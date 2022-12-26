Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Comfortable Shoes That Keep Your Feet Warm

Ah, winter: the season when you might rotate between the same two pairs of boots, craftily coordinating them to each outfit and deciding it’s too cold to care when they don’t quite work. Keeping your feet warm doesn’t have to mean sacrificing your style, though. In fact, choosing between shoes that work when it’s freezing can be fun.

Check out this list of comfortable footwear that’ll warm you up while you’re dashing through the snow or simply down the pavement. From hiking boots to slippers, there’s something for everyone and every occasion. This list features cute colors and patterns from light pink to houndstooth, so you’ll brr-ing a little personal flair to everything you wear.

1 These Waterproof Chelsea Boots With A Plush Lining Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie Amazon $37 See On Amazon These Chelsea boots are as adorable as they are durable. Their rubber outsole is made with traction that helps you maintain balance on slippery surfaces, and you can clean them with a damp cloth and soap. Wear them in any weather conditions — they're 100% waterproof. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 6 — 11

2 These Adjustable Memory Foam Slippers That Stay On Your Feet Zizor Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These adjustable memory foam slippers will stay on your feet thanks to their Velcro strap. They're easy enough to fasten for wearers of any age, and their sturdy rubber sole provides anti-slip traction. If you find yourself sneaking around the house late at night, there's no need to worry about waking anyone up. Since these shoes are non-marking, they won't make noise while you walk. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 6 — 12

3 These Classic Hiking Boots Made With Faux Leather Mishansha Hiking Boots Amazon $46 See On Amazon Protect the animals this winter by choosing these classic hiking boots, which are made with faux leather. Designed with a toe cap, they make great work shoes, and their warm lining will keep your feet toasty. Wear them camping, aprés-ski, or simply to walk the dog. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5.5 W/4 M — 15W / 13.5M

4 These Suede Knit Clog Slippers That Are Cute As A Button Clarks Knitted Collar Clog Slippers Amazon $30 See On Amazon If the button detail on these suede knit clog slippers doesn’t win you over, I don’t know what will. The knitted edge adds extra warmth to the cozy lining, and you can even wear them outside. One reviewer called them “Mom's all-time favorite,” so if you're looking for a great gift, start here. Available colors: 71

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (also available in Wide)

5 These Moccasin Slippers That Feel Like Walking On A Cloud DREAM PAIRS Indoor/Outdoor Slippers Amazon $41 See On Amazon The faux fur lining on these moccasin slippers feels like a dream. They're made with a suede leather upper, which is super soft and breathable, and their contemporary design makes them a perfect match for any outfit, cozy or otherwise. Wear them barefoot or with socks; you really can't go wrong. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 12

6 A Pair Of Snow Boots Lined With Faux Fur Aomigoct Fur-Lined Snow Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon These adorable snow boots feature a faux fur lining that’ll have you obsessed. They're made from a waterproof Oxford cloth surface that won't allow snow or rain to seep inside, and the cushioned collar keeps ankles comfortable and supported. With these boots, you can say goodbye to arduous removal processes; their hook loop design allows for hassle-free removal. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

7 These Insulated Duck Boots Designed With Style In Mind Mishansha Insulated Waterproof Duck Boots Amazon $43 See On Amazon With these insulated duck boots, you can bring a bit of personality to your favorite winter footwear. Choose from adorable colors and patterns such as black houndstooth, classic beige, and even red or pink plaid. Their waterproof shell protects against the elements, and they're made with nonskid soles for safety. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 6 — 10.5

8 These Memory Foam Ankle Boots With An Adorable Trim Skechers Faux Fur Trim Ankle Boot Amazon $45 See On Amazon Wear these memory foam ankle boots for the comfiest winter walks ever. Their supportive soles will keep your feet happy no matter how far you go, and the memory foam has a cooling function that may sound counterintuitive but helps prevent sweating and discomfort. Plus, the faux fur trim is adorable and helps trap heat. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 These Waterproof Snow Boots You Can Wear On A Date Night FLARUT Waterproof Snow Boots Amazon $39 See On Amazon These waterproof snow boots might just be the perfect choice for a hot chocolate date — and, the light pink option is extra special. Their hook and loop design will allow you to adjust their tightness and tie the laces securely, and their flexible sole prevents slips and skids. Lined with warm faux fur, these will keep your feet toasty even if you find yourself walking for hours. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5.5 W/4.5 M — 15 W/13 M

10 These Chukka Boots That Are Seriously Warm Skechers Joy Chukka Boot Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you’re prone to cold feet in the winter and your usual footwear isn’t cutting it, give these chukka boots a try. The soles are made with the brand’s supportive and lightweight 5Gen cushioning, and their faux fur lining traps heat like no other. One reviewer claimed these boots took their feet “from numb and freezing to warm.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (available in Wide)

11 A Stylish Pair Of Hiking Boots With An Ankle Trim CLIFFS BY WHITE MOUNTAIN Duena Hiking Boot Amazon $39 See On Amazon Step out on the town in this stylish pair of hiking boots. They're equally suitable for adventures out in the mountains and walks to the ice skating rink, and the sweater ankle trim gives them an extra touch of coziness. They're durable enough to last all season and pair perfectly with your favorite ski socks. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 6 — 11

12 These Happy Face Slippers That Are Sure To Make You Smile YJJY Smiley Face Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re feeling blue, you can accessorize with these happy-face slippers for an extra burst of cheer. With a plush fleece lining that conforms to your feet, they're ultra-soft and cozy, and their anti-skid sole helps you keep your balance. Choose between classic yellow, or fun colors like pink, purple, and blue. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5-6 — 11.5-12

13 These Classic & Comfortable Suede Boots BEARPAW Elle Slip-On Boot Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you prefer something tried and true, look no further than these classic and comfortable suede boots. With a .5-inch platform, these boots give you just the right amount of lift, and they'll conform to your feet to fit like a glove. These are also wearable with orthotic inserts in case your arches need a little extra love. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (available in Wide sizes)

14 These Waterproof Clogs Lined With Faux Fur ChayChax Waterproof Fur Lined Clogs Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wear these waterproof clogs in the garden, around town, or simply in the comfort of your home. Their multi-purpose design allows you to take them wherever you want to go, and their waterproof material ensures their durability and strength. These are also a great choice for those with ankle injuries, thanks to their snug and supportive design. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 4-5 W/3-4 M — 12-13 W/10.5-11 M

15 These Moccasin Slippers Lined With Sheepskin BEARPAW Mindy Slippers Amazon $35 See On Amazon For a luxe shoe you can wear while you lounge, give these moccasin slippers a try. Their sheepskin lining warms your feet, and the comfortable footbed helps you feel like you're walking on air. Choose from winter-inspired colors such as classic black, blue fog, and cocoa. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 13

16 These Slip-On Snow Boots With Anti-Collision Structure Eagsouni Slip-On Snow Boots Amazon $41 See On Amazon Because these slip-on snow boots are made with an anti-collision structure, your toes should be safe even if you take a tumble or kick a hard surface by mistake. Their water-resistant material allows for extra time in the snow without leakage, and the faux fur lining keeps feet cozy and warm. Their nonslip rubber outsole helps you stay stable on icy or slippery surfaces, so you’ll feel safe all season long. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5.5 W/4.5 M — 15 W/14 M

17 These Micro Suede Moccasin Slippers With A Beautiful Bow Jessica Simpson Micro Suede Moccasin Slipper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re obsessed with the balletcore trend or just love a bow, these micro-suede moccasin slippers are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Made with a memory foam cushion that supports feet all morning and night, they're perfect for WFH days or spending time with loved ones. You can machine wash them for an easy clean, and they're available in a slew of adorable colors. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 These Open-Toed Slippers With Durable Soles FITORY Open Toe Slippers Amazon $26 See On Amazon These open-toe slippers are designed with durable soles that are built to last. The cork footbed supports arches and lessens foot fatigue, and the double buckle design is adjustable to accommodate your unique foot size. One reviewer gifted them to their daughter, who said they're “warm & cozy but they don't make [my] feet sweaty and they're really light.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 6 — 11

19 These Customizable Winter Boots With A Chunky Heel Vimisaoi Winter Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon Can’t decide between ankle and mid-calf? Snag these customizable winter boots, and you can go back and forth to your heart’s desire. Made with high-quality faux suede material, they'll go with your favorite jeans and winter coat, and the faux fur lining is appropriate for even the coldest weather. Choose from classic colors like khaki and black, or bolder choices like orange and green. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

20 These Adorable Ice Angel Slippers That Really Last Skechers Ice Angel Slippers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These adorable Ice Angel slippers feature a classic cable knit design and a comfortable rubber sole, and they’re durable enough to last. One reviewer said they’ve had them for nearly two years, and “they still are in great condition and I wear them daily.” The wide array of available colors includes lavender, light pink, and dark brown; choose from 23 total colors or buy multiple pairs if you can't decide. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (available in Wide)

21 These Ultra-Cozy Clogs That Cushion Every Step Clarks Faux Fur Lined Clog Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you aren’t getting the support you need from your old slippers, try these ultra-cozy clogs. They're designed with an insole that's kind to your feet, and the rubber sole allows you to wear them inside and outside. I'm especially partial to the cinnamon color, but you’ve got 12 other great colors to choose from, too. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 6 — 11 (available in Wide sizing)

22 These Faux Fur Lined Ankle Boots You Can Wear On The Trail Hsyooes Fur Lined Waterproof Snow Boots Amazon $41 See On Amazon When you’re choosing a pair of winter boots, you don’t need to sacrifice warmth for durability; for instance, check out these faux fur-lined ankle boots. They’re soft and comfortable enough for a light walk through the snow, and their shockproof, nonslip, and wear-resistant soles mean you can wear them on the mountain or trail, as well. The waterproof material keeps the elements out and the warmth in, and the faux fur lining is just as stylish as it is heat-saving. One Colorado-based reviewer located at a 9000-foot altitude called them "a great buy" and said they “look great and are very comfortable.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 — 11

23 These Fur Lined Platform Snow Boots That Lace Up HARENCE Anti-Slip Fur-Lined Snow Boots Amazon $34 See On Amazon If your winter boots are a little too loose or tight, give these fur-lined platform snow boots a try. Their adjustable laces allow you to choose the fit that’s best for you, and the breathable faux fur insole warms feet all winter long. Plus, the anti-slip sole gives you an extra boost of security in any weather condition. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 4.5 — 14

24 These Hiking Boots That Protect Feet From Snow & Ice ANJOUFEMME Hiking Boots Amazon $39 See On Amazon Wear these hiking boots on the mountain, and you won’t have to worry about unwanted snow and ice seeping in. They're water and wear-resistant, making them a great choice for hiking, camping, travel, or wherever the road takes you. Even if your biggest outdoor adventure of the day is a walk to the coffee shop, these are stylish enough that you'll want to show them off by pairing them with jeans and a sweater. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: 6 — 10.5

25 These Moccasin Slippers That Are Absolutely Essential Lands' End Suede Moccasin Slippers Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you don’t have a go-to pair of house shoes, these moccasin slippers are a fantastic choice. They're made of soft and breathable suede, and the faux fur lining feels amazing on your feet. If you need to step out of the house for a moment, you won't even need to switch shoes, as these slippers are made with a functional sole that works just as well outdoors. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 6 — 11

26 These Convoy Winter Boots That You Won’t Want To Take Off Lugz Convoy Winter Boot Amazon $55 See On Amazon Maybe basic suede just isn’t cutting it this year — in that case, try these convoy winter boots. They’re made from durabrush, which is crafted from synthetic suede, and have an impressive rubber sole. “This boot is totally awesome! I buy a new pair every year or two. Just remember, the size runs a little smaller than your normal size,” suggested one reviewer who didn’t hesitate to give these boots a five-star rating. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

27 These Cozy Bootie Slippers In Festive Plaid Dearfoams Alpine Moritz Bootie Slipper Amazon $34 See On Amazon These cozy bootie slippers are available in a variety of shades, including a festive plaid color. The microsuede upper material and wool blend lining will keep your feet comfortable all season long, and the cushioned insole is made to support your arches. Plus, the outsole is made sustainably with harvested algae (a renewable resource), so you can purchase these with the planet in mind. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 These Memory Foam Slippers Perfect For Putting Your Feet Up WateLves Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $27 See On Amazon When you’ve had a long day, all you want to do is put your feet up and relax; these memory foam slippers should do the trick. Their ergonomic soles will relieve tired toes and warm you up throughout the winter, not to mention the adorable cable-knit design. One reviewer said, "[I] have cold feet and these keep them warm! A must-buy or a gift for a loved one." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5-6 — 13-14

29 These Winter Hiking Boots Made Of Sleek Faux Leather Mishasha Winter Hiking Boots Amazon $38 See On Amazon Take a hike — literally. These winter hiking boots are waterproof and built to last, and the sleek faux leather is as fashionable as it is eco-friendly. Available in colors such as rustic brown, wine red, and coral pink, their faux fur interior is just as luxurious as it sounds. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 5.5 W/4 M — 15 W/13.5 M