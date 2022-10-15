Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Cheap Shoes Because They're So Comfortable

If there’s one factor to consider when shopping for shoes, it’s the level of comfort. Shopping for stylish shoes that won’t hurt your feet all day should not be considered a challenge. Whether you love your morning strolls around the neighborhood or your job requires long days on your feet, comfort should never be sacrificed. And neither should your budget.

We took the liberty of scouring for the most affordable top-rated shoes on the market. The following curated list proves that you don’t have to break the bank to snag a quality pair of shoes, regardless of the type you’re on the hunt for. Here are 30 pairs that are incredibly successful on Amazon.

1 These Sneakers Made From Breathable Mesh STQ Slip On Walking Sneakers Amazon $30.39 See On Amazon The super lightweight fabric and easy slip-on shape of these sneakers are ideal for all-day wear. Perfect for long walks, these kicks feature a foam insole and durable knit with ample stretch allowing the foot to move with freedom. It’s worth pointing out that some reviewers mentioned they opted for a half-size-up from what they normally wear. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 14

2 This Pair of Edgy Oxford Loafers DADAWEN Lace-Up Oxfords Amazon $36 See On Amazon Elevate your footwear collection with these platform oxfords. They are versatile enough to dress up for a night out or can be worn casually with a pair of joggers or jeans. The elevated platform is perfect for adding height. “These oxfords have so many style options to dress up or down and they feel very comfortable if you plan on being on your feet or walking around in them for a long period of time,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 11

3 These Slides That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Walking on Pillows Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Built from a 1.7-inch thick sole cushioning, these slides provide ultimate comfort. The ergonomic design works to mold to the angles of your foot perfectly, and they also have anti-slip traction. We love these waterproof shoes to keep in the bathroom for getting out of the shower, but they also work as outdoor sandals. Available sizes: 4 — 14

Available colors: 17

4 These Slip-On Walking Sneakers That Have a Memory Foam Insole TIOSEBON Slip-on Walking Shoes Amaozn $39 See On Amazon Made from stretchy, breathable mesh knit, these slip-on sneakers are perfect for long walks around your neighborhood or a leisurely bike ride. Not to mention, they have a mesh upper, an elastic topline, and a HI-POLY insole that’ll make you want to wear them all day long. Shoppers love these shoes so much that they’ve given them well over 7,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

5 This Pair Of Slip-On Tennis Shoes That Will Become Your New Go-To KEEZMZ Walking Running Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Flexible, durable, and comfortable are just a few keywords we look for when shopping for sneakers. This pair of tennis shoes checks all the boxes. It features a non-slip outsole and an elastic design that will help your foot feel secure for all-day wear. Keep it neutral or snag them in bright colors like purple, blue, or hot pink. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

6 These Classic Canvas Sneakers That Will Go With Everything in Your Closet Adokoo Canvas Shoes Low Cut Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for casual everyday kicks that are different from the rest, we’ve got you covered. These lace-up sneakers are made from a breathable canvas upper and durable rubber outsole. Snag a pair in classic white or take a walk on the wild side with the leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 15

7 These Ultra-Affordable Everyday Sneakers Adokoo Womens Canvas Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon Scoring close to 10,000 five-star reviews, these $20 canvas sneakers come highly recommended by Amazon shoppers. Detailed with contrasting stitching on the outside and made from quality breathable canvas, these sneakers will be on rotation all season long. “I’ve now bought three pairs. I get compliments on them and they are comfortable and pretty. Love them,” one shopper wrote. The only caveat? The sneakers are not available in half sizes. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 20

8 These Affordable Gym Sneakers That Are Slip-Resistant Feethit Breathable Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon These budget-friendly low-top gym shoes have many key features. For starters, the soft and comfy design is made with high elastic and rebound shock absorption. Secondly, while the shoe isn’t waterproof, it can withstand a little while remaining non-slip due to its traction. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I have been in restaurants for years and have been through ALL the ‘big’ brands for non-slips and these are by far the most comfortable and durable.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 11

9 A Pair of Athletic Walking Shoes That Will Stand The Test Of Time TIOSEBON Women's Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon These athletic walking shoes are truly as comfortable as it gets. And with over 30 different colors to choose from, you’ll have no problem finding a pair that best suits your personal style. These slip-resistant kicks have been reviewed over 28,000 times with one shopper stating, “I can't even explain how much I love them. They slip on so easily and are unbelievably light.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 33

10 These Casual Knit Loafers Made With Air Cooled Memory Foam Skecher's Knit Loafer Amazon $32 See On Amazon Skechers can do no wrong. This pair of knit loafers are a departure from the brand’s signature sneaker, but with a 4.5-star rating, thousands of shoppers are loving this style. The flexible fabric features an air-cooled memory foam cushioned comfort insole. Dress them up or dress them down with leggings — you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 6

11 A Pair Of Snowboots That Are Easy to Wipe Clean Amoji Snow Boots Amazon $35 See On Amazon For maximum warmth and comfort, these waterproof snow boots will keep you dry all season long. The fleece insole will keep you comfortable even in the coldest of temperatures. These under-$40 boots are an incredible option when looking for affordable quality boots. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 1

12 These Elastic Ankle Strap Ballet Flats DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon Perfect for the person who lives in heels during the daytime, these elastic ankle flats are great for keeping in your work tote when you want to quickly slip into something comfy. If you’re planning on adding these to your cart, the brand recommends ordering a half-size larger than usual. Snag them in glittery gold or ruby red, or keep it classic with black. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 12

13 A Pair Of Leopard Flats Amazon Essentials D'Orsay Ballet Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Designed from faux leather, these two-piece ballet flats are crafted from sweat-absorbent technology and high-quality memory foam for comfort and cushioning. The pointed-toe style gives this pair an elevated approach. Available sizes: 5 — 13

— Available colors: 4

14 These Soft Plush And Cozy Open House Slippers Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that you’ll never regret buying a cozy pair of slippers. Give them as a gift or snag a pair yourself. These are made from soft faux-fluffy fur that will keep your feet cozy and comfy. “These are the most comfortable slippers to wear around the house. I literally wear these all the time. They have some good cushion to them and are super super soft,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 13

15 These Fluffy Two Banded Slides That Are Great For A Day In FamilyFairy Fluffy Faux Fur Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These easy slip-on slippers are essential for building a cozy footwear collection. Made from moisture-wicking fleece, the memory foam insole works to contour the shape of your foot for ultimate comfort. Available sizes: 5 — 6, 11— 12

Available colors: 8

16 This Pair of Classic Ballet Flats That Will Never Go Out Of Style Cior Women's Merence Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon For high-quality and affordable classic shoes, these ballet flats should be at the top of your list. The simple design makes this pair perfect to style with any outfit in your closet. They are made with a breathable soft-upper microsuede with an outsole that is anti-skid. You can get these in a pointed or round toe. Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

Available colors: 35

17 These Dual-Buckle Flat Sandals That Have Arch Support ONCAI Furry Buckle Slide Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite sandals. This pair of furry buckle slides feature a thick cork outsole perfect for walking outdoors as well as indoors. These have adjustable buckles, to help you get the custom fit you want. Keep these by your front door when walking your dog, taking out the trash, or simply cooking in the kitchen. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 19

18 A Pair of Chic Chelsea Boots Made For The Rain Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $28 See On Amazon Brave any storm with these ultra-chic ankle rain boots. Made from waterproof rubber, these boots have an elastic side and a roomy toe area for all-day wear. The matte finish makes these boots stylish enough so you can wear them regardless of the weather. “I've had these boots for two years now, and they've held up so well” raved one five-star reviewer. “I walk at least three miles around my neighborhood every day (often more), and wear these nearly every day in the fall and winter.” Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 15

19 These Western-Inspired Booties You’ll Live In All Season Long Soda Chance Cut-Out Booties Amazon $33 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without your go-to black booties. This western-inspired pair is an add-to-cart essential, if you ask us. The boot features a slight heel that’ll add 1.5-inches for elevated comfort and a rubber sole with traction. You’ll find yourself reaching for these boots daily. “I took a gamble and bought them for a concert the next day, darn well knowing I'd be on my feet the whole time,” said one reviewer. “These babies? [Were] SO comfortable! It felt like I had broken them in ages ago.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

20 These Knit Ballet Flats That Come In All Different Prints Katliu Knit Pointed Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Score the ballet flat trend on a budget with this knit pair from Amazon. They are designed from a stretchy knit that works to easily fit your foot and create a comfortable and flexible wear. These shoes are also perfect for throwing in your work tote or keeping in your car if you have to ditch the heels and slip into something cozy last minute. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 8

21 A Pair of Lightweight Running Shoes With a Foldable Back STQ Walking Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon We love these functional walking sneakers for their adjustable back. The stretchy breathable knit fabric expands with your foot, making them comfortable to wear for hours at a time. These also come with a removable arch support insole made from memory foam. You’ll truly feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 9

22 These Stylish Air Cushion Sneakers That Have A Statement Chain LUCKY STEP Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon For a super soft sneaker, these breathable fashion sneakers feature a mesh flyknit upper and an air cushion sole. While some styles feature a statement bold chain, you can also snag these kicks without it — or, with laces, making this style a little more customizable. One shopper wrote, “I love my new shoes. They are very easy to slip on. They are very comfortable and fit very well. I've gotten a lot of compliments from friends and family,” while another five-reviewer said she now “owns them in three colors.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 30

23 These Sustainable Laceless Sneakers Dr. Scholl's Luna Sneaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon Crafted from sustainable fabric, these sporty slip-on sneakers feature faux leather and microfiber that’s made from recycled bottles. The laceless design makes for easy on and off, and they have a platform that measures just 3/4 of an inch for minimal added height. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 8

24 A Pair Of Loafers That Will Take You From The Desk To Drinks Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon These classic and versatile flats work great for any occasion. They are made with a soft faux-leather upper with a memory foam insole for supreme cushioning. We love that these loafers come in a massive range of sizes and fabrics, and are also available in wide-fit. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 12

25 This Pair of Super Chic Penny Loafers Jenn Ardor Slip On Flats Amazon $53 See On Amazon These classic loafers will stand the test of time and become your new go-to style. Designed from soft faux leather, these slip-on flats feature comfortable bottoms that won't slip when walking. If you’re looking for the perfect work shoe, you’ve met your match. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 9

26 This Pair Of Comfortable Walking Loafers VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Flat Loafer Amzon $53 See On Amazon With over 40 different colors to choose from, there are endless options when it comes to these ultra-comfortable walking loafers. The loafer itself is a lightweight slip-on with a durable outsole. Whether you’re walking, driving, or heading into the office, you won’t mind being on your feet all day. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I am on my feet in the clinic for 10-12 hours each day and these shoes started out comfy right out of the box and stayed comfortable all day long!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 45

27 These Cozy Clogs That Will Keep Your Feet Warm WHITE MOUNTAIN Shoes Bari Leather Footbeds Clog Amazon $44 See On Amazon Designed with a faux shearling lining, these slip-on clogs are equal parts cozy as they are comfortable. They are the perfect shoe for staying in or going out. Snag them in fun prints like gingham and floral or keep it simple with a pair in black or taupe. The choice is yours. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 10

28 These Lug Sole Ankle Boots That You Can Pull On Soda Jaber Ankle Boot Amazon $32 See On Amazon Lug sole boots are a must for the season. Deemed an Amazon Top Choice, this pair comes highly rated due to its stylish and comfortable nature. These have a heel to help elongate the legs and easy pull-on closure. One five-star review wrote, “I love these booties, they are extremely comfortable and my go-to going out shoes!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 5

29 A Pair of Durable (Yet Fashionable) Hiking Boots Mishansha Hiking Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon Suitable for hiking, walking, mountaineering and camping, everyone needs at least one pair of sturdy hiking boots. This pair features lacing closure with metal hardware and has a rubber outsole for long-lasting traction. It’s worth nothing that while these boots are water-resistant, they’re not fully waterproof. Available sizes: 6.5 — 14

Available colors: 16