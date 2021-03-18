Like many people over the last year, Aly Raisman has fully embraced the comfortable life when it comes to her fashion choices.

“My go-to quarantine look is currently sweatpants and a sweatshirt,” Raisman tells Bustle. “It’s what I feel most comfortable in and what I am actually wearing right now.”

Those looking to channel the two-time Olympian’s laid-back style are in luck — she just launched a new collection with Aerie, a brand she’s worked with for several years.

This collection marks their third collaboration, and a percentage of sales will go to Darkness to Light, a non-profit that empowers adults to prevent child sexual abuse. April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and Raisman wanted to launch the collection in advance to help drive awareness around prevention.

“I’m super grateful that Aerie is so supportive of me, Darkness to Light, and survivors,” Raisman says. “It’s really important to me to work with brands that are supportive of the causes I care about. I find it so empowering when shooting with them and am very proud to be able to learn, grow, and work with Aerie.”

For this collection, the star gymnast was inspired by balance and “being fierce,” which she explains doesn’t always mean that you have to do something “really intense or scary.”

“It can also mean being fierce enough to take time for yourself and rest,” she says. “I wanted a combination of all the different ways you may want to be fierce in your life.”

With warmer temperatures on the horizon, Raisman prioritized playful prints like cheetah and floral, as well as vibrant green and turquoise hues.

“I think we’re all ready for spring, which is why we incorporated so many fun colors in this collection,” she says. “I wanted to incorporate a lot of green because of its prominence in nature and my love for gardening and being outside. I also loved the idea of including a bodysuit or leotard, as I spent a large portion of my life being in a leotard.”

The collection also includes casual, everyday dresses and skirts with built-in shorts — yes, ‘90s-era skorts — underneath. “I love this style because you can wear it on a hike,” she says.

Ahead, Raisman walks Bustle through her favorites from the collection and how she styles each.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.

