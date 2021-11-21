Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 42 Beauty Products That Are Totally Genius

When beauty obsessives discover a product that’s clever, effective, and reasonably priced, the word tends to spread quickly. But unfortunately for their fellow beauty obsessives, often, those products tend to sell out everywhere. That’s where Amazon comes in: Though the site does keep selling out of these 42 beauty products that are totally genius, they’re good about restocking their best-selling items quickly — so even if they’re sold out everywhere else, you should still be able to get them on Amazon.

Ahead, you’ll find a selection of the cleverest and most popular beauty products that are available on Amazon right now, from cult-favorite skin care products and makeup to the types of innovative tools that you’d find in a salon or spa. Still, if you see something you like, you’ll want to act quickly, because it might not be long before these items sell out again, both on Amazon and elsewhere.

Whether you typically favor hair care products, bath and body treatments, or makeup of the genius variety, you’re bound to discover plenty of items to get excited about here — so scroll on and get to shopping while you still have the chance, because it won’t be long before the rest of the world scoops these items up once again.

1 An Oil-Absorbing Roller Made Of Volcanic Stone REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon As a more eco-friendly alternative to blotting papers, try this face roller instead. It uses a real volcanic stone to absorb excess oil, but unlike blotting papers, it can be used over and over again. No wonder this genius $10 tool went viral on TikTok and Instagram.

2 These Under-Eye Shields That Catch Eyeshadow Fallout TailaiMei Professional Eyeshadow Shields for Eye Makeup (120-Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s the simplest products that are the most genius. Case in point: These eyeshadow shields. Made of a soft, medical-grade fabric and gentle adhesive, they’re designed to fit snugly under your eyes to catch pesky fallout from powder eyeshadow. You can put these versatile shields to work for other beauty purposes, too, like as a stencil for winged eyeliner.

3 A Peel-Off Brow Tint That Lasts 3 Days Maybelline New York Brow Tattoo Longlasting Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon Can’t make it to your esthetician for a professional brow tint? This drugstore brow tint will tide you over until your next visit — though after you use it, you might become an at-home convert. Just brush on the gel pigment, leave it on for 20 minutes, then peel it off, and the stain will make your brows look naturally darker and fuller for up to 72 hours. Available shades: 2

4 This Cool, Twisted Styling Tool That Curls & Straightens Hair LANDOT Hair Straightener and Curler Amazon $37 See On Amazon Get yourself a hair tool that can do it all — that’s exactly the case with this LANDOT hair straightener and curling iron, which, as its name implies, can be used for both purposes. It heats up in just 30 seconds and shuts off after an hour for added safety; other highlights, in addition to its unique, twisted design, include a user-friendly digital display and 11 temperature settings that go up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Last but not least, it has dual voltage, so it can be used anywhere in the world with an adapter. All of that, for less than $40. Brilliant.

5 A Magnetic Eyelash Kit That Even Novices Can Master Easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Haven’t mastered the art of false lashes? You’ll likely have better luck with this set of magnetic eyelashes. All you have to do is paint a thin line over your natural lash line with the included magnetic eyeliner, then use the included tweezers to affix the lashes — no sticky, messy glue required. As one of its tens of thousands of fans raved: “I have tried to wear eyelash extensions before, and could never get them on straight or I would have too much glue on my eyes. These eyelashes were so easy to apply! If you can draw a straight line with liquid eyeliner then that’s half the battle.”

6 These Double-Sided Exfoliating Brushes For Your Lips YOUKOOL Double-Sided Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Exfoliating your lips will accomplish two things: It’ll make your lipstick glide on more smoothly and evenly, and it’ll also make your lipstick look better since there won’t be any visible flakes. While lip scrubs are great for this, lip brushes are even better, since they eliminate any messiness associated with the process. With this order, you’ll get two double-sided lip brushes, both made of hygienic silicone.

7 A Simple Way To Turn Your Shower Into A Steam Room BodyRestore Shower Steamers (Pack of 12) Amazon $30 Bring the spa to your bathroom with these super-popular shower steamers. They’re like the shower person’s equivalent of a bath bomb, but better: They create an aromatherapeutic steam that — in the case of this citrus-scented pack — invigorates and refreshes your body and mind, though they also come in a lavender and eucalyptus version (great for when you’re feeling stressed or stuffy, respectively). These make for a great, thoughtful gift both for yourself and someone else.

8 This Spray On Body Lotion That’s So Convenient Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you hate the process of slathering yourself in body lotion, you’ll love this Aquaphor body spray. Exactly as the name says, it’s a spray-on format, rather than the usual pump-top bottle, so applying the moisturizing and soothing salve is an altogether quick, easy, and fuss-free affair. The spray also allows you to target hard-to-reach spots, like your back, so much more easily.

9 An Eyelash Separator Tool So Your Mascara Never Looks Clumpy Docolor Eyelashes Separator Tool Amazon $5 See On Amazon Even if you use a (technically) separating mascara, clumps are bound to happen — so if you’re not a fan of the spider-lash look, this eyelash separator tool will come in handy. It’s shaped like a curved, mini rake to precisely separate each lash, including those small, fine, inner-corner lashes. The stainless steel teeth are easy to clean, and it comes with a cover to keep it hygienic while you store it.

10 These Color-Correcting Drops That You Can Mix With Your Foundation TEMPTU S/B Silicone-Based Shade Adjuster Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can mix a few drops of these TEMPTU shade adjusters in with your foundation to adjust the tone and/or color correct your skin — how cool is that? Since they’re oil-free, they won’t mess with the integrity of your foundation, though they are made with silicones to promote a smooth, natural-looking finish. Available shades: 6

11 A Lip Balm That Changes Color Depending On Your Temperature Firstfly Maycreate Long Lasting Lip Balm (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you apply these lip balms, the shade will adjust depending on your skin’s pH level, resulting in a hue that perfectly complements your unique skin tone — nothing short of brilliant. The balm itself is creamy and almost as pigmented as a lipstick, and leaves behind a slightly glossy finish. This order comes with three shades: one coral and two pinks.

12 These Silicone Mask Covers That Prevent Your Sheet Masks From Slipping Lindo Silimask Reusable Silicone Face Mask Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Everyone loves a good sheet mask, but it’s admittedly annoying that you can’t go about your business while you’re wearing one, lest it slip off. So here’s a genius solution: These silicone mask covers that hold your sheet mask in place so you can watch TV, walk around the house, and cook a batch of pasta all while you pamper your skin. You’ll get two mask covers with each order, both made of easy-to-clean silicone.

13 A Lash & Brow Serum That Promotes Thicker, Lusher Hair Growth Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with a blend of peptides, biotin, and ginseng extract, this serum promotes stronger, faster hair growth on your brows and lashes. Meanwhile, the fine-tip brush makes it a breeze to precisely apply the elixir along your lash line and through your brows. According to Amazon reviewers, with regular application morning and night, you should see results in about two months.

14 96 Pimple Patches From A Cult Korean Brand — For Under $15 COSRX Acne Pimple Patches (96-count) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The OG genius beauty product, COSRX’s pimple patches are a longtime cult-favorite among skin care obsessives. They help heal your blemishes faster, prevent you from picking at them, and keep away outside bacteria, and they’re totally translucent and discreet. In each pack, you’ll get 24 patches in three sizes, and since this order comes with four packs, that’s 96 patches for less than $15.

15 A Cool Korean Lip Tint For Blurred, Velvety Lips Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon This best-selling lip tint from K-beauty brand Peripera will make your lips look velvety and slightly blurred, which is perfect for those who prefer a natural look. Sold in 18 gorgeous colors including both neutrals and bolds, it can also be used as a lip stain — you can even mix a dab in with your moisturizer to thin it out a bit. Available shades: 18

16 These Microfiber Hair Towels With Tons Of Benefits YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Instead of using a big, heavy towel to dry your hair after showering, invest in these lightweight microfiber towels instead. Not only are they a lot more comfortable to wear, but because microfiber is super absorbent, these towels can help your hair dry faster, too. They stay securely affixed onto your head with a button and loop, and come with two towels per pack.

17 A Color-Correcting Primer That Evens Out Your Skin Latorice One Step Color Corrector Amazon $17 See On Amazon Let this cool gel primer color-correct your skin using color wheel theory: green helps neutralize redness, peach reduces unwanted dark circles or bruising, and lavender soothes and counteracts sallowness. Not only does it do all that, but it’s also rich in good-for-skin vitamins and minerals. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “Since I wear a mask for my 12 hour shift, makeup is a waste. I put a couple pumps of this with my moisturizer, and am ready to go for the day. It evens out my complexion and brightens a bit. It feels moisturizing and I have no sensitivity to the smell or clogging my pores.”

18 This Exfoliating Towel That’ll Give You Silky Skin From Neck To Toe GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Exfoliating towels may not seem groundbreaking, but the GOSHI isn’t your typical exfoliating towel. Hailing from Gunma, Japan, the towel is made with two unique thread types: one for polishing your skin, and the other for lathering up your cleanser, loofah-style — something most exfoliating towels can’t do. This cult-favorite towel is especially effective for sloughing away stubborn keratosis pilaris, but everyone can benefit from its unparalleled skin-softening effects.

19 A Makeup Setting Spray That Makes Your Skin Look Matte NYX Professional Makeup Makeup Setting Spray Matte Finish Amazon $7 See On Amazon Not only does this setting spray lock in your makeup for long-lasting wear, but it also makes your skin look matte, making it the perfect finishing spray for oily and shine-prone skin types. If you prefer a sexy-sweaty look, however, note that NYX does make a dewy version of the same setting spray (both are equally great).

20 This Skin-Scrubbing “Spatula” That Deep Cleans Your Pores GUGUG Pore Cleaner with Facial Scrubber Spatula Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give your skin a deep, aesthetician-level clean with this pore-unclogging “face spatula.” Equipped with four modes, it’s capable of doing a lot more than just clearing out your blackheads, as you can also use it to lift and massage your face and/or encourage your skin care products to penetrate deeper. Just be sure to use this on wet, not dry, skin.

21 A Facial Cleansing Brush That Comes With A Bunch Of Extras CLSEVXY Waterproof Facial Cleansing Spin Brush Amazon $22 See On Amazon Amp up your face-washing routine with this best-selling cleansing brush that’s garnered over 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon thus far. It comes with four attachable brush heads for various modes of cleansing, including exfoliating and massaging options, as well as a cute, matching case so you can keep it free of germs while it’s stored away. Choose from pink, purple, or mint green.

22 These Gentle Cloths That Can Remove Makeup With Just Water S&T INC. Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These microfiber cloths are capable of removing makeup with just water, but you can also use them with your micellar water or cleanser of choice to give your skin a more thorough clean. Skeptical? Then just listen to the 10,000-plus Amazon shoppers who left them a five-star rating or review. One person wrote, “I was skeptical of these, but now I'm pretty sure they're what Mulan's outfit was made of when she wiped her makeup off on her sleeve in the movie. Even totally dry they're pretty impressive about taking all of my makeup (including waterproof eyeliner and mascara) in a couple swipes. I like to use a little micellar water to make my skin feel a little cleaner. It's nice not to burn through so many cotton pads.”

23 A Gold Face Massager With Attachments Made Of Rose Quartz DANGSHAN Electric Jade Roller, 3D Roller Facial Roller, & Face Massager Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get a professional-quality tool for less than $25 with this gold face massager. To amp up its benefits even further, it’s electric (all it needs is one AA battery), and it also comes with two attachments, both made of rose quartz, to allow for more versatility (the small round attachment, for example, is great for the under-eye area). Use this to lift, soothe, and depuff your skin — it feels especially amazing after a sleepless night or long flight.

24 These Silicone Brushes To Massage Your Scalp In (Or Out Of) The Shower Cbiumpro Scalp Exfoliator (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You can use these funky-looking silicone brushes to massage your scalp with or without shampoo, in or out of the shower — both methods feel equally amazing. Sold in a pack of two, they’re great for when you’ve been wearing your hair in a tight ponytail or bun, but they can also be helpful for relieving dandruff symptoms, like flaking and itching. Impressively, they’ve been awarded over 25,000 five-star ratings by Amazon shoppers so far.

25 A Heat-Resistant Mat To Safely Lay Down Your Hair Tools EIOKIT Silicone Heat Resistant Travel Mat Amazon $7 See On Amazon The perfect example of a simple but genius product, this silicone mat can be used two ways: First, you can lay your hot hair tools on it when you’re using them to prevent your countertop from being burned, and second, you can slip your most-used hair tool inside and use the mat as a protective case when you’re traveling. Over 4,000 Amazons shoppers gave this seemingly-simple product a perfect five-star rating.

26 The Water-Light Hair Treatment That Works In Under 10 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Hair masks are great, but they have two flaws: One, you have to leave them in for five-ish minutes (and who has time for that?), and two, they can leave fine hair looking greasy and limp. So L’Oreal made a genius alternative in the form of their 8-Second Wonder Water, which is a rinse-out treatment that truly feels as light as water, so it won’t weigh your hair down. Better yet? It works its hair-softening, shine-enhancing magic in less than 10 seconds — truly.

27 A Hair Brush That Detangles Knots In The Shower Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon No knot is too intricate for this revolutionary detangling brush. Unlike most brushes, which pull downwards on the hair (and potentially pull out hairs in the process), these bristles separate hair horizontally — an altogether more effective and gentle solution. It works equally well on dry and wet hair, so you can brush your hair in the shower, if you prefer to do so. (Pro tip: This is the perfect tool for evenly distributing hair masks, deep conditioners, and other treatments through wet or damp hair.)

28 This Conditioner That Temporarily Dyes (Or Refreshes) Your Hair Keracolor Clenditioner Hair Dye Amazon $22 See On Amazon Color-depositing conditioners can be hit or miss, but according to its 30,000+ five-star ratings and reviews, the Keracolor Clenditioner actually works to deposit rich, visible pigment with each application. Since it comes in both natural shades, like blonde and brunette, as well as bolder ones (think turquoise, mint, and bubblegum pink), you can either use it to refresh your existing color between salon visits, or temporarily experiment with a brand-new hue. The formula is loaded with beneficial ingredients, like keratin and coconut oil, so it’ll leave your hair feeling soft and strong — not brittle, as some temporary dyes might. Available shades: 19

29 An Exfoliating Body Brush That Can Help Prevent Ingrowns & Bumps Dylonic Exfoliating Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon This exfoliating body brush is a gamer-changer for those prone to ingrown hairs or razor bumps. When massaged onto either wet or dry skin, the brush’s firm yet flexible bristles gently remove the top layer of dead skin cells that result in razor bumps, and lift trapped ingrown hairs so you can easily pluck them out. This is an especially great choice for people with sensitive skin, since it gets the job done without the use of topical serums and salves that contain harsh chemical exfoliants.

30 This Body Lotion That You Apply On Wet Skin In The Shower Jergens Wet Skin Body Moisturizer with Shea Butter Oil Amazon $7 See On Amazon Speed up your post-shower routine with this brilliant Jergens body lotion. It’s designed to be applied on wet skin, not dry (that allows the moisturizing ingredients, like shea butter oil and hyaluronic acid, to more effectively sink into your pores), so you don’t need to deal with drying off your body first — rather, just slather it on right after you turn off the water in the shower or bath.

31 A Skin-Smoothing Foot File With Tons Of Extras PRITECH Portable Electronic Foot File Pedicure Tool Amazon $19 See On Amazon This foot file is oddly satisfying to use, and it’ll give you the smoothest feet of your life. Powered by USB so you never need to worry about replacing the batteries, it can be used wet or dry and comes with three different “heads” that serve various skin-scrubbing purposes. Over 20,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star rating, with one person writing, “It gets the job done beautifully. My feet have never looked or felt better. Baby soft and smooth. I love it! Borderline addicted to this product, I use it almost every day.”

32 The Best-Selling Body Lotion That Treats Body Acne & KP CeraVe SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin Amazon $16 See On Amazon Few products on the market are as effective (and beloved) for treating all manner of rough, bumpy skin than CeraVe SA Lotion. It’s made with lactic and salicylic acids to thoroughly clear pores of bacteria, sebum, and debris that contribute to unwanted acne and keratosis pilaris, while the brand’s signature blend of hyaluronic acid and ceramides offer long-lasting hydration. Even though it’s technically a body lotion, many reviewers (especially those with acne-prone skin) report success using this on their faces, too.

33 A Teeth-Whitening Pen That *Actually* Works Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon $25 See On Amazon Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers swear by Colgate’s teeth whitening pen — and dozens have the pictures to prove it. Not only is this pen just as effective as its whitening-strip counterparts, but it’s a lot more convenient to apply — in fact, you can literally brush it on anywhere (though it’s best used at night, followed by a good teeth brushing in the morning).

34 This Peel-Off “Tape” For Perfect DIY Manicures PUEEN Latex Tape Peel Off Cuticle Guard Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you struggle to paint your own nails without also painting your skin, you need this genius latex tape. Paint it — on purpose — onto the skin surrounding your nails, then go about and apply your nail polish as usual. Once you’re done, peel the tape off, et voila: a flawless, salon-quality manicure without any smudging.

35 A Makeup Brush Cleaner That’ll Make Life So Much Easier RICRIS Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $22 See On Amazon Cleaning your makeup brushes will actually become enjoyable when you own this best-selling makeup brush cleaner. It comes with eight attachments to suit any size brush, and it cleans each one with the press of a button in under a minute. What’s more? It dries your brushes, too (also in less than a minute!).

36 This Best-Selling Brow Gel With A Dual-Sided Brush WUNDER2 WUNDERBROW Waterproof Eyebrow Gel Amazon $22 See On Amazon With over 20,000 five-star ratings and reviews, this is one of the most popular eyebrow products on Amazon. It’s a waterproof brow gel that’s formulated with tiny fibers to promote the appearance of fuller-looking brows, and it comes with a handy, double-sided brush for fluffing and shaping. In addition to black, brunette, and blonde, it also comes in hard-to-find auburn. Available shades: 5

37 An Electric Razor That Removes Unwanted Facial Hair Painlessly Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you prefer to remove unwanted facial hair occasionally or on the regular, you need to try the best-selling Finishing Touch hair remover. Equipped with a built-in light and a gold-plated head, it painlessly and instantly removes even the tiniest of hairs without ever touching your skin. Over 65,000 Amazon shoppers are fans.

38 The Cult Korean Lip Mask That Smells Like Sherbet LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon According to beauty insiders, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is an essential for a well-rounded skin care routine — hence why it sells out constantly on Amazon (and beyond). This overnight lip mask has a creamy gel texture that sinks in instantly, so it won’t smear off on your pillow; and the formula’s blend of antioxidants and nourishing butters will have you waking up to plush, naturally plumper-looking lips in the morning. Better yet? It smells like fruity sherbet and comes with a dainty little spoon for easy application.

39 This Genius Footrest For At-Home Pedicures Allstar Innovations Salon Step The Beauty Footrest Amazon $25 See On Amazon This genius invention will make doing your own pedicures so much easier. It’s a sturdy footrest with anti-slip grips that prevent it from sliding around, but perhaps most ingeniously, it has a built-in, LED magnifying light so you can see exactly what you’re doing, even in dim light. To make things even more impressive, there’s also a fan attachment for drying, which is powered by USB.

40 A Clear Lip Liner That Prevents Your Lipstick From Feathering Maybelline New York Makeup Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner Amazon $6 See On Amazon Think of this clear lip liner as an invisible barrier for your lipstick — it’ll prevent the pigment from bleeding, feathering, or otherwise gravitating outside the line. Fill in the rest of your lips, and it can pull double duty as a lip primer. If you like this product’s buttery-smooth glide and handy, retractable packaging, you can pick it up in any of the 14 pigmented shades on offer, including pinks, nudes, and reds. Available shades: 15

41 These Hot Or Cold Eye Masks That Feel Amazing On Tired, Puffy Eyes Optix 55 Gel Eye Mask Hot Cold Compress Amazon $10 See On Amazon This bead-filled mask can be used hot or cold to depuff skin, soothe dry, itchy eyes, and ease sinus infections, allergies, and headaches. It’s latex-free and safe for sensitive skin, and offers a gentle alternative for those who can’t use topical products to accomplish any of the aforementioned goals. Just keep it in the freezer for a cooling anytime treat, or pop it in the microwave to warm it up.