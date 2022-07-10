Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Comfortable, Stylish Shoes Under $35

Contrary to popular belief, style and comfort do not have to be enemies when it comes to your footwear. In fact, you can throw in affordability in there too for everyone’s favorite group of best friends. I know it can be a rare sighting when you’re going from store to store trying find cute pairs to add to your rotation, but the trio is actually pretty common when shopping on Amazon.

There are so many great styles of shoes on Amazon, but it can be heard to find cheap, quality, stylish, and comfy pairs all at once. That’s why I put together a list of 30 pairs so you don’t have to go scrolling for hours. Grab a pair of classic canvas low-tops or some strappy sandals that are simple enough to match with anything while still being so cute on their own. There are also some great innovative pairs like these pointed-toe ballet flats that have a curved back heel to prevent your foot from slipping out. Talk about comfort!

Whatever you’re in the market for, whether it’s heels, sandals, sneakers, or flats, you can find it here all for under $35. And hurry, because with the thousands of great reviews each pair has, I doubt they’ll be in stock very long.

1 These Classic Canvas Low Tops That’ll Never Go Out Of Style ZGR Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These timeless canvas sneakers are great to wear on many occasions but especially when you don’t want to have to worry about keeping your feet out of anything that’ll stain. Feel free to walk all over the grass and dirt in the park thanks to the durable rubber roles and easily washable cotton canvas material. The interior soles are cushioned while the bottom sole has anti-slip grip to keep you from sliding around. Available Sizes: 5 – 11

Available Styles: 23

2 A Pair Of Cork Footbed Sandals With Suede Insoles Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These cork footbed sandals can be almost completely customized to fit your foot. Not only can both of the top straps be adjusted to keep your feet secure, but the suede insoles end up forming a perfect contour of your foot after a few wears. Plus, the bottom EVA sole is lightweight and flexible so your feet won’t feel weighed down even after rocking them all day. Available Sizes: 5 – 13 Wide

Available Styles: 21

3 These Lightweight Running Shoes That Reduce The Impact When Landing JABASIC Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon These lightweight sneakers have an anti-skid TPR patch that reduces the impact when landing while you go for a run or jog. In addition to helping your feet feel better when exercising, these shoes also have a grippy bottom that helps you feel secure while going for a casual stroll. Plus, the knit material is soft and breathable so that your toes never feel suffocated, making these an ideal workout sneaker. Available Sizes: 5 – 10

Available Styles: 6

4 These Hiking Sandals With An Insole That Feels Like A Yoga Mat CIOR Sport Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Before you go on your next adventure, grab a pair of these lightweight hiking sandals. The plush insole is made of the same EVA material that makes up most yoga mats, so you know they’re cushiony and can absorb any impact from walking. The sole is also shaped to give you arch support and textured to give you extra grip. The polyester straps dry quickly and are made to last through any climbing conditions. Available Sizes: 6 – 11

Available Styles: 23

5 A Pair Of Distressed Slip-Ons For A Laidback Look Blowfish Malibu Play Sneaker Amazon $24 See On Amazon While these slip-on sneakers have a slightly distressed appearance, they’ll make you look anything but. The frayed edges and casual denim canvas will turn any outfit into a laidback look with a rock ‘n’ roll edge. The stretch gore panels are stylishly hidden but still make it easy to slip these shoes on and off. Available Sizes: 6 – 11

Available Styles: 85

6 A Pair Of Woven Platform Sandals That Come In Over 50 Different Styles Soda Open Toe Espadrille Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add 1.25 inches of height and a lot of style to your outfit with these woven platform sandals. The thick faux leather ankle strap gives you support and is coated with a soft material on the inside that’s gentle on the skin. These beach-ready sandals are ideal for you no matter your personal style, because they come in over 50 different colors and patterns, including tan, leopard print, and gray. Available Sizes: 5.5 – 11

Available Styles: 55

7 A Pair Of Ballet Flats That Can Be Folded For Easy Portability hash bubbie Ballet Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re running out of space in your luggage or need a change of shoes to stick into your work bag, these ballet flats can be folded in half so they can be carried anywhere. When wearing them, the mesh-like material provides ventilation to keep your feet feeling cool. Plus, the non-slip bottom will keep you as sturdy as a pair of sneakers. Available Sizes: 5 – 11

Available Styles: 8

8 A Pair Of Elastic Strap Sandals That Stretch To Fit You Perfectly DAYDAYGO Elastic Flat Sandals Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve ever gotten a blister from a rigid sandal strap that was just too tight, you’ll appreciate these elastic strap sandals. The super stretchy material is sweat-absorbent, moves with you, and leaves the serious business to the sturdy anti-skid rubber soles. Slip them on in seconds and be out the door. Available Sizes: 5 – 11

Available Styles: 6

9 A Pair Of Heeled Sandals With Trendy Braided Straps N.N.G. Braided Heels Amazon $33 See On Amazon The square toe plus the braided leather straps on these heeled sandals add up to the trendiest pair of shoes you’ll have in your closet — and yet reviewers rave they’re still so comfortable, especially for those with wide feet. Rock the 3-inch heel on a night out or a brunch date. Truly, you can wear these anywhere, because there are a ton of different style options. Available Sizes: 6 – 10

Available Styles: 36

10 These Crisscross Sandals With Fun Prints Perfect For Summer Volcom New School Flip Flop Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon Between the coral snakeskin, leopard, and fuchsia floral designs, these dainty crisscross sandals are the perfect addition to any casual outfit. The faux leather footbed and straps are built to last, while the rubber sponge sole and additional arch support will keep you comfortable all day and night. Available Sizes: 5 – 11

Available Styles: 13

11 A Pair Of Flexible Cork Footbed Sandals With Vegan Leather Straps CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon The sturdy double straps on these cork footbed sandals will have your feet feeling like they’re in their own personal mini beds all day. The insoles made of genuine suede mold to the shape of your feet, so it’s as though you’re receiving a custom made pair for under $35. The platform will give you about 1.25 inches of extra height, too, which is just the right little boost. Available Sizes: 6 – 12 Wide

Available Styles: 24

12 These Quilted Slip-On Sneakers That Feel As Comfy As They Look STQ Slip On Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon To, literally, slip into something more comfortable but still cute, grab a pair of these slip-on sneakers. The quilted pattern looks as comfy as the memory foam insole actually is, but it also adds an eye-grabbing touch of style and texture to any outfit. The rubber sole has plenty of traction, too, making these shoes suitable for walking on any surface. Available Sizes: 6 – 11

Available Styles: 4

13 These Adorable Bow Tie Sandals With Memory Foam Insoles PepStep Slide Sandals Amazon $27 See On Amazon The idea of walking on clouds becomes reality with these memory foam sandals. The strip of comfy foam is protected by a timelessly fashionable cork sole and buttery smooth suede to bring comfort from every side. The oversized bow tie will give a sweet look to whatever you have on, while also keeping your foot secure in place. Available Sizes: 6 – 11

Available Styles: 9

14 A Pair Of H-Band Sandals With A Trendy Clear Option The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These simple but cute H-band sandals are easy to pair with jeans, a dress, or even a casual office outfit. The cushioned faux leather sole will keep you comfy no matter what you’re wearing, whether it’s khakis or cut-offs. Choose between fun styles like metallic silver or clear, but know these shoes come in classic colors like black and white too. Available Sizes: 5 – 13

Available Styles: 10

15 The Distressed Canvas Sneakers That’ll Make You Feel Like A Rockstar Obtaom Canvas Slip On Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Switch up your style and add a bit of grunge to your look with these distressed canvas sneakers. The thick cotton fabric is durable while still breathable, and the rubber sole is anti-skid. Add this gorgeous lavender pair to your collection or one of the funky tie-dye options for an extra pop of color. Available Sizes: 5 – 11

Available Styles: 23

16 These Round Toe Ballet Flats With An Ultra Soft Lining Dream Pairs Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon Grab these round toe ballet flats in a few different colors so that you a pair to match any outfit. The flexible rubber sole allows your feet to move freely without feeling too stuck, and the cushioned foot bed will help relieve any discomfort from walking. This is a classic look with a comfortable feel, so you’re going to want to wear these everywhere. Available Sizes: 5 – 12

Available Styles: 15

17 These Breathable Mesh Sneakers That Wick Away Moisture DUOYANGJIASHA Mesh Running Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon After sweating in them all day, some sneakers can start to feel pretty gross sometimes. These mesh sneakers are able to circulate air throughout the shoe to keep your feet cool all day, even when working out. The exterior sole is designed with grooves to resist friction while the interior sole is made of a moisture-wicking material to quickly dry any sweat. Available Sizes: 3.5 – 13.5

Available Styles: 8

18 A Pair Of Hiking Sandals With Adjustable Straps Chaco Chillos Slide Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These hiking sandals are like a fashionable seatbelt for your feet. The comfy polyester crisscross strap can be adjusted using the buckle so your foot stays in place for any excursion. Plus, the high-abrasion EVA sole will give you protection against rough surfaces. Available Sizes: 5 – 12

Available Styles: 21

19 These Classic High-Top Sneakers With Anti-Slip Soles hash bubbie High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These canvas high-top sneakers will be in style no matter what year it is. If you’ve never hopped on the trend, grab this affordable pair that comes in various fun colors perfect for this any season, like lavender, light yellow, and gold. The anti-slip soles and easy-to-clean rubber makes them the perfect thing to wear to your next outdoor concert. Available Sizes: 5 – 11

Available Styles: 15

20 These Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats With A Back Heel That Won’t Slip Off Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re a ballet flat lover, you probably know that the biggest problem with the cute footwear is that it’s easy for your foot to pop out of the back every now and then. This pointed-toe pair have a curved and raised back heel to prevent that from happening. Plus, the breathable mesh material will keep your feet sweat-free all day, all while looking like a sweet sweater for your feet. Available Sizes: 5 – 11

Available Styles: 20

21 These Water-Resistant Flip Flops With Great Arch Support KuaiLu Arch Support Flip Flop Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t have to worry about getting caught in the rain in this pair of flip flops. The water-resistant sole will hold up through the puddles and is made with anti-slip grooves to keep you from falling. Padded and shaped to contour the foot, the sporty pair gives you enough arch support to wear them all day long. Available Sizes: 5 – 12

Available Styles: 10

22 These Breathable High-Top Sneakers That Give Ankle Support DOUSSPRT Mesh Air Cushion Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Basketball shoes aren’t the only ones that should have a form of ankle support. And now they’re not. These mesh sneakers have a high-top design that’ll keep your ankles protected. The shape of the sole brings arch support, while the wide, round toe keeps the front of your foot comfortable. Available Sizes: 5.5 – 11

Available Styles: 12

23 These Trendy Cloud Slides That Can Mold To Your Feet BRONAX Cloud Slides Amazon $24 See On Amazon Who says trendy and cute can’t be practical? These cloud slides check all three of those boxes off while still being so cheap. These sandals have a 1.7-inch thick sole, which provides tons of support while still being lightweight. These hug your feet without constricting them, and if you want a customized feet, slide on some socks, turn on your hair dryer, and use the heat and air to perfectly mold these to your feet in minutes. Available Sizes: 6 – 12

Available Styles: 2

24 A Pair Of Chic Canvas Sneakers With Faux Leather Trimmings Waluzs Low Top Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon It’s a known fact that everyone needs a good pair of low top sneakers. The canvas body of this pair is trimmed with faux leather outlines that add a chic touch to the otherwise casual everyday design. The cushioned insoles and non-slip rubber soles will keep you comfortable while walking. If you aren’t into the all white look, grab one of their other colors, including one with adorable rainbow embroidery. Available Sizes: 5 – 11

Available Styles: 10

25 These Flexible Ballet Flats With A Totally Classic Look Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon These ballet flats have a bit more going on their your ordinary pair. The top has a slight elastic in it, which allows these shoes to bend for travel and bend as you walk around in them. In addition to being comfy, these shoes have a totally classic look and come in a ton of different styles and finishes, including patent leather and suede. Available Sizes: 5 – 15 Wide

Available Styles: 27

26 These Breathable, Durable Mesh Shoes You Can Wear In Water DOUSSPRT Quick Drying Sports Aqua Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon These mesh sneakers are perfect for outdoor activities, especially when you think you may encounter some water, whether it’s puddles while hiking or the ocean while hanging out at the beach. The breathable and durable fabric dries quickly, while the rubber sole keeps the bottom of your foot protected from sharp objects. Available Sizes: 5.5 – 11

Available Styles: 21

27 A Pair Of 2-Strap Sandals With Extra Toe Room LM Slip On Flat Sandals Amazon $21 See On Amazon The widened front end of these two-strap sandals give your toes the space they need to breath and feel comfortable. No more having to deal with trying to squeeze them all on the platform. With these, your toes will all fit comfortably on the cushioned rubber sole. In addition to making your feet feel good, these shoes are simply so stylish with the braided front strap making these totally summer-ready. Available Sizes: 6 – 11

Available Styles: 7

28 These Slip-On Sneakers With A Super Comfy Padded Backing Lugz Clipper Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Some sneakers can dig into the back of your ankles after walking in them for a while. That is not going to happen with these slip-on sneakers. The padded backing and insole will keep every inch of your foot protected and comfortable. Both the top canvas material and bottom rubber sole are easy to clean so you don’t have to think twice about wearing them every day — because, believe me, you’ll want to. Available Sizes: 5.5 – 12 Wide

Available Styles: 22

29 These Heeled Sandals That Have Both Faux Suede And Leather Options Amazon Essentials Two Strap Heeled Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon The chunky block heel on these sandals are perfect for outdoor festivities. Whether you’re running through gravel at a concert or attending on party in the park, this 2.25-inch heel will make it easy to stand through it all. Choose from faux leather or suede finishes. Available Sizes: 5 – 15

Available Styles: 7