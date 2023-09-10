Amazon Reviewers Love These Cute Shoes Under $35 Because They're So Freaking Comfy

Whether you're strolling through city streets or tackling a busy day at work, nothing ruins a mood more than uncomfortable shoes. Good footwear means supportive soles, grippy traction, and a cushy footbed — not to mention a stylish look. If you agree, you're in the right place. I've rounded up 35 shoes, all under $35, that you can trust are worth the buy because they've been vetted through fellow shoppers on Amazon. After all, who better to trust than reviewers who’ve already put these shoes to the test?

From stylish sneakers to cozy flats, get ready to step into new shoes that may just be the comfiest your closet has ever eseen. And since these picks are the perfect blend of affordability and style — your wallet will also remain comfortably padded.

1 An Easy-To-Wear, Easy-To-Clean Flat By Crocs Crocs Kadee Flat Amazon $22 See on Amazon There’s nothing these durable flats can’t do. If you like the feel of the Crocs classic style but need a more elevated look, these flats are a bit more versatile. In a cute ballet slipper style, this pair features enhanced arch support and a grippy outsole for a slip-resistant step. One Reviewer Wrote: “These are my favorite daily shoes! They are super comfy, hose off easy after a day at the theme parks or beach. I love them!” — Karen Saltzsieder Available sizes: 4 — 11

2 These Fan-Favorite Running Shoes DUOYANGJIASHA Road Running Sneakers Amazon $29 See on Amazon If you’re an avid runner, you know athletic sneakers can get pricey. These affordable sneakers are made with a grooved sole designed to increase friction for any uneven trails and the insole is moisture-wicking to help keep sweat at bay. Plus, the knitted upper material makes for a breathable wear. One Reviewer Wrote: “These shoes are true to size, very comfortable, light weight but not flimsy at all either, great support for the $$ too.” — Regina Johnson Available sizes: 3.5 — 12

3 A Boat Shoe With Memory Foam Insoles Hey Dude Wendy Stretch Fleece Amazon $35 See on Amazon This boat shoe doesn’t just have a perfectly preppy look, but it also stretches and shapes to the foot with ease thanks to the lightweight fabrication, elastic laces, and memory foam lining. Each shoe weights only 5 ounces so they’re easy to wear for hours, and they’re conveniently machine washable. One Reviewer Wrote: “These are awesome shoes! Very, very comfortable. Extremely lightweight but still provide plenty of support. Casual but look great with just about any outfit. I got them for a vacation in LA - so glad I did! [...] Great for walking. [...]” - Linda Available sizes: 5 — 12

4 These Cute Wedge Sneakers With A Lightweight Feel L LOUBIT Wedge Sneakers Amazon $35 See on Amazon Need a lift? These wedge sneakers give you some height with a platform that measures just under 2 inches. There’s stretchy mesh paneling that helps you slip these on in rush, and the bounce-back sole offers a padded step. The rocker-bottom adds a bit of a burn if you’re into power walking. One Reviewer Wrote: “3rd pair of this style and have received lots of compliments [...] Very comfortable, perfect for exercise walks and all day wear.” — gypsy2 Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

5 These Sleek Slip-On Sneakers With A Grippy Sole LONDON FOG Briton Slip-on Sneakers Amazon $25 See on Amazon These sneakers are a foolproof find. They not only have a slip-on style that make those early mornings easy, but the nonskid soles have three types of tread patterns, which mean they help keep your step stable even on the slipperiest sidewalks. The stripes on the side offer a dressier look and you can choose from different colors if green and pink aren’t your go-to shades. One Reviewer Wrote: “Great fitting sneaker, very comfortable!” — Love2shop Available sizes: 7 — 11

6 An Espadrille That’ll Hold Your Ankle In Place Soda Topic Ankle Strap Espadrille Sandals Amazon $29 See on Amazon Espadrilles are a great option if you need a dressier sandal that still holds up in the heat. The inner lining is made with soft faux leather and the footbed is super cushy. The platform is 1.5 inches, the ankle strap helps increase heel stability, and they’re designed to be easy-breezy to wear from day to night. One Reviewer Wrote: “These definitely fit true to size, are comfy for all day office wear and walking around.” — SunnyinKC Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

7 The Ankle Booties With A Padded Footbed Soda Ankle Bootie Amazon $28 See on Amazon These ankle booties are an immediate yes. The stacked heel measures 1.5 inches and the side zipper helps the opening expand so taking these off after a long day won’t be a chore. The low cut makes them as ideal to wear with jeans as with maxi skirts. One Reviewer Wrote: “They're the perfect all around little bootie to wear year round. I wear them with jeans, linen pants, skirts and dresses.” — Melanie Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

8 A Zippered Sneaker With A Cushy Sole Adokoo Fashion Sneakers Amazon $25 See on Amazon Fact: A classic white sneaker is essential in every shoe collection (in my opinion). These faux leather kicks are designed with a chic zipper closure, breathable lining, and a cushy insole that offers long-wear comfort. The waterproof material is also great for slight drizzling if you prefer a sneaker over a rain boot. One Reviewer Wrote: “Shoe is a good value! [... Well] made, functional zipper, plenty of sole padding!” — Amazon Customer Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 These Ultra-Bendy Ballet Flats DREAM PAIRS Ankle Strap Flats Amazon $35 See on Amazon Ballet flats are having a moment right now and these strappy numbers are a great option if you like a secure hold on your ankle. The straps are elasticated for a form-to-fit feel and there’s a zipper on the back that simplifies slipping these on. The cushy footbed is made with latex for supreme comfort if you’re frequently on your feet. One Reviewer Wrote: “They’re super comfy, reasonably priced [...] they’re dressy enough to wear to a wedding-(I don’t like wearing heels lol) but can be dressed up casually with cute jeans.” — Stephanie Available sizes: 5 — 12

10 A Fan-Favorite Sneaker Offered In More Than 80 Colors Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers Amazon $33 See on Amazon Between the stretch laces on the front and the elasticated paneling on the sides, your foot is comfortably held into place all day in these stretchy sneakers. The love is real as these boast a 4.6-star review after almost 30,000 ratings. If white is too risky of a choice, there are over 80 colors to choose from, and they’re offered in select wide sizes as well. One Reviewer Wrote: “Love, love these slip on sneakers! [...] The insoles are cushioned enough for a sneaker, so no need for additional insoles like other thin slip on shoes. I highly recommend these sneakers.” — 1eyed 1der Available sizes: 5 — 11 (Select wide sizes available)

11 The Lightweight Sneakers With Great Ventilation Flysocks Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $20 See on Amazon These may look like your average sneaker, but if you look closely, there are thousands of tiny holes to increase air ventilation. They’re easy to slip on and off and the supportive insoles are designed to feel like you’re walking on clouds. The nonslip insole is lightweight, flexible, and built to last. One Reviewer Wrote: “These sneakers fit me like a dream. My toes can’t be squished and these are wide enough at the toe area. The arch support is great and I reordered another pair.” — Elb Available sizes: 6 — 10.5

12 An Airy Woven Flat With A Loafer Look Feversole Knit Flats Amazon $31 See on Amazon These shoes give you the elegant look of a loafer with the design of a breathable flat. They’re made of a woven mesh — designed not to stretch out — that gives an aerated feeling. They come with a flexible insole that promises not to feel stiff. The pointed-toe silhouette is business-chic, making these a great office shoe. One Reviewer Wrote: “I am so happy with my flats! They are made very nice, super comfortable and adorable looking! The material doesn't look cheap at all. I will be buying anotherpair in a different color.” — christina Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

13 The Wear-Everywhere Chelsea Boots With Stable Support Jeossy Ankle Boots Amazon $30 See on Amazon If you ask me, ankle boots are a year-round staple. These gems are made with a decorative buckle and side goring that expands when it comes time to take them on and off. The low heel adds stable support, and the nonslip sole is ideal even if you decide to wear these on a rainy day. One Reviewer Wrote: “I wore them on the plane, walked all over (including in snow and ice), and my feet felt great at the end of the day.” — Eric R. Peterson Available sizes: 6 — 11

14 These Standout Ombre Glitter Sneaks LUCKY STEP Glitter Sneakers Amazon $34 See on Amazon Prepare to make a statement when you put these on — these sparkly sneakers aren’t for the faint of heart. They feature a shiny gold toe with ombre glitter, and the rounded-toe design gives your feet enough breathing room. You can go casual or comfortably dressy in these. One Reviewer Wrote: “I loooove these shoes. I wear them at every opportunity. [...] The insole is actually walkable, there's a loop in the tongue to hold the laces in place, and [...] I get so many compliments too.” — Tressa Available sizes: 6 — 11

15 The High-Traction Loafers Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of VenusCelia Flat Loafers Amazon $28 See on Amazon Loafers are an elevated option for the days you need something other than a sneaker. These are made with a soft leather upper designed to wear well over time, and the padded insoles are great if you’re always on your feet. The unique grips on the bottom aren’t only high-traction, but the brand says they feel like a nice massage when you walk. One Reviewer Wrote: “These are cute and comfortable slip-on shoes. The sole is unique and cute. [...] They really bring an outfit together.” — Steph L Jones Available sizes: 5 — 12

16 A Casual Slip-On Sneaker With Superior Stretch TIOSEBON Slip On Sneakers Amazon $30 See on Amazon These slip-on sneakers are made with superior stretch and they’re designed with a lightweight knit upper that makes it feel like you’re just wearing socks. The memory foam insole provides all-day comfort while also helping absorbing shock. The outsole is also lightweight and is slip- and wear-resistant so these should be with you a while. One Reviewer Wrote: “I put this pair on and I felt like I was well supported but also like I was walking on air! I love them!” — Joyce Goetz Available sizes: 5 — 13 (Select wide sizes available)

17 These Tried-&-True Platform Sneakers HYPOCRUTE Platform Sneakers Amazon $24 See on Amazon It’s time to channel your inner Spice Girl with these platform sneakers. They give you all the ‘90s nostalgia you need with a sole that measures just over an inch tall. The upper is made from a classic canvas material that provides good breathability, with a sturdy toe-cap that prevents against painful stubs. One Reviewer Wrote: “I have bought a few pairs of these. Brought a pair to Europe and they were so comfortable and matched with everything.” — Nicole Available sizes: 5 — 11

18 A Classic Lug-Soled Boot That’s Actually Easy To Get On Soda Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See on Amazon These are the black boots that’ll instantly take your look to the next level — while still being functional. The side goring stretches for an easy-on and a fit that hugs your ankle and the trendy lug sole platform offers a bit of extra height. Total classics, these promise to complement nearly any outfit. One Reviewer Wrote: “I like the rounded toe. Also I have kind of large ankles/calves and often have trouble finding boots that fit comfortably. These fit the bill.” — Mallory Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

19 These Super Breathable, Crocheted Ballet Flats HEAWISH Crochet Flats Amazon $17 See on Amazon Imagine your favorite ballet flats — just crocheted. These flats are so flexible the literally bend into a ball, which is great if you need to throw them into a bag for a long commute. The bow design is undeniably cute, and the padded insoles make for comfortable wear. One Reviewer Wrote: “Bought these as everyday flats [...] and these are nice and airy, makes for non sweaty feet. They stretch a little which I like. Good value for money as everyday shoes.” — Michaela F Available sizes: 5 — 11

20 These Canvas Sneakers That Deliver Effortless Cool ZGR Canvas Sneakers Amazon $19 See on Amazon Canvas sneakers are great, especially when they require no “break in” period like this super budget-friendly pair. These stylish kicks are designed with a capped toe, a rubber sole, and contrasted stitching that offer that classic look and feel. One Reviewer Wrote: “Bought them for a concert to wear with a skirt and t-shirt. They rocked and zero blisters. I wear them to work with dresses, and outside of work with everything else. Definitely will order more colors!!!” — Jess B. Available sizes: 5 — 11

21 These Faux Snakeskin Flats With Over 40,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See on Amazon With over 40,000 five-star reviews, you can bet these snakeskin-patterned ballet flats are worth the hype. They’re padded with memory foam lining for extra cushion and the heel pillow helps relieve pressure when you walk. The stretchy topline is designed to give you a perfect fit no matter what your foot shape is. One Reviewer Wrote: “Not tight, well made, nice and wide toe box, and will be a relief to slip into when feet are tired from heels.” — Amanda Wilder Available sizes: 5 — 15 (Select wide sizes available)

22 A Chunky Block Heel Sandal That’s Super Versatile Soda ACCOUNT Block Heel Sandals Amazon $28 See on Amazon All the height of a heel, but an easy-to-walk-in platform — these block heel sandals are a no-brainer buy. The 1.5-inch platform stabilizes your step, while the ankle strap ensures they won’t fly off. The lugged pattern on the bottom is ideal for uneven pavement, and you can choose from various colors like metallic silver or pale pink. One Reviewer Wrote: “I wore these shoes traveling through 3 airports and put many miles on them immediately, with no break-in time required. I will be ordering more as they are cute and functional. [...] They went with jeans, dresses, slacks, etc.” — Lisha Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

23 These Low-Top Canvas Sneakers You Can Slip On Beneker Slip On Canvas Sneaker Amazon $26 See on Amazon You can’t go wrong with a canvas sneaker. Although these have a slip-on closure, they also feature laces to let you control the tightness of the fit. The anti-slip sole offers extra balance, and they’re breathable, lightweight, and versatile. The low-top means they work for everything from mini skirts to skinny or wide-leg jeans. One Reviewer Wrote: “They are really cute. They wash great in a machine. Love 'em!” — Cynthia Available sizes: 6 — 11

24 These Chelsea-Style Waterproof Booties Colorxy Chelsea Rain Boots Amazon $28 See on Amazon Chic and functional, these Chelsea rain boots are worth reaching for whether it's wet or dry outside. They’re crafted with a waterproof, rubber sole that lets you trudge through puddles without worry. The anti-slip traction is a game-changer for any unexpected downpours and the pull-on tab at the ankle is wildly convenient. One Reviewer Wrote: “These have kept my feet nice and dry on the way to work, and they don't cause cramping [...]. The price is right, too, so there's no fear of buyer's remorse.” — HDGreer Available sizes: 5 — 11

25 A Darling Striped House Shoe With Cushy Memory Foam ULTRAIDEAS Eurytides Slide Slippers Amazon $22 See on Amazon Wear these bow slide slippers from bed to walking the dog. They’re made of an absorbent terry cloth that feels soft on the skin. The high-density memory foam offers a cushy feel, while the anti-skid rubber sole increases stability. Plus, you can toss them in the washing machine if you need to give them a good cleaning. One Reviewer Wrote: “I just received these yesterday and I’m ready to order some more! They are pretty plus very comfortable. I love the fact that they are washable as well. I couldn’t be happier with this purchase!” — Linda Available sizes: 5 — 12

26 The Combat Boots With A Chunky Heel Soda Chunky Heel Combat Boot Amazon $32 See on Amazon These platform combat boots have a stacked heel that looks like it could handle walking for days. The lug sole makes for a sturdy strut and the functional zippers on the side, paired with the lace-up closure, help give you a secure fit. The back of the ankle is padded with a sweater-like knitted lining for a cozy, cold-weather look. One Reviewer Wrote: “These are really cute boots and decently made for an inexpensive boot. Lightweight and comfortable.” — ShS Available sizes: 5 — 11 (Select wide sizes available)

27 A Simple Chenille Slipper With Memory Foam Lining Dearfoams Women's Rebecca Lightweight Slippers Amazon $27 See on Amazon The plush chenille material of these slippers may make you never want to take them off. If you do, keep them by the door to slip into easily after a long day. The cushioned insole has gel-infused memory foam that will shape to your feet over time. The sole is suitable for indoor and outdoor activity, not to mention they’re machine washable for ease. One Reviewer Wrote: “I absolutely love these slippers. They fit snug on the foot and the memory foam provides some nice cushion. I love that they are machine washable too (air dry).” — Heather Available sizes: 5 — 14

28 A Classic Sneaker With Plush Foam Lining Rocket Dog Cheery Sneaker Amazon $30 See on Amazon The plush inlay is the star of this sneaker. It meshes a lining of bouncy padding with memory foam for a cushy bed of all-day comfort. The thick rubber sole is super durable for long-term wear, and the textured knit fabrication offers an elevated look. One Reviewer Wrote: “Super cushioney insole make these so comfortable to wear. I ended up walking several miles in these the first day I wore them and was surprised how great my feet felt.” — Cassandra Moore Available sizes: 6 — 11

29 The Leopard-Print Flats That Look Expensive Shupua Pointed Toe Flats Amazon $26 See on Amazon Everyone can use a little leopard print in their collection. These flats not only add a pop of pattern to any outfit, but they’re made with a mesh that’s equally breathable and stretchy. The outsoles are bendy and will flex with your foot as you walk, plus the memory foam insole helps to cushion your stride. One Reviewer Wrote: “I love these flats! They are very comfortable and look great with everything! I'm ordering them in every color I can!” — J Crilly Available sizes: 5 — 11

30 A Suede House Clog With Super-Soft Lining Clarks Suede Clog Slippers Amazon $30 See on Amazon Say goodbye to those cold kitchen floors — these house slippers will make sure your feet stay warm with a suede and knit upper and ultra-cozy lining. The rubber sole is great for any around-the-house activities or dashing outside, and the knit detail gives a cozy design touch. One Reviewer Wrote: “Sooooo incredibly soft, I don't want to take them off. I plan on wearing these at work; we're not quite casual, but these can pass for shoes.” — TomTom Available sizes: 5 — 11 (Select wide sizes available)

31 The Cute, Fleecy House Slippers With Adjustable Straps Zizor Memory Foam House Shoes Amazon $27 See on Amazon Another great house shoe: These adjustable slippers. They’re lined with fleece, and they literally shape to your foot with every step because they have four layers of memory foam padding. The sturdy rubber soles make them outdoor-approved, and the adjustable hook-and-loop strap securely keeps them on. One Reviewer Wrote: “I was surprised how very comfortable they are! I wouldn't hesitate to wear them outside, like to go to my mailbox [...]. The adjustable strap on top is a very nice feature & makes the slippers more roomy.” — Sharon B Available sizes: 6 — 11

32 These Cushy Double-Strap Slides With Faux Fur FITORY Faux Fur Slippers Amazon $30 See on Amazon The double-strap sandal is ubiquitous these days, but these adorable slides feature a super plush lining. The lightweight cork insole offers some extra cushioning while the grooved outer sole helps you get a good grip on the pavement. Note that one strap is adjustable to help customize fit. One Reviewer Wrote: “These are perfect for lounging. I wasn’t sure about the quality of the ‘fur’ but it is amazing! So fluffy and comfortable.” — Jossette Available sizes: 6 — 11

33 The Low-Top Walking Shoe With A Padded Collar KEEZMZ Walking Shoes Amazon $30 See on Amazon Your afternoon walks just got way comfier. Slip on these low-top sneakers and you can wear them with the greatest ease because of the memory foam insoles. They’re made with mesh that enhances airflow and breathability, and the padded collar is ideal if you’re constantly experiencing ankle irritation as it allows for a comfortable fit that hugs the foot. One Reviewer Wrote: “I’m on my feet all day and these work just as well as my $160 running shoes to keep my feet from hurting when walking and standing for long periods.” — AReaves Available sizes: 6 — 11

34 These Laceless Sneakers For The Ultimate Laid-Back Look Blowfish Malibu Play Sneaker Amazon $29 See on Amazon The ultimate casual look isn’t complete without these slip-on sneakers. The raw edge gives them a rugged feel, and the flexible sole makes them easy to walk miles in without worry. The padded insoles put a little pep in your step, plus the laceless design makes them super easy slip-ons. One Reviewer Wrote: “These shoelace free shoes are great. Easy to put on and they go with so many different things. I really love them!” — Sabina Hadz Available sizes: 6 — 11

