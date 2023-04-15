Whether you need something to wear to an upcoming event or are just looking for cute pieces to add to your wardrobe, look no further than Amazon. This is because Amazon’s selling tons of cool clothes that look good on everyone. From high-drama maxi dresses that resemble designer duds to top-rated palazzo pants that make you look like you’re ready for your close-up, here are some of our favorite picks available to buy right now. Happy shopping to all of us.

1 These High-Waisted Flared Pants That Can Be Worn With Almost Anything SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your closet lacks a pair of bottoms that can (almost) do it all, pick up these buttery-soft palazzo pants that are offered in so many fun prints and colors. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, they feature an elastic closure (no annoying buttons or zippers here) and a supportive high waistband that prevents them from sliding down. Wear these flared pants with sandals for a quick, cute summer ensemble or platform heels and a silky blouse for a fancy dinner date. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 These Cropped White Chino Pants With Just Enough Stretch Amazon Essentials Cropped Mid-Rise Skinny-Fit Chino Pant Amazon $25 See On Amazon Nothing says “chic” quite like a pair of cropped chino pants. Made from a slightly stretchy cotton blend, these elegant bottoms have a zip closure with button, side, and back pockets and a relaxed yet tailored fit. From the beach to brunch, these bottoms add a bit of sophisticated flair to any outfit. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 0 — 40 Plus

3 These Cool Joggers That Make You Instantly Look More Put-Together Dokotoo Jogger Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Jogger pants are the perfect mix of work and play — they are comfortable to wear and can make any outfit look instantly more polished. This pair, which features a drawstring closure and is made from a lightweight polyester blend, can be worn with tennis shoes for a laidback look or dressed up with heels and a clutch for date night. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 This Cute Swing Dress Featuring An Eye-Catching A-Line Cut Amazon Essentials Swing Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon This fun and flirty swing dress, with its short sleeves and scoop neckline, is an excellent choice for days when you want to both look and feel good. It has an A-line cut which gives it its flowy fit, and is made from a soft and stretchy rayon blend that drapes beautifully. Worn alone with socks and lug sole loafers or layered over thick tights during chilly months, this popular pick is a no-brainer. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available fabrics: 2

5 A Square Neck Top That’s On-Trend & Versatile Amazon Essentials Square Neck T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sometimes all you need to elevate an outfit is a top with an interesting neckline. This square neck shirt is undeniably a wardrobe staple — it’s made from a breathable cotton blend, has half-sleeves, and can be worn in countless ways. Paired with delicate gold necklaces and wide-leg denim jeans or tucked into a printed satin skirt, this shirt helps add a bit of je ne sais quoi to any ensemble. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 This Belted Romper With Ruffled Sleeves Happy Sailed Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Take it from us; every closet needs a black jumpsuit that can easily be worn from work to the weekend. This wide-leg option, which features a tailored yet laidback design, ruffled sleeves, a back button closure, and a handy waist tie, is the one to get. Styled with sneakers for a casual spring look or matched with espadrilles for a summer fête, this romper is a fashionable choice for any occasion. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7 This Lightweight Crewneck Sweater That’s A Shopper Fave Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This sophisticated long-sleeve tee proves that sometimes less is more when it comes to smart dressing. Made with a breathable cotton blend, this tasteful top features a versatile crew neckline and delicate ribbing on the collar, cuffs, and hem. Beloved by over 12,000 Amazon shoppers who gave this shirt a five-star rating, this sweater is a piece that every closet needs. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

8 This Ankle-Length Maxi Dress With A Fitted Waist Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a fitted chest and waist and a flared hem, this easy breezy maxi dress is nice to have on hand for when you want to look good but also want something a bit more comfortable. Made with a buttery soft rayon blend and featuring short sleeves and a scoop neckline, this ankle-length maxi dress can be worn with everything from ballet flats and tennis sneakers to cowboy boots and strappy sandals. The options are endless. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available fabrics: 2

9 This Sleeveless Maxi Dress With A Drapey Hem Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Love the last maxi dress but want something a bit more well-suited for warmer weather? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. This tank version, which features a fitted waist and a billowy hemline, boasts a sleeveless design that makes it an excellent pick for when the temperatures start to rise. Not to mention, this dress could easily be worn during the chillier months, too — all you have to do is layer it with a turtleneck and thick tights. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

10 This Chic Blouse With Statement Sleeves luvamia Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Featuring tiered ruffled sleeves and a crew neckline, this bell-sleeved blouse is the perfect combination of casual meets chic. It’s dressy enough to wear with printed satin pants for a luncheon or laidback enough to pair with ripped jeans while running errands after work. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 This Sleeveless Maxi Dress That Has A Draped Hem & Sultry Side Slit ANRABESS Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Why wear any old maxi dress when you can instead put on this popular pick that has an eye-catching draped hem? This dress is made with a stretchy polyester blend and has a loose fit, crew neckline, and a side slit for more comfortable wear. Available in colors and patterns like polka dot, tie-dye, floral, and more, this popular pick deserves a permanent spot in your outfit rotation. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 This Racerback Bodysuit That Has A Convenient Snap-Button Bottom ReoRia Halter-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sleek piece to wear seamlessly with pants, skirts, shorts, and more, this racerback bodysuit fits the bill. It’s made with a highly-elastic nylon blend and features a lined chest area and a thong design (no bra or panty lines here). Even better? It features a snap-button closure, meaning you won’t have to strip down every time you use the bathroom. This one is a fave with over 22,000 perfect five-star ratings. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

13 These Stretchy Pull-On Jeans With A Classic Mid-Rise Fit Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon Both sleek and chic, these pull-on skinny jeans add a dose of sophistication to any outfit. Offered in three inseam lengths and a mid-rise fit, these stretchy bottoms can be easily paired with a silky button-down blouse and glossy pumps for an eye-catching outfit that takes just seconds to assemble. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 2 — 28 Long

14 This Breezy Button-Down With Two Front Pockets Runcati Button Down V Neck Shirt With Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon White button-down blouses are probably one of the most versatile clothing items on the planet — they can be worn with dress pants, layered under oversized vests, tucked into faded blue jeans or tied up with printed skirts. If your closet doesn’t yet have this classic wardrobe item, consider picking up this relatively affordable option with two front pockets and a turn-down collar. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Laidback, Oversized Blouse That Is Offered In Trendy Colors Dokotoo Color-Blocked Oversized Shirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon Remember Chessy from The Parent Trap and all of her fabulous button-down tops that exuded California cool? Well, you can get her look by picking up this color-blocked oversized option that is made from 100% cotton. If you love this shirt, peruse its other offerings, including sky blue, blush orange, and apricot options. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Romantic Top With Lantern Sleeves Dokotoo Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you want to wear something romantic but don’t feel like putting on a dress or stepping into a skirt, this blouse is for you. Made with lightweight polyester, this top has a sweet babydoll fit and three-quarter-length bell sleeves that feature a delicate lace design. One happy shopper shared that they “received tons of compliments” when they wore this shirt, while another satisfied customer confirmed that it’s “not see-through at all.” Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 These Trendy Overalls With Pockets & Adjustable Straps Verdusa Jumpsuit Overalls Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether worn over a turtleneck or with a form-fitting crop top, overalls can immediately make any outfit look stylish. This option has handy adjustable straps, front pockets, and trendy rolled hems. Although comfy and breathable, remember that this particular pick has no stretch. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

18 This Ruffled Mini Dress Featuring A Plunging Neckline Dokotoo V Neck Ruffle MinI Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Can we hear a little commotion for the dress? Whether you need something to wear to an upcoming special occasion or are looking for cute outfits to throw on when you meet friends, this ruffled mini dress checks all boxes. Featuring a plunging V-neck, full-length flared sleeves, and a back cutout, this design-forward dress is reminiscent of the ones your favorite boho brand makes. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This Buttery Soft Bodysuit With Stylish Squared Neckline REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given this bodysuit a five-star rating, and for good reason — it’s both stylish and oh-so-easy to wear. Featuring a fashionable square neckline and thick straps, this pull-on piece is crafted from a buttery nylon blend that is soft to the touch and has the perfect amount of stretch and support. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 A Smocked Babydoll Dress In A Floral Print Pattern BTFBM Smocked Dress Babydoll Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Calling all fashion lovers: This trendy babydoll dress, is a surefire way to amp up your spring and summer wardrobe. This mini dress features a square neckline, a stretchy smocked bust, and long sleeves complete with an elastic cuff. Go all out and pair this fun pick with white cowboy boots or chunky mules. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 This Cable Knit Sweater With Bat Wing Sleeves Dokotoo Open Weave Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you struggle to put together a cute outfit during the colder months (we’ve all been there before), be sure to pick up this chic cable knit sweater that features a crewneck design, batwing sleeves, and a loose fit. Scrunch up the sleeves and wear it with gold bracelets and cropped chinos, or layer it underneath an ankle-length leather trench for a deliciously dramatic look. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 This Peplum Top With On-Trend Puff Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Smocked Babydoll Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sure to receive a permanent spot in your wardrobe, this charming babydoll blouse is Bridgerton- meets-boho. Available in dozens of colors, it features a ruffled peplum-style hem, smocked petal cuffs, and long puff sleeves that make anyone look more put-together. “I love this top, and I received MANY compliments when I wore it!” shared one reviewer. “I'd love to have one in every color!” Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Chic V-Neck Blouse With A Lacy Neckline Romwe Lace Deep V-Neck Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Perhaps you already have a V-neck blouse, but how about one that features subtly sensual lace detailing? This pick, made from a lightweight polyester blend, features flounce sleeves and a flowy fit.

Available sizes:

24 This Versatile V-Neck Tee That Goes With Everything MIHOLL V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Stumped on what to wear? Pick up this V-neck t-shirt that over 25,000 people have given a five-star rating. Made from a cotton and polyester blend, this loose-fitting tee works well with shorts, skirts, and jeans and can easily be dressed up or down. “This shirt is so nice,” raved one shopper. “It’s a great thickness, so it’s not see-through.” Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

25 This Swingy Tank Dress That’s Comfy & Versatile Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon What’s cute, comfy, and can be styled in countless ways? This tank dress that’s super versatile. Made from a breathable rayon blend, this top-rated piece is a must-have — wear it with sandals and oversized sunglasses while on vacation, or layer it over a white turtleneck for a polished, put-together look. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available fabrics: 2

26 This Sleeveless Jumpsuit With Adjustable Straps & Wide-Leg Bottoms ROSKIKI Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon For days when you want to put something on that’s a little fancier but don’t necessarily want to dig through your dresses and heels, throw on this sleeveless jumpsuit. The definition of cool-meets-chic, this one-piece is made from lightweight polyester, features adjustable spaghetti straps, and has a slightly cropped length, making it perfect for wearing with anklets and strappy shoes. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

27 This Tunic That Has A Sweet Ruffled Hem Bingerlily Flowy Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Listen, we love a good basic tee, but sometimes we want to put on something a bit more unexpected. If you are in the same boat, consider picking up this flowy tank with a ruffled hem design and a high neckline. Its tunic length makes it perfect for wearing with leggings, and its lightweight, breathable cotton blend means you’ll be comfortable even on scorching hot days. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 This Timeless Tank Jumpsuit With Side Pockets Snugwind Loose Tank Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Whether you wear this popular pick with strappy sandals and delicate gold necklaces or play it down with flats and a long duster jacket, this loose tank jumpsuit is a timeless piece that looks great on everyone. It’s made from a slightly stretchy polyester blend, has a back keyhole closure, and features two side pockets perfect for stashing your phone or wallet. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 This Boatneck Top With Over 37,000 Perfect Ratings Made By Johnny Boatneck Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This boatneck shirt makes anyone look more glamorous. Boasting nearly 37,000 five-star ratings, this unique piece is made from a stretchy spandex blend and features a trapeze fit that hugs your hips while offering more room in the chest and arm area. Wear with oversized sunglasses and a thick black headband for a full-on Hollywood vibe. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

30 These Cult-Fave High-Waisted Biker Shorts That Are Comfy & Stretchy BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon What do Hailey Bieber, EmRata, Kendall Jenner, and the Hadid sisters have in common? They love wearing biker shorts while out and about. And we get it — they look great on everybody. To hop on this trend, pick up these high-waisted shorts that have over 56,000 perfect five-star ratings. They’re moisture-wicking, squat-proof, and have the perfect amount of stretch. Did we mention they also come with side pockets? Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available lengths: 3

31 These Palazzo Pants That Are Reminiscent Of High-End Designer Versions Tronjori Palazzo Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon We can’t get enough of these wide-leg palazzo pants that look like they waltzed right out of a high-end fashion spread. These polyester pants feature a simple zipper closure and look fabulous worn with open-toe heels or dressed down with sneakers. Available in a wide range of lengths for a more customized fit, these pants can make anyone look photo shoot-ready. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

32 This Button-Down Leopard Print Blouse That Feels So Silky BIG DART Button-Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Need a foolproof way to elevate any outfit? Look no further than this leopard print top. Featuring a button closure, this breathable blouse is made from silky-feeling viscose and has long sleeves that can be scrunched up for a more casual look. This bold shirt is an instant confidence booster whether worn with dress pants and heels or left open with a black cami underneath. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

33 This Lace Tunic Blouse With A High-Low Hemline Chvity Tunic Lace Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon A lacy tunic with a high-low hemline? Yes, please. This out-of-the-ordinary cotton top features a lace-trimmed neckline, and short, fitted lace sleeves, that really make an outfit. The high-low hemline mean you can rock it with jeans or leggings, too. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Large — 4X

34 A Skater Skirt With Secret Built-In Shorts DJT FASHION Mini Skater Skirt with Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Feel more secure and confident while wearing a skirt with this mini skirt that has hidden built-in shorts. Featuring over 10,000 five-star ratings, these genius bottoms feature a high-waisted design and a flouncy A-line hem. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

35 A Boatneck Dress With Three-Quarter Sleeves Amazon Essentials Boatneck Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This breathable boatneck dress, offered in a handful of colors, can help you achieve Jackie O-levels of timeless style in seconds. Made from a viscose blend with a bit of stretch and an above-the-knee cut, this classic dress pairs wonderfully with printed silk neck scarves and ballet flats. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

36 A Comfy Leopard Print Tee With Neckline Detailing BMJL Leopard Print Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Coffee hangs, weekend brunches, dinners with friends — this leopard print top can do it all. It’s made with a comfy polyester blend and a classic crewneck. Pair it with black flared pants and chunky boots, or a faded denim miniskirt and platform sandals. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

37 A Surplice Dress With An Elasticized Waistline Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Make every day a “good outfit day” by adding this easy, breezy surplice dress to your collection. Made with a very stretchy viscose blend, this dress is lightweight without being see-through and features a perfect not-too-long-not-too-short length. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

38 These Lined Faux Leather Leggings Ginasy Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $35 See On Amazon Look great (and feel toasty) with these faux leather leggings lined with a fleecy material. They’re made from a stretchy polyester blend, feature an elastic closure, and are high-waisted. The wet look of the faux leather is very stylish, but you’ll be comfy, too. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

39 This Flowy T-Shirt Dress With A Ruffled Hem Minclouse Flowy Swing T Shirt Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This babydoll dress features a tiered ruffle hem, cuffed sleeves, and side pockets that come especially in handy when you don’t feel like carrying a handbag. Made with a soft cotton blend, this trendy dress is an instant mood booster — it’s so cute. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large