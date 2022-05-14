Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Bras & Underwear Because They're SO Soft & Comfortable

Comfort is the most important quality in any undergarments I buy. And rightly so. Your underwear is the building blocks of your entire outfit, so if your bra and panties ain’t comfy — nothing is. That’s why I’ve shopped Amazon to find you the best of the best. And let me tell you, Amazon is selling a ton of these bras and underwear because they’re so soft and comfortable.
I’ve included a wide variety on this list. You’ll find push-up bras and bras with adjustable or convertible straps. Plus a handful of bralettes and sports bras that offer more support. It doesn’t matter if you’re going to the gym, heading out for a hot date, or just lounging around the house watching Netflix and eating takeout — the right comfy bra is here for you.
When it comes to undies, comfort is key, which is why there are tons of 100% cotton options on this list to keep you cool and comfy regardless of what you’re wearing. There are also seamless panties here that will get rid of the oft-dreaded visible panty line for good, all while keeping you feeling great.
No matter what you’re looking for to round out your intimates drawer, everything on this list has one thing in common: they’re ultra-comfortable.
1 The Underwire Bra That You’ll Actually Want To Wear
When you think of
underwire bras, you probably recall being poked in the side and just generally being uncomfortable. Think again! This full-coverage bra features a cushioned underwire that’s encased in satin to protect your skin from any potential digging. The straps are adjustable, which you can do from the front, and this bra features a classic back hook and eye closure. It’s so comfy that the manufacturer named the collection “Not A Bra” to convey just how cozy you’ll feel while wearing it. Available Sizes: 32D – 40D Available Colors: 10 2 A Supportive, Wireless Bra That Wicks Away Moisture
For days when you’re running around like crazy and need full coverage, try this ultra-comfy
wireless bra from Playtex. It’s made with soft and stretchy nylon and spandex and features moisture-wicking cups and a cooling comfort band to keep you comfortable even on the hottest days. It’s tag-free and designed with cushioned straps that take the pressure off your shoulders, which is why this bra has over 12,000 five-star reviews. Available Sizes: 36B – 46DDD Available Colors: 7 3 The 6-Pack Of Cotton Bikini Underwear That Are Great For Everyday Wear
A good pair of
cotton underwear makes all the difference when it comes to staying comfortable all day long. This six-pack of briefs are highly rated, with a 4.5-star average with more than 31,000 reviews in total. These breathable panties come in a high-cut bikini fit that offers medium coverage. They’re available in a variety of neutral and bright colors or patterns and are tag-free for extra comfort. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available Styles: 20 4 This Pack Of All-Over Lace Thongs That Won’t Roll Up Or Fall Down
Worried about a visible panty line? Opt for a
thong like one of these all-over lace pairs. The pack of 10 is made with nylon and spandex so they’re extra soft and stretchy. They won’t ride up or slip down and will keep you cool and comfortable all day. And when you take off your pants at the end of the day, this all-over lace panty will bring the fierceness to the bedroom. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large Available Colors: 3 5 A Seamless, Stretchy Bra That’s Super Cheap
Bras can get pricey, which is why this
Hanes bra is such a steal. It’s wire-free and made with a four-way nylon and spandex stretch fabric that moves with you for the best possible fit. This bra has a seamless design and wide straps that stay put without cutting into your shoulders, making it supportive yet comfortable. Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large Available Colors: 5 6 This Triangle Bralette With Super Soft Lace
Trade-in your wire bra for this adorable
lace bralette and instantly feel more comfortable. The pull-on bra features a V-neck that can be worn under any top or dress, hidden or on display. The straps are adjustable and form a racerback. The barely-there lace is ultra-soft and breathable to keep you cozy at at home or on the go. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available Colors: 8 7 The Supportive Bra That Disappears Under Clothing
This
bra is both supportive and shaping while remaining invisible under clothing. It’s made of 360-degree stretch fabric that’s so lightweight you’ll forget you have it on. It’s free of wires, lines, hooks, and even seams. Despite the comfortable, stretchy fit, this bra features two-ply cups with removable foam inserts and wide straps that stay in place. The moisture-wicking fabric is ideal for summer temperatures. It pulls on and features a deep U-shaped back that smooths your back. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large Available Colors: 20 8 A Long-Line Sports Bra That Feels Like A Second Skin
Crop tops are summer’s stylish pick, and this one doubles as a bra too. The
longline sports bra features a racerback design and a high neckline, which makes it totally suitable to wear as a top. This tank has a built-in bra with removable cups and a chest band for stability. The sweat-wicking material feels like a second skin, moving with you during yoga, working in the garden, or chasing the kids. Available Sizes: X-Small – X-Large Available Colors: 15 9 This Set Of 6 Boyshort Panties With Pretty, Soft All-Over Lace
This
set of six panties offers the delicate pretty look of lace in the comfortable boyshort cut you love. The soft floral design is surprisingly durable and features a scalloped edge and a small bow in the front for extra visual interest. They have an extra-long 100% cotton liner that is breathable and wicks away moisture while keeping you comfortable. Meanwhile, an elastic band in the waist keeps the panties in place without digging into your skin. Available Sizes: Small – 5X-Large Plus Available Colors: 2 10 A 3-Pack Of 100% Cotton Sports Bras With Over 44,000 Five-Star Reviews
This
sports bras are the absolute definition of comfort. Made of 100% cotton and with two layers of fabric, these breathable lounging bras have a tagless spaghetti strap design that is suitable for everyday wear. With over 44,000 five-star reviews, even reviewers who say they loathe bras find comfortable. Available Sizes: 32 – 44 Available Styles: 30 11 A Best-Selling Convertible Bra That Comes In Tons Of Colors
There’s a reason this
convertible bra has earned more than 16,500 five-star reviews and the title of Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling everyday bra. This full coverage bra features unwire cups and a mesh inset that’s breathable while still offering support and just a touch of style. It’s made with inner side supports that shape and stretch to keep you comfortable. The straps are fully adjustable and can even be crisscrossed in the back for racerback tanks. Best of all: you can choose from more than 30 colors to fill your intimates drawer. Available Sizes: 34B – 42DD Available Colors: 32 12 The Soft Cotton Blend Boyshort Panties With A Lace Waistband
As soon as you slip into these
boyshort panties, you’ll notice they’re different. They’re made with a super soft blend of cotton and elastane that offers all-over stretch and full coverage for all-day comfort. Each pair features a color-coordinating lace waistband that adds a delicate touch and keeps these boyshorts cute yet practical and breathable. Available Sizes: 5 – 9 Available Colors: 23 13 A Pack Of Seamless Sports Bras With V-Necklines
This pack of three
seamless sports bras can be worn on their own or under your favorite workout tee. Each one features removable pads, a super stretchy fabric, and a double-layer construction that offers light compression. They’re designed for low-impact activities like hanging out at home, yoga, or gardening, since these bras hug your body without squeezing. Available Sizes: Small – 5X-Large Available Colors: 18 14 This Crowd-Favorite Bra With Comfy Wide Straps
This
flexible bra aims to provide support and shaping without sacrificing fit and comfort. That’s why it’s made with stretch-fit cups, comfort bands, and knit-in support, which gives you shape all without wires. It has seamless four-way stretch fabric and wider straps to keep it from digging into your skin, plus a U-shape design that keeps it in place, handy features that have earned this bra over 12,000 five-star reviews. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large Available Colors: 15 15 A Wirefree Bra With Flexible Foam Cups
Even without wires, this
bra manages to provide plenty of support. The secret is the ultra-thin foam cups, which stretch and flex around your curves. There are two-ply side and back supports that hug you without making you want to count down the minutes till you can take it off. It features a hook-and-eye closure as well as adjustable straps that can be crisscrossed in the back. Available Sizes: 32B – 42DD Available Colors: 21 16 The 6-Pack Of Full Coverage Undies That Come In A Variety Of Colors
Looking for go-to
undies that stay in place all day? This pack of six from Fruit of the Loom is made of a cotton-polyester blend that’s heathered, so it’s super soft. The bikini style comes in a variety of colors and each features a plush-backed waistband and 100% cotton liner. Plus they’re tagless, so you don’t have anything to irritate you. Available Sizes: 5 – 9 Available Colors: 8 17 The Pullover Push-Up Bra That’s Wire-Free
This
push-up bra has an incredible ability to support your breasts without any wires. It’s made with super soft fabric and push up pads that lift without digging into your skin. It has a long-line style that smoothes and comforts your sides and back. The V-neckline enhances your cleavage yet is comfy enough to wear to yoga, according to reviewers. Available Sizes: 32A – 40D Available Colors: 14 18 This Moisture-Wicking Yoga Bra That You Can Wear On Its Own
Support and comfort combine in this
padded sports bra, which doubles as a yoga tank top. It's lengthier than most sports bras, provides extra coverage, comes with removable pads, and is available in 13 colors. This soft, stretchy polyester and spandex top provides light support for working out and the fabric is moisture-wicking, keeping you dry, cool, and comfortable. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large Available Colors: 20 19 This Iconic Underwear With A Thick Waistband
This
Calvin Klein underwear is beloved for its classic style and comfort. The cotton blend underwear features a bikini cup and a thick branded waistband. This pair is inspired by retro vibes and made to offer full coverage while still remaining breathable. Choose from prints like florals, stripes, and even the days of the week for a cheeky throwback vibe. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large Plus Available Styles: 29 20 An Ultra Stretchy Wirefree Bra That Is Ridiculously Cheap
Stop dreading putting on a bra and buy this comfy
Hanes bra you’ll forget you’re wearing. It’s wire-free and made with a four-way stretch fabric that moves with you for the best possible fit. It has a seamless design, hook-and-eye closure, and adjustable straps so you can really customize the fit. This bra is super comfy but super cheap — like less than $10 cheap. Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large Available Colors: 4 21 The Wire-Free Bra With Extra Stretchy Side Panels
This
wire-free bra has nearly 23,000 five-star reviews, and trust me, you’ll want to wear it every day. It offers the right amount of support to keep you comfortable all day yet it’s made of a stretchy nylon and spandex blend that’s comfortable. Plus, this bra features extra side coverage panels with a hook and eye closure and adjustable straps. This is one bra that is basically invisible under clothing and so soft you’ll forget you’re wearing it. Available Sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large Available Colors: 13 22 A 5-Pack Of Seamless Thongs That Are Made Of Breathable Mesh
These truly
seamless thongs won’t just get rid of panty lines, they’ll also keep you feeling cool and comfortable all day long thanks to the breathable nylon mesh fabric. Don’t worry — these moisture-wicking panties have a 100% cotton lining in the crotch for added comfort, but you’ll barely even notice you have underwear on at all while rocking these. Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Available Styles: 8 23 A Full-Coverage Bra That Lifts And Supports Without Wires Or Tags
The comfort of a
full-coverage bra meets the lifting powers of a push-up bra in this wire-free option from Playtex. It’s made of cool comfortable fabric that wicks away moisture to keep you dry. Plus, it’s tagless and designed with cushioned straps. Inside each of the cups is a “magic ring” that helps to lift and support your breasts while preventing spillage. This bra has earned more than 35,000 five-star reviews, so you know people love it. Available Sizes: 36B – 48DDD Available Colors: 16 24 These Soft Lace Panties With A Criss-Cross Detail
These enticing
underwear have a criss-cross back that’s elegant yet hot — but don’t think the intricate details mean these panties are pricey. The affordable pair is made of polyester and spandex and features a delicate lace design that sits on your hips, making these the ultimate hybrid in comfort and cute. Available Sizes: X-Small – X-Large Available Colors: 14 25 A Full Figure Bra With Ultimate Support — With Or Without Wires
If you’re tired of bras squeezing your back and cutting into your ribs, try this
wire-free bra that’s made with a four-way stretch fabric that shapes and smooths your back. This full-figure bra has a banded frame that provides additional side support without looking bulky under clothes. The nylon blend bra has wider straps and full covers to prevent that uncomfortable feeling of spilling over. This bra also has a wire version that won’t cut into your skin. Available Sizes: 34G — 44DDD Available Styles: 39 26 A Lacey Halter Bralette That’s Meant To Be Seen
This floral lace
halter bralette was meant to be seen. Wear it under a loose tank top or another tee to show off its unique texture and style. The halter-style offers plenty of support without any annoying straps digging into your shoulders. This unpadded, wire-free bralette hooks in the back and features a plunging V-neckline. The bra is made of moisture-wicking, cooling fabric — which you’ll definitely appreciate in the summer. Wear it out and about and show it off under off-shoulder tops. Available Sizes: Small – X-Large Available Colors: 10 27 This Pretty, Breathable Mesh Bra With No-Slip Straps
This breathable
bra is made with lightweight lace and rigid mesh lining to keep you cool while offering moderate support. This design is not padded and instead features angled and vertical seams to provide lift, as well as a bustier look. The soft, brush straps are designed to relieve shoulder pain while staying in place. Choose from a wide variety of bold colors like yolk yellow, light coral, and denim blue. Available Sizes: 32C – 44DDD Available Colors: 23 28 These Breathable Cheeky Panties With Delicate Details
Cute and comfortable? It seems impossible, but that’s why reviewers love this two-pack of
Brazilian underwear. The low-rise panties feature delicate details like a scalloped hem and polka dot lace. They have a cheeky backside, which is accented by a criss-cross design. The mesh material is breathable and lightweight on your skin. Available Sizes: XX-Small – 3X-Large Available Colors: 2 29 The Plunging Push-Up Bra That’s Surprisingly Supportive
If you’re looking for a
supportive bra with a saucy spin that won’t cost too much — this push-up bra is for you. It features an underwire that gives you the support you need without digging into your skin. Meanwhile, this bra is plenty hot with a plunging neckline and elegant all-over lace. It adds two cup sizes and features a hook and eye closure in the back. Available Sizes: 32A – 42C Available Colors: 19 30 A Pack Of Bralettes With Strappy Details You’ll Want To Show Off
This buttery-soft set of
strappy bralettes is a total steal for lounging at home or getting in a workout. The seamless bras in this three-pack have plenty of stretch and soft, full coverage padded cups. You have plenty of support without any of those frustrating wires, seams, or hooks. It pulls on and features a strappy design in the back that’s fun to show off at the gym. Available Sizes: Medium – X-Large Available Colors: 3
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.