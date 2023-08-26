Style

Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Doctor-Recommended Shoes Because They're So Damn Comfortable & Cheap

Comfy expert-recommended kicks at reasonable prices.

Amazon is filled with amazing clothing and accessories that are reasonably priced and delivered in a flash, including easy-to-wear footwear. The site is known for having tons of options, which, although great, can also feel overwhelming. To help narrow down the quest for comfortable and affordable shoes, we tapped the experts to see which kicks they suggest. From lightweight sneakers with budget-friendly prices to sleek sandals that you can wear all summer, keep scrolling for some expert favorites.

A Pair Of Comfy Sandals With A Cushioned Footbed

Tony Hu, registered chiropodist and health expert, shares that the Clarks Breeze Sea sandals are a must if you’re looking for a pair of comfortable shoes. “With their cushioned footbed and flexible sole, these sandals provide the perfect blend of comfort and casual elegance,” Hu says. “The adjustable straps ensure a customized fit, making them an ideal choice for summer outings.”

Boasting over 67,000 perfect five-star ratings, these versatile flip-flops can be worn in many ways — style with jean shorts and a tank for a quick summer look or wear with wide-leg linen pants for a casual yet put-together vibe.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12
  • Available colors: 55

These Canvas Shoes That Look As Good As They Feel

Want shoes that are both comfy and stylish? Look no further than a pair of TOMS slip-ons. Recommended by Hu, these easy-to-wear kicks have a canvas upper and cushioned insole that both “makes these shoes incredibly cozy for everyday wear,” says Hu.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12
  • Available colors: 12

These Classic Crocs With Over 442,000 5-Star Ratings

Crocs are seemingly everywhere — and for good reason. For starters, they’re comfortable, can be worn with practically anything, and don’t come with a sky-high price tag. “The Crocs Classic Clog is a versatile option that many swear by for all-day comfort,” Hu points out. “With their lightweight and ergonomic design, these clogs offer ample arch support and cushioning.” Hu goes on to explain that these shoes also have top-notch ventilation ports that keep your feet cool, too.

As for how customers like these? Well, these buzzy shoes also have over 441,000 perfect five-star ratings, so you know they’ll be great.

  • Available sizes: 4 Women/2 Men — 19 Women/17 Men
  • Available colors: 75

These Podiatrist-Approved Heels With An Eye-Catching Crystal Bow Detail

If you think there are no comfortable heels out there, think again. Dr. Beth Bonarigo, an NYC-based board-certified podiatrist, shares that these shoes are a “fashion girl must-have” and an excellent formalwear option for “comfort and affordability.”

“Not only is it on trend with its square toe box and crystal bowknot design, but it also has comfort features in its adjustable lace-up ankle straps, heel height, and triangular base heel shape,” Dr. Bonarigo says. She further explains that the triangular base allows for more stability which can help reduce the risk of ankle injuries, compared to pointy-toe stilettos.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 10

These Chunky Boots That Have A Wide Toe Box

Need a pair of boots that are comfortable and timeless? Enter: these knee-high ones from DREAM PAIRS. “These boots are designed with comfort features such as a protective leather knee-high shaft with stretch back panel to accommodate wider calves, wide toe box, and solid heel,” says Dr. Bonarigo. She shares that the wide toe box will help prevent toe cramming, and the 1.25-inch heel height “is ideal for optimal walking and foot function.” Offered in shades like camel and black, these shoes look good with jeans, skirts, shorts, knit dresses, and more.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12
  • Available colors: 6

These Elegant Pumps With Block Heels & A Cushioned Footbed

Painful work heels got you down? If so, consider purchasing these pumps that come in a range of hues, including black, red, and white. Recommended by Dr. Bonarigo, these shoes have a 1.5-inch heel with a wide base support, which Dr. Bonarigo says is “ideal for overall foot health and function.” She states, “Another feature within the design of these pumps is the cushioned footbed, which will decrease impact force on the plantar foot and improve overall comfort.”

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 4

A Pair Of Cushy Walking Shoes That Are So Lightweight

Recommended by Dr. William Spielfogel, DPM and medical advisor at The Good Feet Store, these versatile sneakers check all boxes: They’re comfortable, budget-friendly, lightweight, and are made in an array of fun colors, like mint green, hot pink, and navy. “With a dual-density outsole providing stability and support paired with a Good Feet arch support, this shoe is a great option for consumers taking care of their foot health while keeping costs low,” Dr. Spielfogel mentions.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 13 (narrow, regular, and wide)
  • Available colors: 30

These Chic Shoes With A Block Heel & Thin Comfy Straps

A pair of versatile heels are great, but a pair of versatile heels that also don’t skimp on comfort is even better. “As far as heels go, this heel is such a great pick for overall style and comfort,” says Dr. Laura Purdy, MD, a board-certified Family Medicine Physician also known as “America’s Favorite Doctor.” “It can be dressed up or down and is extremely comfortable,” she adds.

These boast a thermoplastic rubber sole, a square open-toe design, and an angled block heel. Perfect for all occasions, these look so good styled with faded bootcut denim jeans, printed skirts, pleated trousers, and more.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12
  • Available colors: 23

These Cloud-Like Sneakers That Mold To The Shape Of Your Feet

When choosing sneakers, Sidney Weiser DPM, founder of Quality Podiatry Group, recommends opting for ones made from leather or mesh, which are both breathable and can prevent sweating. “Avoid manmade leather or plastic options,” notes Dr. Weiser. “Non-breathable materials will cause moisture which can lead to foul odor and sweating, resulting in skin and nail fungal infections.”

Keeping this in mind, these Adidas runners check all the right boxes. They have a stretchy mesh upper, a cushioned Cloudfoam midsole, and a nifty sockliner that molds to the shape of your foot. Available in shades like chalk white and core black, these kicks make for great everyday shoes.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11
  • Available colors: 41

These Keds With A Cushioned Insole & Textured Outsole

You can never go wrong with Keds. Considering what Dr. Weiser has recommended, these leather tennis shoes are an excellent choice for those who want to look stylish and feel comfortable. These have a flexible rubber sole, wrap-around midsoles, and a cushioned Ortholite insole. Their textured outsole helps prevent slipping, and the rounded toe design gives your feet plenty of room to breathe.

  • Available sizes: 6.5 — 7
  • Available colors: 1

These Cork Footbed Sandals With Adjustable Straps

When it comes to choosing shoes, Dr. Weiser also advises paying attention to straps. “Look for adjustable straps that fit securely, providing stability to the rear foot,” Dr. Weiser shares.

For those on the hunt for a supportive sandal that they can wear all summer (and fall), these are the ones for you. They’re made with genuine suede insoles, a slight platform, and adjustable straps along the front of the foot and around the ankle. Wear these alone when it’s hot out, or style with thick wool socks once the chilly fall weather hits.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 12 (regular and wide)
  • Available colors: 6

Sandals With Elastic Gore Straps That Feel Oh-So-Good

These strappy flats by Dr. Scholl’s are also a great choice if you’re looking for shoes with comfortable straps. They feature a durable rubber sole, a faux leather upper, a cushioned footbed, and a soft lining. Also available in white and black shades, these sandals have a slip-on design and a wide elastic gore strap that bends with your feet, making you never want to take these off.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 3

These Dreamy Waterproof Slides For Everyday Wear

According to Dr. Weiser, a must-have for all footwear is adequate cushioning. “Adequate cushioning in the forefoot under the heads of metatarsals and heel provides for shock absorption,” explains Dr. Weiser. “[It’s] a must for all shoes.”

If you need a pair of slippers with just that, look at these cushy ones with over 7,000 perfect five-star ratings. These have adjustable buckles and thick soles with drainage holes that allow you to wear them to the beach, pool, and spa without worrying about them getting waterlogged.

  • Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 Women/3.4-4.5 Men — 15-16 Women/14-15 Men
  • Available colors: 18

These Lightweight Loafers With Memory Foam Insoles

And if you’d like a pair of casual shoes with A-plus cushioning, consider these loafers with over 41,000 five-star ratings. These lightweight kicks have thick, durable soles, removable memory foam insoles, and elastic laces that help reduce pressure at the top of your feet.

  • Available sizes: 4 — 12
  • Available colors: 26

These Block-Heel Sandals With Adjustable Straps

Dr. Natasha Bhagat, an Illinois-based board-certified podiatrist, shares a few tips you should remember when choosing heels. For starters, thicker heels, such as block or wedge styles, often feel better, and a rounder or wider toe box will give your feet more room. She also shares that shorter heel heights and ankle straps for additional support are both good ideas.

That’s why Dr. Bhagat recommends these open-toe platform sandals. Offered in toffee and sand shades, these have a classic silhouette, an adjustable hook-and-loop closure, and textured outsoles. Wear these with dresses, trousers, rompers, and more.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular and wide)
  • Available colors: 4

These Chic Loafers That Can Instantly Elevate Any Look

Dr. Bhagat also recommends choosing stiffer shoes with a round or square toe box (for more room) and excellent arch support. “[These] Jenn Ardor Penny Loafers are a cheaper alternative on Amazon that provide some support and cushion,” she says.

These are made from soft faux leather, feature comfortable soles, and have a chic gold-toned buckle design. “Adding in a slim insert can help add arch support to these flats,” adds Dr. Bhagat.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 6

A Pair Of Sandals With Great Arch Support & Adjustable Sides

For those looking for sandals with optimal arch support, Dr. Pamela Mehta, board-certified orthopedic surgeon and medical advisor to The Good Feet Store, recommends Vionic. This brand makes top-notch shoes for heel pain and plantar fasciitis. “They have cute, fun, stylish flip flops with amazing arch support that reduces pronation,” Dr. Mehta says.

These shoes, made in sleek shades like blue haze and seafoam green, have adjustable hook-and-loop sides, a deep heel cup (for better stability), great forefoot cushioning, and fantastic arch support. The best part? These can be worn in many ways — style with a dress or skirt for summer dinner plans or throw on with jeans and a tee to run errands.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular and wide)
  • Available colors: 10

These Canvas Kicks With Stretchy Laces & A Cushioned Footbed

Dr. Mehta also recommends Cole Haan for comfortable shoes. “These offer a thicker sole in addition to arch support for shock absorption,” she explains. Made with a breathable canvas upper, these highly-rated sneakers feature a durable rubber sole, a memory foam footbed, and a lightweight feel. Its outsole is textured, which helps prevent slipping, and its stretchy laces make these easy to slip on and off in a cinch. Offered in nearly a dozen shades, these kicks are a great pair to have on hand regardless of season.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11 (regular and wide)
  • Available colors: 11

These Chunky Platform Sandals With A Durable Traction Outsole

Korks, another brand recommended by Dr. Mehta, makes sandals, heels, boots, and more with chunky, supportive heels and platforms. This pair, priced at around $30, has an adjustable ankle strap, a lightweight feel, and a crisscrossed fabric detail that makes for a nice touch. It also boasts a durable traction outsole which can help prevent you from sliding around. Match these with an easy, breezy linen dress for a sweet summer look.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 4

Wedge Sandals With Ankle Straps & Scalloped Outsoles

Want to wear heels but need something a bit more supportive? Go with a pair of comfy wedge sandals like these. “[Wedge sandals] are a great alternative to high heels for both arch support, stability, and a wide toe box,” explains Dr. Mehta. Featuring over 13,000 glowing, five-star ratings, these sandals have an open-toe construction, adjustable ankle straps, a thick platform, and a scalloped outsole for better traction.

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11
  • Available colors: 21

These Skechers Wedges With A Springy Sole & Strappy Front

Another great pair of wedges are these Skechers ones that come in colors like black, white, and pink. These feature a thick rubber sole, crisscross front straps, and a textured outsole to prevent slipping. Amazon shoppers describe these as feeling “springy” and “comfortable” and point out how these can be worn with many different outfits.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 4

These Versatile Sandals That Feel So Good On

Dr. Mehta also recommends Rainbow brand of sandals for their comfortable feel. A good pair to start with are these cushioned flip-flops that are made from leather and have a durable rubber sole. Their simple construction and dark color allow these to be worn with pretty much anything — jeans, shorts, skirts — you name it, it’ll look good. "Once they are broken in, the layers of memory foam provide great arch support,” Dr. Mehta adds.

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 1

These Ultra-Comfy (& Super Cute) Vionic Sneakers

Elena Wellens, DPM, Podiatric Surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, is also a fan of Vionic. “Wearing a well-structured shoe with adequate arch support and shock absorption can help offset the forces causing pain in the feet,” Dr. Wellens points out.

If you want to pick up a pair by the buzzy brand, look no further than these sneakers with a removable orthotic insole and a breathable upper. The ergonomically designed rubber sole makes walking feel like a breeze, and its cushioned arch support helps prevent heel pain and promotes better full-body alignment. The elastic laces are also a nice touch.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular and wide)
  • Available colors: 7

These Highly-Rated Sandals Made From Recycled Plastic

Who doesn’t love Tevas? I have a few pairs myself and wear them all summer long. It turns out that Dr. Wellens is a fan of the shoe brand, too. One of the brand’s popular models is its universal sport sandal, which has over 800 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. It has a soft yet sturdy sole, easy hook-and-loop closures, and uppers made from recycled plastic.

Dr. Wellens advises paying extra attention to the toe area when choosing shoes. “Shoes with a toe box that accommodate the forefoot is also important to reduce pain on the toe joints, particularly for those patients suffering from bunions or hammertoes,” she explains.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 13
  • Available colors: 12

These Comfortable Wedge Sandals Made By A Popular Brand

Tevas makes comfy wedges, too. These flip-flop sandals, which also come in an all-black option, have a slight platform, a nearly 2-inch heel, and uppers made from quick-drying polyester. Even better? These shoes have a soft cushioned sole that molds to the shape of your feet over time. Priced at around $30, these sandals look great with maxi dresses, flowy skirts, jean shorts, and more.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12
  • Available colors: 2

A Pair Of Heeled Leather Loafers With “OrthoLite” Footbeds

For comfortable and supportive shoes, pick up a pair by Clarks — a popular brand recommended by Christopher L. Reeves, DPM, FACFAS, Podiatric Surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.

The brand’s Palm loafers, which are shown here and have over 4,700 five-star ratings, feature a 100% leather upper, flexible elastic side gores, and a simple slip-on design. The “OrthoLite” footbed feels so good while walking, and the low heel height gives you a bit of a lift without feeling overwhelmed. Perfect to wear during any time of the year, these shoes most likely will become your go-to when you want to put on something more polished.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12 (narrow, regular, and wide)
  • Available colors: 8

These Leather Ballet Flats With A Breathable Upper

Another great pair of shoes by Clarks is their Jenette flats, which offer different width sizes. “I have found that most brands now offer width options which is a very important variable when selecting a shoe that is comfortable,” says Dr. Reeves. These are made with a soft leather upper, a flexible topline, and an outsole with enhanced cushioning. Even better? It has a removable footbed and top-notch arch support. These ballet flat-esque shoes pair wonderfully with dressier outfits like skirts and pleated trousers and laid-back looks like jeans and a tee.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular and wide)
  • Available colors: 10

These Leather Booties With Fun Side Button Details

These heeled loafers by Clarks are offered in different widths, too, which can help you better customize the fit. This pick features a 100% leather upper, a thick heel, and an “OrthoLite” footbed. The side gores make these so easy to slip on and off, and the button details are also a nice touch.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12 (narrow, regular, and wide)
  • Available colors: 2

These Lightweight Sneakers That Have A Springy Feel

“If at all possible, those who are on their feet for long periods of time will do best with athletic-type shoes [or sneakers],” explains Dr. Reeves. If this sounds like you, consider adding these kicks by Saucony to your Amazon cart ASAP. These are made with springy cushioning, a durable rubber outsole, and a breathable upper.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12
  • Available colors: 6

These Comfy Sneakers By An Expert-Recommended Brand

Shoes with laces work best for those looking for sneakers to wear while out and about. "With most activity outside of the home, lace-up shoes are best for support and security,” further explains Dr. Reeves. These sneakers by Asics — a brand typically recommended by Dr. Reeves — boast a flexible and breathable mesh upper, a cushy “OrthoLite” sockliner, and a thick outsole. These are so comfy you’ll never want to take them off.

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 12 (regular and wide)
  • Available colors: 10