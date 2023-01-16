Amazon Is Selling A Ton Of These Cozy, Loose-Fitting Clothes That Look Good On Everyone

If you typically dread clothes shopping because you always get stuck with something that doesn’t fit quite right, I have just the fix. Well, really, Amazon does. These pants, sweaters, and dresses have rave reviews from customers who love their loose, comfortable, and trendy fit — and how these garments make them feel. Trust me, these pieces will earn a permanent home in everyone’s closet.
1 These Stretchy Palazzo Pants That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down
With over 23,000 five-star reviews, a wide range of shoppers
love these palazzo pants. Their lightweight and stretchy material make them just as comfortable as lounge pants, while their faux back pockets and wide legs make them sophisticated enough for the office or date night. Plus, the high-waited pair comes in a ton of different color and pattern options, so you have a look for every occasion. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 53 2 A Roomy Knit Sweater With A Criss-Cross Open Back
For a casual but exciting sweater to wear on a chilly day, reach for this
crewneck with a crisscross back. The deep V in the back is held together by two straps for a unique open design that’ll give you an excuse to try that updo hairstyle you’ve been practicing. The waffle knit piece is cuffed along the bottom hem and at the sleeves to keep it from falling too loosely. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 50 3 This Silky Smooth Tee With A Unique Rounded Hem
Available in nearly three dozen different colors, you’ll want to grab a few of these
short-sleeve shirts so you have one for every day of the week. The bottom has a rounded high-low hem, and the breezy sleeves won’t uncomfortably poke into your underarms. The rayon blend is extremely soft on the skin and is even available in a sustainably sourced option that’s made from renewable wood sources. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 32 4 A Tunic With Three-Quarter Length Sleeves & An Irregular Flowy Hemline
The asymmetrical hem of this
tunic top will flow graciously as you walk to brunch or run around town doing errands. Since the lightweight material is stretchy and breathable, you’ll feel comfortable doing it all, and this top works just as well with jeans as it does stretchy leggings. Best of all, the three-quarter sleeve shirt won’t pill, fade, or even shrink. Available sizes: 1X — 5X Available styles: 42 5 These Capri Yoga Pants That Wick Away Sweat
This cropped pair of
yoga pants are made out of moisture-wicking fabric that dries quickly so that you’re comfortable, whether you’re just grocery shopping or finishing up an intense workout. They come in a few staple neutrals that will match with any top you’re in the mood to wear that day. And if you need to keep any small essentials with you, be sure to make use of the two side pockets. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 6 6 A Flowy, Oversized Tee That’s Long Enough To Wear With Leggings
The silky smooth fabric of this
tunic tee falls into beautiful pleats that flow as you move but still drape alongside your body. Hitting well below the waistline, it’s the perfect length to wear over a pair of leggings or tuck into a pair of jeans for a more laidback look. Available sizes: Small — 6X Available styles: 45 7 These Drawstring Joggers That Come In Fun Prints
In addition to having enough stretch to use them to workout, these
joggers are fashionable enough to wear out and about. They’re available in a bunch of different colored animal prints, tie-dyes, and deep solid colors like a burnt orange. The elastic waistband is slightly ruched and will securely stay in place mid-waist. Put them on for a day full of errands or style it with a blazer for a cute but comfy lunch look. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available styles: 23 8 A Breezy T-Shirt Dress With So Much Versatility
The simple design of this
T-shirt dress is what makes it so easy to dress up or down. Wear it with sling-back sandals during the summer or some stocking and heeled boots in the winter. You can also pair it with a chunky belt or, thanks to its buttery soft fabric, use it to layer under that new jacket you’ve been wanting to show off. Reviewers love the fact that it doesn’t fade or shrink after being in the wash. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available styles: 46 9 A Cableknit Crewneck That Will Become Your Cozy Go-To
This
crewneck is an everyday staple that can be worn over and over again. The warm top is made mostly of cotton that has a close-but-comfortable fit. The cable knit pattern adds just the right amount of dimension to this classic piece, which pairs with just about any bottom you can imagine. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 22 10 This Popcorn Knit Cardigan With 2 Roomy Front Pockets
This
popcorn knit cardigan gives you an easy way to make any ordinary tank top or T-shirt a lot more interesting. The chunky sweater brings a cozy, roomy feel and laidback vibe, thanks to its soft yarn and trendy batwing sleeves. Its solid design is broken up only by the bottom and sleeve cuffs that cinch in to lock in the warmth and the oversized pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 26 11 This Trendy Plaid Shacket With Casual Drop Shoulders
This cozy, on-trend
shacket is made from wear-resistant flannel that’s soft to the touch and lined to keep in the warmth. Keep it open to contrast its oversized fit with a body-hugging crop top or button it all the way up to show off its double-breasted design. The cuffs can be unbuttoned as well for a more lived-in look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 23 12 A Hooded Mini Dress With Side Slits For Easy Movement
For a casual outfit that still looks put together, throw on this
sweatshirt dress. Happy customers have worn it over a pair of leggings or as is and love its cozy feel. The two side slits make it easy to move around in no matter how you style it. And since it has two side pockets, you won’t even have to carry a purse. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X Available colors: 13 13 This Breezy Cardigan That’s Perfect For Transitional Weather
For some light coverage, you’re going to want to add this
duster cardigan to your wardrobe. It’s so silky and lightweight, and the fabric is a knit that feels as soft as your favorite T-shirt. It beautifully hangs open for a breezy look, as the fitted sleeves add a touch of elegance and to this otherwise cozy piece. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 20 14 This Boatneck Pullover That Cinches In At The Bottom
The cinched-in hem on this cozy
sweater is balanced by its wide boatneck and batwing sleeves, giving it a lot of volume. Tuck the fitted bottom into a pair of jeans or overlap it over a knit skirt — it’s perfect for a number of occasions. Available sizes: One size Available styles: 43 15 A Soft & Fuzzy Hooded Cardigan With Ribbed Cuffs
When you want to be as comfy outside as you are in your home, throw on this fluffy
hooded cardigan. The oversized sweater has an open front so you don’t have to fuss around with any zippers or buttons. But it does have ribbed cuffs to still give it its shape. Just layer it over any top or sweater — there’s enough room to wear something thick underneath — and you’ll be ready to take on a chilly day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 17 16 This Chunky Turtleneck With A Relaxed & Oversized Fit
This
turtleneck has oversized cableknit braids that bring great texture to whatever you pair it with. The slouchy, roomy sleeves will have you feeling as though you’re wearing your oldest, coziest hoodie — when actually you’re in something much softer, roomier, and chicer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 42 17 These Stylish Pants With An Extra Wide Elastic Waistband
These will be the poshest pair of
joggers you own. They have a wide waistband that sits high and makes the pair look as though they’re fancy trousers. In reality, they’re a soft and lightweight athleisure pant with stretchy spandex in the fabric. They also have side slits at the bottom of each leg as a unique touch that dresses them up even more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 41 18 A Trendy, Slouchy Pullover That Is Incredibly Soft
This
crewneck is the perfect thing to slip into on days with both work and play involved. The drop shoulder and batwing sleeves give it a unique look that’s so in right now. At the same time, the ribbing and long hemline can be used to make things more comfy but still feel dressed up. And since it’s so lightweight, it’s perfect for layering as well. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 34 19 A Quarter-Zip Hoodie That’s Made Of Cozy Fleece
This
pullover will be the fluffiest piece you have hanging in your closet. You’ll want to snuggle in its soft sherpa material every day and can, considering the amount of style options available. No matter the design you choose, this sweatshirt is a quarter-zip with a hood that can be adjusted with the drawstring. They all also have convenient pockets, either on the sides or in the center depending on which color or pattern you pick. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 30 20 A Longline Cardigan That’s Made Of A Soft Cotton Blend
Hitting just above the knee, this longline
cardigan is just the thing to wear when it’s not quite cold enough to wear an entire jacket but breezy enough for layers. Its cotton blend will keep you warm on chilly winter days, but the open-front design makes it perfect for warm summer nights, too. The two front patch pockets are large enough to fit your cell phone and a few other essentials. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available styles: 19 21 This Classic Sweater Vest With A Longer Fit & Design
Before you walk out the door, consider throwing this
sweater vest over that button-up or turtleneck to take things up a notch. The super soft layering piece comes in either a cableknit or smooth version, both of which are skin-friendly and won’t itch throughout the day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 18 22 A Sleeveless Jumpsuit That Can Look Like 2 Pieces
Made from brushed terry cloth, this
jumpsuit will make you feel as though you never changed out of your pajamas. The one-piece has thick top straps and cropped wide legs that can actually look like two separate pieces when tying the drawstring, especially because the top can flow a bit over the waist for a trendier look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 10 23 This Slightly Flared Jersey Dress With Three-Quarter Length Sleeves
This
dress is made of a durable elastane/spandex material that’s actually buttery soft and even a bit stretchy so that it will hug your body where you want it and flow where you want it. The piece has a fit and flare shape and three-quarter length sleeves that are great for those transitional seasons. Available sizes: 1X — 6X Available colors: 6 24 A Lace-Trimmed Top With Over 13,000 Five-Star Reviews
The lace-trimmed hem of this
blouse makes it elegant and fancy enough to wear to a nice dinner, while its smooth and elastic material will keep you comfy no matter what the activity of the day is. The top has a long hemline that falls slightly longer in the back so you can wear it with leggings, as well. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 44 25 A Knit Midi Dress With A Beautifully Draped A-Line Silhouette
This
midi dress makes it easy to dress up for that big event that snuck up on you. It has a classic A-line silhouette that will look equally good paired with heels or flats, worn with or without tights. The light knit drapes elegantly into subtle pleats as the top remains fitted, including its three-quarter sleeves. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus Available styles: 25 26 These Smooth Palazzo Pants With A Foldover Waistband
These supportive
palazzo pants will make you want to strut as though you’re wearing a ballroom gown when really you’re in a stretchy and soft piece of loungewear. Because, yes, the cozy knit that they’re made of can definitely be dressed up or down. No matter if you’re wearing them to the park or while you’re at your desk, the foldover waist won’t cut into your stomach so you can feel comfortable all day long. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus Available styles: 8 27 An Oversized Turtleneck Dress With Hidden Pockets
To feel as though you’re wrapped up in your own personal cocoon, wear this
sweater dress. The snuggly turtleneck can be adjusted to fit a bit lower, and the two side pockets create a space for your hands to stay warm and toasty. The dress reaches mid-thigh and is cuffed at the hem and sleeves so still give its oversized fit a bit of controlled shape. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 38 28 This Cozy Colorblock Sweater With Exposed Stitching
With cozy yarn, exposed stitching, and preppy colorblocking, this
sweater has a bunch of fun style packed into it that’ll bring some life to your outfit. It has an O-neck that creates a comfortable amount of space on top and makes it easy to pull it off of one shoulder if you choose. There’s also ribbed cuffs at the hem and sleeves to pull it all together and keep you comfy and warm. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 17 29 A Flared Dress That’s As Comfy As Your Favorite Tee
This A-line
dress is one that you’ll be reaching for year-round. It has long sleeves that can easily be pulled up on warmer days and a simple design that can be paired with warm stockings and high boots on colder days. The round neck keeps things casual, and the bit of elastic in its fabric makes it easy to slip in and out of when you’re in a hurry. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 14 30 A Wrap Sweater That Can Be Worn Either Way
This
sweater features a deep V that adds a touch of drama and elegance — and this daring neckline can be worn in either the front or back. Pair it over a lace camisole and let its long hemline hang over your most comfortable leggings. Reviewers love its roomy but not baggy fit, made possible by the soft knit fabric that hugs the body with the help of the ribbed cuffs. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 6 31 This Best-Selling Blouse With Elegant Lace Sleeves
As if the bell sleeves weren’t adorable enough as is, this
blouse has lace detailing on them as well. Not only does this bring a unique touch but it actually makes the top more breathable as well. The knit fabric that makes up the center and cuffs will keep you cozy as the small cutouts on the sleeves. This blouse is just full of amazing details, which is why it’s a best-seller on Amazon with over 40,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 42 32 These Buttery Soft Joggers With Nearly 70,000 Five-Star Reviews
As you can tell by the 69,000 five-star reviews, these
joggers are well-loved. The combination of their low price point and quality fabric makes them a no-brainer. They’re breathable, buttery soft, and have an elastic waistband that is adjustable and super comfortable. The roomy pockets add to the casual fit and vibe of these fan-favorite bottoms. Available sizes: Small — 3X Available styles: 160 33 A Long Tunic With Convenient, Roomy Side Pockets
With two side pockets, this
tunic top gives you the convenience of a hoodie but the stylish look of a blouse all in one. Its longline hem is only interrupted by short side slits that make it easier to move in. Size up and pair it with some stockings to wear it as a dress or grab your normal size and tuck it into jeans to play around with the look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 42 34 A Ribbed Knit Cardigan With A Slight Balloon Sleeve
The large buttons and blouson sleeve of this warm knit
cardigan give it college professor vibes in all the right ways. The ribbing at the wrists adds volume to this oversized cardigan, all while keeping things warm and cozy. Ideal for layering, this cardigan is thick and toasty without being too hot. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available colors: 10 35 An Oversized Flowy Top With Fitted Sleeves
Balanced by its fitted sleeves, the flowy body of this
tunic top can be styled in a number of different ways. Tuck it completely in to the waist of a skirt, partly into some jeans, or let it hang freely so you can use it as a beach cover up. Its made of a knitted fabric that’s warm but lightweight, making it perfect for any day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 21 36 This Breezy Swing Dress With A Classic Tank Top
The best part about this classic
swing dress is the breezy, flowy skirt that moves with the wind and moves with you. This casual dress is all about the classics, with a sporty tank on top that makes it breathable and cooling in the summer and ideal for layering every other time of year. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X Available styles: 19 37 These Baggy Sweatpants That Are Made From 100% Cotton
These baggy
sweatpants will give you that laidback look that you’re looking for. Their loose fit will make you feel like you’re wearing pajamas, while the ruched waistband and bottom cuffs pull things together for a touch of classic style. They’re made of 100% cotton, too, so they’ll be breathable and cozy all at once. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 8 38 A Twist-Front Long Sleeve That Comes In A Ton Of Fun Styles
The simple crewneck design of this
top can be worn anywhere, while the front twist gives it a unique touch to spice things up. It has a long hemline that can be pulled down over leggings or paired with a skirt underneath for the perfect chilly weather outfit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 39 39 A Waffle Knit Sweater With A Chic Cowl Neck
This
cowl neck sweater has a ton of fun dimension. Its waffle knit is broken up by its extra long sleeve cuffs and high side slits. It also has a high-low hemline that makes it perfect for tucking into the front. The neck will keep you warm while the lightweight material will keep you from overheating. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 18 40 A Thick Ribbed Turtleneck Dress With Stylish Bell Sleeves
For as much warmth as possible, slip into this chunky
turtleneck dress. The high neck is skin-friendly so it won’t be irritating as it keeps you comfy and toasty. The dropped shoulders flow into bell sleeves that make the garment a bit dressier in a subtle way. Its ribbed hem reaches midway down the thigh, which makes this perfect to rock with some stockings and knee-high boots or as is with a pair of pumps. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 16 41 This Breathable Jumpsuit With Tiered Legs
With harem-style legs, this
jumpsuit is sure to bring some attention. While the tiered design is certainly stylish, it’s also super comfortable. The drop crotch and roomy sides give you plenty of space to move as you please even though you’re wearing a one-piece. Meanwhile, the top has spaghetti straps that fall into a V-neck in both the front and back. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 11 42 A Chunky Off-The-Shoulder Sweater With 2 Bottom Ties
This adorable
cable knit sweater will keep you stylish and cozy all at once. The top has a mix of four different types of threading, including a waffle pattern going down the center and a ribbed design along the hem and cuffs. But most notably are the braided lines running down the side. Two extend past the hem to create a bowtie that can be adjusted. Plus, the V-neck can be worn off the shoulder so you can switch up the vibe of your outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 29 43 This Thermal Sweater That Can Be Worn Off Both Shoulders
Adding this simple but gorgeous
off-the-shoulder sweater to even the most boring pair of pants will take your outfit to the next level. The pullover is made of a thermal knit that will keep you cozy even when exposing a bit of skin. It’s available in over a dozen colors, from neutrals to bright purple, so there’s one for every style of dress. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 14 44 These Breathable Wide-Leg Pants With A Ruffled Waist
These
pants are the perfect thing to have when you want to be covered up but also want as much breathing room as possible. Their wide legs will flow in the wind — especially if you go with the one of the fun options with thigh-high slits— and the lightweight material will allow air to flow through freely. They have a ruched waistband to add texture to their otherwise smooth appearance and two side pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 19 45 This Colorblock Sweater With Wide Bell Sleeves
The wide sleeves on this waffle knit
turtleneck matches its oversized fit for an overall comfy look. There are a ton of fun color block options and, if you’re a fan of more fitted designs, there are also cableknit versions with cuffed bell sleeves available. Tuck it into a skirt or let it keep your waist protected from the cold by layering it over some jeans and under a light jacket. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available styles: 27
