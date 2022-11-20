This REVLON one-step volumizer has nearly 310,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating overall — a true testament to how amazing it is. The handy device is designed to dry and style your hair all at once. And this new version features a smaller 2.4-inch head size to get closer to the roots, plus a slimmer handle for easier holding. Choose from low, medium, high, and cool heat settings. Be sure to click the box to get an extra $15 off.