Amazon Reviewers Are Calling These Cheap Beauty Products With Near-Perfect Reviews Their Best Finds Of The Year

1 A Vitamin E Serum Made From A Vegan Formula Health Priority Natural Products Organic Vitamin E Oil Amazon $17 See On Amazon Incorporating vitamin E serum into your routine is great if your skin needs some extra hydration. "I am constantly looking for the next best thing - and I've finally found it,” said one reviewer. “I've used very expensive brands in the past — and have found that this works better. I'm surprised and thrilled.”

2 A Natural Lip Balm That Will Soothe & Hydrate During The Winter Months Hanalei Lip Balm and Moisturizer Amazon $6 See On Amazon Formulated with beeswax and natural kukui oil, this natural lip balm is super hydrating and healing. "This is supreme lip balm... I hate when my lip balm spreads outside of my lips, I can't stand when I have to apply pressure to get it to apply — this lip balm is the best. Top three lip balms of all time,” one reviewer declared.

3 These Tweezers That Are Beloved By Thousands Of Shoppers TweezerGuru Slant Tweezers Amazon $8 See On Amazon With over 40,000 five-star reviews, these stainless steel tweezers are a favorite amongst thousands of Amazon shoppers. One customer wrote, “These are the best tweezers I have ever used! I highly recommend them! Excellent grip and ability to hold the smallest/finest eyebrow hairs." Choose from an array of vibrant colors like pink, blue, green, and yellow.

4 This Top-Rated Cuticle Cream That Helps Strengthen Your Nails Onsen Cuticle Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Repair and strengthen your cuticles with this highly recommended cuticle cream. It’s formulated with Japanese seaweed, aloe vera, shea butter, and vitamin E. As one five-star reviewer explained, "I apply before bed, morning, and whenever. This is honestly the best I’ve used for the price. I’ve tried oils, serums suggested by nail techs, [and] anything on Instagram. This is my go-to now."

5 A Foot Peel Mask That Exfoliates Your Skin For Smoother Feet LV LAVINSO Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Skip expensive pedicure trips and give this at-home foot peel mask a try. After soaking your feet in warm water, simply step into the mask for 30 minutes, and watch your feet peel during the following days. It’s been reviewed over 24,000 times and has rave reviews. One person wrote, “I am blown away by the effectiveness of this foot mask! I never expected anything close to what it achieved. I hate wearing shoes, always in sandals, and I'm always outside working in the garden or walking barefoot. My feet always need some TLC after summer and this foot mask is by far the best I have used. I'm so so happy with the results!"

6 This Dual-Sided Brush That Shapes Your Brows Keshima Duo Eyebrow Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon This dual-sided brow brush is incredible for shaping and grooming your brows. One Amazon reviewer even compared it to higher-end versions. "I have an unimaginable number of brow brushes, from over-plucking in the 90s my brows are sparse. I heard about this brush on YouTube and decided why not, cheap... well, it puts the Anastasia Beverly Hills brow brush to shame. I am obsessed,” they said.

7 This Polish Treatment That Will Help Grow & Harden Your Nails ella+mila Nail Care Nail Strengthener Amazon $11 See On Amazon Formulated with vitamin E, Amazon shoppers love this polish treatment that’s proven to grow, harden, and strengthen your nails. "This product is the best base I’ve ever used. My current manicure has been on for 10 days, and aside from the gap at my cuticles from my nails growing out, you’d never know. Not a single chip!” a reviewer wrote.

8 A Tinted Lip Oil Made With Apple Water & Raspberry NOONI Appleberry Lip Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon This Appleberry Lip Oil is made with apple water and raspberry fruit extract to keep your lips smooth and moist. The best part? It adds just the right amount of color. One reviewer wrote, "This lip oil lasts long, has a subtle flushed tint and if you've never used lip oil before, it's not like lip gloss or balm. It is luxurious and makes your lips shine in such a way that is unmatched."

9 This Eye Primer That Will Make Your Eye Shadow Last All Night Long Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Formulated with paraben-free ingredients, thousands of beauty lovers can’t get enough of this eye primer that makes your eye shadow last for hours. All you need is a pea-sized amount, so a little goes a long way. "I've tried at least a dozen different eye primers and this is the best one. This is the only one you'll be finding in my makeup case,” one person wrote.

10 This Affordable Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Smells Great Tree of Life Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Facial Serum Amazon $14 See On Amazon This popular lightweight serum has racked up an impressive 4.5-star rating. And since I’ve been using it weekly for the past three years, I can personally attest to the positive reviews. One person wrote, "I’m an African American woman with sensitive skin. This is [the] holy grail... A lady thought I was wearing makeup, nope! Apply onto damp skin for best results!"

11 These Pimple Patches That Are A Best-Seller Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch (36 Patches) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This pack of pimple patches from Mighty Patch offers up noticeable results in just six to eight hours if you’re looking to eliminate bumps. One reviewer wrote, "These are the best pimple/blemish patches on the market. I tried using others but they don’t work as well. You can see the oil and stuff that comes out of your pimples and it reduces the size and redness. I highly recommend them." And, so do the other 80,000 happy customers who gave them a five-star rating.

12 TikTok’s Most Viral Mascara That Only Cost $5 essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon This super cheap mascara is perhaps the most viral beauty product on TikTok. And, the 300,000 reviews and best-seller stamp prove it. It’s formulated without all the bad stuff like fragrance, alcohol, and parabens, making it more of a crowd-pleaser. "I have bought countless very expensive mascaras in the past. I have tried all the big names companies but still couldn't find one that lengthened my lashes and added volume so I was scrolling here and decided to try this one based on all the positive reviews,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I am beyond happy. The best mascara I have tried and so easy to take off!”

13 A Dermaplaning Tool That Comes In A Pack Of 3 Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon This dermaplaning tool is a savior for taking care of unwanted facial hair or grooming your eyebrows. It’s also small and portable, making it a great addition to your travel toiletry bag. A five-star reviewer wrote, "These are the best razors for maintenance on your face. Perfect for eyebrow shaping." Snag it in a pack of three or nine.

14 This Body & Face Moisturizer Made With Hyaluronic Acid CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion Amazon $12 See On Amazon This Cerave moisturizer is another item that sits rent-free on my skincare shelf. I use it daily on my face and body, and it does everything it promises. One five-star reviewer agrees: "This is the best I've ever used. Absorbs immediately, softens over 24 hours, non-irritating to sensitive skin. If that's not good enough, no fake scent!” Its lightweight formula was concocted by dermatologists, making it even more of an obvious choice.

15 This Repairing Skin Serum That’s Made With Snail Filtrate COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Amazon $22 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.6-star rating, this skin serum is a nice way to soothe skin. What makes it unique is that it’s formulated with 96% of snail secretion filtrate. While it might seem unique, reviewers say it works. "This is the best skin care product I’ve ever put on my face,” one reviewer noted. “I’ve been dealing with hormonal acne on my cheeks in July for about a year now, and couldn’t find anything to help it go away. I’ve tried prescription, creams and face wash as well as getting on prescription pills to help my hormonal acne. This is the only thing that has helped my skin.”

16 A Gua Sha Set That Can Give You A Spa Experience At Home BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon Perfect for travel or to use the next time your skin needs a quick refresh, this jade roller and Gua Sha set is a must. "Best jade roller I've ever used (and I've tried many). Super quiet and a very smooth roll. First time trying gua sha but also seems very high quality,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Unlike others, this one is silent and doesn’t make a squeaking noise during use.

17 This Luxe Lip Palm That Will Make Your Lips Super Soft LANEIGE Glowy Lip Balm Amazon $17 See On Amazon Smooth and soft lips are non-negotiable, and thousands of Amazon shoppers rely on this Laneige lip balm to get the job done. One person wrote, "Peach is an amazing flavor and this is honestly the best thing my lips have seen in five years. Super soft and moisturizing and helps heal cracks and color is great."It comes in five different flavor varieties, from Berry to Gummy Bear.

18 A Thermal Spray That Will Help Protect Your Hair From Heat CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon This thermal spray will help protect your hair from all of the heat damage that comes with flat ironing and blow drying your hair. It can also help your hair feel smooth if you’re looking for a quick fix. "This is without a doubt the best heat protectant spray I’ve used,” one customer wrote “I've tried a handful of other brands over the years (I’ve been a subscriber to FabFitFun for several years so I’ve received a few different brands through that). I always come back to CHI though. It makes my hair look so much healthier. It smells great and gives great shine. 100% will forever use this spray!"

19 This Face Moisturizer With Collagen As A Key Ingredient L'Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Over 36,000 shoppers rated this collagen moisturizer from L’Oreal five stars. "I’ve been using this moisturizer for about a week and I LOVE IT,” one person wrote. “Usually I hate walking outside without at least powder over my moisturizer because the pollution makes me oily but with this, I’m able to just wear it by itself and it goes on so smooth. Definitely a new STAPLE." You can use it as a day cream, night cream, or both.

20 A Pack Of Beauty Sponges To Evenly Blend Your Makeup BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Beauty sponges have become the new makeup brushes over the years, and this pack of five has a 4.6-star rating. One reviewer wrote, "Oh my goodness! These are the absolute best freaking beauty blenders ever. I have always bought expensive ones from Ulta and Sephora. I was gifted these for Christmas and they are far cheaper and last longer.” There are plenty of colorful options to choose from, or you can get a multicolored pack.

21 This Best-Selling Callus Remover That You Can Travel With Rikans Colossal Foot File And Callus Remover Amazon $11 See On Amazon Dubbed a best seller on Amazon, shoppers love this stainless steel callus remover that’ll help give your feet a little love. "This was the easiest and most effective foot file I have ever used!” raved one reviewer. “The design of this product easily removes the dead skin with a simple light motion either back and forth or in one direction. I would definitely recommend this product to anyone. In fact, I will take it with me to my next pedicure for my nail tech to use!"

22 This Micellar Water That Works For Waterproof Makeup Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water Amazon $7 See On Amazon Micellar water plays a key part in removing your makeup without harsh wipes. It’s formulated from a hypoallergenic and gentle formula that easily cleanses your skin. One five-star reviewer wrote, "I have used several different brands of micellar water... and this brand, this version, is hands down the best thing ever! It takes less to do more. It doesn’t sting if you get it in your eyes.. and it leaves your skin feeling baby soft and so clean. I added this to my essentials on Amazon because I don’t want to live without it."

23 This Long-Lasting Eye Shadow Palette That Won’t Crease Rimmel Magnif'eyes Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $8 See On Amazon Thousands of beauty lovers claim that this eyeshadow palette is not only super long-lasting, but doesn’t crease. "I have about six versions of this eyeshadow. It glides on dry or wet and stays on all day. I love the colors - especially the metallics!” explained a customer. The palette comes equipped with 12 different everyday shades.

24 A Matte Liquid Foundation That Lasts Up To 12 Hours COVERGIRL TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation Amazon $7 See On Amazon Sometimes, the best foundation also happens to be the inexpensive stuff, like this matte liquid foundation from CoverGirl. "I was a MAC fan for years until they've decided to [change] their formula,” a reviewer wrote, “So I decided to give this a try, one of the best things that I have done. I'm on my third bottle." Available in 39 shades, this well-known brand also gets points for not testing on animals.

25 This Extra Strong Hair Spray With A 4.6-Star Rating L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray Amazon $11 See On Amazon This extra-strong hairspray has a 4.6-star rating and is loved by thousands of shoppers. One person wrote, "I don’t know how they did it, but this hairspray is magic! It leaves my hair soft and not crunchy, and it holds amazingly! I have fine but thick hair, and I can’t ever get it to hold a curl. I’ve tried so many sprays, and this is by far the best. It’s the only one that makes my hair last, and you don’t have to use a ton of it. So worth the money."

26 A Hydrating Lipgloss Made From Clean Ingredients essence Extreme Shine Volume Lipgloss Crystal Clear (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon So many people love this affordable lipgloss for all different reasons. For starters, it’s formulated from vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free ingredients. It’s also incredibly hydrating and adds the perfect subtle shine. One person reviewed, "I absolutely love this lip gloss. I probably have every lip gloss on the market and this is still my favorite one. It’s shiny and it’s also moisturizing. I buy these for my daughter and all of my friends. Even compared to $30 glosses, I like this better. Definitely recommend."

27 This Gel Nail Polish Set So You Can Skip Weekly Manicure Trips Beetles Classic Gel Nail Polish Set (6-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Skip expensive manicure trips with this gel nail polish set you can depend on. It includes six toxin-free colors that last over 20 days. “Let me just tell you ALL!! I am in LOVE with this brand of nail polish! Every single color is exactly as described and the polish DOES NOT CHIP!! I am a nail tech and I have tried plenty of other big-name brands and this is the best I’ve used,” a five-star reviewer exclaimed.

28 A Mascara Made From Vegan Ingredients Gabriel Cosmetics Voluminous Mascara Amazon $18 See On Amazon This water-resistant mascara is made from all-natural ingredients that add volume to your lashes. One Amazon customer wrote, "The tube of mascara has lasted a long time so I really feel that I got my money's worth. It goes on easily and stays on all day. It's easy to remove with soap and water. I like that it's vegan and free of undesirable ingredients. Gabriel black mascara will be a permanent part of my daily make-up routine." It’s also available in a black-brown shade.

29 This Vegan Liquid Eyeliner With 56,000 5-Star Reviews NYX Professional Epic Ink Liner Amazon $8 See On Amazon It will be hard to find a liquid eyeliner with this high of a rating — especially at such an affordable price. "I’ve been using this liner for years now, it never fails. Best product out there,” one of the over 56,000 five-star reviews read. If you’re looking to achieve the perfect wing or cat eye look, add this vegan liner to your makeup vanity. Plus, it lasts up to 24 hours.

30 A Hair Conditioning Balm That Hydrates & Restores Dull Hair BIOLAGE Hydra Source Conditioning Balm Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re in need of a super hydrating conditioner that restores dull and dry hair, look no further than this one by Biolage, which also detangles. "I recently got my hair completely highlighted and basically fried so I have been obsessively trying to find a conditioner that would actually add moisture to my hair,” said one reviewer. “My hair is actually moisturized, I haven’t felt this in years! This conditioner might actually save my hair! I am so thankful for this product!"

31 A Scalp Massager That Helps Promote Healthy Hair Growth Sndyi Silicone Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with soft bristles, this scalp massager helps promotes healthy hair growth and soothes the scalp, and even removes dandruff buildup. It also has a 4.8-star rating and comes in four colors. But most of all, it offers relief. One customer wrote, "This product is amazing! I am a healthcare worker and wear N95 [masks] for almost eight hours a day...I had no idea of how much stress that puts on my scalp, until I started using this product. With only a few uses, it has relieved temporal mandíbulas joint discomfort, [dissolved] scalp tension related to the masks rubber bands, and got rid of my daily persistent headache."

32 This Pack Of All Different Facial Masks FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection (7-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether your skin needs to hydrate, soothe, revitalize, or nourish, this pack of seven citrus-scented face masks meets any skincare concern. One five-star reviewer wrote, “beyond my expectations! Love the different face serum masks that these come with, the face is moisturized and looks amazing after these! Will repurchase!" The fun packaging also makes them ideal to share with friends.

33 This Liquid Exfoliant That Shoppers Say Is “The Best Ever” Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Amazon $13 See On Amazon Paula’s Choice Liquid Exfoliant is a key element to my nighttime skincare routine. Its non-abrasive formula has worked wonders for evening out my skin tone — and, I’m not alone. As one customer stated: "This has to be the best skin care product that I have ever used. I am confident in my skin and can now go out in public without having to wear makeup, AND feel comfortable! I love it and will continue to buy this product!" Plenty of reviewers have also added that it’s great for their sensitive skin.

34 These Pumice Stones That Help Eliminate Pesky Calluses MAYKI Natural Lave Pumice Stone (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These pumice stones can be used in or out of the shower as a natural way to remove unwanted calluses on your feet. With a string attached, they couldn’t be easier to hang in your shower. A reviewer wrote, "Love these! I was [skeptical] to use a pumice stone as I have sensitive feet, but these work great! Just get wet before use and gently scrub the rough parts and smooths them easily. I love how they can be used in the shower and are durable, they are easy to use and a great value for your money.”

35 This Best-Selling Bronzer That Will Make It Look Like You Just Came Back From Vacation Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Amazon $11 See On Amazon What makes this best-selling bronzer so unique is its delicious scent — and that’s probably due to the fact that it’s derived from ingredients like murumuru butter, tucuma butter, and cupuaçu butter. It comes in eight different shades and the formula is packed with vitamins and fatty acids that leave your skin feeling nourished. As one person wrote, "Best bronzer ever purchased.”

36 This Hair Cream Made For Curly Hair Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Managing your curls can be a tough feat. This curl-defining cream by Moroccanoil aims to leave your curls defined and frizz-free, proving a soft hold. Customers also can’t get enough of the amazing scent. "The Moroccanoil products, including this one, have one of my absolute favorite scents and it makes my hair smell amazing all day,” one person wrote. “This curl cream is by far the best of this type of product I've found to date. It's moisturizing, has amazing hold that lasts without being sticky or dry, it gives my hair body and really does wonders for my fine hair."

37 An Overnight Lip Mask That Repairs Dry Lips MeMe Lip Mask Overnight Lip Treatment Amazon $13 See On Amazon Infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and berry extract, this overnight lip mask works to heel chapped lips while you snooze. It has a natural fragrance and has been formulated to boost collagen production. As a five-star reviewer wrote, "I am down to the very last bit of my first jar and I have to say this mask is the best I've ever used. It's got a pleasant mild strawberry flavor and is nice and thick so your lips feel coated and soothed before you sleep. You wake up with soft lips instead of chapped lips or with pieces of dead skin on them. I love this stuff."

38 This Best-Selling Setting Spray That Makes Your Makeup Last All Day Milani Make It Last 3-In-1 Setting Spray And Primer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This setting spray will make your makeup last for up to 16 hours. From long days in the office to traveling, you won’t have to worry about your concealer creasing or eyeshadow smudging. A happy shopper reviewed, "The best! I’ve tried so many setting sprays. I can’t believe how this inexpensive spray works the best for me. I wish I would’ve discovered this since it came out would’ve saved me so much money on higher-end ones.”

39 A LED Light Vanity Mirror That Zooms up To 3 Times WEILY Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon $18 See On Amazon This makeup mirror features 21 LED lights and magnifies up to three times. It also rotates 180 degrees so you can comfortably do your makeup from any angle. "I got this for Christmas last year and it is one of the best things I’ve ever been gifted,” mentioned one reviewer. “I use it every single day, the brightness is amazing. 10/10 would [recommend]. It is worth the money.”