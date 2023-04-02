Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Clothes That Look Sexy Without Showing Too Much Skin

There’s just something about certain outfits that can boost your confidence and make you feel like the most sultry version of yourself. Whether it’s a slinky pencil skirt, soft V-neck sweater, or even a super-supportive and cute for-your-eyes-only bralette, embracing sensual dressing doesn’t necessarily mean showing a lot of skin (unless you want to, of course).

Sometimes, the most alluring outfits create mystery. That’s why Amazon’s selling a ton of these clothes that look sultry without showing too much skin.

1 This Crochet Cover-Up With Clever Cinching FERBIA Crochet Beachwear Poncho Amazon $40 See On Amazon In my opinion, the perfect summer top is one that’s cool, flashes exactly the amount of skin you feel comfortable with at the moment, and makes you look effortlessly graceful. And this crochet beachwear poncho ticks every one of those boxes. It has long, loose sleeves, a V-neckline, and a drawstring front that allows you to bare your midriff as much as you choose. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 A 2-Piece Swimsuit With Ruffled Sleeves SOLY HUX Plus Size Ruffle High Waisted Bikini (2-Pieces) Amazon $34 See On Amazon With a top that covers and supports your bust and a little ruffle sleeve to give it a chic touch, this high-waisted bikini is perfect for water sports, lounging on the sand and — with the quick addition of a wraparound skirt — can be worn to dinner out. Sure, it’s a bikini, but it also provides opportunities for layering under jeans and an open sweater or jacket. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X - Large Plus

3 The Stretch Pencil Skirt For Classic Glam H&C Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon There is nothing like a sensual pencil skirt for building an outfit — or a closet full of them — that exudes professional glam while also being comfortable and easy to spend all day in. This stretch pencil skirt, which has a back slit for easy walking, is the kind of wardrobe staple you want in several colors so you always have an outfit that’s sultry, gorgeous, and practical. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 5X

4 This Longline Bra That’s So Versatile THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Rock this longline sports bra under a T-shirt, as your actual workout top, or as a supportive tank top that you wear with jeans, shorts, and skirts. You can even treat it as a base layer under a cute jacket for date night. The top has a built-in bra and is made from 20% spandex, which makes it stretchy and comfortable. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5 A Wrap Blouse With A Deep V-Neckline IN'VOLAND V-Neck Wrap Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a plunging surplice neckline and ruching at the hips, this stylish V-neck wrap top is one you will reach for often. The sleeves are a charming elbow length to make it seasonally versatile and it’s made from buttery soft fabric. Wear a lacy bra underneath for an even cuter neckline. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 32 Plus

6 A Faux Wrap Maxi That’s So Comfy Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a faux wrap neckline, empire waist, and the cutest drapey sleeves, this maxi dress is your summer solution for everything from a day at the beach to a night on the town. Just change up your shoes and jewelry and it will accommodate the moment. It has a long pleated skirt that provides total freedom of movement and it’s made from luxuriously soft jersey fabric. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

7 These Breathable Bamboo Panties KNITLORD Lace Trim Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a high-cut thigh, cheeky back, and lace trim at the leg openings and waist, this five-pack of panties is the underwear drawer update you are seeking. “These undies are[...] comfortable, very lightweight and you can almost completely forget you're wearing underwear,” said one reviewer. “They are [also] adorable.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 This Cute Tennis Skirt With Secret Pockets BALEAF Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether tennis is your game of choice or you simply prefer to walk, jog, or live in a skirt rather than a pair of shorts, this high-waisted pleated tennis skirt is the perfect garment for freedom of movement. The skirt is designed with built-in mesh liner shorts and features an inner pocket on the waistband and two pockets on the shorts — one of which is large enough to store your phone. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

9 The Drape Cardigan With A Hidden Tie Closure ACEVOG Open Front Drape Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon The downside of an open-front cardigan is that moment when you wish you could button it up. But this drape cardigan solves that with a waist tie that you can tie in the back or in the front. Depending on where you tie it, it looks like two completely different garments. And it’s the perfect layering piece to offer balance over a skimpier tank or even a lacy bralette. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 This High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit With A Halter Top Avanova Halter Ruffle High Waisted Bikini (2-Pieces) Amazon $34 See On Amazon With a high waist, cheeky back, and longline top, this bikini is comfy enough to swim in while also looking super cute. The unique halter-style top ties in the back and the straps adjust so you can dial in the perfect fit. The bottoms have a super high waist and the mismatched series of colors and designs make this swimsuit really stand out. Best of all: you can wear the versatile top separately as a piece to pair with jeans. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 The Glam Top With Daring Cutouts SheIn One Shoulder Cut Out Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Take your outfit from ordinary to high style without stopping at scandalous along the way. This one-shoulder cut-out top flashes a little skin while remaining modest. With plenty of stretch and summery short sleeves, it’s also comfortable and can be worn alone or as a layering piece. It’s made with a stretchy spandex-blend fabric. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

12 A Crochet Dress For Seductive Layering MakeMeChic Plus Size Crochet Beach Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pull this cute crochet beach dress on over that daring bikini and walk the sand in style — showing off your suit without showing off too much skin. The short length is perfect for daytime but you can also wrap a pareo around your waist and walk right into a beachside restaurant if the mood takes you. It has three-quarter length sleeves, with a sweet round neckline and scallop trim, and it comes in four colors. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

13 This Sundress With A Plunging Wrap V-Neckline GUBERRY Wrap V-Neck Sundress Amazon $30 See On Amazon When the weather is warm, pull on this super cute V-neck sundress and be ready to enjoy it. The hemline hits just above the knee and it has a plunging neckline, fitted waist, and flare skirt. This classic sleeveless dress comes in a number of floral prints and solid colors and even boasts pockets. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 A Flowy Button-Down Blouse With Cute Ruffled Sleeves luvamia Tie Knot Button Down Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Your search for a sensual, flowy top you can wear when you want something casual, but dressier than a T-shirt is over. This button-down blouse has voluminous three-quarter ruffled sleeves and a deep V-neck, and it ties at the waist for additional cute detail. Pair this lightweight top with jeans and heels for date night or shorts and sandals when running errands. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

15 These Skinny Levi Jeans With An Amazing Fit Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jean Amazon $27 See On Amazon When you long for jeans but find the comfort of leggings hard to give up, reach for these skinny jeans from Levi’s. They have everything you want from a pair of jeans, including pockets, a fly, and belt loops, but they are also super stretchy so you can wear them snugly and still move around as much as you want. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short and long sizes available)

16 A Slinky Satin Cocktail Dress That’s A Nod To Retro Glam xxxiticat Satin Cocktail Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon When the event calls for some serious glamour, pull on this satin cocktail dress and embrace the beauty of a satin slip dress with a cowl neck and skinny spaghetti straps. The compliments will certainly follow. “This dress slips on and makes you feel like royalty,” said one reviewer. “The fabric is vibrant and flowy.” Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 An Off-Shoulder Top With A Tie Waist Asvivid Floral Print Flare Sleeve Blouse Amazon $0 See On Amazon Showing a hint of shoulder can be alluring. Wear this flowy, floral print flare-sleeve blouse off the shoulder or pull it up on one shoulder or both. The tie waist lets you control the length and how snug you want it to fit. And its statement flare sleeves give it a groovy elegance that makes wearing it super fun. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 These High-Waisted Bike Shorts Offered In 3 Lengths BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you wear these bike shorts to ride a bike, attend a hot yoga class, or under a dress to avoid wardrobe malfunctions, you will love how comfortable they feel. The high waist won’t dig in while the slick side pockets give you a place to stash your phone and other necessities. These shorts have more than 85,000 reviews and you can choose from three inseam lengths and several colors. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

19 This Satin Bomber Jacket That Feels Soft & Luxurious ACEVOG Satin Bomber Jacket Amazon $38 See On Amazon This satin bomber jacket is the perfect light layer to wear over anything and it’s so super soft and silky that you can’t help feeling alluring in it. It has a zip front, ribbed trim, a stand collar, and two pockets. This has become my go-to jacket,” said one reviewer. “It's fun how such a basic piece can dress up or down an outfit.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 The Athletic Shorts That Are Cute & Flowy TARSE Butterfly Athletic Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a flowy skirt on top of a pair of buttery soft bike shorts, these athletic shorts will become your favorite garment for running, hitting the gym, and wearing everywhere on warm summer days. The waistband cinches for a perfect fit, pockets in the under-short keep your phone handy, and the lightweight fabric keeps you cool and comfortable. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 This Flowy Off-Shoulder Dress With Billowing Sleeves Romwe Off Shoulder Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This off-shoulder swing dress can go from a picnic to a wedding — just choose the color that suits your event. The flowy A-line dress is made from lightweight fabric and has eye-catching details like a stretchy bodice and billowing long trumpet sleeves. It stops above the knee and gives off romantic vibes. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

22 The Boyshorts Lined With A Lace Waistband Maidenform Dream Cotton Lace Boyshort Amazon $10 See On Amazon When you are wearing a dress that threatens to expose too much, boyshorts are a great way to cover up without adding the bulk of bike shorts to the ensemble. They are also great under jeans or for sleeping and lounging. And this pair of cotton lace boyshorts is perfect for all boyshort situations. The fabric is stretchy and breathable and they’re lined with the sweetest lace waistband. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 5 — 9

23 This Delicate Belted Cardigan That Shows Just A Little Skin GRACE KARIN Hollowed-Out Open Front Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Pull on this lacy open-front cardigan to give any outfit a pretty finishing touch. You can wear it belted or open and the lacy weave lets whatever you are wearing underneath show through. “I am surprisingly shocked at how much I like this sweater shawl,” said one reviewer. “Even though there is plenty of skin showing through, this feels like I am still fully covered.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Lacy Bralette You Will Want To Show Off YIANNA Lace Racerback Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon Vamp up your casual yoga wear or that deep V-neckline tee by wearing this pretty lace racerback bralette underneath. The lacy come-hither back looks gorgeous peeking out of a top and the soft lining and no-wire construction make it super comfortable. “Possibly the most comfortable bra I’ve ever owned,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 This Oversized Cami Top With A Bold Floral Print JOELLYUS Cami Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This loose and long cami tank top is the perfect summer top. Pull it on over leggings, a skirt, a pair of shorts, or whatever you like to wear and it adds a pretty, floral charm to your outfit. The flowy shape and tunic length make it super versatile for layering, too. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

26 A Sporty Cotton Bralette That’s So Cute & Comfy Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon When a layer of comfortably soft cotton and just a touch of support is your goal for an undergarment, this cute modern cotton bralette is the one. It lacks constricting cups and wires and the band around its base is soft, stretchy, and disappears under clothing. “I could do anything and everything in this thing,” said one reviewer. “I even SLEEP in it.” Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

27 This 2-Piece Workout Ensemble That Fits Like A Glove IWEMEK Seamless Cropped Top and Running Shorts (2-Piece) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Set aside the old T-shirt and dress in style for the gym or on your morning coffee run. This seamless cropped top and running shorts set is the ensemble that will make you feel like a million bucks. The stretchy shorts have a high waistband and the cropped top comes in long sleeves — with thumb holes — or short sleeves. Some sets also include a sports bra. It’s made from a lightweight, stretchy, and breathable nylon and spandex blend. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — Large

28 The Wide-Leg Pants With A Major Slit Simplee Apparel Striped Split Wide Leg Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These belted and flowy wide-leg pants sit at the juncture of pants and a skirt, with an eye-catching slit in the leg. They are deliciously comfortable and make any outfit — even if you top them with a simple cami — seem pulled together and elegant, while giving a vacation vibe. You will reach for them all summer long. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

29 A Square-Neck Bodysuit You Will Wear With Everything JUEYUN Square Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This square-neck short-sleeve bodysuit is the sort of seductive-without-being-showy wardrobe basic you will reach for often and you’ll wonder how you managed to get dressed without it. The stretchy fabric is comfortable and breathable, while the snap crotch makes it easy to live in. It has a retro-inspired square neck that’s just begging to be accessorized (but also looks super-chic left bare and layered under a jacket). Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

30 This Sheer Button-Down Coverup Zoye Chen Button Down Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Slightly sheer, elegantly billowy, and warm-weather friendly, this button-down top looks amazing over a swimsuit, tank, or bralette. The classic shirt is made from a lightweight fabric and features a front pocket. Roll up the sleeves, tie the bottom to crop it just a bit (or a lot), and wear it over everything from a bikini to jeans. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 The Sweater With A Plunging Neckline You Can Wear In The Front Or Back softom V-Neck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This deep-plunge V-neck sweater is the very definition of sultry without trying too hard. You can wear the low neckline in the front to show off a lacy tank or in the back to showcase a flashy bralette. The oversized cozy sweater has long sleeves and is a breeze to pair with anything, from shorts to leggings. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

32 A Faux Leather Jacket That’s Chic & Sensual S P Y M Faux Leather Biker Jacket Amazon $53 See On Amazon Is there anything more chic than a leather jacket? Yes: a faux leather jacket. This faux leather biker jacket is not only ethically made but also stylish and versatile. It comes in three design options: a longer blazer zip-up with side pockets (shown here), a cropped moto jacket, or even a thoroughly modern faux leather shirt. Reviewers say it is stretchy, comfortable, and fits so well. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

33 An Elegant 2-Piece Skirt & Bandeau Top With Island Vibes Verdusa 2-Piece Bandeau Top And Tie-Side Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon This two-piece bandeau top and skirt is a beachy ensemble that’s elegant enough to wear into a beachside restaurant yet comfortable and flowy enough for a walk in the sand — all while showing off your sun-kissed shoulders and cute suit. The sheer skirt has a slit up one leg and a drawstring high waist, while the sleeveless top is cropped just enough to show a little midriff. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

34 The Asymmetrical Wrap Skirt With More Than 8,000 Reviews SheIn Slit Wrap Asymmetrical Skirt Amazon $0 See On Amazon All the elaborate folds and wraps on this asymmetrical skirt make it look as if you are skilled in complicated pareo assembly techniques. In fact, that effect is an illusion. This is an easy pull-on skirt with a slit front and elegant pleats and it will instantly elevate any top you pair it with. Dress it up with heels or down with metallic sandals and take the town. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 The T-Shirt Cut-Out Dress That’s Ready For Date Night BTFBM Bodycon Cutout Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon When a T-shirt dress is constructed like this bodycon cutout dress — with a cute twist front, a cutout, and a crossover mini skirt — it goes from casual loungewear to a cute date night ensemble. This pick features ruched side seams to give it definition and comes in solid colors, florals, and fun tie-dye prints. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 These Jeans With Raw Edges & Tears Dokotoo Patchwork Destroyed Raw Hem Jeans Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whether you like your jeans super distressed or not distressed at all, these raw-hem jeans are here for you. The fabric is soft, stretchy, and durable. The pockets are real. And there are many hem, waist, and “ripped” options to choose from. “I love these jeans,” said one reviewer. “They are true to size, made well, stretchy and comfy!” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 The Sweater That Evokes Retro Ballerina Chic SheIn Deep V-Neck Wrap Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This V-neck crop top wraps around your waist and ties — giving some serious retro ballerina vibes — so you can customize the fit, neckline, and where the tie falls. It’s lightweight, stretchy, breathable, and super comfortable, with a gorgeous plunging neckline and long sleeves. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 A Wrap Dress That’s Romantic & Cool KOJOOIN Plus Size V-Neck Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This lightweight wrap maxi dress makes subtle sensual dressing for any occasion super easy. Choose a bright floral for a summer party. Get a muted pattern for work. Don a solid color for date night. It has a tiered skirt that moves beautifully and the maxi length is a nice contrast to its V-neckline and cinched wrap waist. A pair of heels or espadrilles and you’re ready for dinner and dancing. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

39 This Cute Halter Tank With A Strappy Neckline THANTH Sleeveless Halter Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a versatile length — long enough to wear with leggings, but short enough to tuck in — and a glamorous halter neckline, you will rely on this sleeveless halter top all summer long. And when the weather cools, it will pair beautifully with a jacket or cardigan. “Sexy but not too revealing,” raved one reviewer. “Bares the shoulders and neck but underarms fit, not gaping.” Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large