Amazon Reviewers Say These Are Their Favorite Clothes Because They Look So Good On

The number of times reviewers use the word “favorite” when raving about these pieces is enough to grab all of them (maybe even a few different colors of all of them). Why is this word trending in the review section of these particular pieces? It’s easy: because they look so good on.

There are so many details and styles that earn these pieces that favorite status, like a pair of trousers with an extra-flowy fit. They give you on-trend trouser details (like pleating), but they also have a chic wide-leg design with a ton of movement.

There’s also a mock neck T-shirt that lets you avoid stuffy turtleneck sweaters while still getting the style that also earns a favorite label in the review section, and these bike shorts that reviewers absolutely love. So, start looking through because you never know what look will become your new fav.

1 This Cotton Crewneck Sweater With A Preppy Cable Knit Finish Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon The small cable knit weave on this sweater gives it a classic fit instead of a chunky, boxy one. It’s topped off with a simple crewneck that makes this 100% cotton sweater easy to wear with jeans, trousers, or even sweats for an extra cozy vibe. Even with this chic texture, this intricate sweater is still machine-washable. Available styles: 22

2 This Wrap-Style Dress With So Many Cute Details Pinup Fashion V Neck Wrap Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This flutter-sleeve dress is made with a faux-wrap style that’s super quick and easy to pull on. It’s topped off with a hidden button on the neckline, so the wrap-style V-neck stays comfy and in place. This midi dress also has small pleated details to elevate the A-line skirt, which reviewers note makes it suitable for formal events, like weddings. Available styles: 17

3 These Yoga Pants With A Comfy Cropped Fit THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capri Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These high-waisted yoga pants are like the workout-ready version of your go-to wide-leg trousers. They’re opaque (yay), and you get pockets built right into the four-way stretch fabric. They also have a comfy cropped length, so a long hem won’t get in the way of your workout. Available colors: 6

4 A Classic-Fit Cardigan With A Fluffy Sherpa Finish MEROKEETY Oversized Sherpa Cardigan Amazon $41 See On Amazon This cozy cardigan will fit right in with all of your other go-to oversized outerwear. It has a classic open-front fit with two pockets on the front, but it stands out with a fluffy sherpa finish. It’s easy to style this batwing-sleeve sweater just like all of your others — it’s just a little cozier. Available colors: 26

5 A Pack Of T-Shirts With A Versatile Rounded Hemline Amazon Essentials V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These comfy T-shirts have a slightly rounded hemline that makes them super easy to style. With this hemline and the lightweight 100% cotton fabric, it’s easy to tuck them or wear them un-tucked. Of course, the classic loose-fit and versatile V-neck also helps out with these tees’ ability to be worn everywhere and with anything. Available styles: 31

6 A Pencil Skirt With The Best Ruching Detail Kate Kasin Wrap Pencil Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Grab this unique pencil skirt — because classic pencil skirts can feel a bit plain and way too structured. The wrap-front design gives it an asymmetrical hemline to break up how structured it is. Plus, this skirt is super stretchy and finished off with a twisted knot detail that adds delicate ruching. One reviewer even raved, “The skirt fit better than expected and immediately became my favorite skirt. It is comfortable and looks great at the perfect length to be professional. Doesn't look like a stretchy fabric while on and looks chic effortlessly.” Available styles: 61

7 This Classic Button-Up With Easy-To-Wear Fabric BIG DART Button Down Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s all about the 100% viscose fabric with this button-up top, because it gives it an elevated and silky finish to this classic-fit top. It also makes it feel super breathable instead of stiff. Plus, there aren’t any buttons near the hemline, so it’s easier to tuck in. One reviewer even raved: “Super cute! Awesome quality. I got so many compliments on this top. Definitely one of my new favorites!” Available styles: 24

8 This Chic Maxi Dress With The Comfiest Relaxed Fit GRECERELLE Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This short-sleeve maxi dress looks so chic with its minimalist style and drapey fabric. Meanwhile, this polished fabric actually has a stretchy T-shirt-like feel, so this V-neck dress feels super comfy every time you pull it on. Plus, it has pockets and side slits that add to the flowy fit and chill vibes. Available styles: 47

9 This Cozy Tunic With Unique Color Blocked Sleeves ALLEGRACE Lightweight Long Sleeve Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon The unique color blocking on the sleeves of this tunic give it a cozy look that’s super trendy. However, it’s made with a lightweight knit fabric that feels like a breathable sweater. This top is finished off with a slightly longer length to make it even snugglier. Available styles: 16

10 A Chic Layering Cardigan That’s Not Bulky Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon This is the long cardigan to grab if you want a smoother layering look. It’s made with a lightweight cotton- and modal-blend knit fabric that’s perfect for a non-bulky layering piece. This machine-washable sweater even has an open-front design without buttons for even easier styling. Available colors: 21

11 A T-Shirt Dress With An Elevated A-Line Fit POPYOUNG Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon With its unique fit, this short-sleeve T-shirt dress doesn’t look too much like a T-shirt. Instead, it has an A-line cut that elevates all of the comfy details on this machine-washable dress. Basically — you still get a good-feeling crewneck and stretchy fabric, but this dress feels polished. “I have this dress in a dozen different colors and patterns. It is the ultimate summer dress, in my opinion — cute, cool and comfy. Wear it plain at home or at the beach, or dress it up with a fun jacket or shrug and a pair of heels. It’s my favorite every day go-to,” one reviewer raved. Available colors: 49

12 These Classic Sweatpants With A Super Versatile Fabric Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $24 See On Amazon These drawstring sweatpants are made with French terry fabric that’s cozy but still super wearable for errands. The classic jogger style gives these simple sweatpants a fit that’s easy to move in. Plus, the elastic cuffs are wide and stretchy enough to feel comfy on your ankles. One reviewer wrote, “These are hands down the most comfortable pants, the are so relaxed and easy. Great for around the house or running around town. Easy to dress up or down. Super soft inside. Can't wait till more colors come back in stock. New favorite pants.” Available colors: 38

13 This Velvety Bodycon Dress That’s Super Comfy SOLY HUX Velvet Cowl Neck Bodycon Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Yes — this cowl neck bodycon dress has a chic velvety finish, but it still manages to be incredibly comfy. That comfort is thanks to the 5% stretchy spandex in the luxe-looking fabric that gives it just enough give. Plus, there are zero uncomfortable zippers or buttons that could get in the way of the soft fabric. Available colors: 21

14 A Loose-Fitting Tank With A Babydoll-Style Hemline Angashion Ruffle Neck Babydoll Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon The babydoll style of this tank top gives it an easy-to-style and flowy fit. This lightweight tank is also covered in adorable ruffle details, including an oversized ruffle hemline, high ruffled collar, and subtle ruffles on the tank sleeves. Paired with the trendy print, these ruffles feel super chic — especially the dainty one on the high neckline. Available styles: 30

15 This Bikini-Style Underwear With Zero Tags Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This set of underwear has a comfortable bikini-style cut that always look classic. It’s made from a classic lightweight jersey fabric and offers moderate coverage for an everyday comfy moment Plus, the tag-free design means you’ll never have a tag bunching up and ruining the the look of this minimalist underwear. This pack is an Amazon shopper favorite with over 94,000 five-star reviews. Available styles: 37

16 This Midi-Length Sweater Dress With A Chic Mock Neck ANRABESS Bodycon Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon The mock neck on this bodycon dress gives you a turtleneck look without actually wearing a constricting, too warm turtleneck that you need to fold and adjust all day. This cozy mini dress is finished off with drapey sleeves and a sweater rib-knit fabric. One fan in the review section wrote, “This dress is so much cuter than I expected it to be. Material is thick but not itchy at all. Dress is a nice length (hits just above my knees.) Color is beautiful! It’s easy to dress it up to wear to a wedding or a photoshoot, or could even keep it simple to wear to dinner. Absolutely love it, it’s one of my favorite dresses!” Available colors: 23

17 These High-Waisted Bike Shorts With Over 50,000 Five-Star Reviews BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon No matter when you reach for these classic bike shorts, this high-waisted pair will look sleek. They have a true high-waisted fit with a wide waistband and super low-profile pockets that are surprisingly roomy. Plus, the moisture-wicking fabric has 13% spandex to make them versatile enough for a bunch of different workouts. Available styles: 37

18 An Easy-To-Wear Empire Waist Dress With A Flowy Skirt DB MOON Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is made from a classic lightweight and breathable fabric, but it also has long sleeves to add a bit of coziness for chillier days. To make this machine-washable dress stand out even more from all of your other comfy dresses, it has a super unique and flowy skirt with casual pleating coming from the empire waist. Available styles: 30

19 A Blouse With Trendy Lacy Balloon Sleeves MIHOLL Long Sleeve Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon This rib-knit top might have sheer lace sleeves with plenty of trendy volume, but it’s secretly super cozy. The actual lace is soft enough to feel just like the comfy sleeves on a T-shirt, and the sleeves have a balloon-sleeve fit that’s finished off with stretchy sweatshirt-like cuffs. “So great, that I bought four colors. Comfy, well made beautiful top that I can wear to work or a night out. The sleeves are my favorite part. True to size,” one reviewer noted. Available styles: 42

20 This Skort With An On-Trend A-Line Fit DJT FASHION Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Grab this high-waisted mini skirt if you want a the comfort and easiness of a skort, but you want it to look a bit trendier. This skater skirt has an A-line fit, and it completely covers the shorts underneath. Meanwhile, the actual shorts fit like a pair of extra-short comfy bike shorts. Available styles: 22

21 This Ruffle Mini Dress With Going Out-Worthy Details Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon The asymmetrical ruffle skirt on this mini dress isn’t the only thing that makes it feel polished and going-out worthy. This dramatic skirt with tiered ruffles is paired with a plunging neckline for a truly dramatic moment. Plus, there’s a tie belt on the waistline and plenty of volume with the sleeves. A fan in the reviews wrote, “Hands down one of my favorite dresses! I wore it to a wedding and received so many compliments. I felt comfortable and beautiful all night.” Available styles: 32

22 An On-Trend Plaid Shacket With A Relaxed Fit Uaneo Plaid Flannel Shirt Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon You can totally forget about any other shirt jacket because this one has a relaxed fit that will stand out. It’s even made with a drop-shoulder design to add to the oversized, boxy fit. It’s also finished off with a cool plaid print and two classic button-up pockets that are so on-trend. Available colors: 13

23 These Comfy Pants With A Bunch Of Classic Features Lee Relaxed Fit All Day Pant Amazon $32 See On Amazon Everything about this pair of casual pants makes them feel super classic, so you can wear them with anything. They have a relaxed fit paired with a mid-rise style that’s an easy go-to. Plus, the cotton fabric has 2% spandex, and the waistband is extra stretchy, so they’re comfy no matter how you style these machine-washable pants. Available colors: 5

24 A Beanie With The Trendiest Cable-Knit Design Tough Headwear Cable Knit Beanie Amazon $10 See On Amazon This cozy beanie feels so trendy with the cable-knit design. It gives this breathable hat a trendy finish that looks just like your favorite chunky sweater. This beanie is also super comfy with the stretchy fit that’s never too tight, and it’s even made of itch-free fabric. Available colors: 21

25 This Satin Midi Dress With Alluring Draping xxxiticat Cowl Neck Satin Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This budget-friendly midi dress looks so chic with the trendy satin fabric. Even though it has a silky finish, this spaghetti strap dress is actually super comfy and stretchy with 5% spandex. It also has a cowl neck accent that adds plenty of fiery draping to this bodycon dress. “If you’re doubting buying this, don’t. I did for days and I am SO happy I ended up ordering. Well worth the price I paid, I was comfortable all night. Last minute buy for a wedding because I couldn’t find anything I liked in stores. Fits like a glove but does have some stretch to it. Got tons of compliments and it is easily my new favorite little black dress!” one happy reviewer wrote. Available colors: 23

26 These Wide Leg Palazzo Pants That Feel Like Loungewear Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon These stretchy wide leg pants are suitable for going-out, but have the comfy feel of lounge pants or your favorite yoga pants. The flowy palazzo-style hemline is paired with faux pockets on the back to elevate these pants that are secretly super comfy and stretchy. Plus, the pull-on style waistband fits just like leggings. Available styles: 46

27 A Comfy Tee With An Adorable Sleeve Design Adibosy Crew Neck T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon This lounge-worthy tee is made with fun patterns on the sleeves that add a touch of color and sass without being overwhelming. The sleeves are bit longer for a casual fit that you’ll want to show off. Of course, the rest of this tee has a classic crewneck and breathable fabric, making it suitable for everyday wear. Available styles: 37

28 A Maxi Skirt With Ruffles & Trendy Smocked Details NASHALYLY Chiffon Maxi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This machine-washable chiffon maxi skirt adds the trendiest textures to your outfit. The tiered design has alternating pleated fabric and smocked accents that’s finished with a ruffle hemline. On top of all of these adorable details, this maxi skirt has a simple elastic waistband for an effortless pull-on style. Available styles: 48

29 This Comfy & Tagless Tank That’s Super Versatile Just My Size Jersey Tank Top Amazon $7 See On Amazon Everything about this 100% cotton tank top makes it more versatile and comfier than the other tanks hanging out in your dresser. It has wide straps that are way nicer to your shoulders than those annoying spaghetti straps on camisoles. Plus, it has a scooping neckline, a loose-fitting hemline, and zero tags. Available colors: 6

30 A Set Of Wool-Blend Socks With Adorable Color Blocking Loritta Wool Crew Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These breathable crew socks have an adorable color-blocking design that adds a snuggly look to any outfit. The cozy rib-knit cuffs will look simple and chic when sticking out of your go-to sneakers. This breathable set is made of a thick and warm wool-blend fabric that’s so comfortable. One reviewer wrote, “These are a really nice thickness and quality. The material is natural and the colors are fairly neutral. The material is really durable as well! I accidentally cut my toe through my sock while moving a piece of furniture (without closed-toe shoes) and the sock was not even damaged. I was really surprised and happy because it was my favorite color combo.” Available styles: 18

31 A Sweater Dress With The Trendiest Tie-Waist Design R.Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This mini dress has a bunch of trendy details that make it stand out against the simple sweater dress style we’re all used to. It has voluminous sleeves that keep their shape, thanks to the lightweight sweater-like fabric. Plus, it switches up the sweater dress shape thanks to an elastic cuff on the wrists and an oversized, adjustable tie detail on the front. “This is my new favorite item in my entire wardrobe! The material is super comfortable and not too thin. I feel like I’m wearing a light sweatshirt but look like I’m rocking a super cute dress!! It goes great with tights and booties or leggings and boots. I just ordered it in another color,” one happy customer wrote. Available colors: 31

32 A Mock-Neck T-Shirt That’s Stretchy & Breathable The Drop Joanna Mock Neck Ribbed T-Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This mock neck T-shirt can totally take the place of that fluffy turtleneck sweater you never wear. It’s made of a rib-knit fabric that still gives you a sweater look for layering, but it actually has short sleeves, so you’ll keep cool (and bonus: you can wear this top all year long). Plus, the light fabric is made of modal with a bunch of stretch. Available colors: 7

33 This Printed Maxi Skirt With A Casual Vibe Bluetime Chiffon Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Yes — you can totally grab this dramatic chiffon-like maxi skirt and still style it for casual moments. The trendy animal or floral print design add a touch of drama to any top, but this skirt is made with a comfy elastic waistband, so it’s secretly so easy to wear. Plus, there’s a drawstring detail to balance out the dressiness of the flowy maxi skirt style. Available styles: 21

34 A Chic Lantern Sleeve Dress With An Open Back Detail EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This mini dress feels super polished with the lightweight and chiffon-like skirt. This chic fabric is ruched on the neckline, ruffled on the hemline, adding a sheer and airy volume to the lantern sleeves. Plus, this fabric ties up at the back for simple open-back accent, and the sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulder. One reviewer raved, “I got this dress for my boyfriends brother’s wedding in November and I absolutely loved it! It was comfortable AF! ITS NOW MY FAVORITE DRESS! and I got so many compliments on it at the wedding !” Available styles: 18

35 This Comfy Jumpsuit With The Perfect Cutouts For Layering YESNO Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This machine-washable jumpsuit has pockets and an oversized wide-leg design that’s so flowy. It’s made of a medium-weight 100% cotton fabric, so the trendy wide-leg style keeps its shape and feels so breathable. On top, this jumpsuit has adjustable spaghetti straps and casual cutouts on each side that are perfect for layering. One reviewer wrote, “These are so cute & so dang comfy! They are my new favorite clothing item to wear, gonna grab in other colors for sure!” Available colors: 14

36 This Long Textured Cardigan That’s So Lightweight LARACE Open Front Knit Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon This cardigan has a delicate rib-knit texture that feels a little dressier and easier to match than a chunky cable-knit. It’s made from a lightweight and stretchy fabric that’s wrinkle-resistant, so this soft cardigan always looks polished. Plus, there aren’t any buttons on the open-front design to weigh down this longline cardigan. Available colors: 10

37 A Tank Top Dress With An Adorable Ruched Hemline Zeagoo Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This bodycon dress elevates the classic tank dress fit with adorable ruching on the bottom. This trendy detail is secured with stretchy elastic on each side to create a rounded, draped hemline. On top, this machine-washable dress has a wide-strap tank top fit with a scoop neckline. Available styles: 15

38 An On-Trend Henley Tee With Adorable Buttons On The Sleeves KINLONSAIR Long Sleeve Henley Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This scoop neck top gives you that on-trend henley look with a few extra details. The cozy long sleeves have adorable buttons that match the neckline. They’re also just as functional as the ones on the neckline, so you can easily roll up the sleeves. Best of all, the rib-knit fabric is breathable and stretchy for a fitted henley look. Available colors: 28

39 This Cozy Shawl With A Bunch Of Delicate Fringe RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $17 See On Amazon This 77-inch long shawl feels chic enough to wear with dressy outfits, but it’s also super cozy. It’s actually made of a soft fabric that feels like cashmere, so it’s comfy to wrap up in or wear as a scarf. Of course, there’s a bunch of delicate fringe to elevate this versatile shawl and add some texture to any look. Available sizes: One size

40 A Crew Neck Sweater With An Easy-To-Wear Lightweight Fabric Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon The lightweight cotton- and modal-blend fabric means this sweater is breathable and comfortable to wear, whether you choose to wear it lounging around the house or to work. This sweater has a simple, slightly wider crew neckline, so it’s easy to layer with or accessorize. Plus, the machine-washable and slightly-fitted design makes it extremely versatile. Available styles: 39

41 These Comfy Jeggings With Plenty Of Real Pockets Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only do these jeggings have 3% stretchy elastane in their comfy fabric, but they also have a waistband that feels like your favorite leggings, especially because there’s no pesky button. The rest of these cotton-blend pants have faux pockets, a faux zipper accents, and of course, some real pockets on the back. One reviewer wrote, “I love these pants. They are so comfortable and cute. They are probably my favorite new work pants.” Available colors: 23

42 This Mock Neck Bodysuit That’s Super Easy To Pull On MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Yes — this is a bodysuit with a mock neck, and it’s actually easy to put on. It has those classic snaps on the bottom, so you don’t have to worry about stretching that chic mock neck detail, and you get a flawless tucked in look with any skirt or pants. Of course, this stretchy modal-blend bodysuit is also machine-washable. Available styles: 28

43 These Extra-Flowy Trousers With Chic Details Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $38 See On Amazon These are the trousers to grab if you want a structured business look, but you love a flowy fabric. They have an extra-wide-leg design that also happens to be extra billowy and breezy. At the same time, the medium-weight fabric and pleating give these machine-washable pants with hidden elastic in the waistband those chic trouser details. Available styles: 32

44 This Casual High-Neck Tank That Feels Polished VICHYIE Rib Knit Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This tank top feels pretty classic with its rib-knit fabric and stretchy fit, but it also stands out from all of your spaghetti straps or scoop neck tanks. It has wide straps and a high neckline that feels a bit more polished than other casual tanks. Available colors: 20

