Amazon Is Selling A Ton Of These Cozy Pieces That Don't Cling To Your Body & Look Good On Everyone

Not all fashion trends are going to mesh with everyone’s personal taste — and that’s OK. We’re all unique individuals who have particular likes and dislikes. One current trend that’s totally “love it” or “hate it” is tight, clingy, form-fitting clothing. If you happen to be someone who just doesn’t dig that style, you’ve made it to the right place.

I’ve compiled a list that features a wide range of trendy and fashionable clothing items that aren’t skintight, and look fabulous. Here you’ll find pieces that are fan favorites on Amazon, as well as others that are quickly becoming more popular. From pants to tops to dresses to skirts, there is something for every occasion and all seasons.

Start scrolling and see what piece (or pieces) are begging to join your closet.

1 An Everyday Crewneck Sweatshirt That’s Classic & Comfy Dofaoo Crewneck Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon The everyday versatility of this crewneck sweatshirt will make it a weekly go-to for not-quite-coat weather. Compared to the typical sweatshirt, this one gives you more of a tunic length. You can easily style it with skinny jeans or some leggings and you’ve got a simple yet sophisticated outfit of the day. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

2 The Jogger Sweatpants That Combine Style & Comfort Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Feel comfy and cute while rocking these trendy joggers. You know you can’t go wrong with these as nearly 95,000 satisfied customers have left glowing Amazon reviews. One of them said, “I get lots of compliments on these. They are my go-to joggers. I bought them in three different colors, because I liked them so much.” Available colors: 155

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 These Ultra Soft & Comfy Wide-Leg Pants ODODOS Women's Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Amazon $21 See On Amazon Even though these wide-leg pants are perfect for lounging, they have more than enough flair to be worn out and about. The extra wide waistband is made from a slightly ruched elastic that keeps them in place without being tight or uncomfortable. Your legs can move about freely as the pants legs aren’t just wide and flowy, but also very stretchy. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

4 The Top That Blends A Classic Tee & Peplum Blouse Romwe Ruffle Peplum Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s plenty to love about the stylish versatility of this peplum blouse. Just because it has a loose fit doesn’t mean it doesn’t pack a punch when it comes to style. Small ruffled detailing around the midsection gives way to a pretty peplum hem. Pair this with jeans, shorts, skirts, and leggings — it’s super versatile and super cute. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

5 These High-Waisted Palazzo Pants You’ll Wear All The Time Arolina Palazzo Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon Dress these stretchy palazzo pants up or down according to your vibe of the day. More often than not, satisfied buyers wear these for a relaxing couch day or even to work out in, but there’s definitely more style to them than that. Step into your favorite pair of heels and you can instantly elevate these pants into a whole new realm of fashion. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

6 This Flowy Jumpsuit That Works All Year Long BUENOS NINOS Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Feel fashion-forward and comfortable when you’re rocking this adorable jumpsuit. It has thin spaghetti straps you can adjust, and loose-fitting wide legs. You could easily layer a fun graphic tee or tank underneath and wear it like overalls. And one of its best features is a pair of handy, hidden pockets. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7 A Baby Doll Blouse That Perfectly Transitions From Day To Night Angashion Babydoll Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Feel like a true style icon in this baby doll blouse with a fun and trendy animal print. The cap sleeves are subtly unique with their ruffled detailing, and the look is carried over to a short, ruffled collar around the neck that ties the piece together. You’ll look professional wearing this at the office, and stylish wearing it to brunch. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

8 This Swing Dress That Will Become A Closet Staple BELAROI Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon The simplistic look of this swing dress makes it a closet must-have for the multitude of different ways you can style it. Throw on an oversize jean jacket, slouchy open-front cardigan, or fitted blazer — whatever you choose will top off the look. Its incredible versatility means you can also wear a wide variety of shoes with it and can’t go wrong there, either. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

9 A Plaid-Button Down That Gives All The Cool Weather Feels SweatyRocks Long Button-Down Plaid Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Be stylishly set up for cooler weather with this classic plaid button-down. The tail of the shirt is much longer than the typical fare so you can tuck it in or leave it out and free-flowing — especially nice for leggings. There’s also an extra large front pocket on the chest for added visual interest. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

10 A Lightweight Cardigan With A Casual Open Front Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon Stay warm by wrapping yourself up in this cozy open-front cardigan. The cotton blend material makes it feel buttery-soft to the touch. And though it’s machine washable, you don’t have to worry about the color fading or the quality deteriorating. You also may get endless inquiries about where you got it since it’s such a quality staple piece. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

11 This Lacy Blouse With Delicate Allover Pom-Poms Astylish Women's Crewneck Lace Crochet Amazon $29 See On Amazon There are lots of fun little style elements to love on this lace pom-pom blouse. It’s made from chiffon so not only is it incredibly lightweight, but it also looks and feels super high-end. There is intricate crocheted trim designed in a square around the neckline. All over the rest of the blouse are teeny-tiny pom-poms for a cute pop of style and texture. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

12 This Tunic Top That’s So Lightweight & Stretchy LARACE Loose Fit Basic Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon The loose fit of this flowy tunic top is one of the reasons it's such a hit with Amazon buyers. One element you’ll immediately notice is the asymmetrical hemline around the bottom, which adds extra movement and flow. The sleeves stop at the mid-forearm for a unique take between short and long sleeves. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

13 A Jumpsuit That Puts A Modern Twist On Classic Bib Overalls YESNO Cotton Overalls With Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re an overalls enthusiast, peep the modern take on the look that these ultra wide-leg bib overalls bring. Hurry up and snag a pair as they’ve quickly become one of the top-selling clothing items flying off the Amazon shelves. As one reviewer says, “[This] jumper is adorable, flattering, and so comfortable”, which is a sentiment echoed by the over 12,000 people who gave it five stars. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

14 An Oversize Sweater Dress That Will Turn Heads ANRABESS Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon I’m calling it here and now — turtleneck sweater dresses are going to be the biggest style trend of the fall. This one has a bit of a boxy cut, allowing the dress to flow freely down the body. You could easily style this with a trendy belt for a bit of definition around your waist, and it will look as great paired with heeled ankle booties as it does with combat boots. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 This 2-Piece Sweater Set That Keeps You Fashionable While Relaxing ZESICA Pullover Sweatsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon If looking fashionable at all times is a must for you, look no further than this two-piece sweater set. The top is a cropped sweater with long balloon sleeves that are very trendy. The bottoms are a pair of drawstring shorts that also have pockets. The set is so stylish and comfy, you may be tempted to pick up more than one (and no one could blame you). Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

16 These Eye-Catching Trousers With A Trendy Paperbag Waist SySea Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ll feel like the ultimate fashionista in these wide-leg trousers, with their bold animal print and paperbag waistband. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, they’re lightweight and breathable so you’ll look and feel cool no matter the weather. Plus, there are tons of style points at the waist alone, like the ruffled edging and built-in tie belt that gives you the perfect fit. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

17 This Hoodie Sweatshirt With A Tunic-Length Fit Bofell V-Neck Hoodie Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pullover hoodie is a flowy, tunic-length take on the traditional style. It feels lightweight against your skin, and the V-neck design lets you show off necklaces when you feel like dressing this hoodie up a little. “Feels really good on and because the fabric is lighter than most hoodies, it has become my go to choice when I know the day is going to get warmer,” one reviewer shared. “It has a nice flow to it and isn't too clingy either.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

18 This Breezy Crocheted Blouse With A Fun Square Neckline AlvaQ Lace Crochet Square Neck Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon You’ll be feeling the vibes of the ‘60s and ‘70s thanks to this groovy crochet top. The square neckline has a beautiful pattern that looks like cute sunbursts. There is stretchy elastic in the cuffs of the sleeves for a fitted effect at the elbows — this also enhances the voluminous and billowy effect that makes this shirt so breezy chic. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

19 This Plaid Shacket That’s On Point For The Trends Of The Season UANEO Plaid Wool Blend Shacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon Bring the heat even when it’s cold outside by sporting this stylish plaid shacket. It hits that perfect middle mark between jacket and shirt, providing warmth without feeling bulky or cumbersome. The plaid design is a timeless style element and looks great whether you’re going for a more casual or more polished look. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

20 A Halter-Neck Tank That Keeps It Cute & Casual OYANUS Halter Neck Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s something about a halter neck that elevates a tank top. In this case, it adds structure to an otherwise flowy style. Made from spandex, this stretchy tank is intended to have a breezy fit. It looks great with jeans and leggings alike — they both give that easygoing look. Pair it with gold accessories for a chic twist. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

21 This Cozy Teddy Bear Fleece With An Oversize Fit Acelitt Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon The plush and fuzzy feel of this oversize fleece sweatshirt will have you cozy as a little baby bear. There’s a half-zip closure on the front, while the hood is extra large and baggy with two thick, fashion-forward drawstrings. And the long dolman sleeves add the final finishing touch that makes this sweatshirt such a winner. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

22 A Chic T-Shirt Maxi Dress With Side Slits Naggoo Split T-Shirt Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Enjoy the never-ending style possibilities you get with this T-shirt maxi dress. Do you want to wear it with flashy sandals? Go for it. Got errands to run and want to slip on your favorite fashion sneakers? It looks great that way, too. Need a dress for date night? Slide on your go-to heels and you’re set. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

23 A 2-Piece Loungewear Set In A Fun Tie Dye Print PRETTYGARDEN Lounge Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon You’ll even be sleeping in style when you snag this tie-dye lounge set — although it’s just as cute for casual days at home or out. “These are absolutely adorable & comfy & I want one for each night of the week!!” one happy customer raved. Luckily, there are so many color options available you could get a different pair for each night of the month if you please. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 These French Terry Joggers You’ll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Capri Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Dressing comfy doesn’t have to mean dressing frumpy. Take a style cue from these terry fleece joggers next time you’re looking to lounge. The elasticized bands around the ankles give it a trendy, fitted cuff. There is a drawstring in the waistband that lets you get a perfectly comfy and secure fit. You’ll be super cozy and on-trend all at the same time. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

25 This Peplum Blouse That’s A Cute Blend Of Casual & Chic Defal Short Sleeve Peplum Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon There’s much to love about the flowy look and feel of this peplum tee. A common theme that runs through the reviews is how much people love the fact it’s not skintight or form-fitting. “It is the perfect shirt for us ladies who hate clingy clothes and material,” one customer raves, who also admits to buying it in multiple colors. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

26 A Simple Maxi Dress With Hidden Pockets Wolddress Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon The thin spaghetti straps on this maxi dress make it great for warmer months, though it’s versatile enough to wear year-round. Since it doesn’t have bulky or long sleeves, you can easily layer it with a trendy jacket, stylish blazer, or flowy open-front cardigan without feeling constrained or uncomfortable. Whether you prefer heels or flats, this dress goes with either. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

27 An Oversize Sweater With Funky Prints & Vibrant Colors PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Leopard Print Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon The slouchy, oversize vibe this casual sweater offers will make you feel stylishly cozy as temperatures drop. With loads of straightforward and honest reviews, you can buy confidently. Most echo the sentiments of this satisfied sweater-fan: “I'm very happy with this sweater. Super soft and fits comfortably.” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 A Pullover With A Versatile, Preppy Style QUALFORT Crewneck Pullover Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Look effortlessly chic in this pullover sweater that has an old-school preppiness to it. Made from a super-soft viscose blend, it has a straightforward fit — wear it tucked in or out. And to channel that Ralph Lauren-esque prep, consider pairing this lightweight sweater with loafers and small, gold hoops. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 This Color Block Shawl That’s A Fun & Unique Coat Alternative Urban CoCo Color Block Shawl Scarf Amazon $30 See On Amazon The bright, striking pattern on this color block shawl makes it super popular among Amazon customers. As noted in the reviews, it is “[n]icely knit together and somewhat light ... great for fall, spring, and early summer.” It makes a snazzy alternative to a coat or jacket if you want something that feels a bit more unique. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: One size

30 A Cute, Long-Sleeve Dress With A Trendy Knotted Tie Waist R.Vivimos Long-Sleeve Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This long sleeve dress has tons of fun fashion features that really catch the eye. Across the front, there are two large pieces of material that can be tied in a belt fashion in either the front or back of this dress. They’re long enough you can create a funky bow or trendy knot that adds the perfect finishing detail. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

31 A Slouchy, Open-Front Cardigan In A Sumptuous Waffle Knit Imily Bela Slouchy Oversized Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Oversize and slouchy sweaters are here to stay. Snag this chunky cardigan that fits the bill, while also hitting the nail on the head of fashion trends with its cool batwing sleeves. The everyday versatility of this cardigan makes it as useful at the office as it is while running errands or having lunch with friends. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

32 These Athletic Shorts Made From Cozy Sweatpants Material AUTOMET Comfy Sweat Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon These athletic sweat shorts give the comfort you want from sweatpants, just without the length. They are designed to be high-waisted to offer full coverage, while being supremely comfortable thanks to the wide elastic waistband — it ensures you won’t get pinched or chafed as you go about even the most strenuous of activities. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

33 An Open-Front Duster That Gives Off Vintage Vibes POGTMM Long Open Front Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon The low hemline of this open-front long cardigan has a vintage, Stevie Nicks feel. And it’s so popular it’s garnered over 11,000 perfect five-star ratings from happy and satisfied customers. Says one, “I made the jump and do not regret it. Loved it so much I ordered another color and will likely order several more during this fall season.” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 4/6 — 24/26

34 This Uncommon Jumpsuit With Texture & Silhouette For Days Dreamskull V Neck Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon The draped design and slouchy feel of this jumpsuit take it in an unexpected fashion direction. Even though it’s designed with a V-neck, it’s subtle and still offers full coverage of the chest. The pants area is where your eye will be drawn, thanks to the beautiful and unique draping effect. Pair this jumpsuit with heels, flats, or sandals for a fashion-forward look. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large Plus

35 This Casual Dress That Goes With Just About Everything Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Feel carefree going about your day in this simple surplice dress. The cross-front design creates a subtle V-neck and wrap look. The elastic waistband gives a nice amount of definition to the silhouette. Pair it with some white vintage sneakers and a cute crossbody purse for a can’t miss outfit of the day. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 4X-Large

36 A Dramatic Maxi Dress With A Plunging Neckline Verdusa Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The deep scoop neckline on this maxi dress is a show-stopping feature. And it’s a prominent element on both the front and back of the dress. For a more daring and risqué look, wear it as is. But if you want additional coverage, you can slip a tank underneath or layer a jean jacket over top. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

37 This Set Of Breezy Tanks Perfect For Working Out Or Lounging icyzone Workout Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Stay stylishly cool in these flowy, basic tank tops during your favorite workout classes and beyond. They consistently receive glowing reviews, such as, “[T]hese are super lightweight and literally go with anything.” That means you can easily wear them for a multitude of activities, exercise-related or not. Wear them with jeans, leggings, or tucked into a skirt — all will work depending on the look you're after. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 This Chunky Cowl Neck Sweater With Trendy Batwing Sleeves Saodimallsu Turtleneck Batwing Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon The chunky knit material on this cowl neck sweater gives it a classic winter feel. With its slouchy batwing sleeves and loose-fitting design, you’ll not only stay nice and warm, but you’ll also feel comfortable for hours on end. Style it with boyfriend jeans and trendy loafers for a timeless, everyday look you just may fall in love with. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

39 This Long Sleeve Tunic Top With A Cute, Button-Up Front ALLEGRACE Flowy Tunic Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with an everyday essential like this long sleeve tunic. It’s made from a spandex-cotton blend that allows it to be stretchy and flexible, while also being buttery-soft to the touch. The V-neck is adorned with three small buttons that act as a cute, contrasting detail. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

40 This Slinky Midi Skirt With Pretty Draped Layers SheIn Wrap Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon You’ll feel like one minxy maven in this slinky midi skirt. Aside from its eye-catching fashion detailing, reviewers were pleasantly surprised by the comfort they got out of this skirt, as well. One impressed customer said the “[m]aterial is comfortable and doesn’t wrinkle easily. Has a slit in front so walking and moving is easy.” Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

41 A Comfy Waffle Tank That Will Become A Weekly Go-To Dellytop Waffle Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon The textured material of this waffle-weave tank top gives it a fun twist on a basic tank. It has a fabulous, casual-chic look, and the cushy waffle texture feels great to the touch. It is loose-fitting and has a longer than normal hemline which makes it easy to tuck it in if desired, and it’s machine washable for your convenience. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

42 A Big, Slouchy Knit Top For That Effortlessly Cool Look BTFBM V-Neck Ribbed Knitted Shirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon The oversize fit of this ribbed knit shirt makes it a wonderfully versatile item you’ll be glad you have in your closet. It will easily become the go-to top for when you want to be comfortable all day long without having to sacrifice style. Whether you pair it with jeans, leggings, or a skirt, it brings a cool and casual-chic feel to the overall look. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

43 This Knit Sweater With Beautiful Crocheted Sleeves AlvaQ Lace CrochetSweater Amazon $0 See On Amazon The intricate detailing on the sleeves of this crochet sweater is just one style element that’s worth obsessing over. There’s also the geometric dot pattern and lace feel that decorates the rest of the sweater. According to one reviewer, “[The] sleeves are amazing! Every time I wear this I get more compliments than ever! It’s also very comfortable!” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

44 A Lightweight & Breezy Blouse With A Cute Tie Front VIISHOW Tie Front Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon The versatility of this tie-front blouse may have you reaching for it at least once a week. It riffs off a typical T-shirt and takes it to a new level with subtle design tweaks — there’s a simple V-neck with slouchy batwing sleeves for a pop of elegance. At the bottom of the hemline, use the strips of fabric to create a beautiful bow or simple knot. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

45 These Loose Joggers With A Wide Waistband & Pockets DIBAOLONG Joggers with Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon These joggers have a few details that elevate them from workout-only territory. They have a wide, ruched waistband, tapered ankles, and perhaps most exciting of all, pockets. The band hits right at the navel for that full-coverage feeling, and the tapered ankles allow your footwear to pop. Reviewers report these are “good for office attire” and that they’re the “softest joggers ever”. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large