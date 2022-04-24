Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Comfy Basics Because They Look So Freaking Good On Everyone

When it comes to fashion, you sometimes feel like you have to decide between comfort and style. A bodycon dress with cutout, for example, might look great — but it doesn’t scream comfortable. On the other hand, your favorite pair of sweatpants might be the comfiest item of clothing you own, but are too worn out to wear out of the house. Amazon has tons of basics that are not only comfortable, but look good on nearly everyone.

Keep your comfort while still wearing a dress with this short-sleeve maxi dress made from a soft jersey material. Or this v-neck number that one reviewer called “one of the comfiest dresses I own.” There are also plenty of basics to stock up on, like a classic denim shirt or a 10-pack of cotton underwear.

Whether you’re looking for some new loungewear to wear around the house, or want to update your dress collection, this last has a little something for everyone. And the best part is it’s all designed for comfort.

1 These Flared Pants With Plenty Of Stretch SATINA Palazzo Flare Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add a little flair to the classic leggings with these palazzo flair pants. The high-waisted pants are made from a polyester and spandex blend, so they’ve got plenty of stretch. They flare out at the leg for a loose and breathable fit. One reviewer praised their comfort, writing, “I wear these as often as possible.” Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 16

2 This Loose Fit Shirt That’s The Perfect Everyday Tee MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This V-neck t-shirt has a relaxed fit that’s perfect for everyday wear, whether you pair it with a cardigan at work or a leather jacket at dinner. It has rolled sleeves and a breast pocket. Plus, it’s long enough that it’s perfect for tucking into high-waisted pants or a skirt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

3 A Supportive Bra With No Underwire Warner's Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon It’s possible to have a bra that’s supportive without uncomfortable underwire, and this lightly lined bra is proof. It has adjustable straps and a clasp on the back, and the bra itself is made from a stretch fabric. It has over 20,000 five-star reviews, with one shopper writing “It's comfortable enough to sleep in and supportive enough to work out in.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

4 A Simple V-Neck That Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ll probably want to stock up on a couple of pairs of these Amazon Essentials V-neck t-shirts because it’s so versatile that you’ll wear them all the time. The top is made from a comfortable jersey cotton blend. It can be easily dressed up or dressed down, depending on how you accessorize. Available sizes: 1X-6X

Available colors: 7

5 A Racerback Top For Your Workout Wardrobe Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch Racerback Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon With its stretchy fabric and loose fit, this racerback tank top is ideal for pairing with leggings or shorts for a workout. The fabric also helps wick moisture, so it stays comfortable. “I LOVE this tank. The material is so comfortable,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 4

6 A Comfy Tank Top That You Can Grab In A Ton Of Colors Amazon Essentials Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon This basic tank top is versatile and can easily be dressed up or down. It has a scoop neck and a thin ribbing, made from a breathable knit fabric. And at less than $20, it’s a steal. It comes in tons of colors, so you can afford to grab several. “I want to get SO many more of these! Great for working out, just summer relaxation days and even as an undershirt,” raved one shopper. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 20

7 These Camis That Come In A 4-Pack Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Camis are great for layering under sweaters or low-cut tops. These Amazon Essentials camis come in a pack of four (and they’re under $25). They have adjustable straps and a scoop neckline. They also come in a mix of colors, so you can switch them up. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

8 A Loose Maxi Dress With Beachy Vibes GRECERELLE Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether or not you wear this loose maxi dress to the beach, you’ll be feeling the breezy vibes of the ocean. This dress is made from a stretchy and comfortable rayon blend, so it’s perfect for spring and summer. It has a v-neck, generous slits on the side, and — the best part — it has pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

9 This Flowy Jumpsuit That Will Make You An Outfit Repeater Happy Sailed Flowy Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon This flowy jumpsuit is so comfortable and versatile, you’ll want to wear it every day. Luckily it comes in more than 30 colors, so no one has to know it’s the same item. The jumpsuit drapes over your body like a loose maxi dress, but could easily be cinched at the waist with a cute belt. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 33

10 This Jumpsuit With Over 30,000 Fans PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Reviewers just can’t stop raving about this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit. It has a wide neckline (that can also be worn on the shoulder), an elastic waist, and tapered legs. “This jumpsuit fits perfect,” wrote a reviewer. “It’s not too loose and not too tight.” It comes in solid colors as well as fun prints like camo and leopard. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

11 A Cropped Tank That Pairs So Well With High-Waisted Pants REORIA Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Wear this racerback crop top with your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans, shorts, or skirt for a cool and casual look. The top is made from a nylon and spandex blend, so it has plenty of stretch but retains a tight fit. Many reviews report that it’s even tight enough to wear without a bra. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

12 A Sleeveless Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pair this jersey dress with some sparkly earrings and heels to dress it up for a night out, or swap in a denim jacket and some sneakers for a cool and casual look. “This is one of the comfiest dresses I own!” wrote one reviewer. “Loved it so much just bought two more in different colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

13 These High-Waisted Leggings With A Side Pocket SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings are not only stretchy and comfy, but they have side pockets on the thigh so you have somewhere to keep your phone. Plus, they come in a ton of different, fun colors. They have over 50,000 five-star ratings, with one reviewer writing “These are great quality and feel silky smooth on my skin, keep me warm, but are also breathable.” Available sizes: One Size and One Size Plus

Available colors: 40+

14 A Ribbed Midi Skirt With A Flirty Slit The Drop Vera Side Slit Midi Sweater Skirt Amazon $42 See On Amazon This midi skirt has a bunch of cute details, including a ribbed knit, a high waist, and a flirty slit up the side. Pair it with a sweater to wear to work, or with a crop top for a night out. “The material is nice and soft, very comfortable to wear,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 7

15 This Short Sleeve Maxi Dress With A Flared Skirt Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This maxi dress is the ultimate comfort piece, with its stretch jersey material, scoop neckline, and flared waistline. It’s ideal for spring and summer months, paired with sandals, but it could also easily be worn to a formal occasion. “I love the fabric which is thin and soft and flowy, but still substantial,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 9

16 A Loose Swing Dress With Pockets JollieLovin Swing Dress with Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s loving a dress with pockets. This swing dress has a loose, comfortable shape, so it will keep you cool on a hot day. It comes in more than 30 colors and patterns, ranging from neutrals, to bright florals, to dark plaids. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 39

17 These Fleece Shorts That Are Ultra Comfy The Drop Aileen Fleece Basketball Short Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you want the soft comfort of sweatpants but don’t want to overheat, try these fleece basketball shorts. They have an elastic waist and fleece lining, with a mid-length that hits mid-thigh. Wear them for working out or just lounging around the house. Available sizes: XX-Small - 3X

Available colors: 5

18 This Sweater Tank Top With A Unique Shape The Drop Fitted Cutaway Racer Tank Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon We all know and love the racerback top, but this tank top sweater has a racer shape on the front in addition to the back. It adds a unique detail to a basic piece, and the sweater material makes it easy to dress up. Tuck it into a skirt or pair of pants for a sleek look, or leave it untucked for a more casual vibe. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 5

19 A Denim Button-Up With Western Vibes Levi's Women's Ultimate Western Shirt (Standard and Plus) Amazon $51 See On Amazon If you’re brave enough to go for the full denim look, then pair this denim button-down with a pair of jeans and boots. This shirt may be on the pricier side, but it’s straight from Levi’s, so it’s quality you can trust. (And with over 1,700 five-star reviews, it’s safe to say this will become your go-to shirt.) “I was looking for something a little cheaper but decided to try this,” said one Amazon customer who gave it a shot. “LOVE. Perfect fit, just the right amount of stretch. Great color. Snaps are a great touch. Soooooo worth the extra money. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 5

20 A Cropped Tee With A Boxy Fit The Drop Sydney Cropped Crew Neck T-shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s a time for tight-fitting shirts, and there’s a time for loose-fitting, boxier tops, like this crewneck t-shirt. It has sleeves that hit at the elbow and the length hits just at the waist. It’s perfect for pairing with high-waisted pants or shorts. “The material feels breathable and light,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 6

21 These Bike Shorts With Hidden Pockets ZUTY Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep all your essentials safe while on a walk or run with these bike shorts that have hidden pockets in the waistband that can hold your keys or cards. The material is so soft and comfortable, that one reviewer wrote “I’ve never understood why leggings and shorts get labeled as ‘buttery soft’…until now.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 14

22 This T-Shirt Dress That Works For Any Occasion MEROKEETY Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Pair this scoop neck midi dress with some sneakers for a cool and casual look, or pair it with some booties to make it slightly more formal. Regardless of how you style it, this dress is comfortable and easy to wear, with balloon sleeves, a flared skirt with pockets, and a breast pocket. It comes in both striped and solid colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

23 This Lightweight Cardigan That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Layering is the key to ensuring you’re not too warm or too cold. This lightweight open-front cardigan is perfect for throwing over your outfit on a cool spring day, or for layering under heavy coats during the cool months. Get a neutral tone that goes with everything or a bright one for a pop of color. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 21

24 A Casual Tee With Colorblock Print WEESO V-Neck Color Block T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Add some flair to your casual t-shirt look with this color-blocked v-neck. Each shirt comes with three panels of complementary colors, making it easy to match with other items in your wardrobe. The shirt is long enough to tuck into pants or shorts, but can also be left untucked for a looser fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

25 Some Strappy Sandals With A Manageable Wedge DREAM PAIRS Elastic Strappy Wedges Amazon $33 See On Amazon These strappy sandals are perfect for any occasion because they have a short wedge that is manageable for long wear, but still enough to elevate a casual look. The sandals straps are elastic, so they’re comfortable for any foot width, and have an ankle zipper that makes them easy to slip on and off. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 9

26 Some Cropped Leggings That Come In 22 Colors SATINA High Waisted Capri Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon These soft and stretchy cropped leggings cut off at the shin, so they have a cropped look that’s perfect for warmer weather. Plus, they come in 22 colors ranging from sea foam green to bright coral. One reviewer summed it up by writing “These leggings are well-made, nicely priced, and fit perfectly.” Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus, X-Large Plus

Available colors: 43

27 A Jumpsuit That Feels Like Wearing Pajamas Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon I love any item of clothing that can make me feel like I’m wearing pajamas while still looking put together. This Amazon Essentials fleece jumpsuit fits this description, with a comfortable terry fabric. The jumpsuit has elastic around the waist, cinching around the ankles, and a cute keyhole detail in the back. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 20

28 These Stretchy Capri Pants With Pockets Just My Size French Terry Capri with Pockets Amazon $12 See On Amazon Sometimes you can’t decide if you want to wear pants or shorts — and that’s where capris come into play. These capris, made from french terry, hit just below the knee. They’re ideal for wearing around the house while doing chores or out running errands. They have an elastic waist and pockets too. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 5

29 This Bra That Reviewers Swear By For Its Comfort Just My Size Pure Comfort Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon One reviewer called this bra “the most comfortable bra I’ve ever worn,” and the other 9,000 reviewers who gave it five stars seem to agree. This bra has tons of stretch, thick straps, and no underwire so it’s comfortable enough to wear all day long, or while lounging around the house. It also doesn’t have any clasps or hardware to dig into your skin. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X

Available colors: 11

30 This Underwear With Over 90,000 Positive Reviews Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Amazon $23 See On Amazon Choosing the right underwear can be a struggle, so if you find one you like, buy a bunch of them. Luckily, these Amazon Essentials cotton briefs come in a pack of 10, so you can really stock up. Plus there are over 90,000 reviews to vouch for their comfort, with one shopper summing it up by writing “All [around] perfect in terms of comfort, cut, quality and affordability.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

31 These Lowcut Socks That Won’t Show Above Your Shoes wernies No Show Socks Amazon $11 See On Amazon Socks peeking out of your shoes can be a vibe-killer. These no-show socks are low cut and designed to remain hidden. The cut of the socks is designed to be worn with sneakers as well as loafers and other slip-on shoes. They’re made from cotton, so they’ll keep your feet cool, and come in a pack of four. Available sizes: 5-8 or 8-11

Available colors: 5

32 These Skinny Jeans With An Elastic Waist Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Skinny jeans aren’t always known for their comfort, but this pair has an elastic waist that helps them stand out. Made from stretchy denim, these pull-on jeans taper at the ankle, so you have the sleek looks of skinny jeans without the stiffness. “They are soft and comfortable like your favorite pair of joggers, yet they are nice enough to be dressed up or down,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 2 — 28W

Available colors: 10

33 This Casual Top With Batwing Sleeves Sovelen Crewneck Amazon $18 See On Amazon This batwing sleeve t-shirt is made from a comfortable cotton blend. With its loose, breezy fit, it’s the perfect top for a hot summer day, but it’s also easy to layer in the cooler months. The sleeves fall right at the elbow and the shirt has a slight flair at the waist. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

34 An Airy Button-up That Feels Like Linen Astylish V Neck Sleeve Button Down Amazon $28 See On Amazon This button-down shirt is ideal for staying cool on hot days because it looks like linen, with an airy and breezy feel. It can be worn casually with jeans and the sleeves rolled up, but can also easily be dressed up with some heels, or a blazer for a business-ready look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

35 A Multi-Pack Of Headbands With Front Twist Jesries Elastic Headbands (12-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These elastic headbands come in a pack of 12, so you can use them for everything, from keeping your hair out of your face while working out, to styling with your favorite boho look. The stretchy headbands have a twist on the front, which adds a cute detail (though they can also be worn several ways if the twist isn’t your style).

36 Some Easy Shorts With A Drawstring Waist Acelitt Drawstring Elastic Waist Pocketed Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon On hot days, comfort is key and you want clothes that you can easily throw on. These shorts have a drawstring waist, making them easy to wear, but they still have pockets on the front and back. The shorts hit mid-way down the thigh, so they’re not excessively short. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

37 A Short Sleeve Maxi Dress That’s Super Versatile Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This short-sleeve maxi dress is a blank slate that you can style in a ton of different ways. Wear it as-is for a simple, minimalist look. Add a denim jacket and some sneakers for a cute, casual outfit, or even dress it up with some fun heels to add a pop of color. The dress is made from a soft jersey fabric that is comfortable enough for all-day wear. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

38 These Linen Blend Pants That Will Keep You Cool Amazon Essentials Linen Wide Leg Pant Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep cool during the summer with these linen blend pants. They have an elastic waist for maximum comfort, as well as sets of pockets on the front and back. Since the fabric is lightweight and breathable, and the pants have a wide-leg shape, they’ll keep you from overheating on even the hottest of days. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 5

39 This Two-Piece Set That Is Perfect For Lounging Glamaker Oversized T-Shirt and Biker Short Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon A big baggy t-shirt and bike shorts is the perfect lounge outfit for the warmer months. This comfy set comes with both pieces, so you don’t have to go out and find a coordinating set yourself. One reviewer even called it “The most comfortable and soft lounge set I have worn.” Choose a minimalist neutral tone, or a bright color with some graphic prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10