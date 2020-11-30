With so many great deals, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to stock up on everything from cookware to face masks, but did you know that you can also score serious savings on essential fashion items? Some of Amazon's most popular pieces are on sale with deep discounts today.

Whether you've been living in loungewear and need a cozy clothing upgrade, or are looking for something that's comfy enough for WFH but still feels a little fancy for the holiday season, we've got you covered.

If you're going to shop on Amazon this Cyber Weekend, be sure to sign up for a free Prime trial if you don't already have a subscription. Some other tips? Cyber Monday falls on November 30, and often the best deals sell out quickly — so if a hot item you've been eyeing is on sale, it's wise to act fast.

Keep checking back here for the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Fashion, as our editors will be updating this page by the hour all weekend long.

77% Off This Fashionable Hardside Suitcase DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Luggage, 24-Inch Amazon - $600 $137 See On Amazon You do not want to miss this incredible deal. This hardside checked suitcase from DELSEY Paris is currently 77% off. If its 900 reviews and 4.7-star rating weren't telling enough, it's lightweight, durable, stylish, and optimized for organization.

49% Off This 10-Pack Of KN95 Masks KN95 Masks (10-Pack) Amazon - $34.99 $18 See On Amazon Over 2,000 reviewers have given these KN95 masks a 4.4-star rating. Each one in the 10-pack has stretchy ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge, while the thermal cotton insulation and non-woven fabric help to prevent the spread of germs.

51% Off These High-Rise Levi's Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans Amazon - $69.50 $33.92 See On Amazon It's rare to find a good pair of jeans for under $50, but right now, you can score these best-selling Levi's for half the original price. Made of a comfortable, stretchy denim, they have a high-rise waist and come in lots of stylish colors and washes. Impressively, over 3,000 Amazon reviewers awarded them a five-star review or rating.

53% Off These Hugo Boss Boxer Briefs Hugo Boss Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon - $38.75 $25.03 See On Amazon While supplies last during Cyber Monday, you can snag this three-pack of Hugo Boss boxer briefs. Made with a soft, breathable blend of cotton and elastane, the set includes three different colors — new grey, charcoal, and black — and comes highly rated on Amazon, with hundreds of perfect five-star reviews.

68% Off This Wildly Popular Racerback Sports Bra FITTIN Racerback Sports Bra Amazon - $29.99 $13.99 See On Amazon There aren't many fashion items on Amazon that have made it into the closets of 26,000 reviewers. This racerback sports bra is one of them. With a 4.4-star rating overall, this workout staple has won over fans far and wide in part due to its comfortable and moisture-wicking design. It's even constructed with "Climacool" technology which provides superior ventilation to keep you cool and dry during your sweaty workout sessions. You can get this single sports bra (or some of the fun, multi-colored packs), for 53% off during Cyber Monday.

44% Off This 3-Pack Of Emporio Armani V-Neck Tees Emporio Armani Men's Regular Fit V-Neck Undershirt (3-Pack) Amazon - $49 $27.44 See On Amazon These soft, 100% cotton undershirts come in a bunch of neutral colors, ranging from the navy, gray, white combination pictured here, to a classic set of three black or white tees. You'll get three V-neck T-shirts in this pack, and reviewers say they work great as an undershirt or a basic tee, meaning you can wear these daily. Get them at a great discount while sales last.

20% Off These Bestselling Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon - $27.99 $22.29 See On Amazon Pick up these best-selling jeans for a great price today. They have 31,000 reviews and 4.3 stars because their quality denim is stretchy enough to pull on — no uncomfortable buttons, closures, or zippers required. You can get them in various inseams and colors.

52% Off These Classic Levi's Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Amazon - $69.23 $33.23 See On Amazon With more than 7,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, these popular Levi's skinny jeans are likely to sell out on Cyber Monday. The mid-rise jeans feature four-way stretch fabric, for a stylish look plus unmatchable comfort.

59% Off This 2-Piece Hardside Luggade Set Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner Luggage (2-Pieces) Amazon - $289.98 $119.99 See On Amazon Cyber Monday is one of the best days to stock up on high-quality luggage like this two-piece set from Samsonite, which is being offered at an extraordinary price. The set includes two sleek suitcases — a 20-inch and a 24-inch. Both are expandable, with a retractable handle, smooth spinner wheels, and an extra-durable hardside shell.

65% Off This Solar-Charging Watch Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Canvas Watch Amazon - $275 $96.99 See On Amazon Thanks to today's 65% off deal, you can buy this Citizen watch for under $100. It has 1,200 reviews and 4.5 stars because of its Japanese-quartz movement, well-rounded analog display, and rugged canvas band — oh, and it charges itself in both natural sunlight and indoor lighting.

41% Off This Set Of Dainty Stud Earrings Wssxc Stainless Steel Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set (5 Pairs) Amazon - $16.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Not only are these stainless steel stud earrings stylish, but they're also hypoallergenic and come in five different sizes so you'll have all your bases covered. In fact, these studs are so beloved, they've earned ratings from 8,000 Amazon reviewers — who give them an impressive 4.5-star rating overall. If you act fast you can get these earrings for less than $10 during Cyber Monday.

90% Off This Fan Favorite Diver Quartz Watch Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch - $495 $51.85 See On Amazon Water-resistant up to 200 meters, this Invicta diver watch features a stainless steel band and unidirectional bezel for a timeless aesthetic that'll last for years to come. Plus, with more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall, it's a fan-favorite on Amazon.

50% Off This Chic 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Piece) Amazon - $249.99 $124.99 See On Amazon Whenever you're ready to travel (safely) again, this American Tourister hardside luggage set has you covered. This suitcase set has earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after thousands of reviews, and it comes with three different sizes: 21-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch. You'll be able to get to your destination seamlessly thanks to the 1.5-inch expansion, smooth telescoping handles, and 360-degree roller wheels.

40% Off This 12-Pack Of Classic Cotton Crew Socks Gold Toe Men's Cotton Crew Athletic Sock (12-Pack) Amazon - $29.99 $17.99 See On Amazon This pack of 12 men's socks have won over 20,000 fans on Amazon for a good reason: Their soft cotton construction is breathable and has a touch of spandex for added stretch, and they're designed with moisture control technology that'll keep your feet dry. They also have a reinforced toe making them even more durable, and are machine washable. Their near-perfect, 4.7-star overall rating speaks for itself.

49% Off These Luxe Faux-Fur Slippers RockDove Faux-Fur Memory Foam Slippers Amazon - $27.99 $14.39 See On Amazon The plush faux-fur and sparkly rhinestones make these flip-flop slippers undeniably stylish — but they're not all about looks. They also have a non-skid rubber sole and a memory foam bed for safety and comfort. Over 650 reviewers have given them 4.5 stars.

54% Off This Anne Klein Watch That Doubles As A Bracelet Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch Amazon - $65 $29.59 See On Amazon Whether you're looking for an everyday timepiece or something a little dressier, this sophisticated Anne Klein bracelet watch fits the bill. With stylish Roman numerals and Japanese quartz movement, it's simple and stylish, and with 99 feet of water resistance, it's also super functional to wear on the daily.

39% Off The Wildly Popular "Amazon Jacket" Orolay Thickened Down Jacket Amazon - $246.99 $149.99 See On Amazon This duck down winter coat is so nearly perfect that it has a cult following on Amazon where over 12,000 people give it 4.5 stars. It's toasty, loaded with pockets, has a luscious soft lining in the hood, and comes in 13 colors. Don't miss nearly $100 in savings. That's almost 40% off. This will go fast.

43% Off This Comfy Seamless Bralette Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless V-Neck Bralette Amazon - $40 $22.99 See On Amazon When thousands (2,000, in this case) of shoppers log on to say that a bra is comfortable and flattering, it's often expensive. This one is normally more than twice this price. Get it now because everyone has been waiting for this silky, seamless, lightly-lined comfort bra to go on sale. It boasts a 4.5-star rating overall and comes in 15 colors, so you can stock up.

30% Off These Sterling Silver Cuff Earrings Fcebsty Sterling Silver Cuff Earrings (3 Pairs) Amazon - $11.99 $8.39 See On Amazon Made from hypoallergenic sterling silver and decorated with Cubic Zirconia, these three pairs of cuff earrings have earned themselves 1,200 reviews and 4.4 stars. Get them in several sizes and colors.

40% Off These Classic Levi's Straight Leg Jeans Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans Amazon - $59.50 $35.70 See On Amazon These fan-favorite jeans from Levi's have nearly 3,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. Even though they have a relaxed, straight-leg fit that sits at your mid-waist, they also have a bit of stretch for added comfort and movement.

43% Off This Cult-Favorite Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon - $28 $16.07 See On Amazon This stylish cotton bralette from Calvin Klein is made of soft cotton and comes in a bunch of different colors, two of the reasons it has 9,300 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. Its breathable and stretchy design feels so comfortable, reviewers love wearing it everyday. Snag it for 43% off during Cyber Monday sales.

37% Off This 3-Pack Of Calvin Klein Cotton Thongs Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton-Thong Panty (3-Pack) Amazon - $35 $19.03 See On Amazon Cotton, comfortable, and wildly popular with the women on Amazon — garnering over 3,000 positive ratings — these are the thongs you want to stock up on. And today is the day to do it because this three pack of basic colors is 46% off, saving you over $15 every time you drop a pack in your cart.

57% Off This Insanely Comfy T-Shirt Bra Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly-Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra Amazon - $46 $19.95 See On Amazon Nearly 3,500 Amazon reviewers have invested in these comfortable T-shirt bras from Calvin Klein, which would normally cost nearly $50 a piece. Today though? It's 57% off, a great deal on an everyday staple that comes in 22 colors and a wide range of sizes.

44% Off This 9-Pack Of No-Show Socks Women's Casual Thin No-Show Nonslip Socks (9-Pack) Amazon - $14.99 $8.39 See On Amazon No-show socks keep feet feeling good under shoes, unless, that is, they’re constantly slipping down. But these thin cotton-, polyester-, and spandex-blend socks stay on your heel, so there’s zero bunching or sliding annoyingness. Whew! Over 8,000 reviewers give these a 4.5-star rating overall for comfort, style, and ability to stay put.

39% Off This 5-Pack Of Ultra Cozy Knit Socks Senker Warm Wool Thick Knit Winter Socks (5-Pack) Amazon - $13.99 $8.47 See On Amazon You can snag this set of five warm wool-blend socks at a serious discount during Black Friday. Over 5,000 Amazon reviewers have invested in this value pack and the reviews are rave (4.5 stars on Amazon!). These socks come in a range of neutrals (pictured here), but you can also pick it up in a bunch of different styles and colors, including chevron designs and fun patterns.

25% Off Theis 6-Pack Of Under Armour No-Show Socks Under Armour Women's Essential No-Show Socks (6-Pack) Amazon - $20 $15 See On Amazon This six-pack of no-show socks from Under Armour would be a great purchase any day, but if you act fast you can get them for just $15 on Cyber Monday ($15!). With nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews and an impressive, 4.7-star rating overall, this multi-colored pack of athletic socks has earned the love of athletes, runners, and more. Thanks to their specially-designed arch support and anti-odor technology, these socks are a tried-and-true favorite that are sure to sell out fast.

51% Off This 5-Pack Of Calvin Klein Bikini Panties Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty (5-Pack) Amazon - $49 $24.09 See On Amazon Now is a great time to stock up on basics like underwear — so pick up these best-selling Calvin Klein panties, which have been given over 3,000 five-star ratings by Amazon shoppers. Sold in a pack of five in assorted colors and made of a comfortable, cotton and elastane blend, they're over 50% off right now.

41% Off This Cozy Oversized Sweat Dress With Pockets Pink Queen Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon - $49.99 $29.74 See On Amazon Stay cozy this season in this oversized sweater dress, which has been awarded over 5,000 five-star reviews and ratings by shoppers on Amazon. Not only is it sold in lots of cute colors and prints, but it even has pockets.

37% Off These Fleece-Lined Sperry Rain Boots Sperry Top-Sider Women's Saltwater Rain Boot Amazon - $120 $75.75 See On Amazon These popular Sperry Top-Sider rain boots are lined with micro-fleece to keep your feet warm and have a rubber sole with plenty of traction to ensure you have stable footing on slippery grounds. The nylon upper is flexible and soft, so it won't feel restricting around your calf. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers have tried out these boots and the reviews are rave.

25% Off These Cute Blue Light-Blocking Glasses WMAO Blue Light-Blocking Glasses Amazon - $11.99 $8.99 See On Amazon The blue light coming from digital screens can cause eyestrain and headaches, while messing with your circadian rhythm, but these blue-light-blocking glasses shield your eyes while you type, scroll, watch videos, and play games. They have a cool, retro aesthetic, and you can get them for a low price on Cyber Monday.

37% Off These High-Waisted Yoga Pants That Have Over 30,000 Fans IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets Amazon - $29.60 $18.65 See On Amazon With a high waist that won't roll down while you move, ever-handy pockets, and four-way stretch to keep things super comfortable, these yoga leggings have won over plenty of fans on Amazon. In fact, more than 31,000 reviews have given it a 4.6-star rating overall. Choose from a rainbow of colors as well as space dye options.

21% Off These Super Comfy Memory Foam Slippers ULTRAIDEAS Women's Memory Foam Slippers Amazon - $25.71 $20.31 See On Amazon These high-density memory foam slippers have received 19,000 reviews and a stellar 4.5-star overall rating. The cozy slippers feature thick, treaded soles and plush fleece lining for maximum durability and comfort.

40% Off These Yoga Pants With A Cell Phone Pocket Heathyoga High-Waisted Pocketed Yoga Pants Amazon - $29.95 $17.96 See On Amazon Buy these best-selling yoga pants for 40% off today. They're made from stretchy, opaque material with a high waistband and roomy side pockets, all of which explain why 12,800 reviewers have given them a 4.6-star overall rating.

60% Off This Life-Changing Purse Insert Raccoon Purse Organizer Insert Amazon - $12.94 $9.99 See On Amazon This purse organizer makes for a brilliant gift or a great treat-yourself purchase — especially if you're judging by the 300 reviews and 4.4 stars. Its felt construction adds countless new pockets, compartments, and zippers to your favorite purse, so every essential has an easy-to-find spot.

30% Off These Chic Touch-Scree Gloves That Are Perfect For Texting Tomily Touch-Screen Fleece Gloves Amazon - $9.99 $6.99 See On Amazon As you can probably tell from the 3,000 reviews and 4.4 stars, these aren't your average winter gloves. Yes, the windproof felt and soft lining keep your hands warm, but the material is still conductive so you can use your phone's touch-screen without having to take them off.

35% Off These Memory Foam Slippers You Can Also Wear Outside DL Memory Foam Slippers Amazon - $18.99 $12.34 See On Amazon It's hard to ignore the 1,200 reviews and 4.5-star rating. Since they have a fuzzy fleece lining and memory foam insole, these DL slippers are great for around the house. That said, they also have a thick, non-slip rubber sole so you can wear them on the porch, in the yard, or while you're grabbing the mail.

40% Off This Classic Levi's Sherpa-Lined Denim Jacket Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket Amazon - $89.99 $53.99 See On Amazon On the outside, you'll find high-quality cotton denim in multiple color options. On the inside, there's a warm, cozy sherpa lining. No wonder over 1,000 reviewers loved this Levi's trucker jacket enough to give it 4.5 stars.

50% Off These Gloves That Are Great For Texting In The Coldest Weather OZERO Thermal Touch-Screen Gloves Amazon - $17.99 $9 See On Amazon Even though these thermal gloves can keep your hands warm in -30-degree weather, they have special fingerprint pads that still allow you to use your device's touch screens. They're also water-resistant, come in two sizes, and have earned a 4.4-star rating.

50% Off This Faux-Fur Neck Warmer FURTALK Faux-Fur Neck Warmer Scarf Amazon - $15.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Because of its plush faux-fur material and wrapped infinity design, this FURTALK scarf is both stylish and warm. Get it in white or wine red, both of which have 4.7 stars.

31% Off This Cute Hat and Scarf Set Amazon Essentials Women's Knit Hat And Scarf Set Amazon - $18.81 $12.99 See On Amazon This cozy knit hat and scarf set is a winter wardrobe staple, and you can get this one seriously discounted during Cyber Monday. Over 600 Amazon reviewers have added this hat and scarf to their closets and the reviews are rave. One fan says, "Very impressed with the quality of the set. More than I expected. The pom actually looks like fur and the scarf is very soft."

28% Off These Cold-Weather Leggings Under Armour Women's ColdGear Authentic Leggings Amazon - $49.99 $35.99 See On Amazon These Under Armour leggings are specifically designed for cold-weather workouts, since they have a dual-layer brushed interior for warmth, welded seams to prevent chafing, and stretchy compression fabric for comfortable movement. No wonder these best-sellers have 1,900 reviews and 4.5 stars.

43% Off These Relaxed-Fit Levi's Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans Amazon - $59.50 $33.92 See On Amazon With over 36,000 reviews, Levi's 505 Jeans are the #1 best-selling pair of men's jeans on Amazon. One reason they're so popular? Their 100% cotton design is durable but soft, and they come in 38 washes so you can find the perfect style for you. These are available in four different inseam lengths and even in big and tall sizes.

50% Off This Fleece-Lined Beanie That Comes In So Many Colors Camptrace Winter Beanie Hat Amazon - $13.99 $7 See On Amazon With a fleece lining and a cozy knit design, this beanie hat is sure to keep you warm when temperatures drop. This chic winter staple comes in 25 different colors so you can find the perfect one for you. Over 600 Amazon reviewers have bestowed upon it a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating.

50% Off This Lightweight Cotton Robe Nautica Men's Lightweight Cotton Woven Robe Amazon - $55 $27.50 See On Amazon This lightweight cotton robe has made it into the closets of nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers, who have collectively given it a rave, 4.5-star overall rating. It's even designed with functional pockets. If you act fast, you can get it for 50% while Cyber Monday lasts.

43% Off This 4-Pack Of Ultra Soft Cotton T-Shirts Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (4-Pack) Amazon - $24 $13.58 See On Amazon Hanes' popular ComfortSoft T-shirts live up to their name, and are designed with a soft 100% cotton that's breathable and strikes the right medium-weight feel. It's no wonder 31,000 Amazon reviewers have invested in this value-pack, and given them a glowing, 4.4-star overall rating. If you act fast, you can get this pack of four tees for just $14 (that's less than $4 per T-shirt!).

64% Off This Versatile Workout Top Mippo Women's Workout Top Amazon - $39.99 $14.44 See On Amazon This workout top has earned a 4.4-star rating from its over-8,000 reviews. The modal-spandex material is soft, cooling, and breathable, while the open-slit back can be left hanging or tied into a knot.

66% Off This Wireless Bra That Has Thousands Of Fans Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon - $44 $14.99 See On Amazon People are obsessed with this number-one best-selling bra, which has over 18,000 reviews. Even though it fully skips the wires, it has contoured cups, thick, padded straps, a U-shaped back, and stretchy lining to provide ample support.

70% Off This Chic Sleepwear Set OVERDOES Sleepwear Two-Piece Set Amazon - $39.99 $11.99 See On Amazon At 70% off during Cyber Monday, this two-piece sleepwear set is made with a silk polyester fabric and lace trim, for a chic but comfortable night's sleep. A #1 best-seller on Amazon, these women's pajamas come in 43 different colors, ranging from neutrals to jewel tones to pastels.

57% Off This Longline Seamless Sports Bra COMFY BRA Light Support Sports Bra Amazon - $29.99 $12.99 See On Amazon This seamless sports bra has 4.4 stars and 3,800 reviews. Its stretchy longline design is sweat-wicking and comfortable, its U-shaped back keeps the straps in place, and its pad-free cups provide light support without any unwanted bulk.

57% Off This 3-Pack Of Cross-Back Camis AKAMC Medium-Support Cross-Back Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon - $29.99 $12.79 See On Amazon This affordable pack of three camisoles is a great basic to stock up on when sales hit, and each one is designed with a supportive built-in sports bra. This comes in a bunch of fun colors and a few multi-colored packs so you can pick the perfect one for you. Nearly 14,000 Amazon users have invested in these soft tank tops, so you'd be in good company if you added them to cart. And the reviews? A glowing, 4.3-star rating overall speaks for itself.