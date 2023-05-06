It sometimes feels that in order to wear stylish shoes, you have to sacrifice comfort. However, we’re here to tell you this simply isn’t true. If you’re looking for fashionable shoes, such as double-buckle slides, fluffy Ugg-like slippers, and the perfect pointed-toe flats, that don't cause discomfort, look no further than Amazon. This is because Amazon is selling a ton of these trendy shoes that are super comfortable. Whether you’re on the hunt for sneakers, sandals, slippers, or slides, they’ve got you covered. The best part? Many of these shoes don’t come with a high price tag. So keep reading — it’s time to shop.

1 These Strappy Sandals With A Soft, Latex Sole DREAM PAIRS Square Toe Strappy Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These chic shoes prove that strappy sandals can be comfy, too. Made with a soft latex insole, these super cute shoes feature an on-trend square toe design, a non-slip outsole, and a back zipper closure that allows you to quickly pull these on and off. Available in neutral hues like black, brown, and white, this trendy pick is an easy way to elevate any summer outfit. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 These Adorable Espadrilles That Have Stretchy Side Panels Joules Espadrilles Amazon $35 See On Amazon Consider adding these to your cart if your shoe collection needs a pair of easy-to-wear espadrilles. Made from a 100% canvas upper, these casual kicks have a durable rubber sole, a jute toe cap, and an elastic side panel for more comfortable wear. Whether thrown on with a white ruffled sundress or styled with faded jeans, these shoes are both comfortable and stylish. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 4 Big Kid — 11

3 These Foldable Ballet Flats With Padded Insoles & A Pointed Toe Design HEAWISH Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you want to add a touch of elegance to your outfit, but don’t feel like wearing heels, consider picking up these oh-so-chic ballet flats. Made with a breathable mesh upper, these classic flats feature soft lining, a cushy insole, and a pointed-toe design. The best part? They’re so flexible. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 11

4 A Pair Of Chic Hiking Sandals That Have Comfy Braided Nylon Straps Plaka Hiking Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your feet feeling cozy during your next hike by picking up these sophisticated hiking sandals that boast a buckle-free braided strap design. These are made with top-notch arch support and a lightweight sole that won’t weigh you down. Whether worn in the great outdoors or paired with white jeans for Sunday brunch, these popular shoes deserve a permanent spot in your summer outfit rotation. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5.5-6 — 10.5-11

5 These Canvas Slip-Ons That Have Elastic Siding & A Super Comfy Sole kufeiti Canvas Slip Ons Amazon $20 See On Amazon Work, dinner, brunch, errands — these super cute canvas slip-ons can be worn practically anywhere. With over 3,600 five-star ratings, these easy-to-style kicks feature a striped insole and elastic siding, which makes them so easy to take on and off. Offered in colors like white, navy, and butter yellow, these dependable shoes may just become your new go-to. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 11

6 These Flexible Ballet Flats That Are So Breathable & Easy To Wear BABUDOG Pointed Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon We just can’t get enough of these pointed ballet flats — they’re the perfect balance of elegance and comfort. Made with a stretchy mesh upper, these chic shoes are lightweight and feature a padded memory foam insole. Each also has a pull-on tab to make them easier to put on (but if you’re in a rush, you can slip ‘em on and leave the back folded down.) Available colors: 32

Available sizes: 5 — 11

7 A Pair Of Cushy Kicks That Are Made Without Laces — So You Can Slip Them On TIOSEBON Walking Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon With over 21,000 five-star ratings, these super comfy walking shoes are a fan favorite. Offered in colors like gray, black, and white, these lightweight sneakers feature a laceless design, have a stretchy knit upper, and boast a thick sole that helps with shock absorption. From leggings to jeans, these popular sneakers can be worn with so many different outfits. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

8 These Supportive Sandals That Have Adjustable Nylon Straps & A Cushioned Midsole MEGNYA Walking Sandals Amazon $33.89 See On Amazon Available for only a fraction of the price of expensive designer versions, these strappy walking sandals are so comfortable. These well-designed shoes feature adjustable nylon straps, a supportive cushioned midsole, and a durable anti-slip outsole that helps your foot grip the ground better. Boasting over 11,000 five-star ratings — with several shoppers reporting buying multiple pairs — these popular sandals are great go-to summer shoes. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 6 — 12

9 These Low-Wedge Sandals That Have Elastic Straps & A Lightweight Sole DREAM PAIRS Strappy Low Wedge Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon Strappy, striking, and stretchy — sign us up. These low-wedge sandals feature a lightweight sole, comfy crisscross elastic straps, and a zipper back closure, so you don’t have to struggle to get these on and off. These attractive sandals are a closet staple, whether worn with wide-leg linen pants or styled with a flowy maxi dress. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 — 11

10 These Floral Flats That Are Both Breathable & Flexible HEAWISH Floral Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon We knew we had to add these precious ballet flats to the list as soon we came across them. Featuring a delicate floral design, these cushy flats have a soft insole, a rounded toe design, and a flexible construction which makes them easy to stash in handbags and carry-ons. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 These Comfy Slides With A Contoured Footbed & Adjustable Wide Straps FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon Slides are the tried-and-true shoe that help make any outfit at least 10 times more comfortable. This popular pair, which comes in a bunch of colors, including baby pink, light purple, and army green, features two adjustable wide straps, a contoured footbed, and a lightweight feel (no clunky shoes here). Did we mention they’re also waterproof? Boasting over 37,000 five-star ratings, these can be worn from the beach to brunch. Available colors: 55

Available sizes: 6 — 11

12 These Low-Top Canvas Sneakers With Over 24,000 Perfect Ratings ZGR Low Top Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Boasting over 24,500 five-star ratings, these Converse-like sneakers feature a sturdy rubber sole, a washable canvas upper, and side holes for extra ventilation. Its 1-inch platform sole also gives you a little boost without feeling too over-the-top. A perfect all-seasons shoe, these work well with frayed jeans, silky skirts, leggings, and much more. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 5 — 11

13 These Highly-Rated Lace-Up Platform Shoes DADAWEN Platform Lace-Up Oxford Shoes Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of the Oxford shoe but want to wear something more unexpected, pick up a pair of these lace-up platform shoes. These are made with a waterproof upper, a lightweight skid-resistant sole, and a nearly 2-inch heel that helps add some height to any outfit. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 – 10

14 A Pair Of Vegan Slip-Ons With Elastic Side Panels Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Behold some of the comfiest sneakers you might ever wear. Made with a breathable canvas upper, these sleek Blowfish kicks have stretchy elastic side panels, a soft fabric sole, and a slip-on design for easier wear. The best part? They’re also certified vegan through The Vegan Society. With over 22,000 five-star ratings, these simple sneakers check off all boxes. Available colors: 86

Available sizes: 5 — 11M

15 These Braided Sandals That Have Stretch-To-Fit Straps Plaka Flat Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon These flat sandals are all we’ve ever wanted in a pair of summer shoes and then some. Made with braided stretch-to-fit straps, a high-quality rubber sole, and an eye-catching design, this pick is great to have on hand for vacations and warm-weather excursions. Offered in colors like sweet ivory, sand yellow, and coral red, pick up a pair for every day of the week. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 5 — 11

16 These Braided Leather Sandals You’ll Wear All Season N.N.G. Braided Leather Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Some strappy heels dig into your toes and are uncomfortable after an hour or so of wear, but not these. Available in colors like black, white, and cream, these popular heeled shoes are made with double braided straps and a 3-inch platform. From summery wrap dresses to lightweight linen pants, these highly-rated heels help add some height to any outfit. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 6 — 10

17 These Lightweight Loafers That Have Massage-Function Bottoms VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Flat Loafer Amzon $28 See On Amazon Hop on the current loafer trend by scooping up a pair of these flats with over 12,000 perfect ratings. Made with a buttery-soft upper, these highly-rated kicks feature a padded insole for extra cushioning and a lightweight feel. The best part? These have massage-function bottoms that massage your feet as you move. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: 5 — 12

18 These Trendy Sandals That Have A Padded Yoga Mat Footbed & Cozy Fabric Straps Sanuk Yoga Sling Amazon $36 See On Amazon For comfy shoes that are more out-of-the-box, pick up a pair of these yoga sling sandals. With over 8,000 five-star ratings, these shoes have a padded yoga mat footbed, a spongey rubber outsole, and stretchy fabric straps to make for easier wear. Offered in a versatile black color, these summery sandals look great with maxi dresses, frayed denim shorts, ankle-length jeans, and more. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 6 — 11

19 These Cloud-Like Slides That Boast Adjustable Buckles Cushionaire Fame Cloud Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you want to completely up your comfortable shoe game, you need to add these to your Amazon cart stat. Made with a soft upper, a molded footbed, and adjustable buckles, these lightweight slides feel heavenly on — whether lounging on the beach or running errands; you’ll be walking on cloud nine. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 5 — 12

20 These Chic Mules That Can Be Worn All Day Long MUSSHOE Pointed Toe Mule Amazon $33 See On Amazon A pointed-toe mule is a simple (and comfy) way to dress up any outfit. These cute flats are made with a padded footbed, a flexible non-slip sole, and a backless design that makes them so easy to slide on and off. Worn with a flowy duster or paired with ankle-length dress pants, these chic shoes will make you look (and feel) like a million bucks. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 6 — 11

21 These Super Cute Mary Jane Shoes That Have An Adjustable Buckle Rekayla Mary Janes Amazon $37 See On Amazon From Katie Holmes to Gigi Hadid, celebs can’t get enough of the Mary Jane shoe trend, and we know why — they’re both cute and comfy. These are made with a soft upper, have a durable rubber sole, and feature an adjustable buckle across the top. Offered in colors like light pink, white, and cream, these sweet shoes add a bit of je ne sais quoi to any outfit. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

22 A Pair Of Colorful Crochet Flats With A Flexible Sole HEAWISH Crochet Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sure, you may already have a pair of ballet flats, but we bet you don’t have anything as eye-catching as these crochet ones. Made with a breathable mesh upper, these shoes have a cushy insole, a slip-resistant outsole, and a back pull tab to help make them easier to put on. Flexible and foldable, these flats are great to have with you while traveling or to keep in your bag during fancy events when your heels start hurting. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

23 These Popular Sandals That Have Arch Support & Adjustable Straps Plaka Relief Flip Flops Amazon $30 See On Amazon These comfy sandals are not only beautifully designed but also offer maximum comfort. They feature stretchy braided straps, a lightweight sole, and excellent arch support. They’re also backless, so you don’t have to worry about any material rubbing on your heels and causing blisters. Offered in shades like gold, turquoise gray, and classic black, these highly-rated summer shoes check all boxes. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 6 — 11

24 These Slip-On Sneakers With A Terry-Lined Heel Collar & A Memory Foam Insole Roxy Minnow Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon If your shoe collection lacks comfy, design-forward kicks that aren’t bulky, these may be for you. With over 5,000 five-star ratings, these Roxy sneakers are the perfect combination of style and comfort — they have a padded memory foam insole, a terry-lined heel collar, and a flexible traction outsole. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 5 — 12

25 These Slip-On Sandals In Stylish Faux Leather Mtzyoa Woven Leather Flip-Flops Amazon $23 See On Amazon Replace old, worn-out flip-flops with these stylish slides that feature a braided strap design. They’re made with a soft leather sole, a latex foam footbed, and a fashionable square toe that adds a bit of unexpectedness to every outfit. Whether worn with beachy maxi dresses or loose-fitting overalls, these trendy summer sandals make warm-weather dressing much easier. Available colors:

Available sizes:

26 These Colorful Low-Tops That Are So Lightweight kufeiti Low Top Canvas Shoes Amazon $23 See On Amazon These canvas shoes feature an eye-catching crochet design, and these low-tops are lightweight and flexible, made with an anti-collision toe cap to keep your feet safe and secure. Available in a wide range of styles, these quirky kicks are just what your closet needs. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 11

27 These Ergonomically-Designed Faux Fur Slides Fur Story Faux Fur Slides Amazon $19 See On Amazon Is there anything cuter than these faux fur slides? Didn’t think so. These highly-rated sandals have a soft, spongey sole, a slightly curved footbed, and a slip-on, open-toe design that allows your foot to breathe better. The best part? These shoes can be worn indoors and outdoors, meaning that you can rock these around the house or while running errands around town. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5

28 These Uber-Comfy Sporty Sandals That Have Cushy Soles Skechers Sport Sandals Amazon $38 See On Amazon Leave it to Skechers to create a pair of uber-comfy sandals you can keep on all day. Crafted with responsive cushioning, a fabric upper, and adjustable straps, these versatile shoes are reminiscent of pricier designer versions that your favorite celebs always wear. With over 15,500 perfect ratings, these sandals are a hit. One happy customer commented, “I love these sandals and plan to wear them all summer long. They're comfortable and have support.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 12 Wide

29 These Canvas Kicks That Can Be Worn With Countless Outfits Skechers 33492w Sneaker Amazon $37 See On Amazon Plain white sneakers are great, but simple white sneakers that are so easy and comfortable to wear are even better. These sleek shoes are constructed with a memory foam footbed, a flexible sole, and a canvas upper for a more breathable fit. Worn with printed dresses, denim jeans, button-down blouses, and more, these comfy kicks get the job done. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 5 – 12

30 These Stylish Gladiator Sandals With Minimalist Straps DREAM PAIRS Elastic Strap Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you wear these with high-waisted dress pants or slip these on to go to summer barbecues, these strappy sandals are a great choice. Featuring a timeless design, these versatile shoes have stylish elastic straps, a non-slip rubber sole, and a sturdy yet flexible outsole that offers optimal support. They’re also available in many colors, making styling them a cinch. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 11

31 These Cult-Fave Double Buckle Sandals With Comfy Cork Insoles CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon With nearly 50,000 5-star ratings, these double-buckle sandals are a surefire way to stay stylish this summer without worrying about discomfort. Similar to designer slip-ons that Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber are often snapped in, these feature a soft suede insole, a flexible cork footbed, and adjustable straps. Worn with thick wool socks or worn as is, these design-forward sandals check all boxes. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 – 13 Wide

32 These Fluffy Slippers That Have A Waterproof Outsole Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon You haven’t truly experienced comfy shoes until you’ve tried a pair of these fluffy cross-band slippers. Boasting over 24,000 five-star ratings, these super plush slippers feature a waterproof sole, high-density memory foam insole, and a slip-on design, making them so easy to put on and take off. Offered in shades like caramel, navy, and hot pink, this popular pick is also a (more affordable) dead ringer for pricier designer versions. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

33 These Sustainable Slip-On Shoes That Are Made From Eco-Friendly Materials TOMS Alpargata Slip-On Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon You can always count on TOMS to make sustainable, stylish shoes that don’t skimp out on comfort. These slip-ons feature a recycled cotton upper, an insole made of partially recycled materials, and a flexible outsole designed for top-notch traction. Whether worn with jeans and a tee or dressed up with a ruffled wrap dress, these shoes are an instant outfit booster. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 12 Wide

34 These Loafers That Have Over 93,000 Perfect Ratings Hey Dude Loafers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Some loafers may feel stiff and hard to walk in, but not these. With over 93,000 perfect ratings, these breathable boat shoes have a removable memory foam insole and elastic laces that move with your foot. These shoes also clock in at around 5 ounces each, and hundreds of shoppers love how lightweight they are. Available colors: 81

Available sizes: 2 Big Kid — 11