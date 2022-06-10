Loose-fitting may seem like it means a lot of retro-inspired crew necks and basic T-shirt dresses — but not with this list. I mean, who knew that you could get an adorable jumpsuit that’s comfortable and flowy too? I promise all of the trendy designs totally work, and they’re not too fitted. That’s why Amazon is selling a ton of these loose-fitting clothes that look good on everyone.

If you already have an overwhelming collection of oversized graphic tees, then you’ll absolutely love this button-down shirt with a truly relaxed fit. I promise, it’s just as comfy as a worn-in band shirt. Heck, you can even pair that top (or a loose-fitting crop top) with a pair of stretchy palazzo plants that just might replace your beloved flare leggings because they’re so comfy and loose.

There are still plenty of crew necks and T-shirt dresses to be found here — they’re just a little better than the ones already even in your closet. There’s even a mini dress that has so many elevated ruffles and tiers — it feels strange to call it a T-shirt dress (but it totally is). You’ll only be able to recognize it by the comfortable fabric with 36% spandex.

1 A Truly Relaxed Button-Up With Rolled-Up Sleeves Beautife Button-down Short Sleeve Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon If collared shirts never feel casual enough for you, this button-up will change your mind because it has a truly relaxed fit. It’s complete with rolled-up short sleeves and lightweight fabric that’s far from crisp or crunchy. The back also has the perfect draped look if you only want to tuck the front in for an extra touch of style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 31

2 These Cropped Workout Pants That Are Perfectly Stretchy THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Crop Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These loose-fitting workout pants won’t make you give up the comfort of leggings. The seriously stretchy fabric has 13% spandex and an extra-soft lining, which makes them ideal for lounging around the hose. These pants are also cropped to keep your legs cool, even if you’re simply putting your credit card in the pocket and running an errand. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

3 A Casual Maxi Dress That Works For Errands, Parties & Vacation HUSKARY Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon $31 See On Amazon The stretchy fabric of this comfortable dress means you can wear a maxi dress without looking way too dressed up for running errands. With pockets and drapey short sleeves, this V-neck dress is genuinely a casual look. But the side slits and trendy patterns mean you could totally wear it for dinner out or a party in the park. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 40

4 These Palazzo Pants That Are Even Comfier Than Leggings Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to replace your favorite leggings with these stretchy palazzo pants, but the wide-leg style is definitely comfier. They have the same wide elastic waistband and pull-on design of your flared leggings, but your legs get a little more air flow. Plus, they come in way more unique colors and patterns, like leopard print, tie-dye, and tons of florals. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 38

5 A Chic Ruffled Babydoll Top That Comes In Neutral Patterns Angashion Ruffle Neck Babydoll Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon All of the neutral patterns you can choose from really add to the chicness (and wearability) of this babydoll-style top. The minimalist dots, leopard print, gingham, and paisley print are all classics that make this trendy blouse stand out in your closet. With the ruffled high-neck design, this top honestly has so much going for it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 30

6 These Fleece Sweatpants That Are Easy To Move In Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit French Terry Fleece Sweatpant Amazon $22 See On Amazon Fleece joggers are obviously comfortable, but these sweatpants get rid of the constricting elastic ankle cuff. Don’t worry — this straight leg option is still complete with the drawstring waist, of course, so they’re still comfortable and easy to move in. These terry sweatpants come in trendy, including pastel blue and mustard yellow, but you can also get a classic look with three shades of gray to choose from, of course. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 13

7 A T-Shirt Dress That Drapes Like A Sundress Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This machine-washable T-shirt dress drapes just like a playful sundress. It’s complete with a swingy hemline gives you the same movement and vibe. To make it comfier and more casual-feeling than your normal flared sundress, it has a scoop neck top, looser A-line shape, and stretchy fabric with elastane. It comes in plenty of patterns and colors, including a bunch of stripe styles (because stripes and T-shirt dresses always go together). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 14

8 This Tee With A Peplum Accent That’s *So* Pretty Romwe Loose Ruffle Hem Short Sleeve Peplum Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon The peplum accent on this short-sleeve T-shirt is actually helpful. Instead of cinching at your waist and flaring out, it gives you a ruffled and loose-fitting look that’s super casual yet cute. The stretchy fabric of this tee is something you’ll even want to wear as loungewear, but of course, you can wear this top anywhere because it looks so dressy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 39

9 This T-Shirt Dress With The *Most* Movement In The Hemline BELAROI Casual T Shirt Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress has a wide neckline that makes it feel breezy and cool and makes it ideal for showing off your swimwear straps, should you be on vacay. You could even wear this stretchy dress as your daily loungewear paired with a fuzzy blanket, and the fabric won’t pill. This swingy, loose dress comes in everyday colors, but so many of them would also work as a swim coverup — especially all of the tie-dye styles. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available styles: 43

10 A Cute, Casual Jumpsuit That Has Adjustable Straps BUENOS NINOS V Neck Floral Jumpsuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon This floral jumpsuit looks just like a beachy maxi dress, but of course, it has legs which makes it easier to walk in. Not only do you get the flowiness plus the comfort of pants, but this jumpsuit also has pockets, which give it an incredibly casual feel. This baggy jumpsuit also has adjustable straps, so you can adjust the neckline to your needs and comfort level. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 45

11 A Tunic Top That Is Dressier & Comfier Than A Crewneck BELAROI Tunic Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This tunic top will definitely win out over your fitted crew neck, especially if you’re pairing it with leggings. It has a unique zig-zag hemline that makes it extra flowy. Plus, the wider neckline and loose-fitting 3/4-length sleeves continue to make this stretchy top comfier than a regular tee, all while making you loom dressier. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available styles: 32

12 A Short Sleeve Tee With An Effortless & Unique Hemline Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Crewneck Tunic Amazon $21 See On Amazon The effortless hemline of this short-sleeve tee scoops in the front and the back, which creates a loungewear look that’s perfect layered over wide-leg jeans or body-hugging leggings. This unique hemline is also higher on the sides, so it stands out from other oversized T-shirts, and prevents bunching if you tuck it in. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 23

13 This Sleeveless Dress With So Many Sweet Details KIRUNDO Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon It’s hard to define the best feature of this sleeveless maxi dress. It has a high neckline that’s so trendy right now, and it’s a versatile one too — you can tie it up for a pretty keyhole feature or leave it open for casual vibes. This cottagecore-lite dress also has pretty tiers in the skirt that add movement and a high smocked waist that’s nice and comfy. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 12

14 This Sleeveless Cotton Top With Chic Shoulder Pads MISSACTIVER Sleeveless Vest Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cotton blend tank top stands out from the pack not just because of its trendy high neckline but because of one absolutely chic feature: shoulder pads. Despite being comfy and loose fitting throughout the torso, the top of this shirt is all business and is an easy, breathable, and comfy option to pair with trousers for a work event. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 12

15 A Playful & Intricate Off-The-Shoulder Top KIRUNDO Chiffon Off-The-Shoulder Tunic Top Amazon $31 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder top is so intricate and fun with the Swiss dot pattern and ruffles on the sleeves. It even comes in more over-the-top, trendy options like bell sleeves or lace-trimmed sleeves. This shirt has a secure scrunchy top, just like any good off-the-shoulder top should. Plus, the flowy fit can easily be tucked in or worn loose, depending on your vibe that day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 20

16 A Swingy Boat Neck Dress That’s Made From A Super Soft Jersey Fabric Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boat-Neck Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This soft dress has a flowy fit and a boat neck that you can easily dress up or down. This unique neckline means you won’t have to try to make it date night worthy — just add some jewelry and heels, and you’re good to go. Despite the jersey-like viscose fabric, the 3/4-length sleeve also makes this comfy garment look dressy. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available styles: 8

17 This Swiss Dot Blouse With A Loose, Flowy Fit DOROSE Top Ruffle Loose Casual Sleeveless Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This budget-friendly blouse has dressy Swiss dot fabric, flowy ruffles, and even dainty buttons on the back, which makes it perfect for the office or a party. The fabric is sheer at the very top, but the neckline is high enough that this is still a modest, fashionable option. This breathable blouse has all of the comfort of a relaxed top with the dressiness of something that’s much more expensive. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 12

18 This Midi Skirt That Comes In Tons Of Vibrant Patterns MEROKEETY Elastic A-Line Midi Skirt with Pockets Amazon $35 See On Amazon This midi skirt only comes in versatile colors, patterns, and styles — seriously. But they still manage to go with everything. Even the most intricate pink and purple floral print could easily go with sandals, a graphic T-shirt, or even a leather jacket. These tiered skirts are complete with a drawstring waist and pockets that also help out with versatility and comfortability. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 27

19 A Maxi Dress With A Pretty & Unique Neckline Prinbara Crisscross Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This maxi dress has a loose fit throughout the body and skirt that makes it an easy thing to throw on before sprinting out the door for a busy day. But, it has a few stylish accents that make it stand out from the crowd, namely the pretty crossed neckline that forms a chic teardrop cutout. Of course, this breezy garment has another fan-favorite accent: pockets! Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

20 This Comfy Midi Dress With Pretty Prairie Vibes R.Vivimos Long Sleeve Floral Print V Neck Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Most midi dresses are flowy and comfortable, but this V-neck dress is even complete with loose-fitting sleeves. They’re cinched at the wrist, so you don’t have to deal with annoying extra fabric all day. This 60% soft cotton hippie-chic dress is also complete with two functional tassel ties on the V-neck, which is just another thoughtful detail on this pretty floral look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 44

21 This Pretty Satin Cami That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Wantschun Womens Silk Satin Camisole Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made of a pretty satin fabric that looks so much more expensive than it actually is, this camisole is a dreamy addition to any outfit, whether you just want to lounge around the house, go on a date, or head into work. It’s long enough to wear just untucked, but you can tuck it for a boxy look and emphasize the loose fit in the torso. Buy just one or stock up on these gorgeous basics in a three-pack. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available styles: 45

22 This Long Tunic Tee That’s So Flowy LARACE Short Sleeves Flare Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This tunic tee is so loose-fitting and flowy at the hemline, it’s casual cool defined. Over the right bike shorts or leggings, your loungewear look will be Insta-worthy. That’s thanks to the soft rayon fabric, short sleeves, and wide scoop neck, this shirt is totally breathable too. You could also easily wear this as a swim coverup, adding versatility to this top. Available sizes: Small — 6X

Available styles: 42

23 This Dress That Doubles As A Chic Overcoat GGUHHU Rolled-Up Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress that doubles as an overcoat is one of those closet staples that totally elevates a wardrobe. It has a chic artist’s silhouette, and it’s made with 100% cotton for breathability. Wear as a stylish dress for errands or lunch with friends, or use it as an overcoat with jeans and a tank top. Bonus: It comes with two pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

24 These Cotton Overalls That Dress Up & Down YESNO Wide Leg Overalls With Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon These 100% cotton overalls are a rare combination of being incredible versatile without being boring. With a comfortable wide leg and two pockets, these overalls work for pretty much any occasion. Wear by themselves out gardening or pair with a button-up underneath for work. Reviewers recommend going up a size or two for a true loose fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available styles: 12

25 This Flowy Party Dress Available In A Bunch Of Prints Milumia Button Up Flowy Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This flowy dress is the ideal blend of cute and easy-breezy. Throw it on for dinner, for a party — for any good-time occasion, really. Buttons at the neckline and a drawstring waist add some architectural detail to this dress. It also comes in a plethora of prints, so you might even want to order a few. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 32

26 This Pretty, Flowing Tunic With A Dainty Lace Trim QIXING Short Sleeve Lace Trim Tunic Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon Just because this T-shirt is a comfy tunic that’s longer in the back, doesn’t mean it’s only for your leggings. The scallop lace trim makes this tunic perfect for your trendy A-line shorts, and it’s easy to dress up with skinny jeans or slacks. This stretchy top comes in both short- and long-sleeve styles, and both options obviously still work with your leggings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 38

27 This Tank Top With A Built-In Bra Hibelle Racerback Tank Top With Built-In Shelf Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This racerback tank top is made of moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you cool during workouts or just running errands. A built-in sports bra gives your chest some protection and support, and removable pads can be easily replaced and cleaned. “The material is opaque and I never feel like I need to layer it or anything,” one reviewer wrote. “Best tank top EVER.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

28 These Breezy Linen Pants With A Cute Bow-Tie Waist LNX Womens Linen Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These high-waisted pants are made with a lightweight, breezy, and breathable combination of linen and cotton fabric. They’re pulled together with a drawstring band that you can adjust as needed and are designed to fit loosely for ultimate comfort. Plus, there are two functioning pockets where you can keep your phone, keys, and wallet wherever you’re headed. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available styles: 20

29 The High-Waisted Tapered Jeans With Stylish Cuffed Hems luvamia Women's High Waist Mom Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon These denim “mom jeans” are made with cotton, polyester, and 1% spandex — so they have a little bit of stretch to them. The tapered fit features a high-waist design along with cuffed hems at the ankles, and so many reviewers wrote that the style is “super comfy.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 17

30 This Cozy And Lightweight Button-Up Nightgown Anjue Long/Short Sleeve Nightshirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon It can be hard figuring out what to sleep in during hot summer months. This lightweight nightgown will be comfortable regardless of the heat. It’s loose-fitting and also convenient for breastfeeding moms who need quick access in the middle of the night. “Comfortable, very cute, and soft. Washes well. What more could you want?” raved one Amazon customer.

31 A Jumpsuit That’s Strapless & Not Too Fitted ZESICA Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $41 See On Amazon This comfy jumpsuit isn’t too fitted — the adorable strapless top has a loose-fitting look that’s so on-trend right now. How? It’s thanks to small built-in elastic at the top and waist. That way, you still get the looser-fitting strapless top and the wide-leg design. Plus, this design means you get the little add-on of a tie-waist, which is always a bonus. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

32 A Long Dress That Lets You Adjust The Flowiness R.Vivimos Short Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dresses Amazon $35 See On Amazon This V-neck dress has so many cool and unique details, you’re bound to get noticed while wearing it. There are comfy batwing sleeves with a small and dotted lace-like trim. There are also buttons on the top and ruffles at the bottom that make the playful skirt a little more full. Plus, you get a drawstring that lets you adjust the flowiness of this loose-fitting dress. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

33 These Wide-Leg Pants With An Airy & Layered Design LaovanIn Wide Leg Capri Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon These wide-leg pants have light airy fabric that’s layered and tiered at the hemline, which makes them distinct from anything else you likely own. The top layer has side slits to create a stunning, flowy, and seriously whimsical moment every time you take a step. These 100% cotton pants come in brown, black, or white. Plus, the floaty and layered pants are actually machine-washable. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

34 This Puff-Sleeve Dress That’s Easy To Wear Anywhere PRETTYGARDEN Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This puff-sleeve midi dress is a great way to ease into the princess dress look. It comes in a variety of classic colors and patterns, including polka dot, animal print, floral, and solids. Plus, the tiered skirt isn’t too ruffled or puffy, which means you can wear this anywhere while doing anything. Instead, you get a sleek A-line skirt that you can easily pair with sneakers. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 15

35 This Long A-Line Dress That’s Perfect For An Outdoor Party Floerns Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon You can never have too many casual dresses in your closet. This rayon dress would be perfect to bring on vacation. It’s great for a dinner out, with an off-the-shoulder feature that gives it a bit more intrigue. The fabric has a bit of stretch in it, so it’s also comfortable.

36 This Tunic Dress With Over 27,000 Five-Star Reviews Amoretu V-Neck Tunic Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This mini dress is super trendy. This Amazon shopper favorite stands out thanks to the tiered ruffle skirt that’s plenty wide, giving this chic dress a relaxed feel. Best of all, there are tons of patterns available, including a classic polka dot. Plus, there are those trendy lantern sleeves that are suitable for year-round wear. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 41

37 A Pullover Sweater That’ll Become Your Fall Go-To Asvivid Criss Cross V Back Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon With a cute detailed criss-cross pattern on the back, this cozy cotton sweater is great if you want to dive into backless apparel. Customers have given it over 1,500 five-star reviews, with one stating how versatile it is. “You can wear the criss-cross in front or in [the] back and it looks great both ways. I wear a cami or blouse underneath for criss-cross in the front,” they said.

38 A Crew Neck Dress With A Tiered, Ruffled Body KIRUNDO Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Sometimes crew neck dresses can look a little too much like loungewear, but this A-line mini dress definitely doesn’t. It has tiered ruffles and plenty of patterns to choose from that help give this a dressier, brunch time vibe instead of a WFH feeling. Plus, the crew neck top is elevated with ruffle sleeves, which makes this garment party-ready. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 9

39 This Relaxed Peplum Tank That Has An Adjustable Halter Top GAMISOTE Spaghetti Strap Loose Tops Halter Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This peplum tank is way more relaxed than some other peplum styles. Pair the flowy fit with the textured fabric, and this strappy tank feels so beachy. Best of all, this has a tie at the back that’s way prettier than classic adjustable spaghetti straps. This 100% cotton ruffle blouse comes in trendy brown, sage green, light pink, and more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

40 This Breathable Mini Dress With The Perfect Ruffled Sleeves BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Switch up your sleeveless mini dresses with this bell sleeve shift dress. The sleeves aren’t full-length or too much, but they add a fun ruffle to this otherwise minimalist little garment. Plus, the sleeves won’t stop you from wearing it on a hot day because this V-neck dress is stretchy thanks to a touch of spandex in the fabric and totally breathable. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45