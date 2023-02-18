Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Clothes With Near-Perfect Reviews Because They Look So Good On Everyone

A five-star review is one of the most coveted green lights a product can get. When a customer literally has nothing bad to say about your fashion creation, that’s when you know you’ve made something amazing. Bustle collected 40 pieces just like that: Not only do they look good on everyone, but they also have reviews so impressive that they keep selling out.

From flowy blouses to timeless pieces of jewelry that won’t break the bank, keep scrolling to find something you didn’t know you needed.

1 A Beautiful Gold Necklace With An Initial Detail Fettero Gold Initial Heart Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon With this beautiful gold necklace, you can celebrate someone you love by wearing their first initial around your neck — or, you can simply represent your first name. Its 13.8-inch chain is a stunning length universally, and all you have to do to prevent tarnishing over time is clean it regularly with a polishing cloth. Over 23,000 reviewers agree this piece was absolutely worth the buy. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: One size

3 A Flowy Blouse With A Stylish Neckline roswear V Neck Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you're headed to the beach or the boardroom, reach for this versatile blouse for a top that works wherever you wear it. Featuring 3/4 cuffed sleeves, its breathable fabric makes it a lightweight choice that's appropriate all year round. If you're bored of button-downs, you'll love its slight mock neck detail and V-neck cut for a trendy twist on your average office shirt. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 These Skinny Jeans That Are Shockingly Comfortable Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Traditional Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon Over 32,000 shoppers who left five-star reviews agree that these skinny jeans are incredibly comfortable. They feature a vintage look that makes you feel like you've had them for years and a super stretchy fabric that's durable enough to actually last for years. Choose from various classic styles and washes; each one is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (available in Short and Long sizing)

5 This Fedora With An Adorable Belt Buckle Detail Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a classic hat you can wear anywhere, this fedora fits the bill. Its adorable belt buckle detail elevates it above your average hat, and the adjustable strap on the inside lets you tailor it to your head. You can mix and match this hat with all your favorite outfits; it’s especially great on bright days to keep the sun out of your eyes. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: OS

6 A Jean Jacket That Goes With Absolutely Everything Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Denim Jacket Amazon $38 See On Amazon This jean jacket beautifully complements your best shirts and dresses, and if you love a denim-on-denim look, match it with your favorite pair of jeans. Its cropped length gives a fun update to the classic baggy silhouette, and its polyester blend fabric is stretchy enough to keep you comfortable all day long. Bonus: Its four functional pockets are big enough to hold your essentials, from keys to wallets to lip balms, so you can say goodbye to the decorative pockets of the past. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 This Mini Skater Skirt With Built-In Shorts DJT FASHION Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon In this mini skater skirt, you can dance like no one is watching; even if they are, its built-in shorts prevent wardrobe malfunctions. Its A-line flare gives it a classic silhouette that pairs well with basically everything, and its stretchy fabric moves with you. Choose from 27 fun color options, ranging from timeless neutrals to bright pops of neon. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

8 These High-Waisted Cotton Briefs That Come In A Pack Of 4 wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Stop running out of underwear before laundry day and pick up these high-waisted cotton briefs. Each pair in this four-pack is made with a cotton fabric blend that's unbelievably comfy and won't ride up or bunch. Their double-layer crotch wicks away sweat, and their full-coverage design features slight pressure in the waistband. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

9 This Crossbody Bag With The Cutest Tassel Detail DELUXITY Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon The tassel detail on this crossbody bag makes it an adorable choice for dinner dates or nights out on the town. It's made of sleek faux leather that looks amazing no matter which hue you choose, and its gold-toned hardware looks timelessly beautiful with any outfit. It even has eight zippered pockets that'll securely hold everything you need for an amazing evening. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: OS

10 This V-Neck Sweater That's So Lightweight Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon Wear this V-neck sweater to stay warm without overheating; it’s versatile enough to wear year-round. With a close fit that still gives you room to breathe, its soft cotton blend yarn feels amazing all day long, and you'll love its classic ribbed details along the collar, cuffs, and hem. All 34 color choices are stunning; I'm particularly partial to the navy striped option, especially when it’s paired with a red lip, straight-leg jeans, and your favorite pair of boots. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

11 These Paper-Bag Pants With Roomy Pockets GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Debut these paper bag pants at the office if you want to hear some serious compliments at the water cooler. Made from polyester and elastane, their roomy pockets give you some extra storage space, which is always welcome during the workday, and their cropped length shows off your cutest pairs of shoes. Plus, their bow detail adds a delicate pop of personality that's sure to impress during your next presentation. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

12 An Underwire Bra With Straps That Stay Put Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you can’t stand straps that constantly slide down, you might like this underwire bra. Not only do its straps stay put all day long, but its underwire is also super light and gentle on the skin, and its low U-shaped back gives you the freedom to wear a variety of tops with all sorts of necklines. The best part? You can style the straps straight up and down or crisscrossed in the back to complement any look. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

13 These Blue Light Glasses With A Retro Design SOJOS Blue Light Blocking Metal Frame Eyeglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only do these blue light glasses help protect your eyes from straining during long work days in front of the computer, but they also feature a retro cat eye design that’ll never go out of style. Made with reinforced metal frames, their adjustable temples and nose guards will fit faces of every size, and their silicone nose pads keep you comfortable while you wear them all day long. Screen headaches and poor sleep patterns will quickly become a thing of the past. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: OS

14 A Flannel Shacket That's Unbelievably Cozy ZOLUCKY Plaid Flannel Shacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon Whether you're apple picking, bundling up on a cool night, or lounging at home, this flannel shacket is sure to become a staple in your closet. Thanks to its oversized fit, you can wear it over another top as a jacket or all on its own as a cozy shirt with a classic design. Its polyester fabric holds up against wear and tear, and you can easily roll up the sleeves to a three-quarter length. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

15 A Terry Cloth Jumpsuit With A Drawstring Waist Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon The best thing about one-pieces like this terry cloth jumpsuit? You don’t have to put together a full outfit, so it’s so easy to get dressed. Its drawstring waist tailors it to your silhouette, and it features a trendy scoop neck that puts your favorite necklaces on display. Whether you're looking for a trendy animal print, a warm burgundy, or a pop of pink, this jumpsuit comes in a plethora of styles. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

16 These Stretchy & Breathable Cotton Briefs Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cotton is consistently recognized as one of the softest and gentlest fabrics, and these cotton briefs absolutely prove it. Designed to provide moderate coverage without scratchy or uncomfortable tags, their lightweight material has just the right amount of stretch for comfortable wear all day long. They're available in a variety of colors and quantities, which include delicate florals, funky patterns, and classic solid shades. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

17 These Claw Clips That Will Take Your Hair To New Levels CENTSTAR Claw Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether your hair is coarse, fine, curly, straight, or somewhere in between, these claw clips are strong enough to hold each strand in place. Their durable plastic material won't wear down or break, and each claw opens at almost 180 degrees, which helps accommodate even the biggest ponytails, buns, and updos. When you order a four-pack, you'll receive round and rectangular clips, so you can mix and match according to your vibe each day. Available packs: 2

Available sizes: OS

18 These Seamless Thongs That Won't Show Under Leggings VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ll likely feel comfortable wearing these seamless thongs underneath leggings since they won’t bunch or create visible lines. They're made with an extra layer of cotton over the crotch area that's super soft and breathable, and they wick away sweat, so they're comfortable enough for a workout. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 A V-Neck Blouse In A Sweet Floral Print SHEWIN V Neck Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This V-neck blouse in a sweet floral print is a year-round classic for a reason. Its polyester blend fabric is breezy and lightweight; it'll remind you of beach trips or shopping days with your best friends. Its balloon sleeves and ruched details at the shoulders add a flirty element, and its gorgeous V-neck is always in style. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 These Palazzo Pants With The Perfect Amount Of Stretch Arolina Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pair these palazzo pants with a cozy tank and take a yoga class in style. They have just the right amount of stretch, thanks to their polyester blend material, and their wide legs and high-waisted design beautifully show off your silhouette. With two faux back pockets, they're easily adaptable for fancier looks; try them out with a button-down and a blazer for an office-inspired look that's still so comfy. Available colors: 51

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

21 This Set Of Hoop Earrings Plated With 14-Karat Gold 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon When you buy this set of hoop earrings, you'll receive six stunning pairs, all plated with 14-karat gold. With unique designs from twists and scallops to open-ended hoops, there are enough styles in each set to satisfy any jewelry lover. If gold isn't your favorite, you can snag the same set in sterling silver. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: OS

22 A Faux Shearling Teddy Coat That Keeps You Warm & Cozy PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Zip Up Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pick up this faux shearling teddy coat if you want to stay warm and cozy while you show off your sense of style. Made of a double-fleeced fabric that's unbelievably cozy, its deep and roomy pockets mean you can leave your heavy bags at home. With a zipper closure in front, it’s an easy layer to add to any outfit. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

23 This Full-Coverage Bra Designed For Comfortable Support Hanes Full-Coverage Pullover Stretch-Knit Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon With this full-coverage bra, you’ll have all the support you need without any of the uncomfortable hardware. Its moisture-wicking fabric helps you stay cool and dry all day, and its total lack of seams and tags means it won't itch or irritate the skin. This bra was created to sculpt you naturally, which means you’ll never want to take it off. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24 A Flowy Jumpsuit With Roomy Pockets Happy Sailed Flowy Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This flowy jumpsuit basically makes you feel like you’re dressed in a cloud. With wide legs and a loose fit, it's incredibly roomy and breathable, and its spacious pockets can hold your keys, wallet, phone, and whatever else your heart desires. Its adjustable straps let you tailor it to your height, making it more customizable than most pieces already in your closet. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

25 These High-Waisted Bike Shorts With A Convenient Inner Pocket BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thanks to their convenient inner pocket, these high-waisted bike shorts let you move freely without carrying extra cargo in your hands. Their stretchy, breathable fabric makes them a no-brainer for even your toughest workouts, and their elastic waistband won't cut or dig into the skin. Plus, their longer inseam keeps thighs from chafing, so you can keep going comfortably regardless of how long the run or ride may be. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

26 This 5-Pack Of Silky Smooth Boyshorts R RUXIA Seamless Boyshort Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you're working out, lounging at home, or spending the day with friends, these silky smooth boyshorts keep you cool and comfortable all day long. Their stretchy waistband provides compression without irritation or discomfort, and their seamless design eliminates underwear lines. It’s hard not to appreciate their soft nylon blend fabric, which provides just the right amount of support. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

27 This Faux Leather Belt With A Trendy Buckle Earnda Soft Faux Leather Waist Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you haven’t been able to find a belt you love, then this faux leather belt might just change the game for you. With a sleek faux leather material and a classic design, it's on par with much pricier alternatives at a fraction of the cost. Its gold O-Ring buckle adds a chic twist that'll take your favorite T-shirt and jeans look to the next level. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

28 These Dainty Necklaces That Are Safe For Sensitive Skin CHESKY 14K Gold/Silver Plated Necklaces Amazon $16 See On Amazon You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style when you wear these dainty necklaces — they're hypoallergenic and free of lead and nickel. Plated in 14-karat gold, they're totally tarnish-resistant, so you won't have to clean them too often, and the flat snake chains go with absolutely everything. They come in a gorgeous box that makes them a great gift choice for those you love, especially because they’ll last for years to come. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: OS

29 A Bifold Wallet With 16 Convenient Card Slots Travelambo Bifold Wallet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep track of all your cards with this bifold wallet; its 16 card slots help you stay organized, whether you’re showing an ID or making an important purchase. With two zippered pockets, it comes with ample room for cash and coins, and its snap detail holds it together when it's not in use. Its dust-proof cover and high-quality leather material make it a durable choice that won't deteriorate, no matter where you take it. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: OS

30 A Wireless Bra Made With 4-Way Stretch Fabric Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this wireless bra super supportive, but its four-way stretch fabric keeps it from bunching up or bulging under your clothes. Its banded frame adds extra support, so you'll feel confident and secure while you wear it, and it looks amazing under all your favorite tops, from blouses to T-shirts and everything in between. You can keep it neutral or mix and match it with available shades like deep emerald, faded denim, and lavender. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: 36C — 42H

31 A Trendy Tank Dress Available In So Many Fun Prints elescat Tank Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you're looking for a fun addition to your dress collection, this trendy tank dress definitely fits the bill. This dress has plenty of awesome options — think paisley, tie-dye, and even a shamrock print that evokes St. Patrick's Day festivities. Whichever print you choose, its cotton blend fabric is soft and stretchy enough for all-day wear, and its two side pockets can really come in handy. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

32 A Lightweight Cardigan That's Cute As A Button Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon The button details on this lightweight cardigan are just one of the reasons you should add it to your wardrobe ASAP. With its soft and lightweight cotton fabric blend, it's machine-washable, which is rare for a sweater that's as comfortable and high-quality as this one. It’s available in a great range of sizes, and you can choose from a ton of stunning colors, including cornflower blue, light pink, and caramel. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

33 A Short Sleeve T-Shirt That's A Closet Staple Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon This short sleeve T-shirt is a closet staple, the importance of which cannot be overstated. With a pre-shrunk design that keeps its shape over time, its 100% cotton material is lightweight and gentle on the skin, and its crew neckline gives it a classic touch. Whether you wear it with vintage denim or a flirty miniskirt, its design is one you'll want to wear over and over again, thanks to its versatility — and, its wallet-friendly price point doesn't hurt either. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

34 A Short Sleeve Maxi Dress With A Fit-&-Flare Design Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pick up this short sleeve maxi dress if you’re looking for an elegant piece you can wear to basically anything. It's made of a luxurious jersey fabric that's just as comfortable as it is elegant, and it pairs just as well with a pair of sandals as it does with your cutest ankle boots. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

35 These Gorgeous Gold-Plated Cuff Earrings PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Meet these gorgeous gold-plated cuff earrings. Their cubic zirconia detailing makes them even more glam than your usual hoops, and they're fully lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic. The best part? They're made of 100% recycled materials, and they come in packaging that's almost entirely biodegradable. Available colors/varieties: 4

Available sizes: OS

36 This Button-Down Blouse With Tons Of Color Options BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $26 See On Amazon Upgrade your shirt drawer with this button-down blouse, which comes in tons of color options. Its viscose fabric is incredibly comfortable and breathable, and you'll still look as professional as can be, whether you wear it to work or out for a meal. You can snag a classic neutral color like black or white or opt for a color block pattern inspired by modern art aesthetics. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

37 These High-Waisted Thongs That Won't Show Under Your Clothes GRANKEE Seamless Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Low-waisted underwear isn’t everyone’s cup of tea; if that’s the case for you, check out these high-waisted thongs. Their breathable nylon fabric blend features a cotton liner that feels soft and gentle, and it wicks away moisture to keep you cool and comfortable all day long. Plus, its compression waistband fits snugly for maximum support. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

38 A Supportive Sports Bra With Removable Cups RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra Amazon $19 Thanks to its removable cups, you can customize the fit of this supportive sports bra for a comfortable sweat sesh. The strappy back detail is incredibly trendy, and the nylon/spandex fabric blend wicks away moisture but won't ever restrict your movement. Whether you're hitting the yoga studio, the weight room, or the track, you'll have all the support you need without sacrificing style. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

39 This Plus-Size Cardigan With An Elegant Length IN'VOLAND Open-Front Drape Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wear this cardigan over a cute pair of jeans or your favorite floral dress; either way, its elegant length complements your outfit and keeps you warm. It's machine washable, and its rayon blend fabric is unbelievably lightweight, so you won't overheat, even if you wear it all day long. It’s the perfect piece to have in your closet that’ll help you complete any outfit. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: OX — 5X