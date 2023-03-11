Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Clothes That Look Good On Everyone & Are So Cheap

Is there anything better than finding a budget-friendly outfit that looks really good on? The answer is absolutely not. If you’ve recently stood in front of your closet and thought “Ugh, I have nothing to wear,” I can totally relate. It’s time for a little wardrobe refresh, and I’ve rounded up the best picks you’ll want to add to your online shipping cart ASAP.

These pieces look good on everybody (prepare yourself, your friends will definitely be asking to borrow them), they won’t require you to dish out any major dough, not to mention they’re all conveniently found on Amazon. From a one-and-done jumpsuit to 14-karat gold hoop earrings, scroll for everything your closet’s been missing out on!

1 This Effortless Dolman Jumpsuit Happy Sailed Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Your office hallways won’t be the same once you strut down them in this flowy jumpsuit. This boardroom-approved one-piece offers a streamlined fit without the feeling of confinement. The high-waisted design features a belt, which makes it easy to find your preferred shape, and the oblong neck creates an elegant line. Wear this with heels or an elevated ballet flat. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

2 A “Goes-With-Everything” Duster IN'VOLAND Plus Size Long Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This is the cardigan you didn’t know you needed... Until now. Its long sleeves give a little extra warmth in a lightweight rayon knit and the simple structure makes it easy to style. There is an eye-catching drapey design and no hardware on it, so it’s comfy-cozy for lounging around the house as well. Available sizes: 0X — 5X

Available colors: 30

3 These Sustainable Gold Hoops PAVOI Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon In need of an everyday earring? Here is an absolute must. These PAVOI chunky hoops feature stainless steel posts that won’t irritate your skin because they’re hypoallergenic, nickel-free, and lead-free. They come in different styles of thickness and, as if they couldn't get any better, they’re made of 100% recycled materials. Available sizes: 20 — 50 millimeters

Available colors: 3

4 These Bootcut Jeans That’ll Take You From Day To Night WallFlower Instastretch Luscious Curvy Bootcut Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon These WallFlower jeans are easily dressed up or down. The $27 bootcut can be toned down with a chunky sweater or a heeled boot for daytime, then jazzed up with a blouse and heels for evenings out. Cut from cotton, polyester, and spandex, these won’t stretch out on you and keep their shape for the long haul. Plus, they’re so soft that you’ll barely know they’re there. Available sizes: 0 — 24 Plus Long

Available colors: 24

5 This Artsy Button-Down For A Pop Of Pattern BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $26 See On Amazon This long-sleeved blouse feels like actual butter. It’s made from 100% viscose that mimics the look and feel of a silk twill. The button closure is complemented by billowy sleeves and a classic collar — this timeless top will never go out of style. (Good thing it comes in so many colors.) Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 23

6 Seriously Good Cotton Undies For All-Day Comfort Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get ready to prep your drawers for the softest underwear on Amazon. These widely-beloved briefs are made from a lightweight jersey cotton with a hint of spandex that gives the perfect amount of stretch. They provide a full-coverage fit for everyday wear while still leaving you with a smooth, seamless look under clothes. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 35

7 These Cloud Slippers You Won’t Want To Take Off BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add these ultra-trendy slides to your cart immediately. You’ve probably seen them on your favorite influencer while scrolling Instagram, and for good reason. The cushy foam platform soles are just under two inches, providing ultimate support and comfort to your feet. They’re lightweight while still offering shock absorption, and the single strap gives you a casual look in addition to snuggly hugging your foot. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors: 14

8 An Extremely On-Trend Sweater Vest YESNO Oversized Cotton Sweater Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on sweater vests! They’re great for layering, super on-trend, and perfect for basically any occasion. This one in particular is loose-fitted for a casual feel, made of 100% cotton for a soft touch, and features two side pockets. Choose from bright tones (including mustard yellow) or a neutral basic like black. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 10

9 This Super-Breezy Jumpsuit For Maximum Comfort Happy Sailed Sleeveless Button Front Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon For the days you need a no-fuss outfit, opt for this jumpsuit. It’s sleeveless, which makes it easy to layer no matter what season, and the wide pant legs give you some extra lounging room. The fabric is super-lightweight (but not sheer) so you don’t have to worry about it feeling confining. Plus the pull-on style means you can leave zippers behind. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 42

10 These Polarized Sunglasses That Look Expensive SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Can we all agree these sunglasses look like they should cost at least three times their price? These sunnies are not only polarized, they also offer UV400 protection in a sturdy metal frame that’ll hold up for the long haul. They filter out reflected glare, and will shield your eyes from any long-term damage. SOJOS guarantees that, by blocking 99.99% of harmful UVA and UVB rays, your eyes will be protected — all while looking great, of course. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 11

11 A Buttery, Lounge-Ready Legging SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 90,000 ratings, these high-waisted leggings are buyer-approved. The buttery-soft “peach skin” fabric means you’ll never want to take these off, and the ultra-wide elasticized waistband offers some core support. You can wear them while working out or lounging around, but you might want to consider stocking up... Because you’ll definitely want an extra pair for laundry day. Available sizes: One size — One size plus

Available colors: 25

12 A Full-Coverage Bra You’ll Want To Wear Every Day Playtex Comfort Full Coverage Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Now here’s an everyday bra you’ll love to put on in the morning. The 100% polyester fabric feels virtually weightless on the body and blends seamlessly underneath clothing. The hook-and-eye closure is wildly convenient and that V-neckline will disappear under a tee or blouse. The best part? It’s wire-free so you don’t have to worry about anything poking you. It also has adjustable straps and four-way support that reduces side spillage. Available sizes: 34D — 54DDD

Available colors: 28

13 This Button-Down Shirt With A Lived-In Fit Runcati Button-Down Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon One word: Versatile. Runcati’s button-down blouse is perfect for work or play. Not only does it look phenomenal with trousers for the office, but you could even pair it with jeans or leggings for weekends. It has a three-quarter sleeve you can cuff a little more, along with a classic collar and two chest pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

14 The Cardigan You’ll Layer Over Everything Newchoice Lightweight Long Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an all-purpose topper that’s a bit more elegant than a hoodie, then this long-sleeved cardigan could fit the bill. With a flowing asymmetrical hemline that moves with you and a drapey open-front design, you can wear this on top any outfit. It’s stretchy enough to give you close fit, yet loose enough that it won’t feel restrictive. Buy this in every color available, and then thank me later. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

15 A Mockneck Bodysuit That Fits Like A Glove MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Bodysuits have been all the rage, and for good reason — they’re easy to wear, you don’t have to constantly tuck them in, and you can dress them up or down. This mock turtleneck bodysuit is a great basic you can layer under a cardigan and wear with your favorite broken-in jeans for a cozy outfit. It would also look gorgeous paired with a statement skirt and some fun heels for a dressier look. For under $25, it’s the cool basic your closet’s been missing. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

16 A Set Of Timelessly Chic Belts SANSTHS Double O-Ring Buckle Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon A belt is a perfect way to pull a whole look together. Double up with this two-pack that features an interlocking circle design made of faux leather. The closure ensures you can find your perfect fit easily and that it’ll hold everything in place all wear long. Pair these with your fave jeans and a go-to tee. Available sizes: 24 inches — 54 inches

Available colors: 16

17 The Wire-Free Bra You’ll Actually Want To Wear Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Wirefree Bra Amazon $9 See On Amazon This best-selling Hanes’ bra has rave reviews from more than 29,000 fans for its budget-friendly price point and solid brand quality. It has seamless lining that easily conceals under clothing, and the wire-free design provides support without any pesky poking. It has proprietary technology for enhanced comfort that gives the fabric softness with four-way stretch, plus it has an easy hook-and-eye closure. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 6

18 And A Tunic Tee That Your Leggings Will *Love* JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Split Neck Tunic Amazon $10 See On Amazon Public shopping announcement: The perfect tunic tee is here, and it will only run you $10. The cotton-modal blend is light enough to give you breathability, but it won’t cling to your body. The split V-neckline is a subtle extra design detail, plus the length ensures a covered bum — making it ideal to pair with with skinny jeans or leggings. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 5

19 The Swing Dress That Never Goes Out Of Style Amazon Essentials Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon FYI, swing dresses aren't going anywhere any time soon — and this best-seller proves why it’s a timeless trend. Made from a rayon that glides smoothly over the skin, this dress is pajama-soft and comfortable to wear all day long. It has a scoop neckline and hits above the knee, so it’s versatile to style up or down, which makes it ideal even for colder months. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 23

20 High-Waisted Undies From An Iconic Brand Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Buyer beware: Once you put these undies on, you won’t want to wear anything else! These Fruit of the Loom briefs come in a six-pack, provide full coverage, and give a barely-there feel thanks to the 100% cotton fabrication. They offer a ravel-free waistband and are tag-free so you won’t have any skin irritation, either. Available sizes: 5 — 14 Plus

Available colors: 21

21 The Elevated Tee No Closet Is Complete Without SheIn Mock Neck Ribbed Knit Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon I can’t stress enough the importance of finding yourself an all-seasons tee that can be layered in the winter or worn solo in the summer. This mock-neck top is lightweight, stretchy, and can be dressed up or down. The half sleeves won’t restrict any arm movement and the ribbed polyester sits on the skin smoothly. For under $20 you might want to buy two. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

22 A Slouchy Beanie That’s Made With Cashmere jaxmonoy Cashmere Slouchy Knit Beanie Hat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Top off any look with this beanie and you won’t regret it. It’s fabricated with 15% cashmere for a super-soft feel and provides a breathable warmth that’ll keep you cozy but not overheated. The slouchy design gives you a casual look, and the ensured elasticity fits every head shape and size. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 18

23 These Fan-Favorite Joggers With Over 100,000 Ratings Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cuffed joggers are so good you’ll want to purchase a second pair immediately after trying them on. The smooth, stretchy fabric — crafted from polyester and spandex — will leave you feeling incredibly comfortable while giving you a lounge-y look. They have performance technology that makes them moisture-wicking (which is great for workouts) along with side pockets and a stretchy waistband. They’re designed to reduce chafing thanks to the interlock stitching, not to mention they’re available in more than 160 shades! Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 165

24 A Fleece Jacket For On-The-Go (Or Staying Put!) Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a layer without any bulk, this mid-weight polar fleece jacket is the answer. Contoured side seams give a streamlined fit to the silhouette (which can be worn under a wool coat without feeling stuffed) and it comes with a high collar that zips into a turtleneck on the chilliest days. Zippered pockets (plus two on the inside) securely hold your wallet or phone. You can wear it solo over a T-shirt, too, when warm weather rolls in. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 39

25 Some Machine-Washable Boat Shoes That Will Not Fail You Hey Dude Women's Wendy Amazon $36 See On Amazon Lightweight with elastic laces, these boat shoes are the epitome of comfy and cute. Each shoe weighs less five ounces and the slip-resistant soles are super-durable. This shoe will flex to your foot thanks to a layer of memory foam, so you won’t have to worry about any discomfort, plus they’re available in tons of neutral tones that’ll go with any look. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 16

26 These Extra-Comfy Levi’s Skinny Jeans Levi Strauss & Co. Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, a good pair of skinny jeans will never go out of style. These Levis gives a good shaping effect thanks to the super-stretchy cotton. The snug fit doesn’t loose its shape, even after multiple washes, and the mid-rise pull-on waistband comes with a tummy-control panel. Buy these ASAP! Available sizes: 2 — 28 (including select long and short inseams)

Available colors: 16

27 A Cult-Favorite Maxi Dress That Feels Extra-Roomy ANRABESS Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Now this is a dress you can wear everywhere to everything. The maxi length flows down to the floor and leaves you with a roomy interior where you won’t feel restricted in movement. The cotton, polyester, and elastane blend feels buttery-soft on the skin, while the sleeveless design creates a casual fit. Oh, not to mention there’s a hidden pocket, too! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

28 Not-Your-Average Tee To Switch Up Your Look Haloumoning Criss Cross T-Shirts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Tired of your tees? Well this plus-sized pick by Haloumoning has a criss-crossed neckline that adds a little something extra to any look. (No jewelry needed!) It won’t cling to your body thanks to the breathable polyester material, and the hint of spandex gives it some stretch. Wear this with jeans or leggings and you’re good to go. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 61

29 This Dainty Necklace With Your Monogram On It M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your style is simple and you want a little something extra to spice things up, try adding this necklace. It’s subtle yet eye-catching and, thanks to the high-quality 14-karat gold plating that’s free of nickel and lead, it’s safe for sensitive skin. The initial detail give you a personalized feel — this would also make the perfect gift — and you can get a layered look without tangling the chains thanks to their pre-connected links. Available colors: 3

30 A Classic Crewneck T-Shirt For Every Day Of The Year Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon The holy grail to any layered look is a classic crewneck tee. This one by Amazon Essentials gets extra bonus points for only being $16. Cut from a cotton, modal, and spandex fabric, this tee is the perfect balance between soft and stretchy. The classic round neckline makes it ideal for layering and the close-yet-comfy fit accommodates movement. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 30

31 A Bootcut Yoga Pant For Your Off-Duty Uniform IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Working out feels lot easier when you’re dressed in something cute, like these bootcut yoga pants. They’re crafted from super-flexible (and totally opaque) athletic fabric with top-notch compression. They feature side pockets just in case you want to wear these on your errand run, and the high-waisted waistband lightly compresses your abdominal area for a fitted feel. Trust me, everyone needs these. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

32 This French-Girl Wrap Dress For Any Occasion Naggoo Wrap Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you need some fuss-free dresses for your wardrobe rotation, then this floral wrap style with fluttery cap sleeves is just the thing. Offered in solids and ditsy floral prints, you can wear this to brunch with your friends or out on date night. It’s a true wrap dress, so you’ll feed the strap through a side hole and tie a bow around your waist for a fitted look. It hits above the knee and the slight V-neckline is just right for a necklace. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 30

33 These Must-Have No-Show Socks wernies No Show Socks (8 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Finding a high-quality sock is harder than one would think. Luckily for you, I’ve stumbled across the best no-show socks on Amazon. They hold up after multiple washes, are made of combed cotton for superior softness and maximum breathability, plus have invisible grippy lining so they won’t slide down your heel. As if it couldn't get any better, there are eight pairs per pack — you’ll really get a bang for your buck. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 6

34 This Knit Blouse With A Fun Lace Sleeve MIHOLL Lace Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pair this blouse with your go-to jeans or a wide-leg trouser and you’ll be voted best-dressed, guaranteed. The peek-a-boo lace sleeve will set it apart from your other blouses and the high neckline gives it a chic, modest look. It has a zippered closure that keeps it fitted in place all day, and you can choose from over 40 colors if you want to stock up. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 42

35 These Wildly Popular Hipster Undies That Guarantee No Lines Warner's Blissful Benefits Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking for a light compression panty that guarantees no muffin-top lines? Warner’s created this wallet-friendly three-pack that’s perfection, to say the least. Fabricated with cotton, these full-coverage panties won't let you down. My favorite detail: The tummy panels that create a smooth effect under body-conscious clothes, while the eye-catching lace provides a pretty feel. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

36 A Teddy Coat That’ll Keep You Super-Cozy PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Coat Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether it’s winter and you need a warm jacket or it’s summer and your air conditioner is blasting, this coat is a must-buy. It’s double-fleeced for superior warmth and features a zippered closure that makes it easy to get on and off. The sherpa material adds a little texture and the side panels offer two spacious pockets. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 33

37 A Rush Hour-Friendly Ballet Flat Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re a commuter and need a go-to ballet flat—look no further. These ultra-lightweight faux leather flats are the perfect addition to any outfit for your next lunch date or office-ready look. They have elasticated sides that stretch easily to fit your foot and they can even roll up into a ball, which makes throwing them into a bag thoughtless. Featuring a soft topline and faux suede microfiber lining, you can wear them from day to night. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including select wide sizes)

Available colors: 38

38 These Cropped Chinos For A Dressy Alternative To Jeans Amazon Essentials Cropped Chino Pant Amazon $19 See On Amazon I get it: Some days even the thought of jeans is just an absolute no. For an alternative that’s just as versatile, check out these cropped chinos. For less than $20 you can have a fitted twill pant with a sturdy metal zippered closure. Designed with convenient slant pockets and a relaxed vibe, you can choose from sizes up to 40 plus. Available sizes: 0 — 40 Plus

Available colors: 9

39 This Super Cozy Paid Vest Unidear Buffalo Sleeveless Plaid Vest Amazon $31 See On Amazon In case you missed it, this Buffalo plaid vest is everything and more. Unlike a cardigan you still have full arm movement, and it features an open-front waterfall design for a flowy feel. You’ll also find there’s two side pockets that compliment the drapey lapels. “It is heavier than it looks and the quality of workmanship is good. It looks great with leggings or jeans,” one shopper wrote. “If you wear it over dark colors it may shed lint a lot so shake it out really well before you wear it,” they added. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

40 This Plus-Size Approved Bodysuit IN'VOLAND Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Fact: Sometimes, all you need to make an outfit is a minimalist tee that’s perfectly tucked. This is one reason why a bodysuit, like this plus-sized option from IN'VOLAND, is a favorite for a flawless fit that has quickly become the modern basic. Consisting of 95% rayon with spandex for extra stretch, this short-sleeved number has a face-framing scoop neckline, plus a convenient snap crotch that’s ideal for quick bathroom breaks. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 23

41 This Strappy Sports Bra For Your Next Workout RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon All you gym-goers, this one’s for you. This sweat-wicking high-impact sports bra keeps everything in the right place, all workout long. Designed with a subtle V-neckline and lattice racerback, you’re strapped in and secured without any constriction. Plus, like any good sports bra, it’s machine-washable. (Note: If you’re any bigger than a D-cup, they recommend choosing the “plus” version of your regular size for optimal support!) Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

42 This Kimono Cardigan For An Airy Floral Layer Chicgal Floral Print Kimono Cardigan Amazon $18 See On Amazon This delicate, gossamer kimono is a darling addition to any casual outfit. It has a flowy open-front design, a lightweight feel, and roomy half sleeves. Perfect for atop a tee or even a bikini, you can pick from over 40 fun patterns and layer it over any look. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 43

43 The Floral Dress You Can Wear Year-Round Romwe Plus Size Floral Print Fit And Flare Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon The styling possibilities for this Kate Middleton-worthy dress are limitless. It features a half-sleeve, a zipper in the back which makes taking it on and off easy, and an A-line hem. In cooler weather, the classic dress can be paired with a longline cardigan and practically any boot in your closet. Plus, it couldn’t be easier to dress up with some well-chosen jewelry. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X

Available colors: 6

44 This Softer-Than-Soft Waffle Cardigan ZESICA Soft Knit Cardigan Sweater Amazon $44 See On Amazon Trust me when I say this cardigan is a must! Throw it on over a dress or transform a simple “tee and jeans” look — this long-sleeved cardigan is about to become your go-to for a comfy, cute outfit. Crafted in a lightweight acrylic yarn with ribbed trim, it hugs the body without clinging to the skin. Add it to any outfit for an added layer of warmth. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32