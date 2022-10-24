For the second year in a row, Amazon is kicking off the start of the shopping season with an epic beauty sale that’ll be running from October 24th through November 6th. Partnering with influencers like Chrishell Stause and Kandi Burruss, who will be on hand to chat with shoppers to share their beauty favorites, the Holiday Beauty Haul will allow Amazon customers to score major discounts on cult-favorite skin and hair care products from brands like Dry Bar, Olaplex, PMD, and Elemis. Not only is this an amazing opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping, but it’s a great time to stock up on beauty essentials, too (go-to brands like Cetaphil and L’Oreal will also be participating in the sale).

To discover all of the best deals from the sale, keep checking back here regularly because our team will be updating this page constantly with all of the beauty bargains you don’t want to miss.

40% Off These Silk Satin Pillowcases With 67,000+ Reviews Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Amazon - $9.99 $6.99 See On Amazon More than 67,000 Amazon reviewers have granted these silk satin pillowcases an overall 4.5-star rating. The lustrous, wrinkle-free fabric comes in 27 colors and is machine washable, while an envelope closure keeps your pillow in place while you rest your head.

53% Off These Ouchless Elastic Hair Ties Goody Ouchless Womens Elastic Hair Ties (27-count) Amazon - $7.79 $3.63 See On Amazon These Goody Ouchless elastic hair ties are durable, reliable, and pain-free. They boast an impressive 4.7-star rating with over 40,000 reviews. These hair ties are designed with Goody's "Smart Stretch Core" technology to hold their shape and stay firm in your hair all day.

67% Off This Spray Bottle That’s An Amazon Beauty Bestseller Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle Amazon - $14.99 $5.59 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

46% Off The Cult-Favorite Revlon Original One-Step Volumizer REVLON Original One-Step Volumizer Amazon - $59.99 $32.49 See On Amazon In case you couldn't tell by its 18,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion. Make sure to check the coupon box to get an extra $10 off the Revlon One-Step.

69% Off This Cordless Water Flosser B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser Amazon - $95.99 $28.97 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

35% Off The Aquaphor Healing Ointment Variety Pack Aquaphor Healing Ointment Variety Pack (14 oz. jar + 1.75 oz. tube) Amazon - $23 $15.22 See On Amazon Aquaphor healing ointment is a staple for its multipurpose uses. Use it on dry cracked skin, minor wounds, chapped lips, or even as a hydrating facial mask. Stock up on this variety pack which includes a 14 oz jar and a travel-friendly 1.75 oz tube.

40% Off This 20-Pack Of Eye Masks Made From Real Gold Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack) Amazon - $19.97 $11.37 See On Amazon Amazon's number-one best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with real gold powder, an anti-inflammatory that can help depuff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

23% Off This NYX Eye Pencil That’s Received So Much Praise NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, Black Amazon - $6.50 $4.99 See On Amazon

33% Off An Eye Shadow Palette Reviewers Compare To Urban Decay NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Ultimate Shadow Palette Amazon - $18 $12.56 See On Amazon From smoky eyes to a cut crease, drugstore beauty fanatics rave about the long-lasting color payoff on the NYX Ultimate Eye Shadow palette, comparing it to prestige brands like Urban Decay. All 16 shades go on buttery-smooth with minimal fallout, and they're recognized by PETA for being cruelty-free.

22% Off This Hanging Toiletry Bag With Lots Of Space BAGSMART Hanging Toiletry Bag Amazon - $29.47 $22.99 See On Amazon This hanging toiletry bag features four panels that fold out for easy viewing of your items and the hook lets you hang the whole thing on a closet rod. An easy upgrade to your travel gear, it features a variety of zippered pouches and elastics to hold makeup, brushes, bottles, and more.

31% Off The REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Amazon - $69.99 $50.99 See On Amazon The Revlon One-Step is a cult-favorite hair tool in its own right, but this new version is designed with a smaller barrel size and a slimmer handle for even more versatility to create soft waves or tighter curls. This multitasking hair dryer, brush, and volumizer will cut down so much time in your routine. Over 7,000 Amazon users have invested in this hair tool and the results are a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating.

37% Off This Cute Rose-Colored Tweezer Set Tweezerman Rose Tea Petite Tweeze Set Amazon - $28 $17.54 See On Amazon This rose-hued tweeze set from Tweezerman covers your hair-plucking needs — and with a matching pouch to boot. The slanted pair is built for removing brow hair as you shape your brow, while the point pair is for removing finer or ingrown hairs. With a high 4.7-star rating, reviewers say this set is "probably the best tweezers I’ve ever owned."

21% Off This Revlon Oil-Absorbing Roller Made From Volcanic Stone Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller Amazon - $14.59 $11.47 See On Amazon With over 48,000 reviews and a solid 4.3-star rating, Revlon's volcanic roller is a hit among reviewers who love that it's affordable and reusable. Volcanic stone absorbs excess oil on the face, and the roller ball serves as a mini facial massage. It also saves on wasting blotting papers because you can wash and air-dry the roller after each use.

19% Off The Highly-Reviewed Differin Acne Treatment Gel Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment, .5 oz. Amazon - $14.99 $12.12 See On Amazon This acne treatment offers benefits beyond clearing breakouts. What sets Differin's formula apart is its ability to target the root cause of acne to treat and prevent pimples. It's also the first over-the-counter retinoid acne treatment to receive FDA approval, and along with clearing acne, reviewers give high praise for its skin-smoothing properties.

27% Off A 4-Pack Of Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant (4-Pack) Amazon - $20.99 $15.24 See On Amazon This popular Dove antiperspirant deodorant is designed to keep your underarms dry and odor-free for up to 48 hours. Ingredients like sunflower seed oil moisturize while a blend of cucumber, pear, and honeydew melon add a pleasant scent. Reviewers give this antiperspirant deodorant a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, with many writing that "it's the best deodorant I have ever used.”

44% Off A Revlon ColorStay eyeliner pencil Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil Amazon - $7.99 $4.48 See On Amazon There are several reasons why nearly 15,000 reviewers give the Revlon ColorStay eyeliner pencil a flawless five-star rating. For starters, it's long-lasting and fade-resistant. Plus, its application is smooth and crisp. The built-in sharpener and built-in smudger allow you to create a handful of versatile looks.

15% Off OPI’s Drying Drops That Set Nails In Record Time OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon - $27.10 $23.04 See On Amazon With over 8,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, shoppers trust the quick-drying ability of OPI's Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops. A few drops on each nail sets manicures in about a minute's time, as well as moisturizes cuticles with jojoba and vitamin E.

30% Off This Reusable Makeup Cloth MakeUp Eraser Amazon - $20 $14 See On Amazon The MakeUp Eraser is one of those cult-favorite products with more than 25,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It's a reusable cloth designed to remove even waterproof makeup using only water, and it saves on using endless makeup wipes.

23% Off This Maybelline Mascara That’s Viral On TikTok Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara Amazon - $12.99 $9.98 See On Amazon Maybelline's Sky High Mascara is a favorite on TikTok and Instagram, and over 102,000 reviews on Amazon are further testament to this mascara's popularity. This volumizing washable mascara is made with bamboo extract for long and full lashes, and the accompanying brush bends to the shape of your eye to reach each lash from root to tip.

30% Off This Rosemary Essential Oil That Stimulates Hair Growth Handcraft Rosemary Essential Oil, 4 fl. oz. Amazon - $32.95 $22.95 See On Amazon This bottle of 100% pure rosemary essential oil can be used for aromatherapy, but it shines as a stimulator for hair growth and a dry scalp treatment. With over 76,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, one reviewer writes: "I’ve been using this to massage my scalp daily and my hair is getting fuller and healthier."

51% Off This Gel Polish With Over 82,000 Reviews Beetles Gel Polish Top Coat and Base Coat Set, 15 ml (2-Pack) Amazon - $12.99 $6.39 See On Amazon With over 82,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating, fans are obsessed with the glossy shine this Beetles gel polish adds to their nails. It doubles as a top coat and a base coat that applies smoothly and is super long-lasting. This deal includes two for one.

25% Off This Conair Curling Iron With 30 Heat Settings Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron Amazon - $19.99 $14.99 See On Amazon From loose beach waves to Old Hollywood curls, this affordable curling iron from Conair is a great pick to create the style you're after. With 30 different heat settings to choose from, this ceramic iron works with a wide variety of hair types and textures. It's built with a cool tip for easy, safer handling, and you can choose from five barrel sizes: 0.5-, 0.75-, 1-, 1.25- and 1.5-inch.

27% Off The Shampoo Brush & Scalp Massager Reviewers Call “A Game Changer” HEETA Shampoo Brush and Scalp Massager Amazon - $10 $7.98 See On Amazon With over 96,000 five-star ratings, many reviewers claim this shampoo brush and scalp massager is "a true game changer." Gentle and effective, this brush stimulates the scalp and hair follicles while giving your strands a thorough clean. It's perfect for all hair types.

25% Off This Popular Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara Amazon - $11.99 $8.98 See On Amazon The Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara is widely known for its "full fan effect." And according to many reviewers — it's become their "all-time favorite mascara." Add length and volume to your lashes with just one application. Not only is this popular mascara waterproof, but it's smudge-proof too.

23% Off This Advanced Retinol Serum RoC Derm Correxion Fill + Treat Advanced Retinol Serum Amazon - $38.99 $29.97 See On Amazon "I am starting to swear by this product!" one reviewer raved about RoC's Fill + Treat Advanced Retinol Serum that has over 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Containing swertiamarin and three forms of hyaluronic acid, this serum is formulated to plump and smooth skin.

23% Off This Wildy Popular Concealer That Comes In Tons Of Shades Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer Amazon - $10.99 $8.17 See On Amazon Over 100,000 five-star reviews confirm that Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer is a certified hit when it comes to hydrating (it promises 12 hours of moisturizing coverage) and concealing dark circles and spots. Goji berry and haloxyl work together to smooth and brighten skin, and it comes in 18 different shades.

26% Off This Cetaphil Face Wash Face Wash by Cetaphil, 20 oz. Amazon - $16.99 $12.57 See On Amazon This skin-care favorite is popular for good reason — over 4,000 reviewers and a 4.6-star rating praise this Cetaphil face wash as being the "best product on the market" and having a "pH balanced formula that will not dry out skin". This fragrance-free, hypoallergenic face wash is gentle enough for sensitive skin, and ingredients like glycerin and vitamins B5 and B3 hydrate as you cleanse.