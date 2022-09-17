Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With These 40 Sexy Things That Are So Cheap

You know that instant boost in energy you get when you slip into something that makes you feel amazing? Whether that ensemble is a bodycon dress and heels or a pair of leggings that fit like a second skin, it can be enough to turn your entire day around. Lest you believe you need to reserve that feeling for special occasions, Amazon shoppers are here to prove you wrong: Listed ahead, you’ll find 40 clothes that Amazon shoppers swear make them look and feel next-level hot — and everything costs under $40, so you can thoroughly stock your closet with these fan-favorite items.

And this list has pretty much every aspect of your closet covered. Looking for some going-out clothes? You’ll love a form-fitting mini dress with sultry lace-up sides, or a plunging bodysuit in a disco-worthy, glittery fabric. For something more office-appropriate — but no less fun to wear — grab a classic, form-fitting pencil skirt rendered in a retro-chic check pattern, or an elegant wrap sweater in a cozy, huggable knit. Naturally, you’ll find plenty of lingerie here, too, from lacy underwire bodysuits to the softest bikini panties you’ll ever put on (and never want to take off).

Whether you’re dressing up for a special occasion, or you just want to turn up the heat on your everyday outfits, scroll on to shop these super-popular clothes on Amazon that’ll inject your wardrobe with some hot-girl vibes.

1 A Plunging V-Neck Crop Top For Nights Out AEVZIV Plunge V-Neck Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you wear this crop top on your next Hinge date or just to wow yourself (equally, if not more important), it’ll crank up the heat on all your nights out. Featuring a deep V-neck punctuated by a silver center ring, this polyester and spandex top would look incredible paired with high-waisted bell bottoms for vintage Cher vibes, or dressed down with some slouchy jeans. Either way, get ready to turn heads. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

2 The $14 Scrunch Leggings That Went Viral On TikTok A AGROSTE High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $14 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings created a viral sensation on TikTok, thanks to the scrunchy, ruched fabric that looks amazing on everyone. Whether you wear them to the gym or to lounge, you’ll feel hot and comfy at the same time. They cost just $15 on Amazon right now, so why not see for yourself what all the hype is about? Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

3 A Cult-Favorite Lace Bodysuit That’s The Best Kind Of Extra Avidlove Lace Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Never underestimate the power of a lace bodysuit for immediate hotness. This one by Avidlove — which has earned an impressive 17,000+ five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers — features scalloped lace and a plunging V-neckline that’s matched by a lace-covered midsection cutout for a vibe that’s the best kind of extra. Wear this as-is for a night at home, or pair it with high-waisted denim for a party. Criss-cross back straps create an equally stunning effect from the back. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

4 This Swingy Mini Dress With The Most Elegant Off-The-Shoulder Neckline ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a LRD (little red dress), and this popular mini dress has the most elegant off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline. Featuring a pull-on closure, fitted waist, and swingy hemline, you can easily dress this up or down — it’ll look amazing with heels, of course, but you can just as easily wear them with gleaming white sneakers to infuse some glamour into your day-to-day look. It also comes in black, green, and yellow, if you’re not feeling the red. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

5 This Saucy Pleated Mini Skort That Channels A Major TikTok Trend Ekouaer Pleated Skort Amazon $25 See On Amazon The TikTok-famous “tenniscore” craze is still going strong, and you can get in on the trend on the cheap with this popular pleated mini skort. The kicky, asymmetrical hemline conceals built-in shorts, complete with a convenient side pocket and cable holes to accommodate a phone, keys, or corded headphones; the the moisture-wicking 100% polyester fabric ensures comfort and ease of movement. But just because this skort is made for exercise doesn’t limit its possibilities — you can pair it with a cropped sweater and sneakers when you’re off the court and look perfectly on-trend. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Stunning Strappy Sports Bra You’ll Want To Show Off CRZ YOGA Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon The strappy, criss-cross back of this fan-favorite sports bra makes such a dramatic statement, you won’t want to keep it hidden underneath your top. Plus, the lightweight, flexible, sweat-wicking fabric feels amazing against your skin, while removable pads offer customized support. Once you’re done working out, throw on an open-back tank top and some jeans and head straight to brunch. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 This Trendy 2-Piece Workout Set That “Fits Like A Glove” QINSEN 2-Piece Ribbed Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Two-piece workout sets are so on-trend right now, and this set is made of a chic ribbed fabric (made from a stretchy blend of 78% nylon and 22% spandex) that can absolutely be worn outside the gym, both together and as separates — try pairing the bottoms with a button-down and white sneakers, or pair the top with high-waisted denim. Between the versatility and comfort, this set has reviewers raving: “it is great quality, very soft, and excellent fit,” one wrote, while another proclaimed it “fits like a glove.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

8 A 7-Pack Of Low-Rise Thongs In The Softest, Stretchiest Ribbed Material FINETOO Low Rise Hipster Underwear (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Elevate your underwear drawer with this affordable seven-pack of low-rise, V-front thongs. They’re made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex for the perfect amount of hold and stretch, and the ribbed material adds a little something special. And with seven colors included, you’ll have one for every day of the week, not to mention every mood. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 This Ruched Bodycon Dress That’s Perfect For Cocktail Parties GOBLES Ruched Off Shoulder Bodycon Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’ve got an upcoming cocktail party, you can’t go wrong this off-the-shoulder bodycon dress. Made of an eye-catching ruched fabric that reviewers deem “comfy and stretchy,” it looks so much more expensive than it really is. A shawl-like ruffle at the back is an elegant surprise. “Ordered this in black and it fits so amazinggg!” one shopper raved. “I’m going to order it in absolutely every single color!!!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Sheer Long-Sleeve Bodysuit That’s Surprisingly Versatile Hanna Nikole Sheer Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’ll be surprised how many ways, and places, you’ll wear this long-sleeve bodysuit. The stretchy mesh fabric is waiting to show off your favorite bra for a night out, but for something more conservative (but no less glam), you can wear it over a camisole and under a blazer for a cool, layered look. One shopper wrote that the mesh is “high quality,” and others are obsessed with the pitch-perfect fit. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

11 This Pair Of Sweet & Sultry Lace-Trimmed Hipster Briefs Maidenform Lace Hipster Underwear Amazon $13 See On Amazon A little saucy and a little sweet, these lace-trimmed panties feature a cheeky back, gorgeous scalloped lace trim, and an adorable bow, while the stretchy, soft material keeps you feeling comfortable all day or night long. Take your pick from 22 pretty colors and styles, including the cottagecore-inspired polka dot pattern pictured above. Available sizes: 5 — 9

12 This Wrap-Inspired Blouse That Makes Any Outfit Look Put-Together IN'VOLAND V-Neck Wrap Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon The perfect combination of comfy and classic, this wrap-inspired blouse has earned a growing cult following on Amazon — and it doesn’t hurt that it costs under $30. Understated yet elegant, it’ll add a hint of polish to any bottoms you pair it with, whether that’s your favorite jeans for a day running errands, or a mini skirt for nights out. With 34 colors and prints on offer, you’ll have trouble picking just one (so why not grab two?). Available sizes: 14 Plus — 32 Plus

13 An Expensive-Looking Faux-Suede Mini Skirt With Lace-Up Accents Katiewens Faux Suede Pencil Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’d never guess this gorgeous faux-suede mini skirt only costs about $27 on Amazon. Chock-full of expensive-looking details — including lingerie-inspired criss-cross accents along the front, and a sneaky split him — you’ll look and feel amazing the second you slip it on. Luckily, you can wear this versatile piece in so many ways. Try it with a band T-shirt and combat boots for daytime, or with platform heels and a sheer top for night, as just a few ideas. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 This V-Neck Crop Top With Over 10,000 Stellar Ratings VETIOR V-Neck Wrap Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon A hotter take on your basic white T-shirt, this fan-favorite top is enhanced with a slim fit, slightly cropped hemline, and a ballerina-inspired wrap waist that looks amazing on everyone. It’s earned almost 10,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, with reviewers raving about the soft, stretchy material and great fit — not to mention that under-$20 price tag. Go ahead and grab a few colors, because you’re going to wear this top constantly. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 A Halter Neck Bodysuit That Looks Even Better From Behind Kaei&Shi Halter Deep V Neck Lace Bodysuit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Between the floral lace construction, halter neck, scalloped trim, thong bottom, and ultra-low back accented with a row of adjustable straps, this is the bodysuit that keeps on giving. “This lingerie was incredibly comfortable,” one shopper wrote, continuing, “Looks extremely expensive as well!” Though it’s perfect for the bedroom, you can also throw on a pair of high-waisted jeans and a blazer and wear it out to cocktails, so you’ll get more wear than you might expect out of this under-$20 piece. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 The Show-Stopping Gown That No One Will Know Costs $40 LAGSHIAN One Shoulder High Split Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Meet your new go-to special occasion dress — for only $40. A stunner in every sense of the word, this gown features a high-low hem finished with a dramatic long train, and the one-shoulder top is accented with a sultry cutout. It’s all rendered in the softest, stretchiest fabric, so you’ll feel so much more comfortable than you’d expect of this expensive-looking dress. Unsurprisingly, Amazon reviewers are obsessed. As one summed up, “Not only does it look amazing but it's so soft on the inside and super comfortable. I highly recommend and you can't beat the price!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 These Pretty Lace Boy Shorts You’ll Want To Stock Up On Maidenform Boyshort Underwear Amazon $0 See On Amazon Lingerie doesn’t get much prettier than these floral lace boy shorts, which feature wide sides that rise up in the back to reveal just a hint of cheek. They’re so comfortable, too, thanks to a stretchy nylon and spandex construction, finished with a 100% cotton gusset. They’re available in 21 colors, like white, ice blue, and pale pink — and since most colors cost under $10 apiece, you might as well stock up on a few. Available sizes: 5 — 9

18 A 3-Pack Of Cropped, Ribbed Tank Tops You’ll Wear All The Time OQQ Ribbed Crop Top (3-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s the simplest clothes that make you feel your best, like these stretchy, cropped ribbed tank tops that go with literally any bottoms in your closet. (Granted, a U-shaped cutout along the neckline ups the hotness factor.) This is the kind of basic-in-the-best-way piece you’ll reach for constantly, whether you’re hitting the yoga mat or the dance floor. Good thing it comes in an affordable pack of three, and in a great range of colors. Available sizes: Small — Large

19 The On-Trend 2-Piece That Shoppers Are Buying In Multiples MRSFITOK 2-Piece Bodycon Outfit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This trendy bodycon two-piece — comprising a cropped, scoop-neck tank top and a midi skirt, complete with a drapey self-tie belt — is one of the easiest ways to get dressed for a night out (and look amazing, to boot). Black is endlessly chic, but it also comes in a handful of eye-catching colors (like cobalt and orange), in addition to fun tie-dye and botanical prints. Some styles come with long-sleeve tops, ideal for chillier weather. “I received so many compliments on this,” one shopper commented. “The best part was how comfortable it was. I’m ready to purchase more colors and even mix n match. Purchase immediately, don’t think twice.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

20 This Slinky Bodycon Dress With Asymmetrical Straps PRIMODA Asymmetrical Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon A night out at a club isn’t complete without a bodycon dress, like this highly rated one. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex and featuring asymmetrical spaghetti straps, this midi dress isn’t just sultry, it’s also soft and stretchy. It comes in an array of bold colors, from fiery orange (pictured) to neon green and snake print, which all pair seamlessly with a pair of PVC pumps or diamond-encrusted flat sandals. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 A Flowy Yet Fierce Ruffled Maxi Dress R.Vivimos Strappy Back Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you call this style artsy chic or cottagecore, this popular, floor-skimming halter dress is giving major fairy goddess vibes. It has an elastic smocked top complete with a dramatic open back, as well as an adjustable tie and tiered ruffle skirt. Wear this with tons of layered gold jewelry and fresh beachy waves for an effortless look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 A Pair Of Beautiful Lace Bikini Panties That Feel As Good As They Look Maidenform Lace Underwear Amazon $9 See On Amazon There’s arguably nothing hotter than some lace underwear, like this pair from the iconic underwear brand Maidenform. This mid-rise bikini has a cheeky silhouette and semi-sheer floral lace that makes you feel as good as you look. One reviewer wrote that “even though they're lacy, still comfortable to wear to bed,” thanks to its breathable nylon and spandex construction. They’re available in three timeless neutral shades. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 This Stretchy Bodycon Dress That Comes In An Array Of Bold Prints Rela Bota Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Nothing says “glam” quite like a body-skimming midi dress with a minimalist silhouette. Take this one, which has Amazon reviewers raving: While it’s a simple tank dress (that’s also super soft and stretchy), the array of eye-catching patterns it comes in, from classic cheetah to psychedelic tie-dye, take it to the next level — so you’re sure to feel both confident and comfortable at the club. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

24 This Simply Chic Ribbed Wrap Sweater In A Cozy Ribbed Knit Saodimallsu V-Neck Wrap Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon Even in the winter, you can still turn up the heat — just add this knit V-neck sweater to your cart. Slouchy yet sensual, this cozy sweater has billowy sleeves and ribbed cuffs, as well as an adjustable wrap design for a customized fit that’s as unique as you are. You can get it for under $40 right now, even though it looks and feels like it should cost twice as much. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 A Drapey, Asymmetrical Skirt That Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About SheIn Asymmetrical Wrap Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon This high-waisted skirt, complete with an asymmetrical high-low hem with a sultry slit, is anything but basic. Featuring an elastic waistband, it’s outfitted with delicate draping and ruched details that add a touch of glamour, without compromising comfort. “So gorgeous,” one reviewer raved, while another wrote that they “felt like a mermaid” in this show-stopper. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Basic Black Tee, Enhanced With A Sultry Cutout SheIn Slim Fit Cutout Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can never have enough elevated basics that both look and feel good, like this black T-shirt with a sultry peek-a-boo shoulder cutout. This top has a slim fit that can easily be tucked into black trousers or distressed jeans (or anything else in your closet), but it’s just roomy enough to feel so comfortable. Once you’ve gotten it in black, you’ll want to come back for all six other colors (and you totally can, since it costs well under $20). Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

27 This Beautiful & Billowy Off-The-Shoulder Blouse SheIn Long Sleeve V-Neck Ruffle Blouse Amazon $41 See On Amazon Bring on the drama in this off-the shoulder V-neck top that’s sure to make you feel like the best-dressed person in any room. The blouse’s puff sleeves add a regal elegance, while exposed shoulders and a ruffle hem keep it fun. Plus, the tie belt isn’t just a chic detail — it’s also adjustable, so you can create that perfect fit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

28 A Delicate Lacy Thong That Comes In 54 Colors Maidenform Lace Thong Amazon $10 See On Amazon The right pair of underwear can make you feel like you can conquer the world, and this lacy thong is no different. Made from moisture-wicking polyamide and stretchy elastane, this can be worn as high or low on your hips as you’d like. It also has a 100% cotton gusset for breathability and comfort. It comes in 54 colors and patterns, and at about $10 a pop, there’s no need to pick just one. Available sizes: One size; Small — XX-Large; 5 – 9

29 This Mermaid-Inspired Maxi Dress With A Plunging Open Back SheIn Strappy Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Hot summers call for even hotter maxi dresses, like this one that has a mermaid-inspired, fishtail silhouette complete with a plunging open back. This fitted dress has a high-cut scoop neck and fully adjustable, criss-cross straps secured with a bow. Whether you wear it to a backyard barbecue or swanky rooftop soirée, this cute and comfy dress will have you feeling like a million bucks (even though you spent only $20). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 A Gorgeous Velvet Mini Dress That’ll Make You Feel So Confident SOLY HUX Velvet Cowl Neck Bodycon Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon What do you get when you cross luxurious velvet fabric with a sultry bodycon silhouette? This amazing cowl-neck mini dress. Apart from a body-skimming design, this dress has adjustable spaghetti straps for a fit that several reviewers wrote makes them feel “confident.” The best part? It comes in 21 gorgeous jewel tones, all of which cost under $30. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

31 Some Highly Rated, Reusable Nipple Pasties That Disappear Under All Your Tops NIPPIES Nipple Covers (2-Piece Set) Amazon $27 See On Amazon The quest for the perfect nipple covers is over, thanks to this cult-favorite pair with over 18,500 five-star ratings. Made from 100% silicone, these ultra-thin, reusable pasties smooth, conceal, and stay in place for up to 12 hours. They’re so seamless, they’ll completely disappear underneath even the thinnest or tightest materials — and you’ll forget you have them on, so you can focus on more important things than a potential nip slip. When the day (or night) is done, just pop them back into their convenient carrying case to keep them in tip-top shape. Available sizes: Small (Fits A-C Cups) — Large (Fits D+ Cups)

32 A Sassy Satin Dress With An Adjustable Side Slit WUSENST Satin Ruched Split Hem Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Satin is always a luxe choice, and the sultry material is on full display in this cowl-neck dress. Featuring adjustable spaghetti straps, this dress is perfect for any occasion that calls for a little something extra. And the ruched drawstring detail isn’t just for show — it actually adjusts the length, so you can go from midi to mini (with a higher slit) in no time, not to mention a customized silhouette. Plus, it comes in a stunning array of jewel tones. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 This 3-Pack Of Stretchy Sports Bras With Intricate Criss-Cross Straps Sykooria Strappy Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Talk about a trifecta. This three-pack of strappy sports bras are perfect for low- to medium-intensity workouts, and maybe even some post-gym brunch. Stretchy yet supportive, these are made from 90% nylon and 10% spandex for breathable, moisture-wicking wear that will keep you feeling cool and looking even cooler, no matter how tough that Pilates class is. It also has removable padding and a wide elastic waistband for added shape and support. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This Cutout Dress That’s Giving Major Bombshell Energy TOB Lace-Up Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Can you ever really have too many cutouts? This head-turning mini dress says no (and we’d have to agree). It has intricate cutouts that run all along the right side of the dress, so it’s business on one side and party on the other. The cutouts are secured with a drawstring tie, which also helps you adjust the length, plus it has adjustable straps. Pair this with some stilettos and amazing jewelry for the full bombshell effect. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 A Disco-Inspired Bodysuit That Can Be Worn So Many Ways Verdusa Sleeveless Cross Back Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon While we won’t ever experience the glamour of dancing the night away at Studio 54, we can at least look the part in this stunning, sparkly bodysuit from Verdusa. Because it’s secured with a self-tie straps, you can get really creative with how you style it, whether you opt for a halter, a criss-cross back, a one-shoulder moment, and so much more. Channel your inner dancing queen and pair it with bell bottom jeans, the tallest platforms you can find, and bold glittery eyeshadow. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 A Party-Ready 2-Piece Set That’s A Total Stunner Mintsnow 2-Piece Maxi Chiffon Outfit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Consisting of a semi-sheer chiffon skirt with a sultry double slit (and built-in underwear, usefully), plus a cropped V-neck tank with adjustable straps, this two-piece set makes getting dressed up an absolute breeze — and you’ll look hot with almost no effort. As one customer put it, “This outfit was stunning and I felt like a queen.” Even more to love? It costs under $30 and comes in 29 colors and patterns, from bold orange to classic black and a vacation-ready palm print. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 This 5-Pack Of Soft Bikini Panties With The Sweetest Lace & Bow Details KNITLORD Lace Trim Bikini Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon A hint of lace can automatically add hotness points to any piece, including these ribbed bikini panties. Made primarily from bamboo viscose, this underwear is lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking for all-day comfort. It also has a 100% cotton gusset and adorable bow detail, and it comes in a convenient and affordable pack of five. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

38 A Button-Down Bodysuit That’s Sure To Become A Closet Staple REORIA Racerback Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon This racerback bodysuit is what dreams (and amazing outfits) are made of. Featuring a cotton and spandex construction, this ribbed one-piece has functional pearlescent buttons, so you can show as little as or as much skin as you want. Versatile and subtly statement-making, you can truly pair this with any bottoms in your closet and look and feel amazing. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 A Retro-Inspired Pencil Skirt That Elevates Your Workwear Verdusa Bodycon Midi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Feel like a million bucks, even when you’re just checking emails, in this retro-chic, figure-hugging pencil skirt. Hitting around mid-calf, this skirt has an elastic waistband that’s comfortable enough to wear all day long, and it comes in a selection of classic plaid and herringbone prints. Add a red lip and some heels to live your full Mad Men fantasy. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

