Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Clothes With Near-Perfect Reviews

1 This Short Sleeve Dress That’s Sneaker-Ready Amazon Essentials Scoop Neck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This little swing dress is ready for all of the trendy white sneakers in your closet. The T-shirt-like cut is loose enough that you’ll feel comfy and so breezy, which is perfect for taking your iced coffee to the park and sitting in the grass. This casual look is made of viscose with a bit of elastane, so it’s the perfect fabric to wear with heels, too. One reviewer wrote: “Love this dress! Very soft, not sheer, and fits perfectly (not snug around the waist). It fell just above my knee. I wore this with white sneakers. Great lightweight dress for summer! Washed twice and hasn’t faded.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

2 This Button-Front Tee With A Drapey Design ALLEGRACE Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This tunic top is perfect if you prefer drapey blouses but you want a comfy T-shirt feel. The button-front design flows out into a hemline that looks like your favorite breezy top work top, but it still has a cute, casual vibe. To add to that blouse-like feel, it also comes in plenty of pretty patterns, including florals and a little lemon print. One reviewer wrote: “I have now ordered this shirt in 5 patterns because I love them so much! They are well constructed, the sleeves are long enough not to ride up into my arm pits, they are a great length that covers everything I want covered without looking like a dress, and they hang beautifully. They are also wrinkle free even when I fail to immediately hang them after they come out of the dryer.” Available sizes: 1X – 4X

3 These Bike Shorts With Over 50,000 Five-Star Reviews BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you need innovative bike short styling ideas, just look to the reviews of these high-waisted shorts. With chafe-free seams and multiple lengths, they work for under a dress, in the gym, with a trendy baggy tee or sweatshirt, and more. The side pockets are handy no matter how you’re wearing them, and they’re large enough to fit your cell phone. One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE these! I don’t use them for working out; I bought them specifically to help with chafing when wearing dresses. I’d been searching for a solution for so long. Everything I tried would just roll up and I’d have to adjust it constantly. Not these though! These stay put and are very comfortable. My search is complete!” Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

4 This Simple Chiffon-Like Blouse With Retro Styles Gaharu V Neck Chiffon Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This flutter sleeve top has a high-low hemline that’s helpful for different trendy tucked looks. You don’t have to go retro with this chiffon-like blouse, but there are some adorable options if that’s your vibe — like a dainty and muted floral with pale blue piping on the front. Multiple reviewers also love the lace-back styles, which add a sweet detail to the back. One reviewer wrote: “This blouse is absolutely beautiful. The flutter sleeve is just right and the lace detail is beautiful. Highly recommend this product. Fits to size. Love it!” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

5 A Stretchy Maxi Dress With A Gorgeous Draped Skirt Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Multiple reviewers say this stretchy maxi dress feels like pajamas, but you still get a look that’s seriously easy to dress up. It has a waistband that you can easily style with a belt and a skirt design that creates soft and romantic pleats. This maxi dress is equally suitable for sandals at the beach or heels at brunch. One reviewer wrote: “anybody who knows a good heavy bouncy jersey material will love this dress! I swear it is like wearing pajamas outside. It drapes beautifully, it’s light enough for summer but with the drape and the weight of it you can easily get away with this all through the fall and winter with a nice slip and some boots.” Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

6 The Tank That’s Easy To Wear Draped Or As A Crop Top BLENCOT Button Down Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon The buttons on this adjustable spaghetti strap tank top are super helpful for styling. You can obviously tuck this tank in, but it’s also perfect for unbuttoning a few bottom buttons and tying the front in a little bow to turn this into a crop top. This tank also has 5% spandex which will also help out with tying it and gives it a comfy bit of stretch. One reviewer wrote: “I love this tank to layer under cardigans. The buttons are functional which is awesome (breastfeeding friendly - that's a win!) I love the fit of it too and how flowy and pretty it looks on.” Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large

7 These Dressy Cropped Pants That Are Comfy Enough For Lounging GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These paper bag pants are so comfy with their elastic waist and stretchy fabric they would even work for lounging days. Pair them with a cotton lounge bralette, adjust the bow waistline, and keep your wireless earbuds case in the side pockets while you listen to your podcast on the couch. Obviously, they’re also dressy enough to wear out or to work, which makes them the perfect blend of comfort and style. One reviewer wrote: “I love these!!!! They are the most comfortable, cute, non-frumpy yet work appropriate pants I own. They aren’t see-through at all and the fabric while lightweight, also feels heavy enough that they feel well made. I’ve tossed them in the wash with my other clothes and they’ve held up well. The material is neither soft nor scratchy, just sort of in the middle. They are stretchy without being baggy or overly slouchy and they look really polished with a nice blouse and pumps. They’re very comfortable and I can sit criss-cross applesauce in them without any trouble.” Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

8 This Pack Of Classic V-Neck Tees That Shoppers Are “Snapping Up” Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit T Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon According to one reviewer, people are “snapping” up these two-packs of classic V-neck tees. This budget-friendly cotton-blend set is also a simple T-shirt option that’s not oversized or cropped, making them great for everyday wear with everything from jeans to skirts to leggings. They come in 35 colors and patterns, so be sure to set aside some time to go through and grab every print you might want. One reviewer wrote: “The V-neck isn't too low. All the seams match up. And NOT 100% cotton. Which is a PLUS! I HATE 100% cotton shirts. This is a blend. A perfect blend. The shirt holds it's shape and won't shrink up in the wash. I just LOVE these. The only problem is that when I went online to order more, in other colors, they are ALL OUT! I hope they get more in...and soon! I truly hope they never stop selling these.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

9 A Pair Of Gym Pants For Comfier Yoga Classes THE GYM PEOPLE Flare Crop Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These gym pants make your yoga class or favorite workout way comfier. The loose legs mean you can cool down faster, and the cropped length goes with any of your sneakers. They’re also complete with a high waist and thick waistband if you love a good cropped workout tank moment. These comfy spandex-infused pants are also complete with pockets One reviewer wrote: “They don't ride up or move around on your body as you move. They are also fit for going out shopping or doing errands and don't look like just a work out piece. I love mine and wish they had them in more colors. Because they are loose around your knees they are also very cool to wear and do not cling to you.” Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

10 A Rib Knit Top With Comfy Sheer Sleeves MIHOLL Short Sleeve V Neck T Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you choose lace or mesh stripe details, the sheer sleeves on this V-neck shirt are surprisingly comfy, according to multiple reviewers. Plus, these accents give your arms a little extra air on a warm day. The rest of this top is made of a stretchy rib-knit fabric that’s machine-washable, even though it feels like a sweater. One reviewer wrote: “I’m a jeans and tee-shirt girl and am always looking for some updates on the standard tee. This was perfect and I received SO many compliments! The body of the tee is a heavier weight, ribbed fabric and the lace sleeves give it a bit of an unexpected, dressier twist.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

11 These 100% Cotton Drawstring Shorts With A Comfy Elastic Waistband Acelitt Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These soft, 100% cotton shorts have a wider-leg design that adds to the comfy breezy fit. With two front and two back pockets, these breathable bottoms also feature an adjustable waist, making them perfect for a cute, casual look. These are available in over 40 colors and unique designs, including denim-like options with fringe hemlines and pairs with adorable floral accents on the pockets. One reviewer wrote: “Keep on making them and keep on carrying them Amazon! I've been looking for great shorts like this for years, great price and value, too!!” Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

12 This High-Neck Racerback Tank With A Trendy Cropped Look Meladyan Racerback Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sometimes you just want a simple tank in trendy and solid colors. This high-neck option has a cropped length, which is great for pairing with those on-trend fleece lounge shorts. This rib knit top has a racerback design, which is great for a fun, sporty look. One reviewer wrote: “Love love love. I got tan and the darker burnt brown color and I can’t recommend them enough. I wear without a bra or with a bralette. I do have a B/C cup but surprisingly this shirt sort of holds them in. Definitely get even if you’re on the fence!” Available sizes: X-Small – Large

13 This Lightweight Pleated Skirt That’s So Comfortable EXLURA High Waisted Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This high-waisted midi skirt is so comfy, it keeps selling out. I mean, it has an elastic waist, which is good as it gets. The pleated skirt is lightweight, stretchy, and complete with pockets. It’s also wrinkle-resistant, so it’s way less of a headache than your other skirts (especially for travel). One reviewer wrote: “I love that it's not too long, and the strech is perfect as well. It doesn't feel too snug or too loose. The skirt isn't sheer at all, I normally like to pair it with a black cami and denim button up shirt. It's perfect for spring/summer.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

14 A Versatile Tunic Tank That Taller People Swear By Daily Ritual Jersey Relaxed-Fit Muscle-Sleeve Swing Tunic Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you have a long torso, it can be hard to find clothes that keep you covered. Enter, this simple yet beautiful tank that you can dress up or down. Made from rayon and spandex, this shirt doesn’t need much to shine. You might find yourself buying it in every color available. One reviewer wrote: “I LIVE in these tank tops. At 5'7" they are actually long enough to wear with leggings, but short enough to wear with other things.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 This Flowy Printed Maxi Skirt With A Genius Drawstring Bluetime High Waisted Maxi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This maxi skirt has a genius drawstring in the elastic waist, just like your favorite comfy joggers. Of course, you can adjust the waist to your desired comfort, but the string also adds a dainty little bow on the front of this dressy A-line skirt. The chiffon-like fabric is perfect to pair with a trendy rattan bag, but it also comes in plenty of pretty prints. One reviewer wrote: “Very flowing skirt, comfortable elastic waist. Legnth is wonderful, completely down to my feet. Can be tightened with draw string if needed, so if unsure of size fit order up one size. Got several compliments first time wearing it.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

16 This Versatile Longline Tank With Removable Pads Lemedy Padded Yoga Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This longline tank is so versatile because the length goes with your high-waisted leggings or your favorite comfy sleep shorts, making it equally great for the gym and lounging. If you don’t love sleeping or working out with bra padding, you can totally remove the cups, furthering the versatility of this top. The spaghetti straps also make this stretchy top a cooler layering piece under other shirts or trendy blazers. One reviewer wrote: “I want 100 more of these tops. I'm selflessly writing this review, because even though I'm worried these will sellout, I can't keep this product to myself.” Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

17 This Pretty Lace Top With A Liner & Plenty Of Styling Options MIHOLL Off Shoulder Lace Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you prefer to wear a bra, there are pretty much zero problems with this off-the-shoulder lace top. That’s because the you can simply pull up the sleeves if you want to wear straps that day. It also has a liner only in the spots you might want lining to cover a bra, which gives you a dreamy layered look. The sleeves and even a bit of the hemline are still pretty and sheer. One reviewer wrote: “LOVE the sheer black lace sleeves on this lined black lace top…..looks much more expensive than it is…. Tank lining make it a little warm for hot summer, but flattering fit and tiny crisp stand-up lace border looks pretty on shoulders OR as wide scoopedneckline…. Bought FOUR so they’ll never wear out. Beautiful and seasonless, tucked in or out, on or off shoulders….. great buy for wardrobe!” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

18 This Faux Wrap Dress With A Breezy Flared Hem Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Putting on and wearing wrap dresses is sometimes annoying because of all the re-adjusting. With this comfy dress, you’ll still get a little wrap deep V on the top, but all you have to do is pull it on. The 5% elastane and wide neck make this easy to put on and wear all day. This casual babydoll-style dress also comes in two animal prints, a few versatile dot patterns, and plenty of solids. One reviewer wrote: “I bought this dress as a lightweight casual summer dress. Loved it so much that I've subsequently bought it in every color available in medium (I wear size 12) and am waiting for navy and black to be available to complete my collection (if 1 color is good, 6 must be better).” Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

19 A Lightweight Peplum Blouse That Isn’t Too Structured Angashion Ruffle Neck Babydoll Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This peplum top keeps things a little more casual because the hemline is actually loose and flowy. It’s complete with adorable flutter cap sleeves and super chic prints including polka dots, animal print, and gingham. The polyester/cotton blend is lightweight and breathable, making this a fabulous summertime option. One reviewer wrote: “I adore this top! I love the trendy, irregular polka dot print and tired body of it! It is tiered while still being flattering, and the ruffled sleeve details are just so darling! It is lightweight, but doesn't feel cheap. Tempted to get the other colors! Would def recommend!” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

20 A Mini Dress That Keeps You Cool & Cute Relipop V Neck Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon You don’t have to wear spaghetti straps to stay cool because this mini dress will keep you perfectly comfortable with its breathable polyester fabric. It has a real wrap design with a functional tie on the side that’s easy to adjust and secure. This playful ruffle-hem dress comes in a variety of prints and solids, which means there’s something here for every style of dress. One reviewer wrote: “This dress was perfect for my trip to Europe! I got a lot of compliments on it. The fabric is very lightweight and dries quickly if wet (perfect for using as a bathing suit cover-up, too). I’m not into ruffles usually but the dress just works. It flows so nicely in the breeze.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

21 This Pullover Hoodie That You Can Wear Every Day PINKMSTYLE Casual Color Block Hoodies Amazon $29 See On Amazon It’s always important to have some fast fashion in your closet — which means, pieces that immediately make you look more put-together without much effort. This color block pullover hoodie is great to wear while out with friends, or at home if you’re feeling a bit chilly. It has stretchy and soft lightweight fabric, and pairs perfectly with jeans or leggings. One reviewer wrote: “It is very comfortable and perfect for layering as the weather changes.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 This Romantic Swiss Dot Dress With Puffy Sleeves R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This midi dress has every romantic detail you could want. There’s a textured Swiss dot pattern, puffy half-sleeves, and a ruffle square neckline, making it a dreamy cottagecore look. Plus, the lining doesn’t go all the way to the hemline, so you get a sweet sheer moment. Multiple reviewers even said they feel like a princess in this cotton-blend pull-on dress. One reviewer wrote: “So when I ordered this, I wasn't expecting anything spectacular. But when I tell you I am IN LOVE with this dress.... I danced for 4 hours straight in this thing and it was amazing. I wore the sleeves both on and off my shoulders and in both scenarios it didn't budge an inch. PERFECT for tearing up the dance floor all night long.” Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

23 These Wide Leg Pants That Are Stretchier Than Sweatpants Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon These lounge pants are stretchier and way more lightweight than your fluffy sweatpants. They’re also trendy enough to style and run errands in after working on the couch all day. Just pair any color of these machine-washable pants with a white cropped tee, and you’re totally set. There are even faux pockets on the back, so they’ll look like real pants while you grab a few after-work groceries. One reviewer wrote: “These fit perfectly. The length was right past my ankle and I loved the highwaist option. The fabric is so silky and high quality, I feel dressed up while Zooming! Ordered two additional pair, just in case!” Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

24 A Lace Trim Tank With Wider Straps BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon The wider straps on this lace trim tank top are perfect if you want to wear a more supportive bra. This boxy fit top is great to pair with skinny jeans or a high-waisted midi skirt. The bonus of lace trim on the shoulders and in the deep V-neck give this top a sweet, playful detail. One reviewer wrote: “I was amazed as to how beautiful quality this shirt is, I also bough in 2 other colors of how pretty it is. The military green is absolutely gorgeous and then I also got it in black. These blouses look very elegant.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

25 These Wide-Leg Pants With A Comfy Linen & Cotton Fabric LNX High Waisted Wide Leg Drawstring Trousers with Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon These linen-blend pants are a breezy wide-leg option that’s not thick denim or dressy trousers. They have a comfy drawstring and a pleated elastic waistband, which makes them a great lounging option as well. They even come in chic white and cream stripes that would look perfect over a swimsuit. Plus, you get two roomy pockets that are especially helpful if you’re wearing them for a comfy travel day. One reviewer wrote: “Very pleased with the fit, the drapery fabric, and the styling. I purchased a Large, as recommended. They are fitted (not tight) in the tummy area, then flair out into the wide leg style. Some pants like these are baggy from the waist down, and that isn’t flattering to anyone. I’ve seen pants like these for 2-3 x as much. You won’t be disappointed in these.” Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

26 A Tie-Waist Dress That Has Some Seriously Roomy Pockets MEROKEETY Tie Waist T Shirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon You could easily wear this tie-waist dress to work and then go straight to the beach at 5. Basically, add some trendy dad sandals, and this polished bodycon dress is totally casual. This machine-washable dress is stretchy and comfy, and best of all, it has massive pockets that add to the casual cool look. One reviewer wrote: “I get so many compliments every time I wear it! I purchased it for my beach vacation and it looked super cute with white sneakers. I've also dressed it up with wedge sandals! I love it so much that I purchased it in other colors!” Available sizes: Small – X-Large

27 This Loose Tunic Top With Hidden Pockets onlypuff Pocket Shirts Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for a comfortable top that’s cute both at the office and during happy hour? This loose tunic top has a lot going for it. With well over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, customers can’t get over how comfortable it is. They look excellent with leggings, but can also be paired with a pair of heels for a night out. And, let’s talk more about the pockets — they’re functional, but don’t take over the look of the entire top. What’s not to love? One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love this top, it is so comfortable & I love how it has pockets. Well worth the money. If you are thinking about buying this top, DON'T HESITATE... IT'S WORTH IT. I would have this top in every color if I could.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

28 This Wrap Skirt That Lets You Adjust The Slit SheIn Wrap Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Thanks to the wrap design, one reviewer points out that you can easily wear this midi skirt with a high-low look or adjust it to create a playful side slit moment. For an extra-romantic detail, you can even grab this lightweight skirt with a ruffle hemline. No matter what dainty pattern you choose, all of the options are super versatile. One reviewer wrote: “Coming from a person who doesn’t wear many skirts and dresses I LOVE THIS SKIRT. Fits perfect. Fun to wear out to dinner and appropriate to wear in the classroom.” Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

29 A Buttoned Up Top That Looks & Feels Like A Comfy Cardigan IWOLLENCE Tie Knot Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This comfy blouse looks and feels like you’re wrapped up in your favorite cozy cardigan. It also has a tie-front detail and waffle-knit fabric that add to the lounge-like look of this crochet fabric blouse. Even though this button-front shirt looks cozy, the wide V-neck and short sleeves will keep you cool. One reviewer wrote: “Way cute! And comfy. This is my go to top when I don't know what to wear since I know I'll feel comfortable in it and happy. Looks good, and so easy to put in washing machine and dryer, and comes out looking new! I love V-type necks, and the buttons down the front and the tie at front bottom set it off, giving it character.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

30 This Twirly, Strappy Sundress With A Structured Skirt PRETTYGARDEN Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This spaghetti strap sundress stands out thanks to its unique floral patterns. Unlike the usual florals we’re all used to, this dress has a ribbon-like band at the bottom with a larger pattern, giving this garment a breezy, hippie-like vibe. This twirly dress also has a strucutured skirt plus small button details on the V-neck top. One reviewer wrote: “I love this dress! The skirt has a great amount of fabric. Perfect for a good flare when twirling, but not so much that you’ll be hot. The top is super light without being sheer, so this dress is perfect for summer.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

31 These Running Shorts With *Actually* Comfortable Built-In Underwear Blooming Jelly Active Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon There are plenty of reviewers calling these workout shorts just as cute and sporty as higher end brands, but there are even reviewers excited about how comfy the built-in underwear is. This compression underwear is stretchy and stays in place under the cooling shorts. You also get a side zipper pocket that’s way more functional than those annoying waistband pockets. One reviewer wrote: “I basically live in running shorts as I work from home and live in a warm climate, so I’m always looked for the best comfy pair that I can wear all day, and I’m officially obsessed. The material of the shorts is very light and a little stretchy, and the interior liner beats any others I’ve worn - it reminds me of a spandex material and doesn’t dig in, ride up or give you lines. The waistband is super stretchy and wide enough that it won’t cut into you, and the length of the shorts is perfect to cover your bum! I love the scallop detail in the front too!” Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

32 This Casual Midi Dress That Looks Like A Trendy Set NERLEROLIAN Casual Midi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This midi dress looks like a trendy set, but you don’t have to find two different pieces that are the exact same shade of black (or one of the other nine colors) when you want to wear it. This faux-set look is all thanks to the flowy top that looks like a crop top. Meanwhile, the skirt has an elastic waistline, drawstring, and super high and fun side slits. One reviewer wrote: “Can be dressed up or down, with flat sandals or heels. I bought in both red and navy and couldn't be happier. The fit is exactly what I wanted and I can even wear it without a bra because of the extra fabric that drapes over the top. Love this!” Available sizes: Small – X-Large

33 These Lightweight Cargo Pants That Can Be Worn Long & As Capris Woman Within Convertable Cargo Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon These khaki cargo pants paired with a cropped rib-knit white tank is so trendy. Plus, these drawstring pants are lightweight enough for this warm-weather styling. To stay even cooler, you can roll these pants up into capris with the built-in buttons, which gives these office-ready pants year-round wearability. One reviewer wrote: “My new favorite pants! Light, comfortable, and adjustable for lounging or casual everyday wear. Highly recommended.” Available sizes: 12 Plus – 44 Plus (including plus petite options)

34 A Bodycon Dress With Chic Ruched Sides BTFBM Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This form-fitting T-shirt mini dress actually has a lining — yay. This is especially helpful because the adorable criss-cross hemline isn’t exactly slip-friendly. This hem detail is complete with trendy ruched sides. Don’t worry — this handy liner doesn’t get in the way of this dress being seriously lightweight. One reviewer wrote: “The material is very lightweight and breathable and the extra lining inside keeps it from being see through. I’m in Texas where it is hotter than Hades! Even in 100 degree weather I was still comfortable and did not get hot in this dress. Will buy more in different colors.” Available sizes: Small – X-Large

35 This Tank Top With A Waffle-Knit Fabric That’s Soft Enough To Lounge In Dellytop Waffle Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This tank top is made of a waffle-knit fabric that looks polished with your go-to jewelry but is also cozy enough to wear with your lounge pants. Just because this V-neck tank has a sweater-like texture doesn’t mean it’s not stretchy. It actually has 5% spandex in case you want a fitted look. One reviewer wrote: “Super cute top and love the mauve color. I’m loving the waffle knit tops but was afraid it would be itchy. This top was perfect - comfortable fit, lightweight, and material was very soft.” Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

36 A Casual & Cute Maxi Dress With Cooling Side Slits ANRABESS Long Sleeveless Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon You’ll get a breezy sleeveless design and extra-cooling side slits with this maxi dress. The scooping front and back hemline still creates the maxi length we all love. Multiple reviewers love this look as a lounge dress, but it does have pockets if you’re going out in it for a lovely day at the beach. One reviewer wrote: “I love this dress! It is soft, comfortable, and lightweight! It was perfect for a stroll on the beach or a birthday photoshoot lol. It surprised me that it had pockets! I am 5'10 so the pockets hit me right at the waist and you can see them in the dress but not a big deal just something I noticed. It is so comfortable and soft! I am ordering another one for sure! If you are on the fence, buy the dress!” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

37 A Flowy Tunic Top That Comes In Tons Of Colors & Patterns LONGYUAN Tunic Amazon $26 See On Amazon A slightly dressier version of a classic tee, this long tunic has 5% spandex in its fabric, which makes it extremely comfortable. It has a flowy fit starting above the bust, which makes it the perfect thing to pair with comfy, body-hugging leggings or skinny jeans. It’s available in over 30 different colors and prints, too, so there’s a style here that fits every kind of person. One reviewer wrote: “I just love these shirts. They fit just as shown. It's stretchy but not to make it more tight. It's loose, comfortable and looks good on me. I have trouble finding blouses that are long enough to cover my big bottom and loose enough to sort of cover my stomach. It's definately a worthwhile buy. It's going to be worn until it falls apart, I hope and believe that will be a long time away.” Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

38 A Sleeveless Tunic Dress That’s Lightweight & Loose-Fitting elescat Sleeveless Tank Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s super easy to accidentally end up with a wardrobe full of this sleeveless tank dress, because it’s just that comfortable. Perfect for the beach during the day and drinks at night with a cardigan or jean jacket, this cotton blend dress is breezy and casual because, yes, it has pockets. And why will you build up a closet full of this dress? Oh, just because it comes in over 40 different colors and patterns. One reviewer wrote: “OMG this is the cutest dress and it works for every occasion! I love this as a quick dress to throw on when I have to run out the door for errands, a quick lunch meeting or popping in to see clients. It can easily be paired with flip flops, sandals or dress shoes. The pockets are a total bonus! I live in Florida and do not like clingy clothes in the heat and humidity. This dress in a size medium was perfect. It has a lovely drape and the fabric is heavy that it doesn't blow up on breezy days.” Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

39 This Cotton Blend Tee With A Square Neckline Amazon Essentials Half Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon A few things make this comfy T-shirt the tee that should replace all of your others. There’s the tuckable length and a 3/4-length sleeves that won’t bunch under jackets. Of course, the square neckline that’s a bit more stylish than those crew necks and is ideal for showing off some trendy layered necklaces. One reviewer wrote: “I've struggled to find a good fitting top -- not too high neck, not too low neck, not too boxy, not body-con fitted. this one is spot on. Fun unique neckline. Good length.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

40 This Sheer Cardigan That You Can Wear Over A Tee Or Swimsuit Tribear Sheer Chiffon Cardigan Amazon $18 See On Amazon You could easily tie this breezy coverup over your favorite bralette and wear it like a sheer blouse. But it also is great for wearing over your swimsuit or a classic white tee. This printed coverup also comes in a few longer knee-length options with lace trim that would be perfect over a sundress. One reviewer wrote: “Better quality material than I was expecting! Nice, loose fit. I think it will be perfect both as a swimsuit cover and casual wardrobe item. Super excited to wear it to the beach!” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

41 A Ruffle Babydoll Dress That Has Tons Of Movement KIRUNDO Rufflie Mini Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This mini dress has tiered ruffles and tiny ruffle cap sleeves that are the right amount of hippie chic to go with trendy cowboy boots. With a tiered skirt and keyhole back, this dress comes in plenty of simple colors to match anything in your closet, including white, on-trend army green, burgundy, and classic black. One reviewer wrote: “These are so perfect! I will be ordering more colors! I own both greens right now. I think I ordered the moss green by mistake but I still loved it! The material is rayon maybe? It's the silkiest, softest material. Its loose but no so loose it looks like a bag like so many things. Perfectly comfortable and fitting.” Available sizes: Small – X-Large

42 This V-Neck Blouse With A Stylish High-Low Hemline Halife Sleeveless V Neck Tunic Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This V-neck blouse is the one to balance out all of the trends in your closet. It’s versatile enough to go with any kind of pant, whether it’s skinny jeans, wide leg pants, or cutoffs. The polyester blend is so lightweight, you’ll want to toss on this top every single day. One reviewer wrote: “The blouse has a nice fit, is not too tight neither square, it helps to conceal mid section without looking too loose, it has some stretch, and a little bit of silky shine. I use it mostly for the office, underneath my color jackets, I bought a black and white and the pattern is beautiful, you can use it also as is with jeans, loose or tucket in your pants, is a versatile item, I can see using it for the beach as it is a breathable fabric.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

43 A Sweet Mini Skirt That Has Comfy Shorts Underneath DJT FASHION Mini Skater Skirt with Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon This mini skirt is something you can feel confident running errands in. Why? Because it has a comfy pair of shorts underneath, giving a sporty twist to this playful little skirt. There’s a touch of stretch in the polyester fabric, which gives this skirt a moveable touch of stretch. One reviewer wrote: “I loved the feel and it was comfortable. I bought it for NYE. It wasn't too long or too short for me. I'm 4'11" and about 200 lbs. This skirt can be versatile. I may have missed in the description that there was shorts inside. It took a second to get used to but was glad to have it.” Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

44 A Textured Button-Down Top That’s So Lightweight Runcati Button Down V Neck Shirt With Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s obvious why people are grabbing this button-down top in every color they can — it’s the perfect shirt. It’s lightweight, and the minimalist texture stands out in your closet and works with every season. This casual shirt has two front pockets for an extra bit of visual interest, and the collar and cuffed sleeves makes it equally appropriate for the office and the beach. One reviewer wrote: “This shirt is super soft and breathable. The fit is true to size. You can put the sleeves up with the bottom it has and it’s perfect for a hot summer day. You can wear it with any outfit with pants, or shorts. I’d definitely recommend this because I love the material and how it looks!” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

45 This Comfy Chiffon Maxi Skirt With A Stretchy Elastic Waist NASHALYLY Chiffon Pleated A-Line Maxi Skirts Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pleated maxi skirt is made of 100% chiffon, so it has tons of movement and is genuinely just fun to wear. It has a sheer layer, which adds a touch of elegance to this garment, even though the lightweight fabric and elastic waistband makes it so comfortable. One reviewer wrote: “These pants are perfect for the summer as they're lightweight, loose fitting, and have subtle texture so you don't have to worry about wrinkles. I will order more of these in different colors.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

