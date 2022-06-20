Amazon Is Selling A Ton Of These Comfy Clothes That Reviewers Say Make Them Feel So Pretty

Online shopping has revolutionized the way we’re able to get goods and services from our favorite brands and companies into our lives. There is a lot to love about it — no long lines, no large crowds, no sifting through rack after rack, not to mention no driving or struggle to find a parking spot.

Now, there is one drawback that comes with online shopping — not being able to try the clothes on before making that purchase. It’s common for sizing to vary from brand to brand, and if it’s your first time taking the plunge and purchasing from a company, it can be difficult to determine exactly how their clothes fit and how their sizing is done.

This list of current hot fashion items is notable for being easy on the eyes, as well as on the body, and takes the guesswork out of the online shopping gambit. Satisfied customers have left tons of reviews detailing the fit, and raving about the quality and comfort. It may have you buying yourself a whole new wardrobe before you know it.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1 This Chiffon Blouse That Elevates Standard Office Attire LOLONG Chiffon Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll have a hard time finding a work shirt as stylish and comfortable as this chiffon blouse. The short-sleeves are cuffed with simple ruffle detailing around the edges. Your eyes are naturally drawn to the V-neck in part because of the lace detailing on the trim. There are also tiny pompoms all over that add an unexpected pop of texture. Glowing review: “Very pretty blouse! The detail and all. True to size.” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 21

2 This Casual But Trendy Open-Front Summer Duster Moss Rose Beach Cover Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon This beach cover-up is what your summer fashion dreams are made of. The open front looks great over a bikini or one-piece while you’re lounging around the pool or at the beach. You can even style this as a light summer cardigan with a dress or some shorts if you want added coverage or a slight bit of warmth. Glowing review: “I like EVERYTHING about this purchase. It is beautiful- vibrant colors! Soft fabric and it fits perfectly.” Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 44

3 A Cover-Up With Crocheted Details That Makes A Perfect Summer Top SIAEAMRG Crochet Cover Up Amazon $23 See On Amazon This tunic cover-up is beyond stylish with its intricate crocheted detailing around the edges. It’s made from fabric that feels buttery soft against your skin. The lightweight breathability of this cover-up makes it the perfect beach, pool, and vacation accessory. It fits loosely, so there’s also a flowy and playful aspect while wearing it. Glowing review: “This is such a pretty coverup... I didn’t expect the fabric to be so soft but it is, and the crochet parts seems nice quality as well. If you’re like me and wondering if this is modest enough to wear at a beach side restaurant at a resort, it totally is.” Available sizes: One Size — 2X-Large

Available colors: 16

4 This V-Neck Top With Puffy Sleeves For Extra Flair XIEERDUO V Neck Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This everyday essential top combines the comfort of a T-shirt with the style of a blouse. The sleeves have a ruched and puffed effect that kicks up the fashion element. There is a simple V-neck cut that draws the eyes and is great for showing off your favorite necklace. Glowing review: “Very cute shirt. Long enough to wear [with] leggings. Easy to dress up or down. I bought 2 colors.” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 31

5 An Effortless Crochet Cardigan That Blends Comfort & Style Ermonn Crochet Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon Thanks to the coziness of this crochet cardigan, you’ll find yourself wearing it all the time. The loose knit makes it appropriate to wear year round, while the lightweight fabric keeps it cool enough for those spring and summer months. It has a classic, open-front design the will have you feeling effortlessly cool. Glowing review: “Great for a spring or summer night cover up... It's soft and pretty.” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 28

6 These Comfy Summer Shorts With A Drawstring Closure Mosucoirl Drawstring Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon These 100% cotton drawstring shorts will having you falling in love with them from the first time you slip them on. You won’t have to put up with pinching or improper fit thanks to the simple drawstring waistband. While they have a casual vibe to them, you can easily pair these shorts with more polished accessories for a more dressy look. Glowing review: “OK I love the shorts! They are so cute and comfortable but I also feel like I could absolutely wear them out as shorts and not just work out or casual shorts. They have a drawstring up top so it's cinches you in as well as two back pockets. Runs true to size and so cute!” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 29

7 An Upleveled T-Shirt Dress With Pretty Lace Trim Halife Short Sleeve Lace Hem Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon You’re going to love the stylish comfort and versatility of this lace hem T-shirt dress. It feels buttery soft against your skin, and is super lightweight to keep you from getting too hot. You also get pockets — who doesn’t love a cute dress with some pockets? Style it with flats, sneakers, boots, heels, or sandals; this dress looks amazing with all of them. Glowing review: “Light weight, pretty and falls right below my knees... Have received many compliments on it. Love the lace at the hem.” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 28

8 This Flowy Halter Tunic With A Crocheted Peekaboo Neckline MIHOLL Sleeveless Lace Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sleeveless lace top has so many cute, stylish details that you might not notice them all right away. For instance, the halter is secured with a small button at the back of the neck for a sweet little keyhole feature. There is a detailed, lacy, crocheted smock on the front, which is the most eye-catching element. Plus, this will easily be the most comfortable halter you’ve ever owned. Glowing review: “I fell in love with this top the second I put it on... the fabric is not... thin or see-through, and it falls very nicely. The arm holes are in a perfect spot so that it doesn't show your bra on the sides.” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 9

9 This Perfectly Summery V-Neck Mini Wrap Dress ZESICA Wrap V Neck Mini Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon The funky floral pattern of this mini wrap dress makes it a statement piece you’ll get tons of compliments on. With ruffle sleeves and a flowy wrap skirt, it’s not as revealing as most mini dresses if you want something a bit more versatile for multiple occasions. You’ll love how light and airy the rayon fabric is and how cool it helps you stay on those hot, sunny days. Glowing review: “I needed something pretty and a bit more modest than usual summer wear... I got the dark one and the green one. Gorgeous. I was able to machine wash on GENTLE, even though it said "hand wash"... Came out wrinkle free and ready to wear.” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 34

10 A Simple Scoop-Neck Midi Dress That Will Become An Everyday Essential EXLURA Tie Shoulder Scoop Neck Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This everyday essential scoop neck midi dress is so versatile you’ll end up wearing it multiple times a week (or buying it in multiple colors!). It will look just as good on you rocking it solo as it will paired with a cute cardigan or trendy jacket. You’ll also constantly find yourself touching this dress because the material is so soft and supple. Glowing review: “I am really pleased with this dress... It is SUPER soft and I feel the quality is great... I will be living in this dress for the rest of the summer - perfect for poolside or lounging around house.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

11 This 6-Pack Of Breathable No-Show Socks Leotruny Cushion No Show Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Run to pick up this six-pack of breathable no-show socks that are like an invisible shield for feet. The secret to their staying power is in their nonslip silicone bands, which hug feet so they won't slide off while you walk. Wear them with running shoes, ankle boots, and even flats for a breathable choice made with a high-quality cotton blend fabric. Glowing review: “I always have a hard time buying no shoe socks that will stay up on my ankle! So I was a little apprehensive to purchase. OMG these are Perfect! I have a size 5 to 5 and half foot. Sometimes a 6 depending on shoe. Once I washed and dried these socks they are perfect for my small feet! The rubber back that rest on the heel stays put, I love these!” Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Available colors: 5

12 This Chic Satin Tank With A Button-Down Front BLENCOT Button Down V Neck Strappy Tank Amazon $17 See On Amazon The loose-fitting silhouette of this button-down tank helps this top look phenomenal for a variety of looks. The top is long enough you have the option to tuck it in or let it flow freely, depending on how you’re styling that day. You can also adjust the thin spaghetti straps to make the tank longer or shorter to create the perfect fit. Glowing review: “This shirt is going to become a staple for me. I love it and can't wait to order it in more colors. It looks great with jeans, tucked into skirts, or paired with thicker leggings like pixi pants...The button detail is really cute too! A real deal for the price.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 21

13 These Chic Joggers With An Elastic Waistband Dokotoo Jogger Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon These chic joggers are just as comfortable as they are stylish, thanks to their elastic waistband and drawstring closure. Made with a polyester blend fabric, it features adorably unique details that'll make you fall in love, from their cheeky cuffs to their embroidered detailing. It's a perfect choice for fashion-forward travelers who want to step off the plane in style. Glowing review: “These are the ultimate lounge pants. They are so dang comfy. I feel really cozy wearing them too. My favorite color is green and I do like camo so I love the colors of these too. They fit me perfectly. They are my favorite pants to put on after a long day at work and just chill on the couch. My best purchase in 2020.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 49

14 A Classic Long-Sleeve Button Down That Doubles As A Tunic TOUSYEA Button Down Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon You’re going to look easy, breezy, and effortlessly cool in this timeless button-down shirt. It’s long enough you can be bold and wear this as a shirt dress during the day, and soft enough you’ll want to sleep in it. You can also tuck it in or tie the bottom in a knot and pair it with jeans or a skirt, as well. The breezy viscose material keeps it lightweight enough for you to wear during the summer months, too. Glowing review: “I absolutely love this! I wore it both as a nightdress and as a shirt half tucked into some high waisted jeans. It’s super cute and flowy! The white has a linen like texture that makes this perfect for summer. I received many compliments. Get this!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

15 A Versatile Knit Tank That Can Be Worn For Any Occasion BLENCOT Knit Tank Amazon $19 See On Amazon This simple scoop neck tank uses a breathable, knitted fabric to load this top with texture. The design of this tank has a very classic look, making it easy to style a variety of ways. Don’t be fooled by the knit material, either; it looks robust, but is incredibly lightweight and airy when you’re wearing it. Glowing review: “The colors on this knit tank are pretty & add to the beauty of a simple but unique tank top. It’s made with quality. The stitching was flawless. It may be [of] a sweater material but it’s very lightweight.” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 9

16 This Playful, Wide-Leg Romper Perfect For A Casual Summer Afternoon BUENOS NINOS V Neck Floral Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This wide-leg, flowy jumpsuit is so cozy that you might not be able to just buy one. It’s made from rayon, so the fabric is light and breathable, ensuring you stay cool. The jumpsuit is meant to have a loose fit when you’re wearing it, which contributes to it being so comfortable. And as an added bonus, you get pockets. Glowing review: “Practically perfect in every way. I love it... I’m so happy with it and have gotten so many compliments.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 46

17 A Simple Tank Dress With Lush & Gorgeous Patterns elescat Sleeveless Printed Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon You’re going to instantly fall in love with this sleeveless print dress for many reasons. One, it’s the perfect blend of cotton and polyester for a super soft and stretchy material. Two, the patterns and colors are beautiful and eye-catching. Three, you can’t beat the versatility you get from it either. Want to use it as a cover-up at the beach? Do it! Need a cute dress for brunch? This works! Glowing review: “It turns heads. I love everything about the dress.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 41

18 A Draped Wrap Sweater With A Criss-Cross Detail softome Knitted Long Sleeve Wrap Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon In this draped wrap sweater, you’ll be just as chic as you are cozy. Its viscose blend fabric is lightweight enough for year-round wear and warm enough to wear in the chilliest weather. Pair it with straight-leg jeans and loafers for an adorably academic outfit that'll make you nostalgic for your college campus. Glowing review: “So soft and flattering. It hugs my arms and waist and loose in the front (perfect for the DDD ladies). Bought it a couple of colors. Highly recommend for all bodies, shape and size.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

19 This Cute & Casual Leopard Print Tee BMJL Casual Leopard Print Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a gorgeous piece you’ll want to wear on your day off, you might love this cute & casual leopard print tee. It's super soft, thanks to its polyester fabric, and its classic crewneck never goes out of fashion. On laundry day, you can toss it in the washing machine for a hassle-free clean and get back to showing off your style. Glowing review: “I LOVE THIS SHIRT... I am going to buy this in every pattern and probably buy one for my mom and sister. I don't usually write reviews, but this shirt is so perfect I had to. If you're on the fence about whether to get this or not, definitely buy it. Everyone needs a fun pattern shirt in their wardrobe and this one is so versatile! Looks cute dressed up or down.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

20 This Fluttery Chiffon Maxi You Can Wear As A Dress Afibi Chiffon Maxi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This chiffon maxi skirt will make you feel like a princess when you have it on. The full and flowy skirt moves effortlessly with you. Style it with a simple tank or blouse to ensure the skirt is the focal point of your outfit. If you’re wanting to experiment with your style, this skirt can also be worn as a strapless midi dress. Glowing review: “Pretty! Fit as expected. Very beautiful... it is sheer so make sure to wear an under slip.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 23

21 A Wireless Bra That's Seamless & Stretchy Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Comfort Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon If taking off your bra is always a highlight of your day, you may want to switch to this wireless bra. With its wide straps and seamless design, it gives you all the support you need without the cutting, digging, or discomfort that can come with traditional underwire bras. Plus, its simple sizing system removes the guesswork from the buying process. Glowing review: “This lightly padded bra by Warners is one of the most comfortable bras i have ever worn. Once on, you don't even feel that its there - i even wore it to bed a few times. The material is mostly nylon but feels very breathable, like cotton. I was concerned about the fit as it doesn't come in traditional bra sizes, but the size chart gave me the perfect fit. Straps are adjustable, which helps. The main difference is the amount of underarm coverage - it is about 6" in width at the outside of the cup, going down to 4" at the back strap.” Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 16

22 A Floral Printed Maxi Dress That’s A Compliment-Magnet ZESICA Floral Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This floral printed dress is a cornucopia of vibrant colors and alluring patterns that are sure to bring you adulation and applause. Or at least some compliments. There is a simple wrap closure around the waist that keeps this dress feeling classic and whimsical. And because of the wrap design, you get a peek-a-boo slit on the side to show a little leg. Glowing review: “It's extremely comfortable, moves beautifully and the fabric is prettier in person than I thought it would be... All in all it's a beautiful, easy, breezy summer maxi!” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 29

23 This Silky V-Neck Tank With A Scalloped Lace Trim BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This lace trim tank will easily become an outfit of the day staple in your closet as soon as you get it. The simple V-neck has beautifully intricate lace edging that is sweet and chic. You can easily wear this stylish tank all on its own, but it also looks great with a cute sweater or jacket to match. Glowing review: “This is a great buy. I ordered apricot color and it is a light beige... Very pretty. I will order more.” Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 19

24 These High Waisted Bike Shorts That Are Beyond Soft SATINA Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Let’s be real: you don’t want to wear uncomfortable gym clothes that won’t let you breathe. That’s why these high waited bike shorts are such a great choice; their buttery soft fabric lets you move freely, so you can take on the treadmill, the dance studio and everything in between. Their polyester blend fabric is seriously stretchy, and they're specifically designed to stay in place while you sweat. Glowing review: “Love these shorts. I’m very picky when it comes to workout shorts - I want lightweight and stretchy, with durable pockets that can hold my phone securely. These were EXACTLY what I was looking for. They’re incredibly thin and soft, but not see-through, give great coverage and the pocket holds my phone (with room to spare) without dragging down the shorts. The elastic is perfect - they fit snuggly, but without pinching or constricting movement.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 1 (with or without pockets)

25 These Button-Up Pants That Feel Like Loungewear But Are Dressy Enough For The Office NIMIN Button Up Paper Bag Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon Have you been searching for pants that are stylish enough to wear to the office without having to sacrifice comfort? Haven’t we all? These paper bag pants are the perfect solution for you. The waistband is elastic and there are faux buttons on the front to give the appearance of typical pants. Rejoice in how airy and lightweight these feel on. Glowing review: “So comfy and stylish. The pants are amazing, feels like I’m wearing sweatpants but looks like I have my life together!” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 13

26 A Pullover Bra Without The Uncomfortable Wires Just My Size Pure Comfort Pullover Wireless Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon For soft and comfortable support without the wires, reach for this pullover bra. It's brilliantly designed with a knit band that gives you lightweight support and keeps everything in place. Plus, its nylon blend fabric features a four-way stretch capability that moves with you, no matter where life takes you. Glowing review: “Love .. love this bra. It is so amazingly comfortable. I wear a 42G and there are days I just can't force myself to put on an underwire. This bra gives more support than I expected. Perfect for sleeping and around the house, but enough support for working in the yard or even a quick run to the store.” Available sizes: Small Plus — 6X-Large Plus Petite

Available colors: 16

27 A Ruffled, Flowing Maxi Dress That Emanates Flirty Cottagecore PRETTYGARDEN Floral Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon There is much to love about this floral wrap dress. It has a beautifully bold yet dainty quality with all the flowy ruffles that adorn the dress. You also can’t beat the lightweight fabric that keeps you feeling cool, while also giving tons of freedom of movement. Feel pretty out on date night, or even wear it to a summer wedding. Glowing review: “This dress is beautiful... and comfortable! It’s chiffon/shear material, but has lining down to the knees so only see through below the knees. Also has a clear button on the vneck if you’re like me and prefer a modest neckline. The elastic waist makes this super comfortable too.” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 26

28 A Stunning Tulle Skirt For All The Princess Vibes SSPalu Tulle Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Daphne Bridgerton, step aside: this stunning tulle skirt has entered the chat. Whether you reach for a classic solid color or a whimsical print featuring florals or butterflies, you'll love its airy, lightweight feel and its three-layer design. Its elastic waistband keeps you comfortable during all-day wear, and you can easily dress it up or down, depending on the occasion. Glowing review: “The skirt is soft, ethereal and ultra feminine... The waist band is incredibly soft and has good stretch, it does not pinch at all. Depending on what top you would wear this skirt could be great in any season. For summer it is light weight, perfect for a summer night. Quality is very good. My new favorite skirt” Available sizes: One Size — Plus Size C

Available colors: 47

29 These High Waisted Leggings Available In Multiple Lengths SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you prefer full-length or capri, these high-waisted leggings are available in a length you’ll love. They're seriously stretchy, so you can wear them to the gym, the grocery store, or just to curl up on the couch; you'll be so comfy no matter what. Their polyester blend fabric is buttery soft, and on laundry day, you can just throw them in the washing machine and dryer, and you'll be good to go. Glowing review: “Like every other reviewer here, I was skeptical. But it is truly the most softest fabric, stretches to infinity, keeps you warm. Maybe too thin to wear outdoors on its own - it has the coverage, but will show every curve and bump and pimple and cameltoe because of how the fabric gently hugs and caresses you. It almost feels like a soft microfiber blanket. It’s replaced every other house pant when I work from home.” Available sizes: OS — OS Plus

Available colors: 33

30 A Flowy Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That’ll Have You Feeling Groovy YESNO Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Turn on your favorite ‘70s tunes and put on this flowy wide-leg jumpsuit for a loose-fitting choice that’ll have you feeling groovy all day long. Made with 100% cotton fabric, it features adorable detailing, like the side slits on its wide-leg pants and its spaghetti straps. The best part? Its two pockets, which are roomy and incredibly functional (aka not just for show). Glowing review: “I’m in love with this jumpsuit! After reading the reviews I took their advice and purchased it... Pair it with sneakers, wedge heels, heels, flip-flops, or whatever you want. Just buy it people you will not regret it! Plus the price is right 🤑🤑 I’m getting one more 😍” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 13

31 This Stretchy One-Piece Swimsuit With Peekaboo Mesh I2CRAZY One Piece Mesh Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon You deserve to wear a one-piece swimsuit that brings out the supermodel inside you. Feel supported and confident in this bathing suit all summer long. There is a mesh panel down the front and padded cups to lift and support your chest. The ruching on the torso makes things more relaxed and less skin-tight. Glowing review: “OMG!!! YASSSSSSS!! RUN, GET THIS SUIT!!!!!!! ...[This] bathing suit is EVERYTHING... Thank you to the [makers] of this swimsuit bc you just made me feel great.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

32 This 5-Pack of Lace-Trim Underwear That’s Unbelievably Cute KNITLORD Lace-Trim Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon For an adorable addition to your underwear drawer, pick up this five-pack of lace-trim underwear. They won't bunch or cut into skin, and they won't give you visible panty lines under your clothes, so you can wear them comfortably all day long without the discomfort. Throw them in the washing machine on laundry day; no matter how many times you wash, you’ll be shocked at how well they retain their color. Glowing review: “After spending the first 33 years of my life wearing granny panties, I'm absurdly thrilled to find these underwear. I'm a pear shape, 29" waist and 44" hips, so I bought XL and they fit perfectly... I'm buying more every other paycheck to stock up in case they ever stop making these underwear. They're that good.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

33 This Puff Sleeve Cover-Up That Brings All The Summer Style Chicgal Print Puff Sleeve Cover-Up Amazon $19 See On Amazon This puff-sleeve cover-up puts a modern twist on a classic favorite. Instead of the normal drape-style sleeve, these get an injection of volume with puffed design. That doesn’t even consider the colors and patterns of the floral print, another stylish feature that will be sure to have everyone wanting to know where you got this cardigan. Glowing review: “I am OBSESSED with this... It is my absolute fave!!!! I felt very beautiful while wearing this... It’s lightweight and adds the perfect touch of fancy when added to any outfit!” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 44

34 A Nautical Striped T-Shirt Dress With Built-In Tie Waist PALINDA Striped Tie Waist Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon You’ll enjoy the understated versatility of this tie-waist dress so much you’ll find yourself singing its praises to everyone you know (and maybe even random strangers on the street). One of the best features of this dress is that it feels like you’re wearing the most comfy tee you own, just in a more fashionable design. Glowing review: “It's like wearing your favorite, nice quality, t-shirt that's been magically turned into a dress ...It really is the perfect day dress! It looks just as great dressed up with jewelry and my tan high heeled sandals, as it does with a sloppy ponytail, no makeup, and white [sneakers] running to the store for milk.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

35 A 3/4-Sleeve Chiffon Tunic That Blends Elegance & Ease Timeson Chiffon 3/4 Sleeve Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This chiffon blouse is such a perfect blend of style and comfort, it will easily become your go-to office staple. It has three-quarter length sleeves that can be set in place by using a button holder that keeps them from slipping down. You can also unhook the button and get full-length sleeves to easily change up the look. Glowing review: “This top is very well made. It fit perfectly, just how I like my tops to fit. It hit below hip, at upper thigh... I'm very happy with this very pretty, well made top.” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 22

36 These Ultra-Baggy Linen Pants That Make Fashion-Forward Loungewear IXIMO Linen Baggy Pants Amazon $39 See On Amazon These baggy linen pants take the notion of comfort to a level you didn’t know pants were capable of. The wide-leg design makes it easy to move super freely and creates that airy feel. You can definitely wear these out and about while running errands or meeting a friend for lunch, but you’ll love lounging around the house in these super cozy pants. Glowing review: “I love them. I literally live in that. They are solid linen (almost like hemp) and incredibly comfy.” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 33

37 A Ribbed Tank That Seriously Goes With Everything Artfish Rib Knit Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon When I say this ribbed tank goes with basically everything, I mean it. You can easily layer it with other pieces or wear it on its own; that's the beauty of a versatile piece like this one. Its cotton/polyester blend fabric is stretchy and lightweight, with a fit that comfortably hugs your silhouette and a chic racerback design, and it’s available in so many colors, you’ll want to snag more than one. Glowing review: “After contemplating this tank for a few weeks I finally purchased two, one in grey and one in white... When I tried on the grey I loved it so much I just wore it the rest of the day! They are nice quality and I can already tell they’ll be a regular part of my rotation.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

— Large Available colors: 22

38 This Super Soft, Lightweight, Beach-Ready Button Down Zoye Chen Button Down Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon This button-down shirt easily transitions from beach time to evening time with its fashionable versatility. It’s so airy when you’re wearing it, you’ll want to have it on all the time. You can roll up the sleeves and tie the tails on the front of the shirt for a stylish summer look everyone will want to copy. Glowing review: “It’s super chic and lightweight. The perfect versatile item to either tie up and pair with cut off shorts or wear on its own to the beach!” Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 13

39 An Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon With your favorite outerwear and accessories, you can easily dress this off-shoulder jumpsuit up or down, depending on where the day takes you. Its elastic waistband adjusts to fit your silhouette, and its polyester blend fabric is incredibly lightweight and breathable, whatever the weather may be. Wear it with a stylish sunhat and gold jewelry for a vacation-inspired look, or with a denim jacket and ankle boots for an autumnal outfit perfect for apple-picking. Glowing review: “I am obsessed with this jumper! I have worn it to a wedding! I have worn it on the airplane for travel. Wore it in Alaska on our cruise. I have worn it just out and about. Sandals, boots, or dress shoes - it looks amazing! Loved it so much I bought it in black and in a berry color.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

40 This High-Waisted, Pleated Midi Skirt That Brings A Classic Look To Your Wardrobe EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This polka dot skirt has so many cute, fashionable details you may want to order more than one. The pleated design adds an upscale and retro vibe. The waistband is made from elastic and sits high around your mid-section for a comfortable fit every time you wear it. You can pair it with a cute pair of flats or some Mary Janes depending on the look you’re after. Glowing review: “This skirt is well made, comfortable, and stylish! I want it in every color! I’m if you’re debating buying this, stop debating! Buy it!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14