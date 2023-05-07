When it’s time to update your wardrobe — with comfy future favorites that look so fabulous — it’s never been easier to do. With your phone in one hand and a fizzy drink in the other, you can fill your drawers with tees, find the best bag you’ve ever owned, get a couple of cute party dresses, and snag some fly new shoes. You don’t even have to do the searching because I tracked down styles with such stellar reviews that people are buying them, trying them on, doing a happy dance in front of the mirror, and grabbing their phones to order more.

The only challenge here is snagging these fan favorites while they're still in stock. Amazon keeps selling out of these comfy clothes with near-perfect reviews because they look so good on — so grab them while you can.

1 A Skirt With Secret Shorts For Running Or Brunch BALEAF Athletic Skirt With Shorts Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you are hiking, running, hitting the gym, or enjoying an urban adventure, this athletic skirt with shorts will help keep you cool and comfortable. The breathable, high-stretch fabric and internal drawcord make sure it fits perfectly. The inner shorts prevent accidental flashes and have a secret pocket for backup cash or your phone on each leg. There is even a headphone hole so you can listen while you move without carrying a bag. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This Minimal Romper For Simple Gym Dressing OQQ Seamless Yoga One Piece Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sport this one-and-done romper when you hit the gym or a yoga class to stop worrying about what your outfit is up to and focus on your workout. The stretchy fabric and adjustable shoulder straps snug the body and the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool. “Fits like a glove,” said one reviewer. “[The] material is high quality — not too thin or too thick. Contours my shape perfectly. Built-in bra pads are a win!” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — Large

3 The Huggie Earrings You Won’t Want To Take Off PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon This simple but bejeweled pair of cuff earrings are the huggies you want for a delicate look or for your second or third piercing. They are hinged and the earhook works like a pair of stud earrings while the hoop wraps a row of sparkly zirconia stones around your lobe. “Love them!” said one reviewer. “Literally my favorite hoops, I wear them all the time. I love that they hug your ears and are more fitted. I have two different pairs and I never take them off!” Available colors: 4

4 This Cushy T-Shirt Bodysuit That Stays Put MANGOPOP Round Neck T-Shirt Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Never fight to keep a tee tucked again. Just wear this round-neck T-shirt bodysuit that fits your form and never rides up, bunches up under clothes, or untucks. The soft, mostly-rayon fabric is smooth and comfortable to wear and stretches so you can move, dance, or do whatever you want to do. A snap closure makes things easy. “This item is so comfortable, and it fits me really well!” said one reviewer. “The snap buttons at the bottom are very easy to use. They hold together throughout the day [...] but they also are easy for me to undo.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small

5 A Soft Denim Jacket With Stretch & Shape Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon The denim jacket has been in style since the dawn of time and is unlikely to become “so five minutes ago” anytime soon. This fitted, stretchy, slightly tailored version is a great look to add to — or to start — your denim jacket collection. It has cute and classic button closures. “This jacket is perfect!!” said one reviewer. “Super cute and comfy! Love the fit and it’s so soft for a Jean jacket. Definitely a must have!” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 A Pretty Hair Scarf You Can Wear So Many Ways Corciova Square Silk Like Hair Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon Wrap your hair in it when you sleep. Fling it dramatically around your neck to add a pop of color to a sweater, coat, or plain top. Use it as an impromptu belt or tie-on top. This silky square hair scarf is pretty, colorful, and so versatile, you will want to stash one in your everyday bag. “I love this scarf,” said one reviewer. “It has endless uses [and the] colors are nice and vibrant [and] will go with just about everything in my wardrobe.” Available colors: 253

Available sizes: 1

7 These Cut-Off Shorts With Cheeky Frayed Hems MODARANI Cut Off Frayed Denim Shorts Amazon $31 See On Amazon Frayed cutoffs have been go-to warm-weather wear for years, but this being modern times, you don’t have to sacrifice a pair of perfectly worn-in jeans or wait for them to fray to get the look. These frayed denim shorts are everything you are looking for in this retro style and they are already cut off, frayed, comfortable, and adorable. And with 15,000 five-star reviews, chances are they will be perfect. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 The Vintage-Style Sunnies That Are Super Affordable SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon Update your look, protect your eyes, and save some money all at the same time by donning this pair of vintage round sunglasses with a lightweight composite frame and polarized lenses. You can choose the lens color and the frame color to dial in the look you like. Nearly 39,000 people weighed in to report these glasses are worthy of five stars. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 1

9 This Darling Button-Up Dress People Are Buying In Multiples KILIG Casual Button Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Choose a color and pattern and pick the vibe you are going for with this spaghetti strap dress in a lightweight, almost all-cotton fabric. Go floral for a garden party mood. Choose a muted gray for a casual date. There are big pockets, which are always handy. The adjustable straps cross in the back so you don’t have to fight with them all day. Some options have long sleeves. Available colors & options: 44

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This Big Tote That’s So Budget-Friendly You Can Have Every Color Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you need a big bag to haul an extra sweater, snack, or even your farmer’s market finds, why not carry a bit of style at the same time? Match your outfit, coordinate with your shoes, or just add a pop of color to your look with this roomy faux leather tote that comes in just about every imaginable color and is so affordable. There is an interior pocket for your phone and a cute tassel that’s removable. Available colors: 160

Available sizes: Small & Large

11 This Unique Bomber Jacket In Pretty Florals ECOWISH Lightweight Zip Up Bomber Jacket Amazon $37 See On Amazon When the weather turns cool or the AC kicks in, this lightweight, zip-up bomber jacket will keep you warm — but not too hot — and go with whatever you are wearing, whether that’s jeans or a cute dress. It comes in loads of gorgeous pastel florals and even some bold animal prints. “Sweet and sporty. A step up from my normal, boring sweater!!” said one reviewer. “Pairs well with jeans or can even work with a pair of business casual slacks.” Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 This Easy, Flowy Jumpsuit That’s So Much Fun Happy Sailed Sleeveless Front Button Jumpsuits Amazon $32 See On Amazon Ready for warm weather? You will be once you own this sleeveless, front-button jumpsuit with adjustable spaghetti straps and a fun cropped leg. Wear it alone or with a tee or flashy sports bra under it and you will be cool, stylish, and comfortable whatever the weather does. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

13 An Affordable Fleece Jacket In Tons Of Cute Colors Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Fleece Jacket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Add a layer of easy warmth without breaking the bank by choosing this full-zip fleece jacket with hand pockets that zip. It comes in so many colors and patterns you will be spoiled for choice, and some of the shades are even made from recycled polyester. This jacket is so solid nearly 34,000 people said, “Five stars!” Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

14 A Fluttery Blouse That Wears Like A Tee Luvamia Bell Sleeved Crewneck Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you seek a look with some frills and flash, this crewneck blouse with bell sleeves fits the bill. The tiered, three-quarter length sleeves give the look a fluttery elegance while the pull-on comfort wears like a tee. There is a one-button closure on the back of the neck and it has a tunic length for maximum versatility. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

15 The Chic Backpack You Can Carry 3 Ways ZOCILOR Fashion Backpack Amazon $36 See On Amazon Carry everything you need and sport some style at the same time with this fashion backpack that converts easily to a shoulder or handbag — just sling the colorful, adjustable shoulder strap over your shoulder or grab the handle to switch carry methods. There is a handy pocket for your phone or wallet that keeps those safe against your back, two water or umbrella pockets on the sides, and lots of interior and exterior organization and room for everything you carry. Nearly 26,000 people gave this awesome bag five stars. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: 1

16 These Shorts That Stretch, Are Super Cute, & Have Pockets 90 Degree By Reflex Comfy Activewear Shorts With Pockets Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pair of activewear shorts will become your go-to choice for workouts and warm weather. A cross between bike shorts and athletic shorts, there’s the slouchy comfort and drawstring waist of the latter with the more form-fitting cut of the former. “These shorts are absolutely perfect!” said one reviewer. “They are super comfortable and super soft! [...] These are my new go-to shorts for every day!” Available options: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

17 The Striking, Strappy Sports Bra At A Buy-Several Price RUNNING GIRL Strappy Crisscross Back Sports Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon “This is the best sports bra I've ever bought,” said more than one reviewer. It’s cute, supportive, and stretchy, but not so stretchy that it fails to hold things in place. And it has an adorable crisscross back you can flash through your top. It’s everything you look for in an expensive sports bra at a price that enables a drawer full of them. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

18 These Versatile Boyfriend Jeans With The Perfect Cut Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a relaxed fit and enough stretch to let you move as much as you want, these boyfriend jeans look and feel terrific. They have four pockets so you can leave your bag at home and the slightly cropped and rolled hem has a fun, casual look that can take you from gardening to brunch to the beach. “These are an amazingly well-fitting pair of jeans,” said one reviewer. “They appear both casual and professional depending on shoe choice.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 2 — 28

19 The Bodycon Mini Dress With Clever Side Ruching BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Take a comfy tee, make it longer, make it fitted, and give it a cute crossover hemline and you have this ruched bodycon mini dress. The side ruching lets you adjust the fit until you like it. The length is perfect for warm weather. And the look is casually elegant. “I absolutely love this dress!” said one of the 23,000 five-star reviewers. “It's a great material, it has a ‘slip’ underneath which makes it even better. [...] Very comfortable.” Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 The Chic Cover-Up That Goes From Loungewear To Date Night Moss Rose Beach Cover Up Swimsuit Kimono Amazon $28 See On Amazon Wear this breezy cover-up over your swimsuit, over a bodycon dress, or to elevate a jeans and tee outfit. The light and airy viscose fabric is flowy and floral — or whatever pattern you choose — and the open front exposes a hint of what you have on underneath. It’s the perfect warm-weather cardigan that looks amazing and adds a layer without making you overheat. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: 1

21 A Cute Racerback Tank With A Flowy, Pleated Back Aeuui Mesh Racerback Tank Tops Amazon $18 See On Amazon This mesh racerback tank top is the perfect garment to wear over a strappy sports bra with your workout leggings or shorts. The cross-pleated back allows for lots of freedom of movement and a cute, flowy feel. The mesh at the shoulders offers a peek at your skin or a showy undergarment. And the length is a just right, not-quite-tunic-length hip grazer that is super versatile. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 This Breezy Maxi Dress For An Easy, Chic Outfit ANRABESS Loose Split Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this easy maxi dress with a high side slit, crew neck, short sleeves, and pockets is “soft and cozy,” “comfortable,” and cute. It’s like wearing a long, comfy T-shirt with a cut that makes it stylish whether you wear it with sneakers, sandals, or heels. It comes in solids, florals, tie-dye patterns, and with graphic-tee style prints. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 A 2-Pack Of Soft Tees At A Stock-Up Price Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Soft and cozy T-shirts are a wardrobe MVP. This two-pack of classic-fit, crewneck T-shirts is so affordable, you could fill a drawer with them and put off doing laundry for a week. They are a blend of cotton and modal for super soft and cool comfort. The color options range from wardrobe-staple neutrals to fun brights or casual graphics. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 The Ball Cap That Will Be Your Casual-Wear Favorite Adidas Saturday Relaxed Adjustable Cap Amazon $18 See On Amazon When it’s sunny, windy, or you are having a bad hair day, this adjustable cap will help tame your hair, keep it contained, and shield your face and eyes from the sun while looking exceptionally stylish. This one from Adidas has a traditional silhouette and a convenient slider buckle in back for a perfect fit. “I'm a sucker for good everyday/daily use hats,” said one reviewer. “This one is my favorite among all of my hats! It's breathable and even if I wear this all throughout the day, my head doesn't feel all sweaty [...] I love it!” Available colors: 38

Available sizes: 1

25 This Pretty, Swingy Dress So The Dressing Is Easy BTFBM Midi Swing Sun Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Light, breezy, and easy to wear, this swingy midi sun dress has a tiered ruffle hem, a short ruffle sleeve, and elastic at the waist that you can accent with the matching tie belt. It’s the sort of pull-it-on and-step-into-some-sandals dressing that you want on a warm day. And the lightweight fabric and V-neck help ensure you won’t overheat. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 An Elevated Tee With Ruching For A Perfect Fit Made By Johnny Short Sleeve Boat Neck Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cute, boatneck, short-sleeve top takes a tee and elevates it with a Dolman sleeve, ruched hip, slinky fabric, and pretty colors and patterns. Whether you choose the rounded boatneck or the open V-neck, it’s a terrific top you will reach for often. “A step up from a traditional T-shirt,” said one reviewer. “[I] often wear it for business casual or [as] a base layer under a blazer.” Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

27 These High-Waisted Yoga Pants With Over 8,000 Positive Ratings TOPYOGAS High Waisted Bootleg Yoga Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon Finding a good pair of yoga pants — especially in a bootleg style that makes them wear-like-real-pants practical — is surprisingly difficult. So embrace this cute pair of high-waisted bootleg yoga pants in a delicious fabric and lots of colors that get a five-star vote of confidence from over 7,000 reviewers. “First of all they are sooo comfy and soft, almost like seamless,” said one reviewer. “They also look absolutely AMAZING on [...] I’m getting 2 more.” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

28 The Spiral Hair Ties That Make Happier Ponytails Kitsch Spiral Cord Hair Ties (8-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Wear your hair in a ponytail without the post-pony hair bump or headaches with these spiral hair ties. They distribute the pressure of a ponytail more evenly than a traditional hair tie so that there’s no kink in your hair when you let it down. This is a set of eight and they come in colors made to blend with different hair tones. “[These] DO NOT leave bumps in my hair after a ponytail,” affirmed one reviewer. “I also love how once it goes in, it stays until I'm ready to take it out, but it never hurts or pulls my hair. I can put up a messy bun, and the whole thing stays put.” Available colors: 5

29 A Soft & Comfy Crewneck Sweatshirt Hanes Fleece Crewneck Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Is there anything cozier than a pullover sweatshirt? It’s also the perfect garment to keep in your car, beach bag, and backpack because you can pull it over anything from a swimsuit to a dress for a layer of warmth. This soft crewneck classic comes in lots of colors and nearly 38,000 people gave it five stars. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 These Fashion-Forward Kicks You Won’t Want To Take Off UMYOGO Non Slip Athletic Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon With a sporty and bouncy blade-style sole and a stretchy mesh upper, these athletic sneakers bring all the style while making your feet happy. They are wear-all-day comfortable, super stylish, and very affordable for how sleek they are. “There’s nothing to dislike about these shoes!” shared one reviewer. “They’re so comfortable and look good on, I want to buy another pair in a different color. I work on my feet all day and these are my favorite shoes now. I get a ton of compliments!” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

31 A Flowy Tank Top That’s A Wardrobe Staple XIEERDUO Flowy V Neck Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon This is the sort of cute, comfy, and wear-every-day tank top that you may want to buy in multiples. The cut is long enough to wear with leggings. Or you can tie a knot in it for a more fitted or crop top. The V-neck is easy to wear and doesn’t clash with jewelry and the lightweight fabric is easy to wash and even easier to wear. “I have white, black, green, and tan” said one reviewer. “These are my go-to spring tanks. [... They] are long enough to [work] with bike shorts but still can be tucked in for pickleball skirts.” Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

32 The Pretty Tunic Dress That Goes Casual Or Dressy Amoretu Flowy Tunic Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This cute, flowy tunic dress is in danger of becoming your favorite date night, shopping outing, and travel dress. The loose fit moves beautifully as you walk. The lantern sleeves elevate the style without being too frilly. And the deep V-neck allows for peeking-out lace and layered chains. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 A Classic Crewneck Cardi In A Light & Comfy Fabric GRACE KARIN Button Down Crew Neck Knit Cardigan Amazon $0 See On Amazon The crewneck button-down cardigan is a classic piece that can be styled in so many ways it’s a must to have at least one in your closet. This one is perfect for filling a cardigan void or expanding your collection. The soft, light, and breathable viscose fabric washes well and stretches while feeling terrific against your skin. And there are so many colors to choose from. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

34 These High-Waisted Yoga Pants With Serious Pockets THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Forget those leggings that can’t help you keep your phone, wallet, and keys handy. These high-waisted yoga pants have real pockets. These are pockets you can stash a water bottle in. These pockets keep your phone right on your hip. You can also stash a key, credit card, or gym pass in the inner pocket at the hip. And the stretch on these leggings is powerful so none of your pocketed gear will pull your pants down. Over 39,000 people said, “Five stars!” Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

35 A Panama Hat For Stylish Fun In The Sun Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Hats are the head-gear equivalent of a pair of shades and some stylish shoes. They top off a great outfit or make an ordinary T-shirt and jeans ensemble rock. This Panama straw hat brings all the spicy heat to your accessorizing while protecting your hair and face from the sun. “This hat has traveled halfway around the world and kept its shape,” reported one reviewer. “My ‘anytime/anywhere’ kind of hat, as it has a dress-up look.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 1

36 This Sweet Long-Sleeve Tee That’s Elevated By Lace MIHOLL Loose Lace Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s surprising what a touch of lace will do to what might otherwise be a simple long-sleeve tee. This loose lace blouse with balloon sleeves offers the slouchy comfort of a light sweatshirt while elevating your look to “I could wear this to a hoity-toity dinner party.” Throw a statement necklace on top and you are ready. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 These Pillow Slippers That Deliver Serious Comfort Joomra Non Slip Pillow Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These pillow slippers are a comfort lover’s dream shoe. They are easy to step into and cradle your feet on a squishy, platform EVA sole. The concave footbed helps keep your feet from slipping out so walking is easy. Traction on the bottom helps make sure you don’t slip, even if you wear them by the pool or into the shower. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 4 — 16

38 These Jogger Sweatpants That Wear Like Leggings Leggings Depot Track Cuff Sweatpants Amazon $16 See On Amazon These cuff sweatpants are a brilliant hybrid between leggings and joggers, with a snugged-in fit, wide cuff at the ankle, working pockets in the front, and a hidden phone-sized pocket at the back. They are everything that’s great about leggings and everything to love about joggers — with none of the too-tight of the first or the too-casual of the latter. They are the pants of the future, which may be why 72,000 people gave them five stars and came back to buy more colors. Available colors & styles: 166

Available sizes: Small — 3X

39 A Big Claw Clip That Can Handle All The Hair TOCESS Big Matte Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Create gorgeous updos quickly and easily with this pack of four big matte hair claws with a soft texture that promises not to scratch your scalp, pull out hair, or slip out once you have your style just right. Or just use them to keep thick, thin, long, or even slippery hair contained. “These hold your hair really well, like jaws of life!” said one reviewer. “They are lightweight too. [...] I don't even notice them in my hair.” Available colors: 9

40 The Elevated Duffel You Have Been Looking For HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag Amazon $0 See On Amazon Whether you need a travel bag you can carry on a flight or a gym bag you can keep packed and ready, this duffel bag is the answer. The bag itself is super light. It has six inner pockets — one of them waterproof — and two external ones so you can organize your gear. With a 30-liter capacity, it can accommodate everything you need. There’s a sleeve to hold it on a roller board suitcase and that sleeve has a pocket. Some options come with a matching toiletry bag and fanny pack. Available colors: 42

Available options: 2

41 This Versatile T-Shirt Dress You Can Basically Live In POPYOUNG Swing Boho T-Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon The swing cut and light rayon fabric of this T-shirt dress transforms a casual style into an elegantly simple dress that’s cute enough to wear to anything with a strategic change of shoes and jewelry. Some options have a square neckline or a tie belt. “Super versatile little dress,” said one reviewer. “You can add flip flops and run to the store or add a necklace and some wedges and go out for a nice dinner!” said another. Available colors & options: 53

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

42 These Jeans That Merged With Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Jeans are stylish. Leggings are so comfortable. These simple truths can sometimes present a wardrobe dilemma — but not if you have this pair of pull-on jeans in your closet. They look like jeans and feel like denim, but they stretch and fit snugly the way leggings do. Nearly 56,000 people love these and gave them five stars. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 2 Short — 28-Long & 18 Plus

43 This Casual Tie-Front Top That’s So Versatile IWOLLENCE Tie Knot Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This cute, waffle knit tunic blouse with a tie-knot is the perfect topper for camis and tanks, or is the wear-alone top you need to make any pair of pants, leggings, or jeans just a bit more fashionable. The deep V-neck allows you to show off jewelry or a lacy tank while the batwing sleeves give it an interesting silhouette. Tie the waist or leave it loose to suit your ensemble. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

44 A Pair Of Chic Belts That Can Level-Up So Many Outfits SANSTHS Double O-Ring Buckle Faux Leather Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You never know when an outfit will beg for a belt. Keep this pair of faux leather belts on hand for that moment. In addition to looking super luxe, the O-ring buckle makes these two belts, in two different colors, completely adjustable — so whether it’s a coat that needs belting or a summer dress, you will be ready. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 22 — 58