, or wear it to a party with cigarette pants and heels.

9. The Trendy Jean Silhouette To Adopt Right Now

The Dani denim joggers are one style I can nearly guarantee you don’t own, which is all the more reason to hop on this trend at its forefront. They seem niche at first, but the mom jean silhouette promises to be surprisingly wearable. Aside from their elastic cuffs and deep utility pockets, the loose, high-waisted jean will feel like a natural part of your wardrobe in 100% cotton. Pair with a classic tee and sneakers, or consider adding a floral blouse and heels to juxtapose against their utilitarian nature.

10. A Sleek Leather Bag For Day To Night

It’s spendy, but this investment bag delivers multiple returns. The minimalist leather design with a large, rectangular buckle speaks to modern luxury — the kind of accessory that elevates whatever you’re wearing, and you can wear it with a lot. It looks and feels high-end but was built for the high-speed demands of daily life; carry it as a shoulder bag, crossbody, belt bag, or evening clutch. The purse is versatile and durable, with supple leather and heavy metal hardware. If you can only have one bag, make it the Frankie.

11. The Statement Dress With Serious Instagram Appeal

There’s a lot going on here, which is precisely why the Amaya dress is one to covet. The metallic knit shimmers in muted silver and black, softening the daring pattern’s overall impact without fading into the woodwork. With classic lines, it looks just as great with pitch-black tights and boots as it does metallic heels. And, unlike fussier, more expensive silk dresses, the stretch-knit Amaya is machine-washable and fully lined to prevent show-through. Buy it now, wear it all year. (And the year after that.)

12. A Heritage Leather Jacket You’ll Have For Life

If you’re ready to put money down on a designer leather jacket, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better investment than one of AllSaints’ iconic pieces. The Cargo jacket is a luxurious, sustainable design where each piece is genuinely one-of-a-kind. Velvety sheep leather is tailored into a sleek, boxy moto fit through the body and finished with quilting on the shoulders. The jacket is hand-weathered and delivered to your doorstep tightly rolled for a bespoke finish that guarantees no two jackets will be exactly alike. AllSaints is a member of the Leather Working Group, which guarantees responsible leather, and the Cargo is lined with silky recycled polyester for an investment piece you can feel good about buying.

