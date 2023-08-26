Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Chic Pieces Under $35 That Actually Look Expensive

In case you didn't already know, you don't need a big budget to
look like you have a big budget. Hand-picking pieces that offer high-end appeal at a low price is basically my expertise. Though I (and many of us) may be holding our wallets a little closer these days, that shouldn’t mean we have to shy away from outfits that offer a designer-worthy look.
Whether it's the choice of fabric, the precision of stitching, or the subtlety of design, I've found 45 pieces that are masterfully crafted to convey a luxe look. From bold pieces that flaunt opulence to designs that whisper quiet luxury, take a look below for the ultimate collection of expensive-looking styles — all for under $35 each.
1 A Bodysuit That Looks Like Pricier Brands — At A Fraction Of The Cost
Certain viral bodysuits are nearly impossible to get your hands on, but now you don’t have to set your alarm for the next drop. This
sleeveless bodysuit gives you a sleek, sculpted look for under $30. It’s cut from buttery-soft fabric that feels like a second skin and has a high stretch that doesn’t feel too tight. It’s fully opaque so you don’t have to layer anything underneath it. Plus, there’s a snap closure at the bottom that not only keeps it conveniently tucked in, but makes putting it on super simple. Available colors: 16 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 2 This Cheeky Bodysuit With Intricate Lace
The lace on this
bodysuit makes it look like it could be sold in a luxurious Parisian lingerie shop — which is great considering you can buy this on Amazon and not have to pay shipping. The sultry blend between fishnet and floral lace gives a fun peekaboo effect. A comfort-fit waistband pairs nicely with the satin tie-back bow, and the scallop-laced trim adds a timeless touch. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large 3 The Bodycon Maxi Dress For A Chic, Fitted Look
This
maxi dress hugs your body for the most form-fitting look imaginable. It exudes sultriness yet maintains comfort thanks to the soft knit fabric and dainty, adjustable spaghetti straps. The hem falls to ankle length so you can wear any shoes without having to worry about your skirt dragging on the floor, and you can comfortably slip this on and off thanks to the hardware-free design. Available colors: 23 Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large 4 A Soft Ribbed Skirt That’s Office-Appropriate
For the days you can’t be bothered to wear pants, give this chic
skirt a go. It’s crafted in a stretchy ribbed material that’s equally as elegant as it is comfortable. You can pair the midi length with anything from sky-high pumps to casual sneakers and the slit in the back lets you move freely when you walk. Available colors: 15 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 5 These Chunky Gold Earrings That Feel Designer-Worthy
If you refuse to spend an arm and a leg on certain designer
drop earrings that have taken the web by storm, try these these $15 gems out instead. Although they give loads of chunky appeal, they’re super lightweight on the ear. Made from durable copper with a high-shine gold plating, they promise not to irritate your skin and the clasp makes them easy to take on and off. Available colors: 10 Available sizes: One size 6 This Stunning Deep-V Bodysuit With A Wrap Waist
Along with looking fabulous, the wrap-waist design of this
bodysuit lets you customize a just-for-you fit. There’s a pretty cross-strap design in the back that strikes a balance with the plunging V-neckline in the front. The pull-on bottoms offer a full coverage fit, not to mention the sparkly sheen of this material will have you turning heads all night. Available colors: 9 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 7 These Ultra-Durable Sunglasses That Are So On-Trend
You’ll no longer have to worry about losing your pricey
sunglasses — these shades do the same job for a fraction of the price. They provide complete UV protection to help safeguard your eyes from the sun, and are polarized to prevent glare. The metal frames offer a sturdy, durable feel and the nose-bridge has cushions to help these sit comfortably. Available colors: 7 Available sizes: One size 8 A Cross-Front Sweater With An Off-The-Shoulder Fit
This
pullover has the feeling of your favorite sweater with the neckline of your most fashion-forward top. The knitted material sits softly against the body and the off-the-shoulder design lets you showcase your favorite necklaces. The criss-cross detail creates a cropped hem which promises to look incredibly stylish with any high-waisted pant picks. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 9 These Gorgeous Hoop Earrings Plated In 14-Karat Gold
In my opinion, everyday
hoops are an absolute essential. These are the perfect size to dress up any look without weighing down your ears. They’re free of any lead or nickel, and the brand says they’re hypoallergenic so they won’t irritate your skin. They’re plated in 14-karat gold for a shiny, tarnish-free wear, plus they’re available in yellow, white, and rose gold tones to suit your style. Available colors: 4 Available sizes: 20 millimeters — 50 millimeters 10 The Chiffon Blouse In Statement Prints
It’s giving polished and pulled-together: This
chiffon blouse offers a modest look with a high-neckline and long, lantern sleeves. Depending on which style you choose there’s ruffle detailing around the neck and cuffs, and a hidden button closure for security. The variety of luscious florals and patterned prints ensure you make a subtle — and chic — statement. Available colors: 30 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 11 This Trendy Crossbody Sling With A Convertible Strap
Small but mighty, this
crossbody bag is the perfect on-the-go carryall. The strap is convertible so it can be carried around the waist or as a sling bag. It features two zippered pockets and four card slots so you have ample room, and if you’re wondering if your cell phone can fit in it the answer is yes (as long as it’s under 7 inches!). Available colors: 73 Available sizes: Small — Large 12 This Silky-Soft Floral Midi Skirt
This
skirt is simultaneously easy to style and comfortable to wear. Featuring an elasticated band, it sits at mid-rise so is perfect for tucking in tees or styling with a crop top. It’s made of lustrous satin for a shiny sheen and soft-to-the touch feel, plus the floral print matches so perfectly with any top layers that it’s basically a neutral. Available colors: 4 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 13 A Regal Maxi Dress With An Oversize Fit
The
maxi dress of the moment is here — and it’s less than $35. You get a billowy silhouette that leaves room for your layers of choice underneath, and a tiered hem that adds to the dramatic, oversize shape. There’s also hidden pockets on either side to keep all your goodies secretly stored. There’s also a chic long-sleeved option in the listing. Available colors: 31 Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large 14 An Airy Cropped Pant To Keep Things Casual
Put these
pants on and you probably won’t want to wear anything else. They have a stretchy drawstring waist that comfortably stays put all day. The side pockets are big enough to fit your phone or a small wallet, plus the cropped length contributes to the relaxed look and lets you show off your shoes. Available colors: 11 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 15 A Luxe Satin Robe For Upgraded Lounging
Lounging around the house has never looked better. Made from satin, this
robe glides over the body with a smooth, silky feel, but it’s machine washable for easy maintenance. The removable waist-tie conceals into the featured belt loops, and there are slits on either side that encourage freedom of movement and added airflow when you walk. Available colors: 20 Available sizes: One size 16 A Best-Of-Both-Worlds Necklace With Pearls & A Paperclip Chain
Why should you have to choose between gold and pearls? Get the best of both with this double-duty
necklace. Half of it displays a golden paperclip chain while the other half is designed with baroque pearls. It features a toggle closure you can style at the front or back of your neck, and it’s made from copper plated in 18-karat gold for a luxe look and feel. Available colors: 2 Available sizes: One size 17 The Lightweight Sweater Tank With An Effortless, Slouchy Fit
Lightweight and loose-fitting, this effortless
tank top is great for hot temps or layering up when it’s brisk. It’s made with a soft, woven knit that feels high-quality and provides all the breathability. The arm holes are cut wider for maximum movement and the ribbed hem adds a nice finishing touch. Available colors: 32 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 18 The Lightweight Midi Dress You Won’t Overheat In
Dress things up a bit in this floral masterpiece. This wearable
midi dress is bright, bold, and perfectly lightweight. It’s cut from an airy cotton and rayon material that lets the skin breathe, and the billowy sleeves matched with the spacious silhouette offer a fit that won’t leave you feeling overheated. There’s also a front-tie tassel that lets you customize the neckline. Available colors: 37 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 19 The V-Neck Blouse You Can Style So Many Ways
This tie-front
blouse is at the top of my list. It features a deep-V neckline, wide sleeves that drape down to the elbow, and buttons that line the front. The tie in the front allows you to tailor the length shorter or longer, and the curved hem in the back layers great over jeans, leggings, and maxi or mini skirts. Available colors: 39 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 20 This Designer-Worthy Handbag That’s Surprisingly Spacious
This tote
handbag features a detachable ruched strap so you can wear it over your shoulder or as a clutch — aka you basically get two bags in one. The sturdy faux-leather means it’ll keep it’s structure and the zippered top safely stores your items in the spacious main pocket that can accommodate a phone, wallet, makeup, and other essentials. Available colors: 5 Available sizes: Small — Medium 21 The Breezy Palazzo Pants You Can Wear As Trousers
Who said workwear has to be uncomfortable? Not these
palazzo pants. They’re made from 100% cotton and feature a wide-leg and loose fit so you’re sure to be comfy all day. The stretchy waist gives you a break from any button-up flies, while the tiered hemline adds dimension. Whether you’re at the office or on your way to after-work happy hour, you can pair these with a loafer or a pump for a promotion-worthy look. Available colors: 5 Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large 22 A Handwoven Handbag That’s So Chic
Usually when I see “handwoven” I immediately think “luxury.” This
bag definitely looks luxurious because of the intricate craftsmanship. Each bag is woven by an artisan from 100% natural corn straw fibers. It’s big enough to store everything from a beach towel to a cosmetics case, and the reinforced straps are designed to sit comfortably on the shoulders. Available colors: 4 Available sizes: One size 23 The Square-Neck Bodysuit That Won’t Ride Up
If you ask me, a square-neck
bodysuit belongs in every closet. Setting this apart from the rest of the bodysuits in your lineup, the two-button snap closure gives you a secure, full-coverage feeling and easy bathroom breaks. You can also choose from a long sleeve style and over 30 colors. Available colors: 31 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 24 A Crocheted Beach Dress You Can Wear As A Cover-Up Or Layering Piece
In my book, a crocheted beach
dress is just as necessary as SPF. Pack this in your beach bag and layer it over your bikini (or over the “underwear-as-outerwear” trend). The lightweight knit displays an open weave that lets the skin breathe and has a drapey effect that glides over the body. You’d never guess this was just $30 based off the luxe, scalloped trim detailing alone. Available colors: 5 Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus 25 A Straw Sun Hat That’s So Chic
The best beach accessory? This straw
sun hat. It not only shields your face from harmful rays, but it’s made with a hook-and-eye closure that keeps it securely on even during the breeziest days. The hand-woven straw material is crafted from raffia so it’s not only super flexible, but it’ll retain its shape. Available colors: 4 Available sizes: One size 26 A Best-Selling Layering Necklace Plated In 18-Karat Gold
This
layered necklace is dainty, yet impactful enough to instantly dress up an outfit. It’s coated in 18-karat gold and is free of any nickel or lead. Each necklace comes in a cute box if you’re gifting this to someone (or yourself). Plus the chains are separated so you have the look of a layered necklace, but can also style them individually. With over 15,000 perfect five-star ratings, this is a must-have for adding a little shine. Available colors: 28 Available sizes: One size (13.5 - 16 inches) 27 A Boatneck Shirt With A Fitted-Waist Design
Tucked into jeans, loose over trousers, layered under a jacket — this
boatneck shirt has endless styling possibilities. The sleeves cover the arms with a wider cut and the ruched bottom gives you a fitted look around the waist. The lightweight material makes this a year-round essential, and you can choose from nearly 50 colors. Available colors: 45 Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large 28 A Cute Bodysuit With Wide, Supportive Straps
In my opinion,
bodysuits are a wardrobe staple — so it’s important to make sure you have a good one. This one displays a cute square neckline perfect for showing off your favorite necklaces, and has wide, supportive straps that camouflage your bra. It molds to the skin with high elasticity fabric, and the snap-button fastening comes in handy when you’re putting it on or taking a bathroom break. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 29 A Strapless Top With An Adorable Sweetheart Neckline
The next time you’re standing in front of your closet thinking, “I have nothing to wear,” reach for this
top. It’s versatile — pair it with cut-off shorts, high-waisted pants, maxi or mini skirts — and has a strapless, sweetheart neckline that makes a statement. It’s cut from fabric that’s feels soft on the skin with moderate stretch for comfort, not to mention the ribbed texture offers a luxe look. Available colors: 23 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 30 A Super-Sized Faux Leather Tote Bag
You can store just about everything you own in this
tote bag — it’s really that spacious. The interior features a slip pocket on the side that’s perfect for smaller items like your phone and keys. The magnetic closure and reinforced stitching ensure your things stay safe and the faux-leather material is extremely easy to keep clean (just wipe it down with a wet cloth). Available colors: 176 Available sizes: One size 31 The Lace Boyshorts That Sidestep Visible Panty Lines
It’s time to clear out your panty drawer and make room for these. This six-pack of
boyshorts has a semi-sheer, stretchy lace design that lies flat to help eliminate visible panty lines. The cherry on top is the cute little bow in the center — and the nearly 9,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 1 Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus 32 The Trendy Layering Necklaces Made With 14-Karat Gold
This pretty
layered necklace proves that high-quality jewelry doesn't have to be expensive. It’s coated in recycled, 14-karat gold that gives it a super shiny finish. You basically get three necklaces for the price of one because the chains are separated and can be worn on their own or together. There's also a 3-inch extender included if you prefer a longer length, plus you can choose between different chain styles in the listing. Available colors: 3 Available sizes: One size (15 inches — 20 inches) 33 These Tailored Paper Bag Pants That Mean Business
You can easily go from boardroom meeting to brunch date in these fashion-forward
pants. The cropped tailoring and stylish paperbag waist offer a polished look that smacks of a high price tag, while the stretchy waistband gives you a comfy fit. There’s a belted bow you can tie at the front, plus two pockets to boot. Available colors: 37 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 34 A Floral Maxi Dress That Delivers Casual Luxury
There are
tons of dresses from high-end brands that have the same look as this one, but are far more costly. The straight-cut design of this dress make for a close, but never clingy, fit. There’s also a cute long tie in the front and adjustable straps that let you customize your fit. Available colors: 10 Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large 35 This Set of Designer-Worthy Belts
Get a lot of bang for your buck with this double-set of stylish and versatile
belts. It comes with one black and one brown (what else could you need?) and each features a luxurious-looking double O-ring buckle. They’re made of faux leather that’s easy to maintain and are designed to hold up for years to come. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: 22 inches — 58 inches 36 The White Button-Down With A Luxe Linen Look
This
button-down isn’t a want — it’s a need (in my book at least). It has the same look as a classic collared shirt, but the worn-in design gives it a less structured silhouette that easily styles for the ultimate casual-chic vibes. You can even size up and wear this as a bikini cover-up. Available colors: 39 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 37 These Chic Dress Pants That Are Just As Comfy As Leggings
These
pants give you the look of office-ready trousers with the feeling of lounge leggings. If you like a held-in fit, these are super high-waisted, rising above the belly button. They’re constructed with stretchy fabric that’ll move with you, and the flared hem adds a fun showcase opportunity for your shoe of choice. Available colors: 26 Available sizes: Small — 5X 38 A Breezy, Elegant Cover-Up For The Beach & The Streets
Coming soon to a closet (and pool) near you: this versatile
swimsuit cover-up. It has a longer length that gives you good coverage, but a see-through lace design that lets your bikini show. The bell sleeves and open-front construction allow for breathable wear, and you can even style this as a cardigan over shorts and tee if you want to double up on looks. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: One size 39 The Wide-Brim Hat That Levels-Up Any Look
Nothing pulls a look together faster than a high-quality
hat. Fashion meets function in this little number thanks to a wide-brim design that helps shield your face from sun rays. The thin belt detailing that lines the top features a buckle, and it’s crafted in a lightweight material that helps you sidestep sweaty hat-hair. Available colors: 19 Available sizes: One size 40 The Celestial Mules For Elevating Any Ensemble
The backless design of these
slip-on mules means you won’t have to suffer through any heel blistering, not to mention they’re designed with a widened, tapered toebox for comfier wear (the brand suggests going up a half-size if you have wide feet). These have a minimalist feel while the celestial embroidery subtly elevates a minimal ensemble. The rubber soles are both cushy and durable, and if you’re an avid commuter these are great to throw in your bag and go. Available colors: 30 Available sizes: 6 — 10 41 A Retro Bodysuit With Dramatic Bell Sleeves
If a top has bell-sleeves, it’s an immediate yes for me. This unique
bodysuit helps you feel held in place with the smooth-yet-stretchy material. The wide-cut sleeves deliver stylish vintage drama and ensure full freedom of movement with the spacious cut, and the plunging deep-V neckline pairs fabulously with high-waisted pants. Available colors: 2 Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus 42 These Button-Free Pull-On Jeans With Good Stretch
These
pull-on jeans should cost at least three times the price because of how comfortable they are. You pull them on without the fuss of any zippers or buttons, and the two-pocket design gives you the feeling of regular jeans. They have a straight leg cut with a relaxed fit and a mid-rise waist. Try these and you may forget your traditional denim even exists. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: 1X — 5X 43 This Swanky, Crocodile-Embossed Bodysuit For Under $20
If you like animal prints but prefer a more understated look, this
bodysuit features crocodile embossing that makes a subtle — and luxurious — statement. The material has a nice stretch and your booty will be fully covered because the bottoms are hipster cut. Ultra-thin spaghetti straps have a dainty feel that helps balance the look. Available colors: 1 Available sizes: 5X-Large Plus 44 This Stylish Sleeveless Dress With A Cute Cutout
At first glance this
dress looks like a two-piece set, but it’s just the cute cutout design in action. With a bodycon fit that offers a shaped look and a side-slit to showcase your favorite shoes, this is an outfit front-runner for your next big night out. Available colors: 33 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 45 A Handwoven Braided Sandal That’s Supremely Comfortable
Step into these
sandals for a reliably comfortable fit. The braided, stretch-to-fit straps are each handwoven with a unique nylon material that’s designed to prevent any chafing or blisters. You can walk for miles without worry thanks to the durable rubber soles and you can choose from colors like bright yellow to head-turning teal. Available colors: 22 Available sizes: 5 — 11
