Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Bras & Underwear Because They're SO Soft & Comfortable

Comfort is the most important quality in any undergarments I buy. And rightly so. Your underwear is the building blocks of your entire outfit, so if your bra and panties ain’t comfy — nothing is. That’s why I’ve shopped Amazon to find you the best of the best. And let me tell you, Amazon is selling a ton of these bras and underwear because they’re so soft and comfortable.

I’ve included a wide variety on this list. You’ll find push-up bras and bras with adjustable or convertible straps. Plus a handful of bralettes and sports bras that offer more support. It doesn’t matter if you’re going to the gym, heading out for a hot date, or just lounging around the house watching Netflix and eating takeout — the right comfy bra is here for you.

When it comes to undies, comfort is key, which is why there are tons of 100% cotton options on this list to keep you cool and comfy regardless of what you’re wearing. There are also seamless panties here that will get rid of the oft-dreaded visible panty line for good, all while keeping you feeling great.

No matter what you’re looking for to round out your intimates drawer, everything on this list has one thing in common: they’re ultra-comfortable.

1 The Underwire Bra That You’ll Actually Want To Wear Warner's Tailored Underwire Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you think of underwire bras, you probably recall being poked in the side and just generally being uncomfortable. Think again! This full-coverage bra features a cushioned underwire that’s encased in satin to protect your skin from any potential digging. The straps are adjustable, which you can do from the front, and this bra features a classic back hook and eye closure. It’s so comfy that the manufacturer named the collection “Not A Bra” to convey just how cozy you’ll feel while wearing it. Available Sizes: 32D – 40D

Available Colors: 10

2 A Supportive, Wireless Bra That Wicks Away Moisture Playtex Full Coverage Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon For days when you’re running around like crazy and need full coverage, try this ultra-comfy wireless bra from Playtex. It’s made with soft and stretchy nylon and spandex and features moisture-wicking cups and a cooling comfort band to keep you comfortable even on the hottest days. It’s tag-free and designed with cushioned straps that take the pressure off your shoulders, which is why this bra has over 12,000 five-star reviews. Available Sizes: 36B – 46DDD

Available Colors: 7

3 The 6-Pack Of Cotton Bikini Underwear That Are Great For Everyday Wear Amazon Essentials Cotton Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon A good pair of cotton underwear makes all the difference when it comes to staying comfortable all day long. This six-pack of briefs are highly rated, with a 4.5-star average with more than 31,000 reviews in total. These breathable panties come in a high-cut bikini fit that offers medium coverage. They’re available in a variety of neutral and bright colors or patterns and are tag-free for extra comfort. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 20

4 This Pack Of All-Over Lace Thongs That Won’t Roll Up Or Fall Down Alyce Ives Lace Thong (10-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Worried about a visible panty line? Opt for a thong like one of these all-over lace pairs. The pack of 10 is made with nylon and spandex so they’re extra soft and stretchy. They won’t ride up or slip down and will keep you cool and comfortable all day. And when you take off your pants at the end of the day, this all-over lace panty will bring the fierceness to the bedroom. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Colors: 3

5 A Seamless, Stretchy Bra That’s Super Cheap Hanes So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bras can get pricey, which is why this Hanes bra is such a steal. It’s wire-free and made with a four-way nylon and spandex stretch fabric that moves with you for the best possible fit. This bra has a seamless design and wide straps that stay put without cutting into your shoulders, making it supportive yet comfortable. Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available Colors: 5

6 This Triangle Bralette With Super Soft Lace JENNY JEN Triangle Cup Floral Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Trade-in your wire bra for this adorable lace bralette and instantly feel more comfortable. The pull-on bra features a V-neck that can be worn under any top or dress, hidden or on display. The straps are adjustable and form a racerback. The barely-there lace is ultra-soft and breathable to keep you cozy at at home or on the go. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 8

7 The Supportive Bra That Disappears Under Clothing Bali Comfort Revolution Shaping Wirefree Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This bra is both supportive and shaping while remaining invisible under clothing. It’s made of 360-degree stretch fabric that’s so lightweight you’ll forget you have it on. It’s free of wires, lines, hooks, and even seams. Despite the comfortable, stretchy fit, this bra features two-ply cups with removable foam inserts and wide straps that stay in place. The moisture-wicking fabric is ideal for summer temperatures. It pulls on and features a deep U-shaped back that smooths your back. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available Colors: 20

8 A Long-Line Sports Bra That Feels Like A Second Skin CRZ YOGA High Neck Longline Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Crop tops are summer’s stylish pick, and this one doubles as a bra too. The longline sports bra features a racerback design and a high neckline, which makes it totally suitable to wear as a top. This tank has a built-in bra with removable cups and a chest band for stability. The sweat-wicking material feels like a second skin, moving with you during yoga, working in the garden, or chasing the kids. Available Sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available Colors: 15

9 This Set Of 6 Boyshort Panties With Pretty, Soft All-Over Lace Barbra Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This set of six panties offers the delicate pretty look of lace in the comfortable boyshort cut you love. The soft floral design is surprisingly durable and features a scalloped edge and a small bow in the front for extra visual interest. They have an extra-long 100% cotton liner that is breathable and wicks away moisture while keeping you comfortable. Meanwhile, an elastic band in the waist keeps the panties in place without digging into your skin. Available Sizes: Small – 5X-Large Plus

Available Colors: 2

10 A 3-Pack Of 100% Cotton Sports Bras With Over 44,000 Five-Star Reviews Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon This sports bras are the absolute definition of comfort. Made of 100% cotton and with two layers of fabric, these breathable lounging bras have a tagless spaghetti strap design that is suitable for everyday wear. With over 44,000 five-star reviews, even reviewers who say they loathe bras find comfortable. Available Sizes: 32 – 44

Available Styles: 30

11 A Best-Selling Convertible Bra That Comes In Tons Of Colors Bali Smooth Ultra Light Underwire Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s a reason this convertible bra has earned more than 16,500 five-star reviews and the title of Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling everyday bra. This full coverage bra features unwire cups and a mesh inset that’s breathable while still offering support and just a touch of style. It’s made with inner side supports that shape and stretch to keep you comfortable. The straps are fully adjustable and can even be crisscrossed in the back for racerback tanks. Best of all: you can choose from more than 30 colors to fill your intimates drawer. Available Sizes: 34B – 42DD

Available Colors: 32

12 The Soft Cotton Blend Boyshort Panties With A Lace Waistband Maidenform Cotton Lace Boyshort Amazon $13 See On Amazon As soon as you slip into these boyshort panties, you’ll notice they’re different. They’re made with a super soft blend of cotton and elastane that offers all-over stretch and full coverage for all-day comfort. Each pair features a color-coordinating lace waistband that adds a delicate touch and keeps these boyshorts cute yet practical and breathable. Available Sizes: 5 – 9

Available Colors: 23

13 A Pack Of Seamless Sports Bras With V-Necklines Vermilion Bird Seamless Comfortable Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This pack of three seamless sports bras can be worn on their own or under your favorite workout tee. Each one features removable pads, a super stretchy fabric, and a double-layer construction that offers light compression. They’re designed for low-impact activities like hanging out at home, yoga, or gardening, since these bras hug your body without squeezing. Available Sizes: Small – 5X-Large

Available Colors: 18

14 This Crowd-Favorite Bra With Comfy Wide Straps Bali Comfort Revolution ComfortFlex Fit Wireless Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon This flexible bra aims to provide support and shaping without sacrificing fit and comfort. That’s why it’s made with stretch-fit cups, comfort bands, and knit-in support, which gives you shape all without wires. It has seamless four-way stretch fabric and wider straps to keep it from digging into your skin, plus a U-shape design that keeps it in place, handy features that have earned this bra over 12,000 five-star reviews. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available Colors: 15

15 A Wirefree Bra With Flexible Foam Cups Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Even without wires, this bra manages to provide plenty of support. The secret is the ultra-thin foam cups, which stretch and flex around your curves. There are two-ply side and back supports that hug you without making you want to count down the minutes till you can take it off. It features a hook-and-eye closure as well as adjustable straps that can be crisscrossed in the back. Available Sizes: 32B – 42DD

Available Colors: 21

16 The 6-Pack Of Full Coverage Undies That Come In A Variety Of Colors Fruit of the Loom Cotton Bikini Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Looking for go-to undies that stay in place all day? This pack of six from Fruit of the Loom is made of a cotton-polyester blend that’s heathered, so it’s super soft. The bikini style comes in a variety of colors and each features a plush-backed waistband and 100% cotton liner. Plus they’re tagless, so you don’t have anything to irritate you. Available Sizes: 5 – 9

Available Colors: 8

17 The Pullover Push-Up Bra That’s Wire-Free DOBREVA Push Up Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon This push-up bra has an incredible ability to support your breasts without any wires. It’s made with super soft fabric and push up pads that lift without digging into your skin. It has a long-line style that smoothes and comforts your sides and back. The V-neckline enhances your cleavage yet is comfy enough to wear to yoga, according to reviewers. Available Sizes: 32A – 40D

Available Colors: 14

18 This Moisture-Wicking Yoga Bra That You Can Wear On Its Own Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Support and comfort combine in this padded sports bra, which doubles as a yoga tank top. It's lengthier than most sports bras, provides extra coverage, comes with removable pads, and is available in 13 colors. This soft, stretchy polyester and spandex top provides light support for working out and the fabric is moisture-wicking, keeping you dry, cool, and comfortable. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 20

19 This Iconic Underwear With A Thick Waistband Calvin Klein CK One Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Calvin Klein underwear is beloved for its classic style and comfort. The cotton blend underwear features a bikini cup and a thick branded waistband. This pair is inspired by retro vibes and made to offer full coverage while still remaining breathable. Choose from prints like florals, stripes, and even the days of the week for a cheeky throwback vibe. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large Plus

Available Styles: 29

20 An Ultra Stretchy Wirefree Bra That Is Ridiculously Cheap Hanes Comfy Support Wirefree Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon Stop dreading putting on a bra and buy this comfy Hanes bra you’ll forget you’re wearing. It’s wire-free and made with a four-way stretch fabric that moves with you for the best possible fit. It has a seamless design, hook-and-eye closure, and adjustable straps so you can really customize the fit. This bra is super comfy but super cheap — like less than $10 cheap. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available Colors: 4

21 The Wire-Free Bra With Extra Stretchy Side Panels Warner's Easy Does It Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This wire-free bra has nearly 23,000 five-star reviews, and trust me, you’ll want to wear it every day. It offers the right amount of support to keep you comfortable all day yet it’s made of a stretchy nylon and spandex blend that’s comfortable. Plus, this bra features extra side coverage panels with a hook and eye closure and adjustable straps. This is one bra that is basically invisible under clothing and so soft you’ll forget you’re wearing it. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available Colors: 13

22 A 5-Pack Of Seamless Thongs That Are Made Of Breathable Mesh VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5 pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These truly seamless thongs won’t just get rid of panty lines, they’ll also keep you feeling cool and comfortable all day long thanks to the breathable nylon mesh fabric. Don’t worry — these moisture-wicking panties have a 100% cotton lining in the crotch for added comfort, but you’ll barely even notice you have underwear on at all while rocking these. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available Styles: 8

23 A Full-Coverage Bra That Lifts And Supports Without Wires Or Tags Playtex Ultimate Lift and Support Wire Free Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon The comfort of a full-coverage bra meets the lifting powers of a push-up bra in this wire-free option from Playtex. It’s made of cool comfortable fabric that wicks away moisture to keep you dry. Plus, it’s tagless and designed with cushioned straps. Inside each of the cups is a “magic ring” that helps to lift and support your breasts while preventing spillage. This bra has earned more than 35,000 five-star reviews, so you know people love it. Available Sizes: 36B – 48DDD

Available Colors: 16

24 These Soft Lace Panties With A Criss-Cross Detail Sofishie Sexy V-Back Criss Cross Panties Amazon $15 See On Amazon These enticing underwear have a criss-cross back that’s elegant yet hot — but don’t think the intricate details mean these panties are pricey. The affordable pair is made of polyester and spandex and features a delicate lace design that sits on your hips, making these the ultimate hybrid in comfort and cute. Available Sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available Colors: 14

25 A Full Figure Bra With Ultimate Support — With Or Without Wires Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re tired of bras squeezing your back and cutting into your ribs, try this wire-free bra that’s made with a four-way stretch fabric that shapes and smooths your back. This full-figure bra has a banded frame that provides additional side support without looking bulky under clothes. The nylon blend bra has wider straps and full covers to prevent that uncomfortable feeling of spilling over. This bra also has a wire version that won’t cut into your skin. Available Sizes: 34G — 44DDD

Available Styles: 39

26 A Lacey Halter Bralette That’s Meant To Be Seen JOJOANS Floral Lace Halter Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This floral lace halter bralette was meant to be seen. Wear it under a loose tank top or another tee to show off its unique texture and style. The halter-style offers plenty of support without any annoying straps digging into your shoulders. This unpadded, wire-free bralette hooks in the back and features a plunging V-neckline. The bra is made of moisture-wicking, cooling fabric — which you’ll definitely appreciate in the summer. Wear it out and about and show it off under off-shoulder tops. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large

Available Colors: 10

27 This Pretty, Breathable Mesh Bra With No-Slip Straps HSIA Lace Mesh Unpadded Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This breathable bra is made with lightweight lace and rigid mesh lining to keep you cool while offering moderate support. This design is not padded and instead features angled and vertical seams to provide lift, as well as a bustier look. The soft, brush straps are designed to relieve shoulder pain while staying in place. Choose from a wide variety of bold colors like yolk yellow, light coral, and denim blue. Available Sizes: 32C – 44DDD

Available Colors: 23

28 These Breathable Cheeky Panties With Delicate Details Iris & Lilly Mesh Cheeky Brazilian Underwear, Pack of 2 Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cute and comfortable? It seems impossible, but that’s why reviewers love this two-pack of Brazilian underwear. The low-rise panties feature delicate details like a scalloped hem and polka dot lace. They have a cheeky backside, which is accented by a criss-cross design. The mesh material is breathable and lightweight on your skin. Available Sizes: XX-Small – 3X-Large

Available Colors: 2

29 The Plunging Push-Up Bra That’s Surprisingly Supportive Smart & Sexy Underwire Push Up Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a supportive bra with a saucy spin that won’t cost too much — this push-up bra is for you. It features an underwire that gives you the support you need without digging into your skin. Meanwhile, this bra is plenty hot with a plunging neckline and elegant all-over lace. It adds two cup sizes and features a hook and eye closure in the back. Available Sizes: 32A – 42C

Available Colors: 19