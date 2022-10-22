Amazon Reviewers Love These Comfy Bras & Underwear Because It Feels Like They're Barely Wearing Anything

Think about the undergarments you currently have in your bra and panty drawer. Do you feel satisfied with the comfort you get from those items? If you’ve ever dealt with bras that pinch and underwear that chafes or rides up, take a peek at the items on this list. They have a breathable, barely-there feel that can make you forget you’re even wearing them. Oh, and Amazon reviewers are obsessed.

Scroll on to see bras and panties that are top recommendations that people can’t stop gushing over. There are wireless bras, seamless thongs, everyday undies, bralette tops, and everything in between, made of cushy materials like bamboo viscose, breathable cotton, and stretchy lace. So yes, everything on this list is uber-comfy. And even better? They all look as good as they feel. If it’s time to update your underwear drawer, you’ve come to the right place.

1 These Essential Cotton Briefs Made For Everyday Wear Amazon Essentials Cotton High Leg Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These cotton briefs will become one of your daily go-to pairs of underwear thanks to their silky soft material. They have just enough stretch in them to be flexible enough to move naturally with your body without becoming saggy or too loose. And as an added bonus, there are no annoying tags that you have to deal with. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large Plus

2 These Ribbed Bikini Briefs With Dainty Lace Trim KNITLORD Lace Trim Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon There’s a certain amount of fashionable flair these ribbed bikini briefs bring to the underwear game. One customer can’t get enough of them because “they cover, don’t ride up, and have very minimal lines. They also breathe.” They’re made from a blend of spandex and viscose, which also makes them incredibly lightweight and thin. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 A Wireless Bra That Feels Lighter Than Air Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Oh So Light Wireless Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can rest assured you’re getting high quality and comfort rolled into one with this Hanes ComfortFlex bra. When this bra is on, it feels lighter than air — like a cloud if it was possible to put one on. There is a small triangle mesh panel on the front which allows for airflow to keep you cool. It’s nice and thin too, so lines under your shirt won’t be a concern. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4 A Pair Of Lacy Boy Shorts That Are Cheeky & Fun Maidenform Casual Comfort Cheeky Boyshort Amazon $7 See On Amazon You might not be able to stop staring at your backside when you’re wearing these cheeky lace boy shorts. One feature that adds to their sensuality is their seamless design for a sleek finished look. Another thing these boy shorts have going for them is the fact you can toss them in the washing machine, even with their lacy material. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 9X-Large

5 These Seamless Thongs With Cute, Colorful Prints VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re thinking about switching up your normal panty routine with something that has a bit more pizzazz, consider these seamless thongs. This five-pack comes in beautiful and colorful floral prints for an added pop of style. One extremely satisfied reviewer noted, “[The] edges don't roll nor dig in from the sides and the back doesn't ride up into the dreaded thong wedgie.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

6 This Crochet Bralette With A Unique, Eye-Catching Design TheMogan Smocked Back Crochet Lace Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon Feel like a true fashionista by rocking this smocked crochet bralette. With a plunging V-neckline down the front, your eyes are immediately drawn to the intricate crocheted detailing. The thin, side-by-side straps provide ample support without digging into your shoulders. There’s also a gorgeous, simple lace panel on the back that finishes off the look. Available colors: 50

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7 These Rainbow-Color Hipster Panties With Cotton & A Touch Of Spandex INNERSY Cotton Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You just may forget you’re wearing these hipster briefs thanks to just how lightweight and breathable they are. They’re made of 95% cotton with a touch of spandex, so they’re buttery soft as well. And there are no panty lines that will show through your pants or skirts. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

8 This High-Quality, Smoothing Wireless Bra From Hanes Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon You may start side-eyeing all your bras that aren’t as light and comfy as this Comfortflex wireless bra from Hanes. It is designed with their SmoothTec technology that makes it feel like it’s one with your skin as it contours to your body. The wide straps keep you comfortably supported and your shoulders happy. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

9 These High-Waisted Undies That Are Beyond Breathable & Lightweight Molasus Cotton High Waisted Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These high-waisted cotton panties bring more to the game than meets the eye. The cotton blend not only makes these undies super soft against your skin but also gives them stretch to move with your body. You also get full coverage, with the waistband hitting just below your navel. As one reviewer observed, “[They] are very stretchy, more of a cotton feel but not stiff or scratchy. They are high waisted enough to go over the belly but not so low that they roll down.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

10 A Go-To Full-Coverage Bra With Extra-Wide Straps Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Take total advantage of the support you get from this full-coverage bra without sacrificing any style. It has extra wide straps that are adjustable, as well. That ensures you always get the most comfortable fit. Plus, over 29,000 fans rate this comfy number a perfect five stars. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: 34G — 44DDD

11 A Lightly Lined Bra Designed For Maximum Comfort Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon An ultra relaxation bra is an undie drawer MVP, and that’s exactly what you get with this lightly lined lounging bra. It has a seamless design with special side panels for a super smooth appearance. The wide straps are adjustable to give you the perfect fit, and they also won’t dig into your skin. Whenever you need to clean it, simply toss it in the washer for hassle-free cleaning. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

12 This 7-Pack Of Low-Rise Thongs That Are Buttery Soft FINETOO Low Rise Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon People can’t stop talking about how much they love these low-rise thongs. One glowing review reads, “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate these. The fit, the way they look and how much of a game changer it is for me at the gym.” They have a slight V-shaped waistband that sits low on your hips. And with seven in the pack, you can get through an entire week without having to do laundry. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 This Everyday Bra Perfect For Wearing With T-Shirts Calvin Klein Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon You might want to wear this everyday T-shirt bra every single day. No joke. It’s made from an incredibly lightweight microfiber material that is also breathable. There is a small amount of lining in the cups to provide light support and a smooth feel. The cups are also made with memory foam, which makes for a super sumptuous experience. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 30B — 44DD

14 These Cushy Ribbed Panties With Cute Cut-Out Sides Seasment Bikini Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These ribbed bikini briefs give a perfect combo of style and comfort, making them a welcome addition to almost any underwear drawer. They are designed to sit low on your waist, so you won’t have to worry about them poking out of your pants, shorts, or skirts. The cut-out side panels are a fun and playful touch, too. The ribbed cotton makes for a pop of texture while maintaining cushy softness. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

15 A 6-Pack Of Seamless Bikini Briefs That Are Super Soft Altheanray Seamless Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon The unbelievable softness of these seamless briefs is what makes people first fall in love with them. But it’s their breathability and the fact they don’t leave behind panty lines that make them even more of a fan favorite. One happy reviewer stated, “[These] are amazing! They are the first kind that actually are seamless when I wear pants.” Plus, they come with a 30-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 This Bra That Offers Full Coverage Without Sacrificing Comfort Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon There is a lot to love about this wireless comfort bra from Bali. Even though it has no wires, there is still ample support built into the rest of the bra. Around the under-band and cups, the bra has specially created reinforcement areas that do the traditional job of wires. As an added bonus, it gives you that all-day comfort so valuable in a bra. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

17 A Brami With Super-Strappy Detailing On The Back Redqenting Longline Cross Back Sports Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon You’ll get tons of compliments from your fellow workout buddies whenever you wear this crisscross-back bra to class. The back has stretchy, strappy detailing that is unique and also comfortable. It has removable padding in the cups for extra support if you want it. “The bra fits beautifully, it’s a great product for the price range. I always get compliments when wearing it,” said a satisfied reviewer. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

18 This Set Of Seamless Panties With No-Show Technology FINETOO Seamless No Show Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon You won’t be able to resist the buttery softness of these no-show seamless briefs. When they’re on, it’ll feel like they blend in with your own skin — that’s how light and airy they are. They are perfect for exercising, but still stylish enough to wear on a day-to-day basis. You also get a 100% satisfaction guarantee with these panties. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 A Breathable Set Of Panties That Wick Away Moisture Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon The powerful technology of these moisture-wicking undies makes them perfect go-to pairs for working out. They are bikini cut so they provide full coverage, but aren’t bulky at all. Down the front are two cooling panels that assist with airflow and simultaneously help dispel moisture. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 9

20 A Full-Coverage Bra That Contours To The Shape Of Your Body Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Wire Free Bra Amazon $38 See On Amazon The comfort when wearing this wire-free bra is undeniable. It has cups that are made to contour with the curves of your body. The thick straps give you support without digging into your skin. Take a note from this reviewer who said, “I hate wearing bras, I haven't worn one in years. I [tried] this bra & I really like it.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Medium Plus — 4X-Large Plus

21 This Wireless Lace Brami That’s Pretty & Sophisticated Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Enjoy the stylish versatility this convertible lace bra adds to your undergarment drawer. Not only does it have adjustable straps, but you can also wear them two different ways — first as traditional single straps or crisscrossed across the back. This gives you options and a way to keep those pesky straps out of sight for certain types of tops. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

22 These Chic & Comfy High-Waisted Panties wirarpa High Waist Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You may be pleasantly surprised with how much you end up liking these simple high-waisted underpants. They are made from a blend of spandex and viscose that makes them feel as light as a cloud. The high waistband hits right over the top of your belly button. These make great sleeping undies when you want to stay cool and feel comfy. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

23 A 4-Pack Of Padded Lace Bralettes You Can Wear As Crop Tops Duufin Padded Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fall in love with these fashionably versatile padded lace bralettes. They are stylish enough that you can wear them solo as a cute crop top. If you prefer, they’re comfortable enough to be worn under other tops as a comfy bralette. You could also choose to use it as a layering piece for certain outfits. This happy customer noted it’s “thin enough to wear without showing lines and pretty for v neck garments.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small/Medium — Large/X-Large

24 This Pretty Lace Push-Up Bra With Comfy Wide Straps FallSweet Push Up Lace Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for extra lift, you can achieve that with the assistance of this wide-back push-up bra. The plunging front makes it a great option to wear with low-cut tops. Its all-over lace detailing makes it look elegant and chic. Even though this is a push-up bra, the cups themselves aren’t overly padded and still quite thin. Down the wide back are five hook closures to firmly secure it closed. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 34C — 46C

25 This 6-Pack Of Incredibly Breathable, Lightweight Undies Fruit of the Loom Breathable Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon The value you’ll get from these breathable briefs by Fruit of the Loom is unrivaled by most other brands out there. One thing that sets these underpants apart from others is their moisture-wicking technology that helps keeps you cool and dry no matter what you’re doing. They are ultra stretchy, too, so they move with your body. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 — 13

26 These Bikini-Cut Hipster Panties With Unique Lace Sides LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s no need to sacrifice fashion or comfort with these lace hipster panties. They are made from delicate lace, with a solid, satiny soft panel down the front. Around the legs and waistband is a beautiful scalloped lace trim. To finish off the cheeky feel of these undies is a tiny bow on the front. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

27 A 6-Pack Of Cotton Undies With An Extra-Wide Waistband MISSWHO Cotton High Waisted Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Even though these high-waisted panties may look old school, their fabric and comfort is up to modern standards. Not only do they have a high-sitting waistband, but it’s also extra wide for full and supportive coverage. The blended cotton and spandex material keeps them lightweight and breathable. “They are so comfy and I'm in love! I've washed them a few times and they are holding up well,” commented a happy reviewer. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

28 This Lightweight T-Shirt Bra That Offers Full Coverage Wacoal Basic Beauty Contour T-Shirt Bra Amazon $38 See On Amazon This contoured T-shirt bra will quickly become one of your daily go-to bras. The cups are made from a spacer fabric that is so light and airy and adds an opaque quality to the material without the extra weight and bulk of padding. The wire under the cups provides that natural, yet subtly rounded shape, too. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 30D — 46DDD

29 These Ultra Lacy Bikini Briefs In A Variety Of Colors Sunm Boutique Invisible Bikini Lace Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled by the initial look of these invisible lace panties — they are far more comfortable than one might imagine. They are made from high-quality lace, which is why they feel silky-soft to the touch (and not scratchy). And don’t forget about the cute little bow on the front of the waistband for the final style touch. Still not sold? Take the word of a pleased customer, “[The] fabric is soft and comfortable and I love the lace.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

30 These Ultra-Thin Bikini Briefs That Feel & Look Invisible When On COSOMALL Invisible Seamless Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These incredibly thin bikini briefs will feel like an actual second skin when you wear them. They are entirely seamless, which means there’s no pinching, rubbing, or chafing to worry about. They’re also intended to be very flexible and move as one with your body. And thanks to their invisible-like quality, that means there are no panty lines to fuss over. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

31 This 3-Pack Of Sports Bras With Easy Zip-Fronts WANAYOU Zip Front Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Once you try a zip-front sports bra, you may never switch back to regular ones again. Thanks to the easy zip-up front, you will never have to struggle to pull a sweaty sports bra over your head again. There are removable pads in the cups depending on how much extra support you feel like you need. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

32 This 5-Pack Of Seamless Bikini Briefs With Vibrant Floral Patterns VOENXE Seamless Stretch Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon You might have a hard time deciding which feature you like most when it comes to these seamless bikini undies. They’re designed with bright, floral patterns that take them from basic to interesting. These are so lightweight they feel breezy and comfy while on. When needed, toss them in the washer — they are also made to last. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

33 These Lightweight & Breathable Thongs People Can’t Stop Raving About ELACUCOS Breathable Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You just might spread the word about these breathable thongs to everyone you know. The high-quality cotton blend makes them thin with an airy quality. And their stretchy material makes them a great choice for workouts, too. As one thrilled reviewer stated, “I could not have chosen a thong any more comfortable than these! For someone who isn't used to wearing them, I was pleased.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 A Super-Soft Lounging Bra With A Handy Front Closure Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These front clasping bras from Fruit of the Loom offer a lot to enjoy. They have thick, stretchy straps that rest gently on your shoulders. There are no pesky wires or bulky padding to mess with, either. The hook and eye closures down the front also make for a super convenient way to fasten this bra closed. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 34 — 48