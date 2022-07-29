Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Cute Clothes That Look Good On So Many Shapes & Sizes

If you ask me, the hardest part about shopping online is finding the right size. Each retailer varies, sometimes drastically, so you’re left to rely on the reviews. I’ve shopped around for you to find the cutest clothes that Amazon’s selling a ton of, and guess what: These picks look good on so many shapes and sizes.

From elevated versions of your basic tee to flowing dresses that will turn heads, I’ve found options that so many people can love. With a focus on silhouette and material, I’ve selected confidence-boosting pieces that are approved by reviewers. You’ll see for yourself — I’ve included reviews for proof.

There’s no wonder why Amazon keeps selling out of these looks. Shop, order and see why everyone loves these cute finds.

1 An Empire-Waist Maxi That Is A Universal Wardrobe Basic Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon A soft tank dress is one of the most versatile must-have pieces in your closet. This one flows out from the waist in pleats and you can pair it with everything from heels and a statement necklace to sneakers and a cardigan. However you decide to style this dress, it won’t take long to realize you have a universal wardrobe staple. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 9

2 A Casual Dress Everyone Should Have In Their Closet Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This casual dress feels like pajamas but looks like a million bucks. It’s fitted through the chest and waist and then flares at the empire waistline. The stretchy, soft material drapes and features dropped shoulders — and it’s available in bold colors as well as patterns. Plus, it has earned more than 4,000 reviews. •Available sizes: X-Large — 5X •Available Colors: 35

3 This Swing Tunic With A Reviewer-Approved Flowy Shape LARACE Swing Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an elevated take on your average tee, this sleeveless tunic is a budget-friendly option. It comes in plenty of colors and patterns and features a pretty, draping silhouette that’s exaggerated by an asymmetric handkerchief hem. It doesn’t just get the benefit of elegance, but of comfort, too, thanks to its soft, breathable construction. •Available sizes: Small — 6X •Available Colors: 42

4 The Casual Swing Dress That Goes With Everything 7th Element Casual Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon The spaghetti strap dress has a scoop neckline in the back and front. The fabric feels like a cotton knit: lightweight and relaxed. The length is just above the knees, making it versatile enough for work and play. Choose one of the solid colors or patterns as the perfect base layer for any look. •Available sizes: X-Large — 5X •Available Colors: 35

5 The Stretchy, Square-Neck Bodysuit Reviewers Love REORIA Square Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon The super soft and stretchy bodysuit is a crowd favorite to pair with jeans, shorts, or skirts. It has a square neck and thick straps that hide bra straps, however, reviewers say makes it’s thick enough to wear without a bra. It has a snap closure that stays in place all day long. The back is open — perfect for a night out and summer days. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 14

6 This Maxi Dress With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps YESNO Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This maxi dress with more than 15,000 reviews is giving princess vibes with its flowy shape that dances in the wind. It has a round neckline and an empire waist, along with a pair of pockets and tiered seams for additional shape. Plus, the rayon material is lightweight and feels oh-so-soft against your skin. Choose from more than 30 colors and patterns. •Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available colors: 34

7 An Elevated Basic Tee With A Criss-Cross Design On The V-Neck Amoretu Criss Cross V Neck T Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This tunic tee with a criss-cross design is a casual yet sensual look that can be paired with so many pieces you already own. The loose-fitting tee is soft and easy to throw on with jeans, while its high-low hem also makes it ideal for leggings if you feel more comfortable covering up a bit in the back. It’s available in tons of fun colors like wine red, light pink, and khaki. The chic V-neck and criss-cross detail make it a crowd favorite. •Available Sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 28

8 The Loose-Fitting V-Neck Tank Top For Hot Weather XIEERDUO V Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can never have too many classic, comfy tank tops. And with this one’s longer hem look great with a simple pair of jeans or leggings. If you wind up falling in love, don’t worry: It comes in 30 unique designs, from camouflage and leopard to floral and stripes. The knit material is wildly soft and lightweight to keep you cool all day. • Available Sizes: Small — 3X • Available Colors: 37

9 A Chiffon Blouse With Structured Details Alimy Chiffon Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This V-neck blouse has earned more than 16,000 reviews — making it a must-have in your closet. The chiffon top is short-sleeve and lightweight ideal for warmer days or layering in the colder months. The rounded hemline and loose fit can be tucked into jeans or trousers to keep it casual or dress it up. The subtle shoulder pleats and back pleat give the top a structure and overall elegance that you’ll love. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 27

10 The Yoga Pants Reviewers Of All Sizes Love THE GYM PEOPLE Flare Crop Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These wide-leg yoga pants are trending and shockingly comfortable according to reviewers of all shapes and sizes. The stretchy material wicks moisture and is opaque, with four-way stretch. They have large front flat pockets for holding your keys, cards, and phone while you work out, run errands, or go hiking with the family. These high-waisted pants are cut off above the ankle and feature a wide, supportive waistband. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 6

11 This Tunic Tee To Pair With Jeans Or Leggings ALLEGRACE Henley Tunic Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an elevated t-shirt for everyday wear — this one has earned nearly 30,000 reviews. The henley-style top is short sleeve and features a button V-neck. The rounded hem and flowy top look stylish with jeans or leggings — especially since it’s long enough to cover your backside. Plus it has a pleated front that keeps the fabric from clinging to your body keeping you cool and comfortable all day. •Available Sizes: 1X — 4X •Available Colors: 43

12 The Straight-Leg Pants With An Elastic Waist Woman Within 7-Day Knit Straight Leg Pant Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pants with an elastic waist? Sign me up. This pair is relaxed with a straight leg and soft knit fabric that you’ll want to wear every day. They go with everything and come in a variety of colors. These pants have side pockets for holding everyday items like keys, phones, or chapstick. This pair has more than 6,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: Small Plus — 6X-Large Plus (available in petite and tall sizes) •Available Colors: 21

13 A Midi Dress With A Unique Tie Front Adored By All ECOWISH Tie Front Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This dress has a cult following of more than 15,000 reviews and would make an excellent wedding guest look. It has an A-line shape with button-down details on the skirt and a bodice that features a tied bow. A small cut-out on the sternum is sleek but elegant and it comes in a variety of colors and patterns, each with spaghetti straps and an open back. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 43

14 This Peplum Blouse That’s Soft Yet Professional Agnes Orinda Peplum Work Blouse Amazon $40 See On Amazon This houndstooth-print peplum top gives you the structure and style of a blazer with the comfort of a long-sleeve tee. It’s made of polyester and spandex and features a round neck and tie waist. Wear it with a black skirt, jeans, or classic dress pants for a timeless look that everyone will love. •Available Sizes: 1X — 4X •Available Colors: 7

15 A Puff-Sleeve Top That’s Comfortable On Your Arms SheIn Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This puff-sleeve, balloon-sleeve blouse adds a little high fashion to your wardrobe and can be worn on so many occasions. The round neckline, half sleeves, and keyhole back details are perfect for multiple occasions. Choose from bold colors like yellow, green, and orange, or a print like a cheetah or plaid. •Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 44

16 The Short Sleeve Maxi Dress With A Visual Trick NEMIDOR Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This short-sleeve maxi dress is a crowd favorite with more than 14,000 reviews. It’s soft and stretchy with a mid-weight to the fabric. It features an elastic waist, where the stripe pattern changes directions for a fun visual design that will elongate your figure. It has a rounded neckline, and pockets, and comes in solid colors and patterns like florals, animal print, and tie-dye. •Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 36

17 A Flowy T-Shirt Dress That’s Versatile MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon A classic T-shirt dress is a go-to piece everyone can count on and this option is incredibly soft, lightweight, and versatile enough to wear in the summer or winter. It has a flowy fit with short sleeves and a round collar. The material is a soft and stretchy cotton and spandex blend and it comes in plenty of colors and patterns like florals and snake print. • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 43

18 This Maxi Skirt With Wide Fold-Over Waistband Simlu Maxi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This long skirt is made of spandex and modal, a soft yet thick material that’s luxurious and cozy. It pulls on and has an A-line shape and two side pockets. Wear it to relax at home or as a coverup at the beach. The waistband is wide enough to fold in half or wear high on your waist. It’s available in solid colors, as well as leopard and polka dots. •Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large •Available Colors: 11

19 A Wide-Legged Jumpsuit That’s Flowy And Trendy YESNO Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This wide-legged jumpsuit slips on easily for a stylish outfit that gives “main character “energy. The wide legs, square neckline, and spaghetti straps fit like overalls with less rigid material. Instead, this jumpsuit is oh so soft and made of 100% cotton. It has small side slits and a middle seam. Pair with a bralette or tank top. This bestseller has more than 14,000 reviews. •Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large •Available colors: 13

20 The Lace-Detail T-Shirt That Won’t Cling Too Tightly LETDIOSTO Lace Tunic Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon This T-shirt fits like a scoop neck tee but with a little extra style. The top panel is see-through lace that looks cute and keeps you cool. This tee has short sleeves and a tunic length that pulls on for an easy everyday fit. Just add jeans and sandals. The pleated details on the bust keep the shirt from fitting too tightly or restricting your movement. •Available sizes: Medium — 4X •Available colors: 20

21 These Paper Bag Tapered Pants With A Tie Waist GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon All eyes will be on you in these fitted paper bag pants that are astonishingly comfortable and look great on everyone. They’re cut just above the ankle, with a slightly tapered leg, and have a unique cinched high waist and a tie belt. Wear them with heels, sandals, or sneakers. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 37

22 A Pair Of Linen Pants You Need For Summer Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These wide-leg pants are so comfortable and paired with a tank and wedges — a total fashion-forward look. The linen material is soft and lightweight, plus the wide leg and drawstring closure make them the perfect option for laid-back days. They have two roomy side pockets and come in a variety of colors from white to fluorescent green. These pajama-like pants are perfect for dinner dates, shopping trips, or lounging at home. •Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 20

23 This Multi-Color Mini Dress With An Adjustable Wrap ZESICA V Neck Mini Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This mini dress has so many stylish details making it a must-have. It has a V-neck, flutter sleeves, and a ruffled hem. The empire waist and wrap skirt detail mean you can adjust it to fit you perfectly. •Available sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available colors: 34

24 A Casual Top With Puff Sleeves You’ll Love WIHOLL Loose Fit T Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon The puff sleeves on this casual tee take it to the next level while giving you coverage that will boost your confidence. The neckline is square and wide to show off a little skin. The nearly elbow-length sleeves are pleated at the shoulder, flowing out in a stylish silhouette. The longer, tunic-length top is fitted and features a stripe pattern, however, it’s available in plenty of solid colors and other patterns (and long sleeves.) •Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available colors: 39

25 The Classic Button-Down Shirt That’s Versatile Runcati Button Down Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This classic button-down shirt is ultra-chic. It’s 70% cotton and 30% linen, with three-quarter sleeves that are cuffed for a casual look. Tucked into jeans and skirts or worn loose and casual over denim cut-offs, you’ll find a million ways to rock this versatile piece. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 39

26 This Wrap Midi Dress That Floats Away From Your Body BTFBM Swing Midi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon It’s that time of year with tons of celebrations to attend and you want to arrive with your most confident step forward. This wrap midi dress is an effortless option that gives you a personalized fit. The V-neck and tie waist are adjustable to give you control over coverage. The midi length is modern and sophisticated, especially when paired with heels. The flutter cap sleeves balance the silhouette of the dress. The small floral print and tiered hem keep this dress from clinging to your body or fitting too tightly. •Available sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available colors: 25

27 A Swing Dress With An A-Line Silhouette MISFAY Swing Tank Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Looking for a dress that can go from work to happy hour? Then you need this swing dress that’s only $23. It has a classic A-line silhouette with spaghetti straps, a hemline that hits just above the knees, and a stylish v-neck. Dress it up with statement accessories and heels for business meetings or wear it with sneakers to meet a friend for coffee. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X •Available Colors: 40

28 The Twirling Skirt That Has An Elastic Waistband Kate Kasin Pleated Swing Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon This is what I call a twirlable skirt. The high-waisted pleated skirt is made of lightweight and flowy material and moves as you walk, just begging you to spin around. It has an elastic waistband and pull-on closure and comes in colors like salmon and blue-gray. Pair it with a leather jacket and heels or your favorite band tee and white sneakers. Choose from more than 40 colors, all with rave reviews. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 46

29 This Peplum Tie Blouse With A Stunning Shape Romwe Tie Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $34 See On Amazon The shape of this blouse is hard not to love — that’s why it’s earned nearly 3,000 reviews. The short-sleeve top has a wrap, V-neck design, as well as a tie belt. The waist also features a peplum hem that pleats to drape beautifully instead of fitting too tightly. The rounded hem and elbow-length sleeves, paired with a lightweight fabric make this equally elegant and comfortable. •Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X •Available colors: 16

30 The Chafe-Proof Bike Shorts That Reviewers Love BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon These bike shorts are the ultimate summer essential no matter your style, shape, or size. The stretchy material has enough compression to stay put without restricting your movement. Pair them with a crop top or oversized t-shirt for a retro look that’s as comfy and it is stylish. Choose from lengths of 5-, 6-, and 8-inches. These bestsellers are only $20, available in a wide range of colors, and have earned more than 78,000 reviews. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 31

31 A Tank Top Dress With Flowy Skirt And Pockets elescat Tank Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This casual tank top dress is trendy and comfortable for walking the beach or shopping with friends. The lightweight, stretchy material and flowy design keep you cool while the crewneck and pockets add a bit of flair. The sleeveless dress has straps that are thick enough to hide your bra straps and its hemline stops mid-thigh. •Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 36

32 These Super Soft Joggers With A Wide Waistband DIBAOLONG Lounge Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon You truly cannot have enough pairs of joggers; whether you’re relaxing or on the go, these versatile pants are as comfy as it gets, but stylish too. This pair has a relaxed fit and a wide, stretchy waistband, as well as side pockets. Choose among 23 colors. Wear them around the house, to the gym, or while you run errands. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large • Available Colors: 23

33 A Knit Skirt With A Chic Midi Length That Works For Different Sizes Amazon Essentials Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pull-on knit skirt is the perfect effortless look. It feels like your favorite stretchy T-shirt and pairs well with anything else in your closet. The midi length makes it versatile — it’s not too long or too short — so it looks great regardless of your height. It features an elastic waistband and two small side slits. This skirt has extensive sizing options and comes in fun colors such as peach, dark olive, or bright pink. •Available sizes: X-Small — 6X •Available colors: 15

34 The Wide-Leg Trousers With Dramatic Pleats Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $34 See On Amazon These high-waisted trousers are back in style with a modern update: wide legs. This universally adored shape is both comfortable and confidence-boosting. The pants feature a hidden hook-and-eye closure and large pleats that keep them from sitting too snug against your body. They’re ankle length and available in both regular and short inseam options. The manufacturer notes that anyone under 5’2” should order the short inseam. •Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (available in short) •Available colors: 31

35 These Palazzo Pants With An Adjustable Waistband Made By Johnny Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon These pants gather around your waist and flow outward to create a stunning A-line shape, plus they kind of feel like pajamas. That’s a win-win. These wide-leg palazzo pants have a drawstring closure at the high waist and subtle vertical pleats that elongate your silhouette. The cozy design can be dressed up or styled casually. •Available sizes: Small-Medium — X-Large •Available colors: 21

36 The A-Line Midi Skirt With A Stretchy Waistband EXLURA Swing Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Add this A-line midi skirt to your closet for a go-to outfit that always boosts your confidence. This high-waisted skirt has an elastic waistband and comes in an abstract polka dot print with pleats. The material is lightweight and perfect for the office, vacation, or strutting down the grocery aisle. You’ll feel like a million bucks without having to spend it in this casual flowy skirt. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 14

37 A Sleeveless Dress That’s The Perfect Length Unbranded* Sleeveless Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon ​​This sleeveless dress is incredibly soft, lightweight, and versatile enough to wear in the summer with flip-flops or in the winter with boots and tights. It has a flowy skirt and an empire waist. The round collar and fitted bodice are fitted yet soft since the entire dress is made from a stretchy rayon and spandex blend. Add a necklace, sneakers, or sandals, and you’ve got a classic, low-maintenance, high-style look. Not to mention — it has pockets. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 43

38 The Dressier Jeans That Come In Three Inseams Lee Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking for a go-to dressier pair of pants that hug you like a pair of jeans? Meet Lee’s relaxed fit pants — a bestseller with more than 25,000 reviews. The mid-rise pants have a zipper closure and a classic four-pocket design. They’re made of mostly cotton so they’re silky soft with a bit of stretchiness, especially in the waistband. Plus, they come in three in-seams so you can find the customized length you need for the perfect fit. •Available sizes: 2 — 20 (available in short and long) •Available colors: 15

39 These Active Leggings With A Wide, High Waistband JUST MY SIZE Active Pieced Stretch Capris Amazon $15 See On Amazon These capri-length leggings are stretchy with durable reinforced seams and a wide, comfortable waistband — in other words, they fit well and are squat-proof. They feature a high waist and capri-length pants for working out, lounging at home, or enjoying a day out with friends. •Available sizes: 1X — 5X •Available colors: 5