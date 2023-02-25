Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Stylish Clothes With Tons Of 5-Star Reviews

A closet full of stylish clothes (and having enough of them to get you through a week or two) is a luxury that makes every day go smoother. Gone are dilemmas over what to wear or needing to dig through the laundry to grab that cute top again. The closet-worthy items here are versatile enough to last through trends and seasons and are total fan favorites. That’s why Amazon keeps selling out of them.

In fact, the only challenging thing with this list is snagging these items before they’re stuck in the restock queue again. I’m jumping on these popular finds to fill my closet while I can — and hope some items also make it home with you. Happy shopping.

1 A Square-Neck Top With Cute Puffed Sleeves Romwe Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon When your standard T-shirt won’t make the cut, pull on this more refined, square-neck top with a cropped body. There are flouncy three-quarter-length sleeves that balloon at the elbow. And, there are so many colors to choose from and two styles – one with buttons up the front and one without. “The square neck cut was perfect,” said one reviewer. “The color was vibrant and beautiful and [definitely] catches your eye. The sleeves just give it an Added Touch.” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

2 The Chic Poncho That Works With Any Ensemble MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN Poncho Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Whether you need a dressy wrap to pull on over a dress for an evening on the town or a cute layer to pair with jeans for a cool-weather adventure, this poncho sweater will serve nicely. Wear it open in the front, double-wrapped for more coverage, or reversed for a different look. Choose big geometric prints or subtle solids for a look that melds with your outfit or takes it up a notch. There are even some with fur collars. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: 1

3 These Skinny Jeans That Are Almost Leggings Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon Want to wear jeans but just can’t give up the comfort of leggings? Reach for these pull-on skinny jeans. They stretch like leggings but look like jeans – and come in so many colors. They move nicely for all-day comfort you can nap in while being completely convincing as jeans. Reviewers described them with terms like “perfect,” “my new favorite,” and “I’m buying more.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 2 — 28 Long

4 The Earthy Slides At A Very Doable Price FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want to slide into some groovy, foot-friendly sandals without giving up Birkenstock-level funds, these comfort slides are a cute, affordable alternative. They have a contoured footbed, and a soft and flexible EVA foam upper, and are super comfy. They come in so many colors you might want several pairs. “My favorite and most comfortable ‘budget’ earth-type shoes,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: 6 – 11

5 These Super Soft Undies That Will Become Your Faves KNITLORD Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Chances are pretty good that you will want to fill your underwear drawer with this five-pack of cute, bamboo hipster panties with delicate lace trim. The fabric is breathable and stretchy. The cut is a minimalist full coverage that ticks all the boxes on comfort and cuteness. And, the basic color options are pretty much perfect. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

6 A Silky Scarf In So Many Beautiful Patterns FONYVE Silk Feeling Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tuck this pretty silk-feeling scarf into your purse or pocket, wear it around your neck, tie your hair back with it, or wear it as a shawl. The many patterns are like pieces of art and the slightly oversize cut makes them all super versatile. Choose from geometric patterns, animal prints, painted scenes, and more. “Gorgeous scarf! Perfect for spring, summer and fall! Lightweight, beautiful and elegant!” said one reviewer. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: One

7 This Tee Dress That Makes Getting Dressed So Easy VIISHOW A-line T-shirt Dress with Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress might be the simplest way to get dressed and look good. Just pull it on and go. The round neck, three-quarter sleeves, and flowy cut make it easy to elevate from casual to dressy simply by changing your shoes and adding some bling. The fabric is light and stretchy so it’s comfortable in all sorts of weather. It even has pockets as a bonus Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large Plus

8 A 2-Pack Of Crewneck Tees In A Cushy Fabric Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt (2 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cute version of an everyday staple — the classic-fit crewneck — is rendered in a mix of modal and cotton for a soft, breathable top that also drapes beautifully. The scoop neck shows off your jewelry, which you’ll be able to buy more of because you can’t beat the price. Buy this in multipacks so you always have one to wear and your morning fashion crisis will never happen again. Over 28,000 people said, “five stars!” Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

9 This Versatile Maxi Dress With A Slit ANRABESS Sleeveless Sundress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a nearly floor-skimming length and a side slit to give it an edge, this sleeveless maxi dress is perfect for lounging, wearing over a swimsuit at the beach, or date night. Versatility and comfort, all in the same one-garment outfit? Yes, please! Over 11,000 five-star reviewers agreed. The fabric is flowy and substantial and there are pockets. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

10 A Cute Crossbody Purse For Your Essentials FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Complete every outfit – especially the ones that lack pockets – with this adorable crossbody bag that’s just the right size to port your phone, wallet, and a few essentials without turning into a carry-everything that’s too heavy. The organization is perfect with two exterior pockets and a roomy interior. It also fits neatly into a larger bag for times when you do need to travel heavy. The cross-body straps adjust to fit and the price is get-several-colors approachable. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 1

11 The 2-Piece Workout Set That’s Super Cute OQQ Seamless Ribbed Leggings and Bra (2-Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Going to the gym is more fun if you have a cute ensemble to do it in and this workout set – with a supportive sports bra and high-waist shorts – is the stay-cool, look-cute outfit you want. The square-neck top is ribbed and stays put. The shorts have a wide waistband for a smooth fit that won’t budge. And the colors are all over the rainbow. “This set it awesome!” raved one reviewer. It doesn’t ride up in weird places and I feel super secure in it. […] Definitely will be buying another color.” Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small – Large

12 A Waterproof Smartwatch That’s So Affordable Fitpolo Waterproof Smartwatch Amazon $40 See On Amazon You don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars to track your movement and health while getting phone notifications delivered to your wrist. This smartwatch pairs with your phone, looks cute, and alerts you when you get a text, Snap, call, or whatever else you need to know about. It also keeps track of your workout, sleep, heart rate, cycle, and other essential health stats. You can even take it swimming. You can customize the watch face to suit your style and none of these high-end features costs more than brunch. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1

13 The Staple Bike Shorts In Soft, Stretchy Jersey Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon Wear these stretch cotton jersey bike shorts to ride a bike or to work out at the gym. Pair them with skirts to avoid blow-up exposures and prevent chafing. Or lounge in them. They are comfortable, stretch for supreme comfort, and fall at ideal, above-the-knee bike-short length. Getting the basics right may be why this simple staple got over 16,000 five-star reviews. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

14 The Flowy Jumpsuit That’s Ready For Work PRETTYGARDEN Sleeveless Tank Jumpsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pull on this one-piece jumpsuit and look completely pulled together fast. The lightweight T-shirt style fabric, scoop neck, and wide legs can be casual, dressy, or loungewear depending on your shoes and attitude. It’s also cool to wear and keeps you covered. “Selling Real Estate in windy, 100-117 temps this summer I needed some new comfortable clothes for work,” said one reviewer. “I can dress it up with heels, jewelry, etc and it still looks professional. [...] I have had so many compliments every time I wear it!” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

15 A Classic Button-Down In So Many Colors Amazon Essentials Button Down Amazon $25 See on Amazon Wear this 100 percent cotton button-down shirt over a tank or buttoned up on its own. It’s a versatile basic that will never go out of style. The lightweight fabric is easy to wear, soft, and ready to go to work or play, whether you are looking for a crisp white shirt or a colorful wardrobe addition. “It is a really nice shirt, not flimsy and not too stiff,” reported one reviewer. “This will go well with a blazer or a jean jacket with jeans.” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

16 These Elegant Palazzo Pants That Are Buttery Soft SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Once you wear these ultra-soft palazzo pants, you will be spoiled for all other pants. They are supremely comfortable. The texture is delicious. And they look amazing. Choose a plaid to wear for business casual. Pick the paisley or a groovy pattern to bring some hippie-chic vibes to your day. Go all black for everyday comfort wear. “The softness is SO soft that I literally have to make sure I remembered to put my leggings on when I go out,” said one reviewer. “Softest leggings ever.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

17 The Ankle Socks That Can Go With Any Shoe Mcool Mary Ruffle Turn-Cuff Ankle Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you want to wear your dress shoes but there is no way you are wearing tights, sports socks, or any of your other foot-related hosiery items, embrace these ruffle-trim ankle socks. It’s a cute look that evokes grade-school style and solves a very real footwear problem. These socks are mostly cotton, with some stretchy poly and spandex, and just the right height to work with flats, heels, or sneakers. This is a six-pack and some colors are quite sheer, while others are opaque. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 5-9 or 9-11

18 A Classic Crewneck Cardigan In A Soft & Comfy Fabric Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Amazon $23 See on Amazon Layer up with this classic crewneck cardigan and make your summer tanks work-worthy or wear this soft cotton and modal button-down all on its own. This casual-but-also-presentable look can go from lounging around to work to out on the town. There are so many color choices here that you can have fun creating bright sets and combinations. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

19 This Luxe-Looking Belt That Will Save So Many Outfits Earnda Faux Leather Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a simple, versatile belt for those times when a sweater won’t stay closed, a dress is too boxy, a jacket needs more style, or the jeans are slipping down. This faux leather belt is the perfect solution. The double O-ring buckle adds a bit of flash and makes it easy to get on and off and it’s wide enough to create definition but narrow enough to fit in the belt loops. Over 10,000 reviewers gave it five stars and described it with words like “gorgeous,” “fantastic,” and “the best.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

20 A Breezy Cropped Tee With Cute Sleeves Tankaneo Half Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you wear a cropped T-shirt as part of a layering strategy or to show off your abs or jeans, this half-sleeve, drop tee is one you want to add to your collection. The extra sleeve and crop-length combo give it a stylish silhouette. “I love this shirt,” said one reviewer. “It’s the perfect crop workout or lounge shirt. I wasn’t sure about the big sleeves at first but I love them now. […] Thinking about buying more in multiple colors!” Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

21 These Bootcut Yoga Pants With Plenty Of Pockets IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Finally a pair of leggings with lots of working pockets! These bootcut yoga pants have two deep front pockets and two back pockets so you don’t have to give up carrying a few essentials because clothing designers decided pockets are only for jeans. These are cute, super stretchy, and come in great colors, too. Over 19,000 reviewers gave five stars— many extolling the pockets. Some colors are a capri cut instead of bootcut. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

22 The Sleeveless Tee Dress That Can Do Casual Or Dressy WEACZZY Swing T-Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon When you are looking for a cute, short, flowy dress to wear to dinner, this swingy T-shirt dress will answer the call. On beach day when you need a cover-up to get you to the sand, it will serve just as well. The rayon and spandex fabric is light, breathable, and moves beautifully. And it has side pockets to stash your keys or lip balm. It’s the sort of versatile garment you will want in several colors. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

23 These Affordable Low-Top Sneakers That Are Fun To Collect ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you love you some low tops, you may long for more colors and patterns. But the name brands can get quite pricey for that sort of collection. These canvas low-top sneakers, though, are completely affordable. And the color options are so tempting. The challenge will be choosing between shredded black, white with a tiny garden at the heel, the gray stripe... and too many to mention here. “I have purchased 4 pairs of these sneakers so far for me and my daughter,” reported one reviewer. “I couldn’t believe how nice these were for the price.” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 5 — 11

24 The Chic Cami With A Cutaway High-Neck LouKeith Racerback Cami Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon The soft, flowy fabric of this racerback cami makes it the perfect top for summer. But it works just as well under a sweater in cooler weather. Reviewers love it so much — there are nearly 16,000 five-star reviews — that they are coming back to buy multiple colors. The hem is long and rounded and the thin straps combined with the cutaway high neckline make for a super cute look. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

25 These Must-Have Workout Shorts In 3 Lengths BALEAF Women's Exercise Shorts Side Pocket Amazon $20 See On Amazon These are the perfect exercise shorts for your yoga class, hike, bike, or HIIT workout — and you can choose not only the color but the inseam length to get the pair that fits your mood, workout, and body. Choose 5-, 7-, or 8-inch length. They have two side pockets to stash your phone and essentials in and over 56,000 people gave them five stars. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

26 The Hipster Panties That Won’t Show Under Clothes Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipsters (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a wide, stretchy waistband and a stay-put cut that creates a smooth silhouette under clothes, these hipster panties may just become your go-to undergarment. These multi-packs are so affordable, too. “As far as unmentionables go, these take the prize!” said one reviewer. “They don’t drift where they’re not wanted, no panty lines photobombing so far and they have a nice stretch without being baggy. And hey it’s always nice to have a bit of lace to liven things up.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

27 This Long Cardi In A Waffle Knit Fabric MEROKEETY Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Long, soft, made from a cozy waffle-knit, and sporting a batwing style that gives it a unique vibe amongst cardis, this cardigan is stylish and fun. Pull it on over everything from a little dress on an evening out or jeans for a casual day of errands. Big pockets make it extra useful. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 The Versatile Sleeveless Bodysuit With A Mock Neck LAOLASI Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon A great bodysuit is a wardrobe staple, the sort of piece that forms the base of many outfits. And this mock neck, sleeveless bodysuit is just such a piece. With lots of stretch, a snap crotch, and a cute neckline, this will work nicely with skirts, jeans, and much more. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

29 This Strappy-Back Sports Bra That’s Perfect For Running RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Padded Sports Bra with Removable Cups Amazon $13 See On Amazon This crisscross-back sports bra offers the support you need for running, tennis, and other high-impact activities. Comfortable, breathable, easy to get on and off, and super cute, it’s the perfect sports bra and, at this price, one you’ll want to buy in multiples. There are several strappy back styles. The foam cups are removable and the fabric is thick enough to offer good coverage. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

30 A Simple Dress With Cute Button Details OUGES V-Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon The flowing skirt on this button-down skater dress will move as you walk, dance, skate, or stand in line. The long sleeves make it suitable for cool weather. And the buttons down the front and deep scoop neckline give it understated interest. And it has pockets. It’s so perfect, you will probably wear it as soon as it comes out of the laundry. “I'm always on the hunt for clothes that are cute, comfortable, and functional,” said one reviewer. “This dress meets all of them!” Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 This Jacket That’s Like A Teddy Bear Hug PRETTYGARDEN Oversized Winter Coat Amazon $45 See On Amazon So warm and fluffy that you will feel like a teddy bear, this oversize, fuzzy coat also has big pockets to hold your phone, dog treats, and wallet. It’s fleecy on the outside and the inside for maximum warmth and has a secure zipper closure to seal out any breezes. “Like being hugged by a teddy bear,” said one reviewer. “This is one of the best purchases I’ve made this winter. [...] I think I actually want to buy a second one in a different color.” Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

32 The Striking Batwing Sweater That’s So Soft & Comfy Ckikiou Oversized Boat Neck Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon You will reach for this cute batwing sweater with a boat neck every time the weather turns cool. The neckline shows off your jewelry or the shirt underneath. The batwing sleeves that snug in at the wrists give it a pulled-together shape that avoids looking baggy. The bold color blocks catch the eye. “I love this sweater so much, I decided to buy a total of four in different colors,” said one reviewer. “Material is so soft and comfy. Highly recommend!” Available colors: 41

Available sizes: 1

33 These Sunglasses That Channel ‘90s-Era Cool BUTABY Retro Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Glam up your day outings — or wear sunglasses to the nightclub ‘90s style — with these retro sunglasses in a square frame. Choose the color of the lens and the fame to create a custom look that suits your vibe. Can 16,000 five-star reviews be wrong on this? Many said they are cute, fashionable, trendy, and a must-have. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: 1

34 These Stylish Joggers In So Many Fun Colors Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $16 See On Amazon Can one have enough joggers? (For me, no.) These terry fleece joggers have a place in any collection for their softness, deep pockets, moveable fit, and vast color, size, and pattern options — as well as the price. “They are so comfortable!” said one reviewer. “The drawstring is thick and sturdy. I love these sweats, especially for the price! I bought three of them.” Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

35 The Crewneck Sweater That’s Soft & Versatile Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater Amazon $21 See on Amazon Perfect under a blazer for a professional look and terrific on its own with jeans, this crewneck sweater is light enough to wear when the weather warms up and stylish enough to go anywhere. It comes in so many colors, you will be spoiled for choice and nearly 19,000 people gave it five stars. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: XX-Small Slim — 6X

36 The Corduroy Shacket That’s Perfect For Layering Astylish Corduroy Button-Down Shirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon This corduroy button-down is the perfect layering piece. Wear it over a tank on a cool day. Wear it alone and tucked in for a business casual setting. Call it a shacket and wear it every day. The fabric is soft and lightweight and the color options are vast. “Such a great long sleeve button-up shirt to wear as an extra layer or simply as a baggy button-up with jeans or leggings. Love it!” said one reviewer. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 The Cotton Bra With Plenty Of Comfort & Support Fruit of the Loom Cotton Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon With all the support you need, cute colors and patterns, and soft cotton, it’s quite likely that this cotton bra will become your everyday favorite. Three hook-and-eye clasps in the back hold it securely on while the underwire and full coverage cups hold you securely in place. “The cotton is soft, the straps stay put, and I want to order more. Great bargain!” said one reviewer. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 38C — 46DD

38 This Pretty Square-Neck Dress In Florals Or Animal Prints ALLEGRACE Square Neck Plus Size Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon The square neck combined with a gathered waist gives this dress both style and shape. The flowy skirt, light rayon fabric, and double layers make it super comfortable in warm weather and chic enough to wear on a date or to an event. Choose from florals or animal prints. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

39 The Go-Everywhere Skater Skirt In 2 Lengths Urban CoCo Flared Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon This fun skater skirt is the perfect warm-weather style. Dress it up with heels. Wear it for casual outings with sneakers. There are two lengths so you can pick how short you like your skirt to be. The circle-cut style and light fabric give it delightful movement so you can dance, skip, or skate while the skirt flutters. “Absolutely gorgeous and very flowy when you spin,” said one reviewer. “Makes you feel like a princess.” Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 These Luxe-Looking Necklaces That Layer BaubleStar Gold Link Layered Necklace Amazon $12 See On Amazon Layer these two — or in some styles three — chains together or wear them separately. The length is perfect for sitting right at your throat but there is a 2-inch extender if you prefer a longer necklace. Choose the paperclip, rope, or curb chain as well as the color. “Very pleased with what I got,” said one reviewer. “It looks like I spent money on good jewelry and is very sturdy.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 1

41 This Chic Leopard Print Tee In An Elevated Fabric Blooming Jelly Leopard Print Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you choose the leopard print tee or the camo or stripey version, you will love how soft the fabric is, the contrast trim at the neckline, and the cute, body-skimming cut. There are different necklines available and all are made with a touch of spandex for nice stretch. “Very comfy and casual!” said one reviewer. “Stylish [...] T-shirt type material, only dressier.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

42 The Floral Dress With An Alluring Open-Tie Back EXLURA Square Neck Tie Back Floral Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Flouncy, dainty, and fun — and with an on-trend square neck — this tie-back floral dress will wrap you up in adorable florals or richly hued solids. A cutaway in the back gives it charm and the sheer (lined) skirt adds just the slightest touch of edge. Nearly 6,000 reviewers loved it and said it’s “perfect for summertime,” “beautiful,” and “cute.” Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

43 The 4-Pack Of Big Hair Clips That Work TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon For a fast and easy updo, twist your hair and snap these big hair claw clips over the bundle. Done. And that updo will stay put. They are strong, huge, colorful, and so handy. In the nearly 25,000 five-star reviews, happy buyers shared that they work, hold even the thickest hair, and last for a long, long time. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 1

44 These High-Waisted Jeans For Comfort & 90s Style Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Tapered Jean Amazon $29 See On Amazon Get yourself into the high-rise fashion trend STAT with these classic tapered jeans that get over 60,000 five-star reviews and might have been here for the mom jeans trend the first time around. Though, this time, they come in so many colors and sizes. “Not gonna lie, these are straight-up ‘Mom’ jeans...” said one reviewer. “But man, are they comfy! Super stretchy and I love the high waist.” Available colors: 105

Available sizes: 2 Short — 26 Plus Tall