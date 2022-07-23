Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Cheap, Comfy Shoes With Near-Perfect Reviews

Speaking from extensive personal experience, comfortable shoe shopping can be a blessing and a curse. Hear me out: This is a pragmatic purchase , not a frivolous one — meaning it’ll seriously impact your daily life. Not to mention, I get overwhelmed by the seemingly infinite number of cute shoe styles available these days — but I still want to see all of them before making a purchase. Instead of hitting up every website on the Internet, though, I go straight to Amazon to narrow it down. (And I get them in a jiffy thanks to Prime shipping.)

These cheap, comfy shoes keep selling out — and they literally have near-perfect reviews. So, what are you waiting for? Shop ahead.

1 Some Braided Rope Sandals That Feel Light As Air MEGNYA Walking Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting up your local beach, running errands, or off on a little camping trip, these MEGNYA walking sandals can go the distance. The upper is made from hand-woven nylon cord that’s soft against your skin while the rest of the shoe feels virtually weightless. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see rave reports like this one: “I hate flip flops that are thin and stiff, but these aren't! The foam support is amazing and comfortable to walk around in for hours.” Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

2 These Ballet Flats Are Super-Soft — Like The Coziest Sweater You Own HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon For shoes that gently hug your feet, HEAWISH’s mesh ballet flats do just that. The knitted material forms to your foot like sweater, particularly around the collar — which means it won’t rub your foot or create blisters like stiffer materials can sometimes do. “The holy grail of work flats,” one shopper swore. “I’m on my feet all day at work (I walk 10,000 steps easy). My job is physical, hard on my feet and expected to dress business professional,” they explained. “I have gone through years of torture on my feet with other flats. These are a godsend.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

3 Sporty Sandals That Channel A Cult-Favorite Brand CIOR Sport Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re a big fan of Teva sandals but need something that’s a fraction of their cost, then say hello to CIOR’s sport sandals. Featuring a polyester webbed upper that’s both durable and quick-drying, these hiking sandals can weather the great outdoors. “I've kayaked, canoed, hiked Maine, swam and hiked Hawaii in these. For the price, you really cant beat it,” one shopper reported. The cushiony EVA yoga mat insole absorbs impact, while the textured sole provides grip. Let’s talk about arch support, too: Expect these to offer the support you need and they’ll also restrict excess pronation. Available sizes: 5 — 11

4 Feather-Light Foam Slides With Yeezy Styling Cushionaire Feather Recovery Slide Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon Yeezys on Amazon? Well, not quite — but these Cushionaire recovery slide sandals definitely give off similar vibes. The 1.75-inch platform provides extra lift while the foam construction molds to your foot. One shopper weighed in with a glowing review: “Amazing. Delightful. Walking on clouds. Trendy. Everyone should get a pair.” For $25, who could argue with that? Wear these with bike shorts and a bodysuit like Kim Kardashian, or slip them on for beach days — because they’re also fully waterproof. Available sizes: 5 — 12

5 These Forever-Cool Converse Alternatives That Won’t Break The Bank ZGR Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars will never go out of style, but they’re not exactly wallet-friendly. Shoppers on a budget can get a similar style for much cheaper with ZGR’s canvas sneakers. They have a very similar durable cotton upper, lace-up design, and a thick striped outsole — for just $21, no less. “I actually found them to be much more flexible and better made than real Chucks,” one reviewer confessed. “I’ve worn them nearly everyday since I got them.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

6 The French-Girl Espadrilles You’ll Walk Miles In Soda Platform Espadrille Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pack these for your next getaway if you want a dressed-up shoe that’s also sturdy and easy to walk in. Nothing screams “summertime” like a pair of espadrilles — and Soda’s flatform sandals are an ultra-trendy take. The 1.75-inch jute flatform give you some height while an adjustable ankle strap and rubber outsole prevent slippage. “I’m so impressed by these! I feel like a lot of sandals rub weird after a long night but these are great! I walked for hours in these and they never left blisters or rubbed anywhere painful,” one customer remarked. Available sizes: 5 — 11

7 Lace-Free Sneakers In Ultra-Breathable Mesh TIOSEBON Mesh Athletic Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon Let’s be real: Shoelaces can be annoying AF. To get out the door even faster, it’s time to get yourself some laceless kicks — like this $39 pair by TIOSEBON — that avoids them altogether. Available in both bold neons and understated neutrals, these have a breathable mesh upper that keeps your feet cool. Plus, the sock-like fit, memory foam insole, and ergonomic design doesn’t hurt, either. “I really needed a comfortable shoe to walk in that would be low-impact while I recover from a knee injury. For that purpose, I can't recommend these shoes enough,” one shopper wrote. “They feel springy and light and completely eliminated the hard impact on my joints.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

8 The Best-Selling Ballet Flats That Everyone Should Own Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon Attention, all: These Amazon Essentials ballet flats have over 31,000 five-star ratings — and counting. Not only do these have a unique "heel-pillow" comfort technology that’s pure joy, but there is also a gently elasticized top line (for no rubbing guaranteed) and a flexible outsole that lets you commute with happy feet. The faux leather design has a minimalist flair that allows you to pair these with anything in your wardrobe on a moment’s notice. “Definitely worth the money for a Lucky Brand or equivalent leather flat dupe,” one shopper declared them, adding that there’s “no break in period since not real leather but feels just as smooth.” Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

9 Inexpensive Cork Slides That Feel Like Broken-In Birkenstocks CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Constructed with a 100% genuine suede insole that forms to your foot, these CUSHIONAIRE cork footbed sandals will be the star of your slip-on shoe collection. The double-buckled faux leather upper is adjustable for a custom fit all your own. “These shoes are absolutely comfortable and they look amazing. They do not look or feel cheap in anyway. They are very light weight, lighter than Birkenstocks, which I enjoy. After a long day at work these make my feet feel like I’m walking on pillows,” a fan gushed. (For $30 bucks? Sold.) Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

10 A Streamlined Canvas Low-Top That Slips Right On Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star average and over 23,000 five-star ratings, call these Blowfish Malibu kicks your everything shoes. They have wide elastic straps instead of traditional lace, and come in a massive selection of colorways that are guaranteed to match your personal style. This distressed white canvas version spoke to me because they’re not your average white sneaker but just as classic. “I was looking for an inexpensive pair of slip-on sneakers to help get me through airport security...and stylish enough for lots of city walking on my recent trip to Paris. These shoes fit the bill in spades,” one customer gushed. Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 A Truly Minimalist Sandal DREAM PAIRS Flat Ankle Strap Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon These DREAM PAIRS sandals are not only stylish and sleek, but also they’re beyond durable, too. Case in point: “These sandals are troopers and don't show any signs of wearing down,” one shopper explained in the reviews. “Over the past month I have worn them almost every day...they have survived walking over 300,000 steps, hundreds of flights of stairs, climbing sand dunes in the Arabian Desert, jaunting down the cobblestone streets of Montmarte, going swimming in Texas, and running across countless airports.” Offered in a supple black polyurethane leather (shown here) along with fierce animal prints — and even pairs with rhinestones — pick the style that goes with the majority of your outfits, because something tells me you’ll be wearing these often. Available sizes: 5 — 11

12 Punchy Slip-On Canvas Sneakers In Fun Fashion Colorways hash bubbie Slip On Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Life’s too short to have boring shoes — and hash bubbie’s slip-on sneakers prove that. They look a lot like Vans but at a super-affordable price. “I wanted white slip-on vans, but I reaaally didn't feel like paying $50 for shoes that will get dirty in 2 months or less. These just came in today, and I am obsessed! They fit comfortably, they're cute, and they go with everything,” one customer confirmed. You can spice up minimalist outfits with a tie-dye, floral, or animal-printed pair — or crisp black, beige, and white if you’re sticking by your neutral palette no matter what I tell you. Available sizes: 5 — 11

13 This Tried & True Throwback From A Heritage Brand Reebok Princess Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon When in doubt, go for classic staples that have a top-notch reputation — like Reebok’s iconic Princess sneakers. “I had a pair of shoes like these as a kid. They are a blast from the past, reminding me of a simpler time— yogurt shops, Blockbuster Video, and scrunchies. They are also comfortable,” one shopper reminisced. Styling tip: Sport these with a thicker sock to complete the ‘90s look. Available sizes: 5 — 12 Wide

14 These “Heaven-Sent” Flip Flops With Soft Fabric Between The Toes KUAILU Foam Flip Flops Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s tempting to think that KUAILU’s foam flip flops might be the only flip flops you need in your life. The wide thong cloth strap that goes between your toes is so much more comfortable than the usual rubber or leather. Plus, the yoga-mat footbed delivers the right amount of cushion you’d need to relieve the feet pain while offering up arch support and stability like no other. Meanwhile, a rubber outsole grips the ground with every step. “These flip flops are heaven-sent. The cloth straps are wonderful, because they don't bite into my feet. And the arches are unbelievably comfortable. I have never seen arches in flip flops before, and they are amazing.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

15 Adorable Eyelet Flats With Hidden Memory Foam FRACORA Eyelet Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pretty and practical all in one, these FRACORA ballet flats feature floral eyelet cutouts and scalloped edges for the sweetest look. On top of that, the memory foam insoles make these heavenly — you’ll be walking on clouds to work or play. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll find similar sentiments, with shoppers raving that “they feel like wearing a pair of slippers” and “there was absolutely no break-in period needed.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

16 Featherweight Sneakers That Keep Feet Fresh Through Intense Workouts Feethit Breathable Lightweight Gym Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading out for a jog or you’re just on your feet all day, you’ll bless the day you decided to purchase Feethit’s sneakers. Noteworthy details include an airy mesh upper and slip-resistant EVA outsole. When reading the reviews, I noticed these were super-duper popular with people who worked long shifts in the service industry — not only that, other shoppers wrote that they even wore these to physical therapy and to comfort sore feet. “Corns, ingrown nails, calluses, blisters. All the problems one's poor feet can suffer and my feet suffer them all. These shoes have pretty much solved everything,” one shopper praised. Available sizes: 6 — 10

17 Braided Leather Sandals For Bottega On A Budget N.N.G. Braided Heels Amazon $33 See On Amazon I’m still lusting over Bottega Veneta’s braided leather sanadals, and probably always will. Luckily, these N.N.G sandals are nearly the spitting image. They’re polyurethane leather but you could have fooled me, and will only run you $33. It’s safe to say that I’ve added them to my cart enthusiastically. “They’re super comfy!!! I never want to take them off. BUY THESE SHOES,” another shopper urged. Available sizes: 6 — 10

18 Another Pair Of Canvas Sneakers That You Won’t Mind Getting Dirty Adokoo Low Cut Canvas Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Here I go again with multiple options, but it’s my personal belief that you should always have plenty of them. And yes, I know, I’ve featured a fair share of canvas sneakers in this article so far, but one more won’t hurt a bit. Adokoo’s low-cut sneakers are another great pair to check out before making a decision — plus, the low cost is compelling. “These shoes were everything that I had hoped they’d be! Cute, comfortable, and at a great price. White shoes are so hard to keep clean, so I hate spending full price for Keds, knowing I’ll need to replace them fairly often. These were the perfect option,” one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: 5 — 11

19 The Stylish Strappy Sandals That Feel Like Flip Flops Volcom New School Flip Flop Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon Volcom’s flip flop sandals aren’t your average pair with their spaghetti-strap design and arch support that’s both fashionable and functional. Additionally, they have a spongy rubber outsole that’s durable and long-lasting. “First: I hate flip flops... I always break them or twist them sideways somehow. These are not your typical flip flops. These are the most comfortable flip flop sandals I’ve ever owned,” one shopper gushed. If cheetah isn’t your cup of tea, there are a dozen additional options that just might be. Available sizes: 5 — 11

20 Supple Leather Drivers That Look Expensive VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Flat Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon How dapper are these VenusCelia soft leather loafers? Sold in every color imaginable, they’re also a great alternative for someone who wants to ditch their ballet flats or sneakers without sacrificing comfort. There’s a padded insole and a durable outsole (with a massaging base!) that makes these a dream for nonstop walking. “I just returned from Europe where I spent 12 days on my feet for 13 hours or more a day. These shoes are truly amazing! Not one blister or any discomfort. I just bought another pair with a floral design as my first were black,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 11

21 Another Pair Of Cork Sandals You’d Never Know Weren’t Birkenstocks Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Similar to Birkenstock’s Mayari style, these Cushionaire cork footbed sandals look and feel almost identical. Not only is the strappy design eye-catching but there are also tons of sensible details here, like adjustable buckles and 100% genuine suede insoles that contour to your feet over time. “As someone who owns multiple pairs of Birks, these sandals are absolutely up to expectations,” one reviewer remarked, confessing that “these are even more comfy.” Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

22 The Soft Cloth Sandal That Feels Like A Beach Towel BENEKER Slip-On Canvas Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon More canvas sneakers: You know the drill. Notice how this white pair by BENEKER has a little eyelet design adds a subtly sweet touch. If you want something more classic then there are plenty of solids and prints — all with a soft terry cloth lining. Concerned these will be too flimsy for your lifestyle? “There's quite a thick amount of rubber on the soles and around to the front of the shoe for support,” one reviewer confirmed. Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

23 Popular Pointed-Toe Pumps With The Lowest Heel Possible DREAM PAIRS ANNEE Pointed Toe Chunky Heels Amazon $36 See On Amazon Love high heels and want a ground-level option? I’ve got you covered with these low chunky pointed-toe pumps. These have comfortable latex padded insoles and a wearable 2.25-inch heel that you can stand in for hours, if need be. “Exactly what I needed to complete my bridesmaid outfit! I wore them for about 10 hours for the wedding and reception, and my feet were not tired. I didn't have a chance to break them in beforehand, yet they didn't hurt my feet,” one shopper explained. Click through the colorways for ankle strap options — some are comfortably elasticized while others feature an adjustable buckle. Available sizes: 5 — 12

24 These High-Top Sock Sneakers With Literal Air In Their Soles DOUSSPRT Mesh Air Cushion Sneakers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Found: the best walking shoe — maybe ever. DOUSSPRT’s mesh air cushion sneakers won’t let you down when you’re out and about. The sock-like laceless design has a perforated arch for ventilation, so your foot feels supported and sweat-free. “I walk on cement 8 hours a day. These shoes are comfy and supportive,” one reviewer confirmed. “No rubbing, no blisters, no laces, just a perfect fit.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

25 The Canvas Sneakers You’ll Wish You Discovered Years Ago Skechers Bobs B Cute Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sometimes, in life, purchasing what works is the way to go — and Skechers never seem to let me down. That’s why I recommend these $30 lace-up canvas sneakers. The classic style is a total no-brainer and will come in handy for so many occasions. “I took these out of the country on vacation and was worried they would be uncomfortable since I purchased them a few days before the trip and had no time to break in. They exceeded my expectations as they were instantly comfortable! I did a lot of walking each day and had no issues or discomfort which was a lifesaver since this was the only pair of sneakers I took,” one shopper wrote. They’re especially good with floral mini dresses or jeans for an easy casual look. Available sizes: 5 — 11 Wide

26 Classic Dress Sandals That Are Comfortable & Supportive TOP Moda Ankle Strap Heeled Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon Have an event on the horizon that requires a fancier pair of shoes? Look no further than TOP Moda’s sandals. Available in over 80 colorways with multiple materials and textures, you’ll be wowed by the support on these despite having a nearly three-inch heel. (You can thank the ankle-securing strap and block heel design.) “They are super comfy, you can last many hours walking/dancing in them!” one shopper confirmed, adding that “I hardly wear heels, but if I do then I use use this brand ONLY.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

27 These Crossover Slides With The Comfiest Cushioning Built Right In Skechers Slide Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon Get yourself some cute walking sandals that you actually enjoying wearing. My suggestion? These Sketchers slides are a blessing for problematic feet thanks to the brand’s signature 5Gen cushioning. “These are the most comfortable shoes I own — seriously, I have a closet full of shoes I don't wear because they are not comfortable. They have great support, comfort and are lightweight,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 5 — 12 Wide

28 Slip-On Kicks That Channel Loafers Roxy Minnow Slip on Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon The main selling point of these Roxy slip on kicks? They come with a truly splendid memory foam padded insole that’s made from recycled canvas sock lining and REPREVE terry cloth. Besides that, there’s elastic gore along with a padded heel collar and flexible TPR injected outsole. “I worried about them slipping off or being too loose but they really fit and feel like a dream,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: 5 — 13

29 The Best Heels For Hard-To-Fit Feet LifeStride Parigi Pumps Amazon $28 See On Amazon If having a wide or narrow foot presents its own shopping challenges, you need LifeStride’s pumps in your arsenal. They offer narrow, wide, and extra-wide options in select colors across more than two dozen shades. “After thousands of dollars on so called ‘comfy shoes’ I have finally found a pair that live up to that designation,” one shopper declared. “These shoes have an inner lining that is so soft I can spend all day standing in them without aching feet. Also, they have nubs on the soles to keep me from slipping...such a bonus.” Available sizes: 5 — 12 X-Wide

