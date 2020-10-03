With their incredibly soft sheepskin lining and velvety suede uppers, UGGs are icons of comfort that epitomize laidback Australian style. Everyone from Paris Hilton to Tom Brady has been spotted in a pair. But if you’re looking for an alternative to UGGs, you’re in good company: at $170 a pop for the Classic Short II boot, they’re a little steep for the average person who just wants an impossibly cozy pair of boots to comfort their feet — and that's to say nothing of the fact that many shoppers these days are seeking vegan footwear. The good news is that there are plenty of boots that channel all of UGG's cozy-chic aesthetic at a more budget-friendly price point — and yes, some are 100% vegan.

First, it's helpful to know what makes UGGs so covetable so you know how to spot a worthy alternative. Uggs are made from top-quality materials, like twin-face sheepskin suede for the upper that’s treated to repel water and resist stains, and feature worthy details like an extra panel on the heel to help them last forever. They have real sheepskin linings and insoles, with a proprietary rubberized foam sole for cushiony traction that feels light as air.

You can find good budget alternatives in suedes still made from sheepskin and sometimes cow. Most UGG lookalikes are also lined in sheepskin, although some just come with the lined insole. There are plenty of vegan UGG alternatives, too, with brushed faux suede and super soft imitation fur. Either way, you might have to choose between a rubber sole or one made from foam — both are waterproof and afford good traction.

From a classic UGG-style boot to the iconic sweater boot and a fur-trimmed option you have to see to believe, these seven UGG alternatives — for vegans and non-vegans alike — are backed by rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.

1. The UGG Alternative With A Cult Following

Non-vegan

With more than 5,000 glowing five-star Amazon reviews, these Bearpaw boots are a nearly spot-on nod to the original UGGs. The brand's Emma short snow boot is made from sheepskin suede with whipstitched details on the seams and a soft shearling lining. The waterproof rubber sole is 1 inch thick to absorb shock and offers good traction — the only thing you might miss is a stain-resistant treatment, but these well-made and sturdy boots will last years if cared for properly. "I got my first pair for almost 10 years ago and wore them almost every day during the winter. Replacing them because the shearling inside under my feet finally wore out, but the rest of the boot is still going strong," one longtime fan reported. Their tall boot is also highly rated.

Available colors: 41

Available sizes: 5 – 11

2. A Pair Of Cruelty-Free Boots That Look A Lot Like UGGs

Vegan

This vegan alternative to UGGs is made from soft synthetic nubuck with a faux fur footbed for a similar iconic look and feel that doesn't rely on animal products. The sole is made from a type of EVA foam that's lightweight and waterproof but doesn't skimp on tread. "The materials and construction of these boots are overall pretty amazing for being so affordable and faux," one shopper remarked, who compared these to their original UGGs, then providing this update: "Have worn these pretty much daily due to the amount of snow we’ve had where I live (Minnesota). They have worn amazingly despite the elements I’ve put them through. I am still so impressed by the quality. I’ll probably buy several more pairs."

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 6 – 10

3. A Short Sheepskin Bootie

Non-vegan

For a sheepskin ankle bootie, these are a remarkable bargain. The upper is Italian suede with an Australian sheepskin lining and an adorable ankle cuff, plus stitching details on the seams. The synthetic rubber sole is thick and sewn into place for durable wear, although it might not be as bouncy as real rubber or foam. "These are not a fitted slipper, more like a sheepskin type boot fit," one shopper advised. Other reviewers noted these slippers ran a little on the wide side, but that hasn't stopped fans from giving the cozy booties high marks on Amazon. "I wear them everywhere in my house and have been pretty hard on them, walking my dogs in wet grass and in the rain in them. At the price you cannot go wrong, and these are one of my happy successes in bargain hunting online," another reviewer commented.

Available options: 2

Available sizes: 5 – 9.5

4. These Cute Faux Suede Boots With Bows

Vegan

If you've been pining for an alternative for the UGG Bailey bow boot, your ship just came in. This Holly boot has an imitation suede upper and is fully lined in thick faux fur. It features a nameplate on the heel and a trio of satin bows running down the back of the calf that shoppers noted were remarkably cute and strong. "I threw them in the washing machine and they looked brand new. The bows did not detach in the process," one reviewer was amazed to report. Fans were also impressed by the thick lug sole on these boots, which offer incredible traction on slippery and uneven surfaces. You can also find this boot as an ankle boot.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 – 12

5. The Luxe Sheepskin Slippers Your Feet Deserve

Non-vegan

The first time you slip these on, you'll wonder where they've been all your life. This version of the UGG slipper is nearly identical — and half the price. The slides are made from twin-face sheepskin, which is the same type that UGG uses. They're also treated to shed water and resist stains. Shearling lining and the fluffiest trim are something to look forward to after a long day, and keep your feet warm and dry no matter the weather. What's more, the EVA foam sole feels like a pillowtop. "These are perfect! High quality, cushy, warm, and cozy," one fan enthused, adding, "Equal quality to UGG or Old Friend, two other similar brands in real shearling. [...]"I wear a 7.5 normally and ordered a 7 based on reviews saying these run large — and it worked out perfectly." And if you're looking for a version like this but with faux materials, these vegan slippers have a similar look.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 – 11

6. A Pair Of Cozy-Chic Sweater Boots

Non-vegan

This alternative to the UGG Cardy boot riffs on the same sweater-knit upper with an adjustable calf height and arrowhead buttons. (The UGG Cardy boot's toggles are round.) There's no shearling lining with this pair owing to the sweater material, but you do get to sink your toes into plush sheepskin insoles. The rubber sole is sturdy and lightly gridded for traction. "These are VERY comfortable, not as luxurious on the footbed as UGGs would be, but still very nice and warm and soft. They look really cute pulled up or folded over," one shopper raved, adding, "The big claw-shaped buttons are on both sides of the cuff, so you see a nice detail whether they are pulled up or folded over. [...]"

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 – 12

7. These Leather Boots With Epic Fur Trim

Non-vegan

These high-drama UGG alternatives pair laidback Aussie style with some serious glamour. The cow suede leather boot is topped with the fluffiest fur cuff you'll ever see, made from rabbit and raccoon fur. They're lined with synthetic sherpa and have a thick rubber sole with snowflake-stamped traction. Several devoted UGG wearers chimed in with their reviews, noting that they were great boots for fans of the style, with one reviewer commenting: "These boots are just as warm and comfy." Another shopper advised "These boots are so cuuuute! They fit a slim-to-average calf and look just like UGGs – but more unique. Definitely order up a half size."