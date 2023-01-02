Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These Cheap, Highly-Rated Clothes Their Best Finds Of The Year

Every year, buyers leave reviews that describe their favorite purchases in detail — and it’s beneficial to everyone looking to update their wardrobe. It’s not often that you find inexpensive clothes made from high-quality materials that last a long time, but Bustle has rounded up a list of some fan favorites that you’re sure to love.

From comfy and breathable high-waisted leggings to chic backpacks that look more expensive than they are, these shopper-friendly picks will give your style a major upgrade without hurting your wallet.

1 A Wristlet Keychain That'll Hold Your Cards In Style COOLANS Wristlet Bracelet Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made of high-quality faux leather, this wristlet keychain is perfectly sized to hold your credit cards, cash, and driver's license (or learner's permit). It's lightweight enough to take anywhere, and it'll help you prevent forgetful moments because your keys are attached. One reviewer said, “The thickness and durability of the bracelet is amazing. I added on a coin purse to mine as well and it still holds up wonderfully!” Available colors: 30

Available sizes: OS

2 This Turtleneck With A Cool Asymmetrical Hem ANRABESS Turtleneck Amazon $43 See On Amazon If all the sweaters you’ve bought this season seem too bulky, you might want to try this equally warm turtleneck instead; as one review says, “this is [a] nice and thick material and I just love the shape.” Its stylish asymmetrical hem takes it up a notch from your average sweater, and its long sleeves will keep you cozy. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 These High Waisted Leggings That Are Buttery Soft SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon From working out to lounging around the house, these high-waisted leggings help you do it all. Their buttery soft texture will have you reaching for them each day, and they'll maintain their shape no matter how many wears you rack up. Wearers with long legs will be more than satisfied; one reviewer says they’re "soft, lightweight, squat proof, stay up without having to do that constant tug up, and most of all for me stretch out to cover the span on my 36-inch inseam,” adding that they’ve “already bought five pairs.” Available colors: 25

Available sizes: OS — OS Plus

4 This Cute Printed Cardigan With Roomy Pockets Dokotoo Open Front Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon This cute printed cardigan proves that you don’t have to sacrifice style for warmth. Even though it’s only $40, you might mistake it for something much pricier. One reviewer noted, “I am amazed at the quality of this sweater!” It’s available in 33 colors, and its roomy pockets are big enough to hold your belongings on the go. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 A Flowy Tunic Dress You Can Take From Day To Night Amoretu Tunic Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Wear this flowy tunic dress to brunch, dinner, and even late-night parties; it's versatile enough to wear anywhere you want to go. It's available in a ton of gorgeous colors, from baby pink to burgundy and everything in between, and you can easily pair it with boots and a cardigan to wear in the cold weather. One reviewer found themselves "obsessed with this dress for family pictures!" Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 A Cozy Cable Knit Beanie You Can Wear From The Slopes To The Streets C. C Knit Beanie Amazon $16 See On Amazon This cozy cable knit beanie is a versatile winter favorite for a reason; you can wear it anywhere, from the slopes to the streets, and it's sure to keep you warm. It'll fit a variety of head sizes, and the slouchy design pairs perfectly with your favorite scarf and gloves. One reviewer called it "super soft, as warm as you can get in a hat without a lining. So comfortable on my large head and full head of hair." Available colors: 174

Available sizes: OS

7 This Fitted Flannel Shirt That's A Cold Weather Classic DJT Women's Fitted Flannel Shirts Amazon $32 See On Amazon Reach for this fitted flannel shirt when it's freezing outside and you want to feel cute and comfortable. Its long sleeves roll up easily to switch up your look, and its form-fitting design is a cool alternative to your average loose flannel. "This shirt totally exceeded my expectations! It's amazing!" one reviewer raved. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 These Bootcut Jeans That Are Perfectly Stretchy WallFlower Instastretch Luscious Curvy Bootcut Jeans Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a contoured waist and the right amount of stretch, these bootcut jeans are designed to fit your body exactly as it is. The double-button closure secures them in place, and the flared fit is perfect for school, seeing friends, and even concerts and festivals. One reviewer said that "the quality is excellent and the fit and comfort [are] perfect! I’ll be buying more!" Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 0 — 24 (available in Plus, Short, and Long sizing)

9 An Oversized Knit Sweater Perfect For Print Lovers Viottiset Oversized V Neck Knit Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Style this oversized knit sweater over a button-down, tee, or simply on its own for a unique and stylish winter look. Designed with a deep V-neck and a high-low hem, it's an updated take on the classic sweater vest. One reviewer loved how "the item can be dressed up or down depending upon how you choose to style it." Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 This Plus Size Pajama Set That's Unbelievably Cozy Allegrace Pajama Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon From rainbow tie dye to classic black, every color of this pajama set is cozy beyond belief. Its lightweight fabric means you won't wake up sweating in the middle of the night, and it's cute enough to wear with your morning coffee. One reviewer called them “incredibly comfortable” and shares that they “just ordered a second set and I may even order a third." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

11 This Purse Organizer Available In 6 Sizes ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $26 See On Amazon If your purse is packed and you’re often scrambling to find your keys or wallet, try this purse organizer. Available in six sizes, it’ll help you keep your things in place all day long without any hassle. One reviewer shared that their purse used to feel “like a bottomless pit. Not anymore, thanks to this organizer.” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Mini — X-Large (available in Slender options)

12 A Crewneck Sweatshirt Made With A Soft Cotton Blend Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon This crewneck sweatshirt is a classic choice for year-round warmth and comfort. Made with a soft cotton blend fabric, it feels so good to wear that you'll want to order more than one. "Great find!” one reviewer said. “Liked this item so much that I immediately ordered another." Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 These Flex Motion Trousers You Can Wear All Day Long Lee Flex Motion Trousers Amazon $25 See On Amazon The clothes you wear to work shouldn’t be uncomfortable; take, for instance, these flex-motion trousers. Their non-binding waistband won't cut or dig, even while you sit at your desk, and they'll go with a wide variety of your favorite tops. One buyer called these the "best pants ever" and said, "they're amazing, comfortable, durable, stretchy, fit me perfectly and very nice business casual pants.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 0 — 18 (available in Short and Long sizing)

14 A Bathrobe Made Of The Softest Velour Just Love Kimono Bath Robe Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stepping out of the shower into the frosty air is not it — but thankfully, this bathrobe can help. Made of the softest velour, you'll want to wear it while you WFH or snuggle up on the couch. Its cute chevron pattern separates it from the competition. It's built to last, too; one reviewer said that "two years after purchase, this robe... still dries brighter, softer & fluffier than any robe I’ve ever purchased. It’s still intact, no holes, or rips and I wash it once a week. Still appreciating this great buy!" Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

15 A Sleek Bodysuit With A Deep V-Neck MANGOPOP Deep V Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon A sleek bodysuit like this one is a necessary wardrobe staple; it goes with almost everything and is super soft and comfortable. It’s stretchy without sheerness, so you’ll be fully covered as you move wherever the day takes you. With over 6,000 five-star reviews, everyone seems to agree, with one buyer having noted it’s an “amazing bodysuit! Very comfortable, true to size, and [has] high-quality fabric. White is not see-through.” Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 This Initial Necklace That Is Great For Layering Yoosteel Gold Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon “Amazing quality for the price! Love this and so happy I finally ordered after seeing influencers recommend,” said one reviewer of this initial necklace. Its 14k gold plating features a shiny finish that's sure to dazzle, and it's hypoallergenic, so you can accessorize without irritating sensitive skin. Choose between gold, silver, and rose gold — each metal is gorgeous, so you really can't go wrong. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: OS

17 This Tunic Blouse For A Cozy Boho Look LONGYUAN Tunic Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Available in 31 adorable colors and patterns, this tunic blouse absolutely brings the boho chic. From everyday blue paisley that evokes the elegance of peacock feathers to silly (but sweet) patterns that will amuse when it’s time for the holidays, there's a style option for everyone. No matter your eye for design, you'll be cozy as can be. You may even want to buy multiple; as one reviewer said, "These shirts are extremely lovely, wearable, comfortable. Have bought four." Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

18 These French Terry Fleece Joggers With A Drawstring Waistband Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These french terry fleece joggers are versatile enough to wear from the gym to the grocery store, and since they’re a step up from your average sweatpants, you can pair them with a cute crop top and stylish sneakers to take them out on the town. Their drawstring waistband allows you to adjust them to your shape, and they're machine washable for extra convenience. One reviewer shared, "These are amazing! I usually only buy the Nike joggers which are ridiculously expensive for sweatpants but I will be buying these from now on!” Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

19 A Chunky Knit Cardigan Available In Your Favorite Neutrals Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you’ve been searching for the cream or caramel sweater of your dreams, look no further than this chunky knit cardigan. It’s available in all your favorite neutrals, from black to beige to dusty rose, and you can use it to take a warm-weather dress into the winter months with a pair of black tights. One reviewer calls it “my absolute favorite purchase I have ever made [through] Amazon.” They shared that “the fit/feel is perfect, [the] material is richly colored, as well as strong and sturdy.” Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 A Wide Leg Jumpsuit With Enormous Pockets YESNO Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This wide-leg jumpsuit makes up for the numerous pants you own with barely-useable pockets, as it’s made with enormous pockets that are perfectly made to carry all of your favorite essentials. It’s widely beloved, too; one reviewer raves, “this is my favorite thing I own right now. It is SO comfy and cute — I get so many compliments on it. I ordered a size up since I wanted it loose and it does shrink a bit in the wash. GET THIS YOU WON'T REGRET” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

21 This Bifold Wallet That's An Amazon Best Seller Travelambo Bifold Wallet Amazon $15 See On Amazon In a review for this bifold wallet, one buyer revealed, “I have bought multiple wallets [through] the years. But none come close.” They’re not the only one who feels that way. With its sleek design and snap closure, this piece is a number one best seller in the wallet category on Amazon. Choose from 32 gorgeous colors, from deep blue to gold — and everything in between. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: OS

22 This Strappy Sports Bra With Removable Cups RUNNING GIRL Padded Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re like me, you don’t always love the padded cups that come with your workout pieces. That’s why this strappy sports bra with removable cups is a great option: it's supportive and strong while it wicks away sweat with its soft material that almost feels like cotton. Wear it out on your morning run, as one reviewer recommended: “This is the BEST find...Not only is the quality great, but it is comfortable and flattering. I just did my first run in it this morning and it truly was extremely supportive. 10/10 would recommend.” Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

23 This Perfectly Pleated Midi Swing Skirt EXLURA Midi Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re spending time with family and searching for the right outfit, this perfectly pleated midi skirt might be just what you’re looking for. Its 17 color options, from a red floral to a cornflower blue, give you options that'll show your personality but provide a more modest fit if that's what you prefer. One reviewer, who pairs it with a t-shirt and jean jacket, shares, “Great find! Such a cute and comfortable skirt. I love that it has pockets.” Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 A Sleeveless Fleece Vest With A Classic Design Amazon Essentials Polar Soft Fleece Vest Amazon $14 See On Amazon This sleeveless fleece vest makes for a great additional layer. Its classic design keeps you cozy without sacrificing any room to move. Wear it as often as you want, like one reviewer, who "wear(s) it several times a week" and said it's the "right weight for that little extra warmth and I'm in love with it! Awesome bargain!" These come in a choice of standard polyester or recycled polyester. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

25 A Satin Dress With A Chic Cowl Neck Floerns Satin Cami Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This satin dress is sure to impress on any date night and at every party. Its lightweight satin material fits like a glove. When you aren't wearing it, pack it in your suitcase for a romantic vacation; it's compact enough to store anywhere. One reviewer shared, "I have always wanted to wear this style but haven’t found the right dress. This is it! It’s comfy but feels fancy perfect for a cocktail wedding attire." Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

26 This 5-Pack Of Vintage-Inspired Crew Socks Loritta Crew Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These vintage-inspired winter socks are perfect for chilly days, even if you’re just lounging around your home. Their stretchy sizing fits a women's 5 through a 9, and you can wear them with your favorite boots for maximum warmth. One reviewer calls them a “GREAT FIND” (in all caps!) and calls them the “best bang for your buck... super comfortable and most importantly warm!” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: OS

27 A Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater That's Lightweight & Warm Amazon Essentials Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon You don’t have to feel itchy or suffocated to stay toasty — Exhibit A: this long-sleeve turtleneck sweater. It’s just as lightweight and soft as it is warm, and it’s available in sizes from X-Small to 6X. Reviewers were blown away by the quality and price: “It was constructed well and fits pretty true to size. You will not be disappointed with this purchase!” Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

28 This 4-Pack Of High Waisted Cotton Underwear Wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $30.99 See On Amazon When it comes to the most sensitive areas of your body, you want only the softest and highest quality fabrics. That’s why this four-pack of high-waisted cotton underwear is a fantastic buy; the breathable material wicks away sweat without ever rolling or bunching, and the full-coverage compression will soothe anyone who's just undergone a c-section or abdominal surgery. One reviewer shares, “They are absolutely amazing... I highly recommend these to anyone who has to have an abdominal surgery, and anyone in general who wants a comfortable pair of panties that stay in place!” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

29 This Full-Zip Puffer Jacket That's Packable & Water Resistant Amazon Essentials Puffer Jacket Amazon $45 See On Amazon Nature lovers rejoice; not only is this full-zip puffer jacket warm as can be, but it's packable and waterproof, so you can bring it with you for any outdoor adventure. It features a slightly tailored fit around the waist, and it's machine washable, so you’ll be able to keep it clean regardless of the elements. One reviewer wrote that they’re “Surprisingly happy with this jacket,” noting that it’s “super lightweight, packs down small, and does a great job keeping me warm.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 This Waffle Knit Lounge Set For Cozy Days & Nights ZESICA Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon With its drawstring elastic band and its comfortable material, this waffle-knit lounge set is perfect for cozy days and nights. Pair it with your favorite cable knit socks, a cup of hot cocoa, and your favorite movie. One reviewer loved it so much, they had to let the world know: “I rarely write reviews on Amazon but I had to with this amazing set! This lounge set is not only super cute, it is also incredibly comfortable.” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 A Backpack Purse Made With Waterproof Faux Leather PINCNEL Backpack Purse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Travelers will love this backpack purse for its large capacity and compact design. Choose to wear it as a backpack or shoulder bag. Its faux leather waterproof material protects your belongings from surprise rainstorms, and you can store belongings of any size in its multiple pockets. One reviewer shared, “What a great purchase. I am shocked that I actually like this bag as much as I do. What a GREAT random find!” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Medium — Large

32 This Corduroy Button Down Shirt You Won't Have To Steal From Your Significant Other Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon If your partner always catches you “borrowing” their oversized tops, buy this corduroy button-down shirt that’s 100% definitively yours (even if you kind of feel like the other ones are, too). Pair it with a skirt or your favorite pair of jeans to dress it up and down and wear it year-round. Reviewers seem to be obsessed, with one who shared that “it's my absolute favorite clothing purchase this year! It looks so good and fits so well. It seems to be made well, it's comfortable, and the color is just so pretty.” Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 This Pair Of Skinny Jeans You Can Just Pull On Signature by Levi & Strauss Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you feel like skinny jeans never really went out of style, guess what: they’re about to make a comeback, and you can stay ahead of the curve with this pair. You can choose from a variety of adorable colors, from brick red to leopard print and, of course, classic blue. They also come in a mid-rise, if that’s your preferred fit. One buyer said, "Oh wow! I’m so impressed with the way these look and feel. I ordered the size 8 and they make my legs look amazing, especially in heels! I immediately ordered another pair along with the winetasting color. Fantastic buy! So pleased!" Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (also available in Plus)

34 An Oversized Cardigan With A Fluffy Popcorn Knit MEROKEETY Fuzzy Popcorn Batwing Cardigan Amazon $41 See On Amazon Upgrade your classic fall sweater with this oversized cardigan, and you’ll be complimented all season long. Its fluffy popcorn knit is as cute as it is cozy, and it’s available in 26 colors, so you can choose the one you like best — or just buy a bunch, like this reviewer: “I now have 10 colors in this sweater...It feels like you are wearing a cozy warm blanket. I absolutely love these!” Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 A Lace Bodysuit With A Deep V-Neckline Avidlove Lace Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Layer this lace bodysuit under a cardigan for a racy fall look that’ll spice up your traditional wardrobe. Its 65% cotton blend fabric is gentle on sensitive skin, and the snap closure allows you to use the bathroom without stripping all the way down (so basically, it's a lifesaver). Reviewers love mixing and matching it to create the cutest combos: “Amazing... It was my favorite out of five different styles and I didn't even have high expectations at first! You can even use it as a bodysuit for an outfit out to a party or bar!” Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

36 These Fleece Lined Tights With A Genius Design X-CHENG Fleece Lined Tights Amazon $24 See On Amazon Prepare to have your mind blown: these fleece-lined tights are designed with a fake translucence that looks like you’re wearing sheer hose. They’ll keep your legs warm and toasty under skirts, shorts, and dresses, and they’re not bulky at all. If you’re not convinced, just read what this reviewer had to say: “These completely exceeded my expectations! They are super comfortable and warm, and really do look like sheer stockings.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 This Cool Colorblock Pullover Hoodie Eytino Pullover Hoodie Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a drawstring detail and lightweight long sleeves, this cool colorblock hoodie is the modern winter piece that's missing from your wardrobe. Wear it with leggings to the gym or with jeans to go out for lunch. Because it's machine washable, you can just throw it in the hamper when you're finished wearing it. One reviewer shared, “I get so many compliments on this hoodie... [it] is thick and keeps me warm during the frigid cold.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

38 These High Waisted Pants Made With 4-Way Stretch Fabric ALLEGRACE Stretch High Waist Skinny Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon These high-waisted pants will move with you all day long. They’re made with four-way stretch fabric that adapts to your body, whether you’re sitting, standing, or running to catch a train. Their elastic closure is super convenient, and they’re available in cool colors from classic black to bright red. One buyer raved, “I put these bad boys on and felt so amazing,” adding that they’re “the most comfortable things I've worn in a long time. These are stretchy slack material (I work at a bank) and they feel like leggings on!” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 1X — 26 Plus

39 This Floor Length Button Down Jacket With A Preppy Plaid Design Omoone Button Up Plaid Long Shirt Jacket Amazon $45 See On Amazon Choose this floor-length button-down jacket if you're looking for a unique style that'll keep you warm this winter. Its preppy plaid design will match your favorite outfits, and it's lightweight enough to wear while you travel. Reviewers loved the quality: “Pleasantly surprised. It completed my outfit perfectly, heavier than expected so nice and warm,” one said. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 A Satin Pajama Set That's Beyond Luxurious SWOMOG Silk Satin Pajamas Amazon $30 See On Amazon Available in a whopping 128 colors, this satin pajama set will make you feel like royalty. The satin material is soft, breathable, and gentle on sensitive skin, and the adorable designs will have you dressed to the nines for any spa day or slumber party. Reviewers recommend sizing up: “I did buy a size bigger than my normal size to be on the safe [side] and I am glad I did. It was a perfect fit where I had room to move and sit [comfortably].” The real question here is, which of the over 100 color options will you choose? Available colors: 125

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

41 A Faux Leather Belt With A Stylish O-Ring Buckle Earnda Faux Leather Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This faux leather belt features a stylish O-ring buckle that’ll upgrade your average jeans-and-a-t-shirt outfit. Choose from colors such as camel, black, beige, and even leopard print for a chic pattern that really pops. It’s long-lasting, according to reviewers: “It’s so durable — a year of wearing it constantly, and it still looks perfect. I get compliments on it all the time!” one exclaimed. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

42 A Cozy Tunic With A Twist Knot In The Front Sieanear Twist Knot Front Tunics Amazon $26 See On Amazon Choose this cozy tunic if you’re looking for a long-sleeved top with a twist. You can pair it with flared leggings at the yoga studio or jeans at dinner with friends; the possibilities are endless. Reviewers love its high quality: “It’s always a gamble with clothes on Amazon from unknown designers, but this sweater is a really great find!! It looks like the pictures, it is a soft and nice quality fabric,” one said. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 A Stretchy Pencil Skirt For Upscale Events Hybrid & Company Ponte Pencil Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Wear this stretchy pencil skirt to the office, dinner parties, or date nights; it’s a versatile basic made with a super high-quality fabric. Choose from 44 colors, from traditional black and white to kelly green and blush pink. One reviewer especially loved its capacity to stretch, sharing that “The memory in this material is amazing. It stretches wonderfully when I sit down and goes right back to slightly fitted when I stand up. I never get that uncomfortable, tightly-squeezed feeling in my stomach when I'm sitting. I've worn it three times since getting it and it hasn't stretched out at all.” Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 5X

44 A Waterproof Ski Jacket In Every Color Of The Rainbow SUOKENI Waterproof Ski Jacket Amazon $55 See On Amazon Stand out on the slopes in this waterproof ski jacket, which is available in every color of the rainbow. Its windbreaker shell and warm cotton fill protect you from the cold weather, and its breathability wicks away sweat while you tackle your favorite runs again and again. Some reviewers even prefer it to pricier competitors, calling it “better than my super expensive jackets. I'm so shocked at the quality. [It's] like wearing a heater.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large