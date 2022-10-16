Amazon Reviewers Say These Are Their Favorite Clothes Because They Look So Good On

The number of times reviewers use the word “favorite” when raving about these pieces is enough to grab all of them (maybe even a few different colors of all of them). Why is this word trending in the review section of these particular pieces? It’s easy: because they look
so good on.
There are so many details and styles that earn these pieces that favorite status, like a pair of
trousers with an extra-flowy fit. They give you on-trend trouser details (like pleating), but they also have a chic wide-leg design with a ton of movement.
There’s also a mock neck
T-shirt that lets you avoid stuffy turtleneck sweaters while still getting the style that also earns a favorite label in the review section, and these bike shorts that reviewers absolutely love. So, start looking through because you never know what look will become your new fav. 1 This Cotton Crewneck Sweater With A Preppy Cable Knit Finish
The small cable knit weave on this
sweater gives it a classic fit instead of a chunky, boxy one. It’s topped off with a simple crewneck that makes this 100% cotton sweater easy to wear with jeans, trousers, or even sweats for an extra cozy vibe. Even with this chic texture, this intricate sweater is still machine-washable. Available styles: 22 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 2 This Wrap-Style Dress With So Many Cute Details
This flutter-sleeve
dress is made with a faux-wrap style that’s super quick and easy to pull on. It’s topped off with a hidden button on the neckline, so the wrap-style V-neck stays comfy and in place. This midi dress also has small pleated details to elevate the A-line skirt, which reviewers note makes it suitable for formal events, like weddings. Available styles: 17 Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus 3 These Yoga Pants With A Comfy Cropped Fit
These high-waisted
yoga pants are like the workout-ready version of your go-to wide-leg trousers. They’re opaque (yay), and you get pockets built right into the four-way stretch fabric. They also have a comfy cropped length, so a long hem won’t get in the way of your workout. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 4 A Classic-Fit Cardigan With A Fluffy Sherpa Finish
This cozy
cardigan will fit right in with all of your other go-to oversized outerwear. It has a classic open-front fit with two pockets on the front, but it stands out with a fluffy sherpa finish. It’s easy to style this batwing-sleeve sweater just like all of your others — it’s just a little cozier. Available colors: 26 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 5 A Pack Of T-Shirts With A Versatile Rounded Hemline
These comfy
T-shirts have a slightly rounded hemline that makes them super easy to style. With this hemline and the lightweight 100% cotton fabric, it’s easy to tuck them or wear them un-tucked. Of course, the classic loose-fit and versatile V-neck also helps out with these tees’ ability to be worn everywhere and with anything. Available styles: 31 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 6 A Pencil Skirt With The Best Ruching Detail
Grab this unique
pencil skirt — because classic pencil skirts can feel a bit plain and way too structured. The wrap-front design gives it an asymmetrical hemline to break up how structured it is. Plus, this skirt is super stretchy and finished off with a twisted knot detail that adds delicate ruching. One reviewer even raved, “The skirt fit better than expected and immediately became my favorite skirt. It is comfortable and looks great at the perfect length to be professional. Doesn't look like a stretchy fabric while on and looks chic effortlessly.” Available styles: 61 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 7 This Classic Button-Up With Easy-To-Wear Fabric
It’s all about the 100% viscose fabric with this button-up
top, because it gives it an elevated and silky finish to this classic-fit top. It also makes it feel super breathable instead of stiff. Plus, there aren’t any buttons near the hemline, so it’s easier to tuck in. One reviewer even raved: “Super cute! Awesome quality. I got so many compliments on this top. Definitely one of my new favorites!” Available styles: 24 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 8 This Chic Maxi Dress With The Comfiest Relaxed Fit
This short-sleeve
maxi dress looks so chic with its minimalist style and drapey fabric. Meanwhile, this polished fabric actually has a stretchy T-shirt-like feel, so this V-neck dress feels super comfy every time you pull it on. Plus, it has pockets and side slits that add to the flowy fit and chill vibes. Available styles: 47 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 9 This Cozy Tunic With Unique Color Blocked Sleeves
The unique color blocking on the sleeves of this
tunic give it a cozy look that’s super trendy. However, it’s made with a lightweight knit fabric that feels like a breathable sweater. This top is finished off with a slightly longer length to make it even snugglier. Available styles: 16 Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus 10 A Chic Layering Cardigan That’s Not Bulky
This is the long
cardigan to grab if you want a smoother layering look. It’s made with a lightweight cotton- and modal-blend knit fabric that’s perfect for a non-bulky layering piece. This machine-washable sweater even has an open-front design without buttons for even easier styling. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 11 A T-Shirt Dress With An Elevated A-Line Fit
With its unique fit, this short-sleeve T-shirt
dress doesn’t look too much like a T-shirt. Instead, it has an A-line cut that elevates all of the comfy details on this machine-washable dress. Basically — you still get a good-feeling crewneck and stretchy fabric, but this dress feels polished. “I have this dress in a dozen different colors and patterns. It is the ultimate summer dress, in my opinion — cute, cool and comfy. Wear it plain at home or at the beach, or dress it up with a fun jacket or shrug and a pair of heels. It’s my favorite every day go-to,” one reviewer raved. Available colors: 49 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 12 These Classic Sweatpants With A Super Versatile Fabric
These drawstring
sweatpants are made with French terry fabric that’s cozy but still super wearable for errands. The classic jogger style gives these simple sweatpants a fit that’s easy to move in. Plus, the elastic cuffs are wide and stretchy enough to feel comfy on your ankles. One reviewer wrote, “These are hands down the most comfortable pants, the are so relaxed and easy. Great for around the house or running around town. Easy to dress up or down. Super soft inside. Can't wait till more colors come back in stock. New favorite pants.” Available colors: 38 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 13 This Velvety Bodycon Dress That’s Super Comfy
Yes — this cowl neck bodycon
dress has a chic velvety finish, but it still manages to be incredibly comfy. That comfort is thanks to the 5% stretchy spandex in the luxe-looking fabric that gives it just enough give. Plus, there are zero uncomfortable zippers or buttons that could get in the way of the soft fabric. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus 14 A Loose-Fitting Tank With A Babydoll-Style Hemline
The babydoll style of this
tank top gives it an easy-to-style and flowy fit. This lightweight tank is also covered in adorable ruffle details, including an oversized ruffle hemline, high ruffled collar, and subtle ruffles on the tank sleeves. Paired with the trendy print, these ruffles feel super chic — especially the dainty one on the high neckline. Available styles: 30 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 15 This Bikini-Style Underwear With Zero Tags
This set of
underwear has a comfortable bikini-style cut that always look classic. It’s made from a classic lightweight jersey fabric and offers moderate coverage for an everyday comfy moment Plus, the tag-free design means you’ll never have a tag bunching up and ruining the the look of this minimalist underwear. This pack is an Amazon shopper favorite with over 94,000 five-star reviews. Available styles: 37 Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X Plus 16 This Midi-Length Sweater Dress With A Chic Mock Neck
The mock neck on this bodycon
dress gives you a turtleneck look without actually wearing a constricting, too warm turtleneck that you need to fold and adjust all day. This cozy mini dress is finished off with drapey sleeves and a sweater rib-knit fabric. One fan in the review section wrote, “This dress is so much cuter than I expected it to be. Material is thick but not itchy at all. Dress is a nice length (hits just above my knees.) Color is beautiful! It’s easy to dress it up to wear to a wedding or a photoshoot, or could even keep it simple to wear to dinner. Absolutely love it, it’s one of my favorite dresses!” Available colors: 23 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 17 These High-Waisted Bike Shorts With Over 50,000 Five-Star Reviews
No matter when you reach for these classic
bike shorts, this high-waisted pair will look sleek. They have a true high-waisted fit with a wide waistband and super low-profile pockets that are surprisingly roomy. Plus, the moisture-wicking fabric has 13% spandex to make them versatile enough for a bunch of different workouts. Available styles: 37 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 18 An Easy-To-Wear Empire Waist Dress With A Flowy Skirt
This T-shirt
dress is made from a classic lightweight and breathable fabric, but it also has long sleeves to add a bit of coziness for chillier days. To make this machine-washable dress stand out even more from all of your other comfy dresses, it has a super unique and flowy skirt with casual pleating coming from the empire waist. Available styles: 30 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 19 A Blouse With Trendy Lacy Balloon Sleeves
This rib-knit
top might have sheer lace sleeves with plenty of trendy volume, but it’s secretly super cozy. The actual lace is soft enough to feel just like the comfy sleeves on a T-shirt, and the sleeves have a balloon-sleeve fit that’s finished off with stretchy sweatshirt-like cuffs. “So great, that I bought four colors. Comfy, well made beautiful top that I can wear to work or a night out. The sleeves are my favorite part. True to size,” one reviewer noted. Available styles: 42 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 20 This Skort With An On-Trend A-Line Fit
Grab this high-waisted
mini skirt if you want a the comfort and easiness of a skort, but you want it to look a bit trendier. This skater skirt has an A-line fit, and it completely covers the shorts underneath. Meanwhile, the actual shorts fit like a pair of extra-short comfy bike shorts. Available styles: 22 Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large 21 This Ruffle Mini Dress With Going Out-Worthy Details
The asymmetrical ruffle skirt on this
mini dress isn’t the only thing that makes it feel polished and going-out worthy. This dramatic skirt with tiered ruffles is paired with a plunging neckline for a truly dramatic moment. Plus, there’s a tie belt on the waistline and plenty of volume with the sleeves. A fan in the reviews wrote, “Hands down one of my favorite dresses! I wore it to a wedding and received so many compliments. I felt comfortable and beautiful all night.” Available styles: 32 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 22 An On-Trend Plaid Shacket With A Relaxed Fit
You can totally forget about any other
shirt jacket because this one has a relaxed fit that will stand out. It’s even made with a drop-shoulder design to add to the oversized, boxy fit. It’s also finished off with a cool plaid print and two classic button-up pockets that are so on-trend. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 23 These Comfy Pants With A Bunch Of Classic Features
Everything about this pair of casual
pants makes them feel super classic, so you can wear them with anything. They have a relaxed fit paired with a mid-rise style that’s an easy go-to. Plus, the cotton fabric has 2% spandex, and the waistband is extra stretchy, so they’re comfy no matter how you style these machine-washable pants. Available colors: 5 Available sizes: 14 — 30 (including length options) 24 A Beanie With The Trendiest Cable-Knit Design
This cozy
beanie feels so trendy with the cable-knit design. It gives this breathable hat a trendy finish that looks just like your favorite chunky sweater. This beanie is also super comfy with the stretchy fit that’s never too tight, and it’s even made of itch-free fabric. 25 This Satin Midi Dress With Alluring Draping
This budget-friendly
midi dress looks so chic with the trendy satin fabric. Even though it has a silky finish, this spaghetti strap dress is actually super comfy and stretchy with 5% spandex. It also has a cowl neck accent that adds plenty of fiery draping to this bodycon dress. “If you’re doubting buying this, don’t. I did for days and I am SO happy I ended up ordering. Well worth the price I paid, I was comfortable all night. Last minute buy for a wedding because I couldn’t find anything I liked in stores. Fits like a glove but does have some stretch to it. Got tons of compliments and it is easily my new favorite little black dress!” one happy reviewer wrote. Available colors: 23 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 26 These Wide Leg Palazzo Pants That Feel Like Loungewear
These stretchy wide leg
pants are suitable for going-out, but have the comfy feel of lounge pants or your favorite yoga pants. The flowy palazzo-style hemline is paired with faux pockets on the back to elevate these pants that are secretly super comfy and stretchy. Plus, the pull-on style waistband fits just like leggings. Available styles: 46 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 27 A Comfy Tee With An Adorable Sleeve Design
This lounge-worthy
tee is made with fun patterns on the sleeves that add a touch of color and sass without being overwhelming. The sleeves are bit longer for a casual fit that you’ll want to show off. Of course, the rest of this tee has a classic crewneck and breathable fabric, making it suitable for everyday wear. Available styles: 37 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 28 A Maxi Skirt With Ruffles & Trendy Smocked Details
This machine-washable chiffon
maxi skirt adds the trendiest textures to your outfit. The tiered design has alternating pleated fabric and smocked accents that’s finished with a ruffle hemline. On top of all of these adorable details, this maxi skirt has a simple elastic waistband for an effortless pull-on style. Available styles: 48 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 29 This Comfy & Tagless Tank That’s Super Versatile
Everything about this 100% cotton
tank top makes it more versatile and comfier than the other tanks hanging out in your dresser. It has wide straps that are way nicer to your shoulders than those annoying spaghetti straps on camisoles. Plus, it has a scooping neckline, a loose-fitting hemline, and zero tags. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: 1X — 5X 30 A Set Of Wool-Blend Socks With Adorable Color Blocking
These breathable
crew socks have an adorable color-blocking design that adds a snuggly look to any outfit. The cozy rib-knit cuffs will look simple and chic when sticking out of your go-to sneakers. This breathable set is made of a thick and warm wool-blend fabric that’s so comfortable. One reviewer wrote, “These are a really nice thickness and quality. The material is natural and the colors are fairly neutral. The material is really durable as well! I accidentally cut my toe through my sock while moving a piece of furniture (without closed-toe shoes) and the sock was not even damaged. I was really surprised and happy because it was my favorite color combo.” Available styles: 18 Available sizes: One size 31 A Sweater Dress With The Trendiest Tie-Waist Design
This
mini dress has a bunch of trendy details that make it stand out against the simple sweater dress style we’re all used to. It has voluminous sleeves that keep their shape, thanks to the lightweight sweater-like fabric. Plus, it switches up the sweater dress shape thanks to an elastic cuff on the wrists and an oversized, adjustable tie detail on the front.
“This is my new favorite item in my entire wardrobe! The material is super comfortable and not too thin. I feel like I’m wearing a light sweatshirt but look like I’m rocking a super cute dress!! It goes great with tights and booties or leggings and boots. I just ordered it in another color,” one happy customer wrote.
Available colors: 31 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 32 A Mock-Neck T-Shirt That’s Stretchy & Breathable
This mock neck
T-shirt can totally take the place of that fluffy turtleneck sweater you never wear. It’s made of a rib-knit fabric that still gives you a sweater look for layering, but it actually has short sleeves, so you’ll keep cool (and bonus: you can wear this top all year long). Plus, the light fabric is made of modal with a bunch of stretch. Available colors: 7 Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X 33 This Printed Maxi Skirt With A Casual Vibe
Yes — you can totally grab this dramatic chiffon-like
maxi skirt and still style it for casual moments. The trendy animal or floral print design add a touch of drama to any top, but this skirt is made with a comfy elastic waistband, so it’s secretly so easy to wear. Plus, there’s a drawstring detail to balance out the dressiness of the flowy maxi skirt style. Available styles: 21 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 34 A Chic Lantern Sleeve Dress With An Open Back Detail
This
mini dress feels super polished with the lightweight and chiffon-like skirt. This chic fabric is ruched on the neckline, ruffled on the hemline, adding a sheer and airy volume to the lantern sleeves. Plus, this fabric ties up at the back for simple open-back accent, and the sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulder. One reviewer raved, “I got this dress for my boyfriends brother’s wedding in November and I absolutely loved it! It was comfortable AF! ITS NOW MY FAVORITE DRESS! and I got so many compliments on it at the wedding !” Available styles: 18 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 35 This Comfy Jumpsuit With The Perfect Cutouts For Layering
This machine-washable
jumpsuit has pockets and an oversized wide-leg design that’s so flowy. It’s made of a medium-weight 100% cotton fabric, so the trendy wide-leg style keeps its shape and feels so breathable. On top, this jumpsuit has adjustable spaghetti straps and casual cutouts on each side that are perfect for layering. One reviewer wrote, “These are so cute & so dang comfy! They are my new favorite clothing item to wear, gonna grab in other colors for sure!” Available colors: 14 Available sizes: X-Small — 5X Large 36 This Long Textured Cardigan That’s So Lightweight
This
cardigan has a delicate rib-knit texture that feels a little dressier and easier to match than a chunky cable-knit. It’s made from a lightweight and stretchy fabric that’s wrinkle-resistant, so this soft cardigan always looks polished. Plus, there aren’t any buttons on the open-front design to weigh down this longline cardigan. Available colors: 10 Available sizes: Large — 3X 37 A Tank Top Dress With An Adorable Ruched Hemline
This bodycon
dress elevates the classic tank dress fit with adorable ruching on the bottom. This trendy detail is secured with stretchy elastic on each side to create a rounded, draped hemline. On top, this machine-washable dress has a wide-strap tank top fit with a scoop neckline. Available styles: 15 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 38 An On-Trend Henley Tee With Adorable Buttons On The Sleeves
This
scoop neck top gives you that on-trend henley look with a few extra details. The cozy long sleeves have adorable buttons that match the neckline. They’re also just as functional as the ones on the neckline, so you can easily roll up the sleeves. Best of all, the rib-knit fabric is breathable and stretchy for a fitted henley look. Available colors: 28 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 39 This Cozy Shawl With A Bunch Of Delicate Fringe
This 77-inch long
shawl feels chic enough to wear with dressy outfits, but it’s also super cozy. It’s actually made of a soft fabric that feels like cashmere, so it’s comfy to wrap up in or wear as a scarf. Of course, there’s a bunch of delicate fringe to elevate this versatile shawl and add some texture to any look. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 32 40 A Crew Neck Sweater With An Easy-To-Wear Lightweight Fabric
The lightweight cotton- and modal-blend fabric means this
sweater is breathable and comfortable to wear, whether you choose to wear it lounging around the house or to work. This sweater has a simple, slightly wider crew neckline, so it’s easy to layer with or accessorize. Plus, the machine-washable and slightly-fitted design makes it extremely versatile. Available styles: 39 Available sizes: 3X-Small — 6X 41 These Comfy Jeggings With Plenty Of Real Pockets
Not only do these
jeggings have 3% stretchy elastane in their comfy fabric, but they also have a waistband that feels like your favorite leggings, especially because there’s no pesky button. The rest of these cotton-blend pants have faux pockets, a faux zipper accents, and of course, some real pockets on the back. One reviewer wrote, “I love these pants. They are so comfortable and cute. They are probably my favorite new work pants.” Available colors: 23 Available sizes: 0 — 30 Plus 42 This Mock Neck Bodysuit That’s Super Easy To Pull On
Yes — this is a
bodysuit with a mock neck, and it’s actually easy to put on. It has those classic snaps on the bottom, so you don’t have to worry about stretching that chic mock neck detail, and you get a flawless tucked in look with any skirt or pants. Of course, this stretchy modal-blend bodysuit is also machine-washable. Available styles: 28 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 43 These Extra-Flowy Trousers With Chic Details
These are the
trousers to grab if you want a structured business look, but you love a flowy fabric. They have an extra-wide-leg design that also happens to be extra billowy and breezy. At the same time, the medium-weight fabric and pleating give these machine-washable pants with hidden elastic in the waistband those chic trouser details. Available styles: 32 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (including length options) 44 This Casual High-Neck Tank That Feels Polished
This
tank top feels pretty classic with its rib-knit fabric and stretchy fit, but it also stands out from all of your spaghetti straps or scoop neck tanks. It has wide straps and a high neckline that feels a bit more polished than other casual tanks. Available colors: 20 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 45 This Pretty Long-Sleeve Dress With A Ruffled Neckline
This
mini dress has a bunch of pretty details. It has a unique mock neck with a dainty ruffle design to balance out the trendy long lantern sleeves with cuffs at the wrists. This machine-washable dress also has a comfy elastic waistband, and the chic floral fabric makes it stand out in your closet. Available styles: 36 Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus
