Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Chic Pieces Under $35 That Actually Look Expensive

In case you didn't already know, you don't need a big budget to look like you have a big budget. Hand-picking pieces that offer high-end appeal at a low price is basically my expertise. Though I (and many of us) may be holding our wallets a little closer these days, that shouldn’t mean we have to shy away from outfits that offer a designer-worthy look.

Whether it's the choice of fabric, the precision of stitching, or the subtlety of design, I've found 45 pieces that are masterfully crafted to convey a luxe look. From bold pieces that flaunt opulence to designs that whisper quiet luxury, take a look below for the ultimate collection of expensive-looking styles — all for under $35 each.

1 A Bodysuit That Looks Like Pricier Brands — At A Fraction Of The Cost PUMIEY High Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Certain viral bodysuits are nearly impossible to get your hands on, but now you don’t have to set your alarm for the next drop. This sleeveless bodysuit gives you a sleek, sculpted look for under $30. It’s cut from buttery-soft fabric that feels like a second skin and has a high stretch that doesn’t feel too tight. It’s fully opaque so you don’t have to layer anything underneath it. Plus, there’s a snap closure at the bottom that not only keeps it conveniently tucked in, but makes putting it on super simple. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2 This Cheeky Bodysuit With Intricate Lace Garmol Fishnet Lace Bodysuit Amazon $13 See On Amazon The lace on this bodysuit makes it look like it could be sold in a luxurious Parisian lingerie shop — which is great considering you can buy this on Amazon and not have to pay shipping. The sultry blend between fishnet and floral lace gives a fun peekaboo effect. A comfort-fit waistband pairs nicely with the satin tie-back bow, and the scallop-laced trim adds a timeless touch. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

3 The Bodycon Maxi Dress For A Chic, Fitted Look Verdusa Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress hugs your body for the most form-fitting look imaginable. It exudes sultriness yet maintains comfort thanks to the soft knit fabric and dainty, adjustable spaghetti straps. The hem falls to ankle length so you can wear any shoes without having to worry about your skirt dragging on the floor, and you can comfortably slip this on and off thanks to the hardware-free design. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

4 A Soft Ribbed Skirt That’s Office-Appropriate SheIn Ribbed Knit Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon For the days you can’t be bothered to wear pants, give this chic skirt a go. It’s crafted in a stretchy ribbed material that’s equally as elegant as it is comfortable. You can pair the midi length with anything from sky-high pumps to casual sneakers and the slit in the back lets you move freely when you walk. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 These Chunky Gold Earrings That Feel Designer-Worthy Apsvo Chunky Gold Waterdrop Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you refuse to spend an arm and a leg on certain designer drop earrings that have taken the web by storm, try these these $15 gems out instead. Although they give loads of chunky appeal, they’re super lightweight on the ear. Made from durable copper with a high-shine gold plating, they promise not to irritate your skin and the clasp makes them easy to take on and off. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: One size

6 This Stunning Deep-V Bodysuit With A Wrap Waist Verdusa Deep-V Bodysuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Along with looking fabulous, the wrap-waist design of this bodysuit lets you customize a just-for-you fit. There’s a pretty cross-strap design in the back that strikes a balance with the plunging V-neckline in the front. The pull-on bottoms offer a full coverage fit, not to mention the sparkly sheen of this material will have you turning heads all night. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 These Ultra-Durable Sunglasses That Are So On-Trend WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Sunglasses Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’ll no longer have to worry about losing your pricey sunglasses — these shades do the same job for a fraction of the price. They provide complete UV protection to help safeguard your eyes from the sun, and are polarized to prevent glare. The metal frames offer a sturdy, durable feel and the nose-bridge has cushions to help these sit comfortably. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: One size

8 A Cross-Front Sweater With An Off-The-Shoulder Fit ZCSIA Cross Front Pullover Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon This pullover has the feeling of your favorite sweater with the neckline of your most fashion-forward top. The knitted material sits softly against the body and the off-the-shoulder design lets you showcase your favorite necklaces. The criss-cross detail creates a cropped hem which promises to look incredibly stylish with any high-waisted pant picks. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 These Gorgeous Hoop Earrings Plated In 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon In my opinion, everyday hoops are an absolute essential. These are the perfect size to dress up any look without weighing down your ears. They’re free of any lead or nickel, and the brand says they’re hypoallergenic so they won’t irritate your skin. They’re plated in 14-karat gold for a shiny, tarnish-free wear, plus they’re available in yellow, white, and rose gold tones to suit your style. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 20 millimeters — 50 millimeters

10 The Chiffon Blouse In Statement Prints Floerns High Neck Georgette Chiffon Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon It’s giving polished and pulled-together: This chiffon blouse offers a modest look with a high-neckline and long, lantern sleeves. Depending on which style you choose there’s ruffle detailing around the neck and cuffs, and a hidden button closure for security. The variety of luscious florals and patterned prints ensure you make a subtle — and chic — statement. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 This Trendy Crossbody Sling With A Convertible Strap INICAT Crossbody Sling Amazon $24 See On Amazon Small but mighty, this crossbody bag is the perfect on-the-go carryall. The strap is convertible so it can be carried around the waist or as a sling bag. It features two zippered pockets and four card slots so you have ample room, and if you’re wondering if your cell phone can fit in it the answer is yes (as long as it’s under 7 inches!). Available colors: 73

Available sizes: Small — Large

12 This Silky-Soft Floral Midi Skirt Keasmto Satin Print Skirt With Elasticized Waist Amazon $29 See On Amazon This skirt is simultaneously easy to style and comfortable to wear. Featuring an elasticated band, it sits at mid-rise so is perfect for tucking in tees or styling with a crop top. It’s made of lustrous satin for a shiny sheen and soft-to-the touch feel, plus the floral print matches so perfectly with any top layers that it’s basically a neutral. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 A Regal Maxi Dress With An Oversize Fit Adogirl Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The maxi dress of the moment is here — and it’s less than $35. You get a billowy silhouette that leaves room for your layers of choice underneath, and a tiered hem that adds to the dramatic, oversize shape. There’s also hidden pockets on either side to keep all your goodies secretly stored. There’s also a chic long-sleeved option in the listing. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

14 An Airy Cropped Pant To Keep Things Casual Dokotoo Casual Elastic Waist Solid Jogger Pants with Pockets $29 See On Amazon Put these pants on and you probably won’t want to wear anything else. They have a stretchy drawstring waist that comfortably stays put all day. The side pockets are big enough to fit your phone or a small wallet, plus the cropped length contributes to the relaxed look and lets you show off your shoes. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 A Luxe Satin Robe For Upgraded Lounging KIM+ONO Floral Robe $20 See On Amazon Lounging around the house has never looked better. Made from satin, this robe glides over the body with a smooth, silky feel, but it’s machine washable for easy maintenance. The removable waist-tie conceals into the featured belt loops, and there are slits on either side that encourage freedom of movement and added airflow when you walk. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: One size

16 A Best-Of-Both-Worlds Necklace With Pearls & A Paperclip Chain Cowlyn Paper Clip Pearl Necklace Amazon $25 See On Amazon Why should you have to choose between gold and pearls? Get the best of both with this double-duty necklace. Half of it displays a golden paperclip chain while the other half is designed with baroque pearls. It features a toggle closure you can style at the front or back of your neck, and it’s made from copper plated in 18-karat gold for a luxe look and feel. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: One size

17 The Lightweight Sweater Tank With An Effortless, Slouchy Fit Tutorutor Sweater Tank Amazon $29 See On Amazon Lightweight and loose-fitting, this effortless tank top is great for hot temps or layering up when it’s brisk. It’s made with a soft, woven knit that feels high-quality and provides all the breathability. The arm holes are cut wider for maximum movement and the ribbed hem adds a nice finishing touch. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 The Lightweight Midi Dress You Won’t Overheat In R.Vivimos Floral Print Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Dress things up a bit in this floral masterpiece. This wearable midi dress is bright, bold, and perfectly lightweight. It’s cut from an airy cotton and rayon material that lets the skin breathe, and the billowy sleeves matched with the spacious silhouette offer a fit that won’t leave you feeling overheated. There’s also a front-tie tassel that lets you customize the neckline. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 The V-Neck Blouse You Can Style So Many Ways luvamia V-neck Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon This tie-front blouse is at the top of my list. It features a deep-V neckline, wide sleeves that drape down to the elbow, and buttons that line the front. The tie in the front allows you to tailor the length shorter or longer, and the curved hem in the back layers great over jeans, leggings, and maxi or mini skirts. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

20 This Designer-Worthy Handbag That’s Surprisingly Spacious PS PETITE SIMONE Tote Handbag Amazon $29 See On Amazon This tote handbag features a detachable ruched strap so you can wear it over your shoulder or as a clutch — aka you basically get two bags in one. The sturdy faux-leather means it’ll keep it’s structure and the zippered top safely stores your items in the spacious main pocket that can accommodate a phone, wallet, makeup, and other essentials. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — Medium

21 The Breezy Palazzo Pants You Can Wear As Trousers Minibee Palazzo Trousers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Who said workwear has to be uncomfortable? Not these palazzo pants. They’re made from 100% cotton and feature a wide-leg and loose fit so you’re sure to be comfy all day. The stretchy waist gives you a break from any button-up flies, while the tiered hemline adds dimension. Whether you’re at the office or on your way to after-work happy hour, you can pair these with a loafer or a pump for a promotion-worthy look. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

22 A Handwoven Handbag That’s So Chic XMLMRY Handwoven Round Handbag Amazon $33 See On Amazon Usually when I see “handwoven” I immediately think “luxury.” This bag definitely looks luxurious because of the intricate craftsmanship. Each bag is woven by an artisan from 100% natural corn straw fibers. It’s big enough to store everything from a beach towel to a cosmetics case, and the reinforced straps are designed to sit comfortably on the shoulders. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: One size

23 The Square-Neck Bodysuit That Won’t Ride Up MANGOPOP Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you ask me, a square-neck bodysuit belongs in every closet. Setting this apart from the rest of the bodysuits in your lineup, the two-button snap closure gives you a secure, full-coverage feeling and easy bathroom breaks. You can also choose from a long sleeve style and over 30 colors. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 A Crocheted Beach Dress You Can Wear As A Cover-Up Or Layering Piece MakeMeChic Plus Size Crochet Beach Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon In my book, a crocheted beach dress is just as necessary as SPF. Pack this in your beach bag and layer it over your bikini (or over the “underwear-as-outerwear” trend). The lightweight knit displays an open weave that lets the skin breathe and has a drapey effect that glides over the body. You’d never guess this was just $30 based off the luxe, scalloped trim detailing alone. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

25 A Straw Sun Hat That’s So Chic East Water Straw Sun Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon The best beach accessory? This straw sun hat. It not only shields your face from harmful rays, but it’s made with a hook-and-eye closure that keeps it securely on even during the breeziest days. The hand-woven straw material is crafted from raffia so it’s not only super flexible, but it’ll retain its shape. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: One size

26 A Best-Selling Layering Necklace Plated In 18-Karat Gold MEVECCO Layered Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon This layered necklace is dainty, yet impactful enough to instantly dress up an outfit. It’s coated in 18-karat gold and is free of any nickel or lead. Each necklace comes in a cute box if you’re gifting this to someone (or yourself). Plus the chains are separated so you have the look of a layered necklace, but can also style them individually. With over 15,000 perfect five-star ratings, this is a must-have for adding a little shine. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: One size (13.5 - 16 inches)

27 A Boatneck Shirt With A Fitted-Waist Design Made By Johnny Boatneck Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Tucked into jeans, loose over trousers, layered under a jacket — this boatneck shirt has endless styling possibilities. The sleeves cover the arms with a wider cut and the ruched bottom gives you a fitted look around the waist. The lightweight material makes this a year-round essential, and you can choose from nearly 50 colors. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

28 A Cute Bodysuit With Wide, Supportive Straps REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Tank Amazon $21 See On Amazon In my opinion, bodysuits are a wardrobe staple — so it’s important to make sure you have a good one. This one displays a cute square neckline perfect for showing off your favorite necklaces, and has wide, supportive straps that camouflage your bra. It molds to the skin with high elasticity fabric, and the snap-button fastening comes in handy when you’re putting it on or taking a bathroom break. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A Strapless Top With An Adorable Sweetheart Neckline ISZPLUSH Strapless Sweetheart Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon The next time you’re standing in front of your closet thinking, “I have nothing to wear,” reach for this top. It’s versatile — pair it with cut-off shorts, high-waisted pants, maxi or mini skirts — and has a strapless, sweetheart neckline that makes a statement. It’s cut from fabric that’s feels soft on the skin with moderate stretch for comfort, not to mention the ribbed texture offers a luxe look. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

30 A Super-Sized Faux Leather Tote Bag Nodykka Leather Tote Bag Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can store just about everything you own in this tote bag — it’s really that spacious. The interior features a slip pocket on the side that’s perfect for smaller items like your phone and keys. The magnetic closure and reinforced stitching ensure your things stay safe and the faux-leather material is extremely easy to keep clean (just wipe it down with a wet cloth). Available colors: 176

Available sizes: One size

31 The Lace Boyshorts That Sidestep Visible Panty Lines Barbra's Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon It’s time to clear out your panty drawer and make room for these. This six-pack of boyshorts has a semi-sheer, stretchy lace design that lies flat to help eliminate visible panty lines. The cherry on top is the cute little bow in the center — and the nearly 9,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

32 The Trendy Layering Necklaces Made With 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Layering Necklaces Amazon $16 See On Amazon This pretty layered necklace proves that high-quality jewelry doesn't have to be expensive. It’s coated in recycled, 14-karat gold that gives it a super shiny finish. You basically get three necklaces for the price of one because the chains are separated and can be worn on their own or together. There's also a 3-inch extender included if you prefer a longer length, plus you can choose between different chain styles in the listing. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: One size (15 inches — 20 inches)

33 These Tailored Paper Bag Pants That Mean Business GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can easily go from boardroom meeting to brunch date in these fashion-forward pants. The cropped tailoring and stylish paperbag waist offer a polished look that smacks of a high price tag, while the stretchy waistband gives you a comfy fit. There’s a belted bow you can tie at the front, plus two pockets to boot. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

34 A Floral Maxi Dress That Delivers Casual Luxury Omoone Square Neck Spaghetti Strap Floral Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon There are tons of dresses from high-end brands that have the same look as this one, but are far more costly. The straight-cut design of this dress make for a close, but never clingy, fit. There’s also a cute long tie in the front and adjustable straps that let you customize your fit. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

35 This Set of Designer-Worthy Belts SANSTHS Double O-Ring Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get a lot of bang for your buck with this double-set of stylish and versatile belts. It comes with one black and one brown (what else could you need?) and each features a luxurious-looking double O-ring buckle. They’re made of faux leather that’s easy to maintain and are designed to hold up for years to come. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 22 inches — 58 inches

36 The White Button-Down With A Luxe Linen Look Astylish Button Down Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This button-down isn’t a want — it’s a need (in my book at least). It has the same look as a classic collared shirt, but the worn-in design gives it a less structured silhouette that easily styles for the ultimate casual-chic vibes. You can even size up and wear this as a bikini cover-up. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 These Chic Dress Pants That Are Just As Comfy As Leggings Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These pants give you the look of office-ready trousers with the feeling of lounge leggings. If you like a held-in fit, these are super high-waisted, rising above the belly button. They’re constructed with stretchy fabric that’ll move with you, and the flared hem adds a fun showcase opportunity for your shoe of choice. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — 5X

38 A Breezy, Elegant Cover-Up For The Beach & The Streets JDiction Swimsuit Cover Up Amazon $26 See On Amazon Coming soon to a closet (and pool) near you: this versatile swimsuit cover-up. It has a longer length that gives you good coverage, but a see-through lace design that lets your bikini show. The bell sleeves and open-front construction allow for breathable wear, and you can even style this as a cardigan over shorts and tee if you want to double up on looks. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: One size

39 The Wide-Brim Hat That Levels-Up Any Look Lanzom Felt Wide-Brim Hat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Nothing pulls a look together faster than a high-quality hat. Fashion meets function in this little number thanks to a wide-brim design that helps shield your face from sun rays. The thin belt detailing that lines the top features a buckle, and it’s crafted in a lightweight material that helps you sidestep sweaty hat-hair. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: One size

40 The Celestial Mules For Elevating Any Ensemble Tliocow Pointed Toe Mules Amazon $29 See On Amazon The backless design of these slip-on mules means you won’t have to suffer through any heel blistering, not to mention they’re designed with a widened, tapered toebox for comfier wear (the brand suggests going up a half-size if you have wide feet). These have a minimalist feel while the celestial embroidery subtly elevates a minimal ensemble. The rubber soles are both cushy and durable, and if you’re an avid commuter these are great to throw in your bag and go. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 6 — 10

41 A Retro Bodysuit With Dramatic Bell Sleeves Shein Deep V-Neck Bell Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon If a top has bell-sleeves, it’s an immediate yes for me. This unique bodysuit helps you feel held in place with the smooth-yet-stretchy material. The wide-cut sleeves deliver stylish vintage drama and ensure full freedom of movement with the spacious cut, and the plunging deep-V neckline pairs fabulously with high-waisted pants. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

42 These Button-Free Pull-On Jeans With Good Stretch JUST MY SIZE Stretch Pull On Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These pull-on jeans should cost at least three times the price because of how comfortable they are. You pull them on without the fuss of any zippers or buttons, and the two-pocket design gives you the feeling of regular jeans. They have a straight leg cut with a relaxed fit and a mid-rise waist. Try these and you may forget your traditional denim even exists. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

43 This Swanky, Crocodile-Embossed Bodysuit For Under $20 Milumia Crocodile Embossed Tank Top Bodysuit Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you like animal prints but prefer a more understated look, this bodysuit features crocodile embossing that makes a subtle — and luxurious — statement. The material has a nice stretch and your booty will be fully covered because the bottoms are hipster cut. Ultra-thin spaghetti straps have a dainty feel that helps balance the look. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 5X-Large Plus

44 This Stylish Sleeveless Dress With A Cute Cutout Pink Queen Midi Cutout Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon At first glance this dress looks like a two-piece set, but it’s just the cute cutout design in action. With a bodycon fit that offers a shaped look and a side-slit to showcase your favorite shoes, this is an outfit front-runner for your next big night out. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large