Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Stylish Clothes Under $30 With Near-Perfect Reviews

Are you looking to refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank, but don’t know where to start? Amazon has you covered. Whether you’re searching for new workout gear, replenishing your basic staples, or hunting for show-stopping adds that make for the perfect outfit, these tried-and-true pieces are sure to make your already-great wardrobe even better.

Reviewers are obsessed with these pieces, which have a ton of modern style and appeal without a modern price tag. Don’t believe me? Just start scrolling.

1 A Classic White Tank With A Modern Edge Artfish Sleeveless High-Neck Rib-Knit Crop Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Everyone needs a good tank in their wardrobe and this ribbed, high-neck top is slightly cropped to add a modern touch to the classic wardrobe staple. The racerback style tank is made of a soft cotton/polyester blend which has just enough stretch to drape for a loose, yet form-fitting top. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

2 These Seamless Lace Undies From A Hugely Popular Brand Vince Camuto Seamless Lace Hipster Briefs (3 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These seamless panties from fan-favorite brand Vince Camuto features a plain front and delicate lace detailing in the back for some unexpected fun. They have a stretchy, hip-hugging waistband and are tag-free to prevent irritation. They come in sets of three for an unbeatable price, and are available in various color combinations of black, pinks, grays, and more. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 A Show-Worthy Faux Leather Belt With A Gold Snake Buckle taffeta alley Belt with Snake Belt Buckle Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s undeniable this faux leather belt with a slithering gold snake buckle is a statement-making piece. The two-headed metallic snake slithers around the simple, thick black belt for an effortlessly cool upgrade to any outfit. Wear with jeans and a T-shirt, or across the waist to add structure to a flowy dress. “Super badass belt!” one reviewer raved. “It’s a statement piece but still subtle and won’t dominate an outfit.” Available colors: 7

Available waist sizes: 28.6”-32.6” — 36.6”-40.6”

4 A Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit That’s Buttery Soft MANGOPOP Sleeveless Mock Turtleneck Tank Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon This mock turtleneck bodysuit is so versatile, it can be paired with jeans and a blazer for work, a skirt and heels for a date night, or ripped shorts for a casual brunch. From the sleek neckline to the sleeveless shoulders to the extra-breathable fabric, this bodysuit will help you transition between seasons and events effortlessly. Available styles: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 This Long Bodycon Dress That Has Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Verdusa Long Bodycon Pencil Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon “This dress is amazing!!” one reviewer gushed. “The length is great with or without heels. The material is awesome and isn’t see through. I would definitely recommend.” Available in over 20 classic colors, this raved-about dress features a delicate scoop neck and low back for a modest yet coy touch. While the adjustable spaghetti straps and slightly elastic blend fabric make the dress hug your curves from shoulders to ankles for an effortlessly chic and seamless look. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

6 A Classic Button Down With A Modern, Oversized Fit Hotouch Button Down Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon A classic button down isn’t just a staple piece for a capsule wardrobe, it’s essential. With a modern, oversized fit and neutral buttons, a button down like this is one of the most versatile things you can own. Wear with jeans and a baseball cap for an elevated everyday outfit, half-tuck into shorts for a breezy summer look, or full-tuck into dress pants for an easy work style. “Who doesn't love a great boyfriend shirt,” one reviewer quipped. “Quality is amazing. Wrinkle free. Wash and dry and out the door looking fabulous!” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 This Open-Front Cardigan With A Long & Breezy Style Uvog Open Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon This cardigan has a long, asymmetrical bottom hem, which complements the long sleeves and draped, open-front for a sweater that’s guaranteed to be a wardrobe favorite. The draped fabric is velvety soft and warm, yet breathable and lightweight enough to wear all year round. Perfect for layering over a bodysuit and jeans, or a T-shirt and leggings, reviewers agree this sweater is “soft,” “pretty,” and the “perfect all-season piece.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 A Long Denim Skirt That’s Stretchy Yet Snug For A Comfy Everyday Fit Lexi Denim Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Long, denim skirts are coming back in style — fast — and this skirt is the perfect budget-friendly way to stay on-trend. It’s stretchy enough to stay comfortable for long wears, while also staying firm enough to maintain its shape over time. It has a high-waist and a hip-hugging body-con style to the knee that’s equally modern and classic. Available styles: 34

Available sizes: 2 — 24 Plus

9 This Short-Sleeved Bodysuit With A Modern, Square Neckline MANGOPOP Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a modern, square neck, and a buttery soft and stretchy fabric, it’s no wonder this bodysuit has over 10,000 five-star ratings. The deep, chic neckline is complemented by the adorable short sleeves for a sweet and somewhat modest touch. And the two-snap closure on the bottom makes it extra easy to take on and off. “Love this bodysuit,” one reviewer raved. “It’s comfortable and has not faded after months of washing.” Available styles: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 A High Neck Sports Bra That’s Buttery Soft CRZ YOGA High Neck Longline Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This super soft sports bra with a high neck and racerback style offers light or medium support, great for hitting up your favorite yoga class, getting your daily steps in, or even just lounging around the house. The polyamide/spandex blend fabric is breathable, sweat-wicking, and features four-way stretch mobility so it will never get in the way of the perfect Vinyasa. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 This Midi Swing Dress That Is Beyond Soft Pastel by Vivienne Swing Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s not surprising shoppers are obsessed with this dress, considering it achieves the perfect balance of chic and modest. It has a rounded neck, three-quarter sleeves, and a relaxed, A-line fit that hits mid-calf. Plus, the soft fabric is stretchy without losing any structure, which makes it great for casual and dressy events. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

12 These Harem Pants That Come In Over A Dozen Fun Colors & Patterns Happy Trunks Harem Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a cool silhouette and over a dozen funky colors and patterns, it’s no wonder shoppers are obsessed with these pants. “These are my new best friends,” one reviewer raved, while another called them “perfect for summer!” The style boasts a thick, elastic, ruched band that hugs at the waist and the ankles, creating a baggy but structured bottom. Made of 100% rayon, they’re super high quality, breathable, and lightweight for a fashion statement all year long. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Gorgeous Cami With Delicate Mesh Neckline GOORY Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon The deep V-neck and delicate sheer mesh details along the neckline of this top offer a chic and elegant spin to an otherwise classic, wear-with-anything, cami. It has adjustable straps, and a scooped back to add a charming touch to this wardrobe staple. Pair with a leather jacket and skirt for a night out, or dress pants and a blazer for after-work cocktails — this gorgeous top goes with anything. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 These Straight Leg Jeans With A Modern, Relaxed Fit Lee Straight Leg Jean Amazon $30 See On Amazon The relaxed fit of these straight leg jeans makes them a super versatile addition to your denim collection. They feature a stretchy waistband and zipper/button closure for a classic look with supreme comfort. Pair them with a lacy black top and heels for a night out, or a classic white tee and sneaks for an afternoon of errands — the opportunities are as plentiful as your imagination allows. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 16 — 30

15 A Lightweight Sweater That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This sweater is so timeless with its long sleeves, crewneck, and subtle ribbed hems, which offer a subtly charming touch. The cotton and polyester blend fabric is structured enough to look dressy, but stretchy and lightweight enough to keep you comfortable no matter the season. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

16 This Sweet Square Neck Dress With Straps You Tie Up kinstell Square Neck Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Nobody will believe that this event-worthy square neck dress is as affordable as it is. In addition to the modern cut up top, the delicate straps are meant to be tied into ribbons, which adds a garden chic look to this piece. The skirt features tiered ruffles, too, which adds to the precious, whimsical vibes of this summery piece. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 This Short Sleeved Babydoll Top That Is So Casual Yet Cute Defal Short Sleeve Loose T Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This adorable babydoll-style top will check all your wardrobe staple boxes. It has a loose fit that looks great worn out or charmingly tucked into jeans or shorts. It has a rounded, high neck, and oversized short sleeves, to keep things casual, while the flared hem and pleated ruffles add just enough dressy to be super versatile. Plus, it comes in over 40 styles to fit every vibe. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 A Scoop-Neck Jumpsuit That’s Unbelievably Comfortable Buenos Ninos Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Who said a day-to-night transition is over? Not this jumpsuit! The loose, wide-leg fit and super soft fabric makes this a wear-all-day then wear-all-night level of comfortable you’re not going to want to take off. This piece has adjustable straps, to keep them from falling down over your shoulder, and a lovely scooped V-neck that adds a charming touch to the outfit. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

19 This High Waist Ruffle Skirt That Comes In Over 40 Adorable Patterns Alelly High Waist Ruffle Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re searching for a nice little refresh to your daily wardrobe, look no further than this sweet mini skirt. The ruffled elastic band has a drawstring closure for a snug, yet comfortable fit at the waist. Meanwhile, the tiered ruffle hems perfectly balance the mini length and add a touch of whimsy. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

20 These Expensive-Feeling Leggings With Over 32,000 5-Star Reviews Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon The fabric that these leggings are made of is buttery soft and smooth, and made from a polyester/spandex blend that allows for maximum movement whether you’re running, stretching, or lounging. They feature a seamless waistband and side pockets perfect to hold your phone, cards, or keys for hands-free activities. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 These Ribbed Cropped Tanks That Shoppers Are Obsessed With ODODOS Crop Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon A best-seller on Amazon with over 5,000 five-star reviews, it’s obvious why fans are obsessed with these ribbed crop tops. The fabric is stretchy and lightweight enough to feel comfortable enough for yoga or pilates, and super soft if you’re just for something to wear while lounging. The trendy ribbed knit fabric gives these a form-hugging fit, minimal seams, and no tags for maximum comfort — no matter what you’re doing. Available colors: 67

Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

22 A Short Sleeved V-Neck Dress That Will Become Your Go-To Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This dress has all the attributes of a wardrobe staple that’s ready to go for any occasion. It features a deep V-neck, short, slightly batwing-style sleeves, an elastic cinched waste thats form-fitting but comfortable, and a lovely drape down to the knees. Plus, it’s machine-washable so no matter where you wear it, it’s ready for an easy clean. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

23 These Neutral Tees From A Super Popular Brand GAP Crewneck Favorite Tee T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon A pair of classic tees from an iconic brand at a budget-friendly price? Sold! These wardrobe essentials have a casual fit that falls somewhere between tight and boxy, making them perfect for wearing alone or layering. The crew neck and short sleeves keeps things casual, while the cotton/modal blend fabric allows for some stretch without loosing its shape. If you’ve been searching for a basic goes-with-everything tee, this is it. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — XX-Large

24 These Levi’s Jeans With Just The Right Amount Of Stretch Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get Levi’s quality for a budget-friendly price with these popular jeans. They have nearly 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, thanks to the soft yet stretchy cotton blend fabric that has 2% elastane weaved in. Despite that stretch, these classic curvy jeans promise to hold their shape all day, which will make you look as chic at night as you do in the morning. Available styles: 5

Available sizes: 2 — 26

25 A Halter-Style Cami Tank Top With Lovely, Thin Straps LouKeith Cami Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This tank top features spaghetti halter straps and a slightly-curved high neckline to show off some shoulder while staying perfectly balanced by the loose fit and long length. Whether you tuck it into shorts for a casual evening walk, or pair it with jeans for a night on the town, this top can be worn solo or layered, for ultimate versatility. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

26 These Buttery Soft Biker Shorts That Have 2 Snug Pockets Amazon Essentials Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon You won’t believe how something so soft could be so budget-friendly. These biker shorts check every box: they’re snug and sturdy without constricting your movements, they have pockets to stash your phone, keys, or cards, and they’re sweat-wicking to keep you cool and comfy whether you’re working out or lounging at home. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Luxurious Feeling Shawl That Reviewers Are Obsessed With RIIQIICHY Long Pashmina Shawl Amazon $17 See On Amazon The ultimate chic accessory with so many uses, this pashmina shawl is a fan-favorite on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after 10,000-plus reviews. The super soft fabric and fringed edges make this scarf feel much more expensive than its sub-$20 price tag. It’s 77 inches long and 26 inches wide, which is great for throwing over your shoulder or wrapping multiple times around your neck. Available colors: 32

28 An Oversized Sweater With A Chic Off-The-Shoulder Fit Lacozy Off Shoulder Oversized Pullover Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sweater is everything. First, the long sleeves feature a wrist-hugging rushing detail at the hem that makes tucking your hands into your sweater so satisfying. Second, while the sleeves and top half create an oversized feel, it cinches slightly at the hips to add structure and allow the sweater to be worn tucked in or out. And last, the wide neck opening allows you to drape it down one shoulder for a little drama. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 This Stunning Sheer Cardigan That Doubles As A Beach Cover Up CASURESS Sheer Chiffon Kimono Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you pair with heels and jeans, leggings and a classic tee, or even a bathing suit at the beach, this sheer open-front cardigan will add some drama to literally any outfit. This chiffon piece comes in over two dozen show-stopping patterns, from vibrant florals to chic animal prints, and the mid-thigh/ankle length keeps things breezy and flowy for maximum comfort. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

30 This A-Line Shift Dress That’s A Wardrobe Essential Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Scoopneck A-line Shirt Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon This shift dress is a wardrobe essential that can be thrown on so easily for a put-together and chic look that’s totally effortless. It has a rounded, high neck, lovely short sleeves, and a loose, A-line fit. The fabric is as comfortable as your favorite T-shirt, and features enough stretch to move with you, while still staying firm enought to maintain its shape all day long. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

31 A Wildly Popular Crewneck Sweatshirt That Shoppers Are Raving About Hanes Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $12 See On Amazon With over 38,000 five-star ratings, this sweatshirt will make sure you’re comfy and warm whether you’re hitting up a workout class or hanging around the house. The mid-weight fleece is perfect for wearing on chilly summer nights or cold winter mornings. It features a classic sweatshirt silhouette, with a stretchy neckline, cuff, and waistband that fits just snug enough to feel cozy without being too tight. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Flared & Pleated Skirt With Built-In Shorts For Extra Comfort DJT FASHION Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon With over 16,000 ratings, shoppers are raving about this skirt. “This skirt has got to be the most comfortable piece of clothing I’ve ever put on my body,” one fan wrote. “Very cute skirt with attached shorts that don’t ride up. So comfortable and versatile,” raved another. These reviews make sense considering it features a textured polyester skirt, and attached stretchy spandex shorts, so you can enjoy yourself without worrying about any unintentional wardrobe malfunctions. It features pleated details and a flared fit, making it easy to pair with anything from a chiffon blouse to a classic white tee. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

33 A Cold Shoulder Top With A Chic Deep V-Neck ALLEGRACE V-Neck Short Sleeve Cold Shoulder T Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Designed with cutouts around the shoulders and a deep V-neck, it’s no wonder shoppers are obsessed with this cute top. It has a longer fit that can be perfectly tucked into jeans or worn out over leggings, and the batwing sleeve design further adds to the top’s dramatic, chic silhouette. Made of a polyester/spandex blend, the blouse has the perfect amount of stretch and structure for long-term comfort. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

34 This Positively Adorable Polka Dot Babydoll Top With A Flowy Fit DOROSE Ruffle Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Run, don’t walk, to snag this absolutely adorable babydoll blouse. The relaxed, oversized fit, pairs perfectly with the ruffle cap sleeves, tiered peplum hems, and delicate Swiss dot details on the sheer fabric. The result is a top that’s both casual and charming that will have everyone wondering what designer it’s from. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 This Stunning Backless Shirt That’s Great For Workouts Or Lounging OYANUS Backless Activewear Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This chic backless top adds some drama and intrigue to your workout or lounge session without even trying. It has an effortlessly cool silhouette, featuring a scoop neck, spaghetti straps, and a slightly cinched hem that lightly hugs your waist to add structure. Plus, the low back can be used to show off a strappy sports bra, or stay cool during a hot summer day. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This Casual Romper That’s Lightweight & Loose ReoRia Scoop Neck Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Effortless style is the name of the game when it comes to this romper. It has a classic scoop neck tank fit up top, and the cinched waist creates a shape, while still giving you a comfy, loose fit up top. The shorts are equally baggy and comfy and feature oversized pockets that add to the fun, casual vibes of this one-piece. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 A Wrap Midi Skirt With A Chic, High Slit Newchoice High Low Split Midi Wrap Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Achieve peak style without sacrificing comfort when you have this midi wrap skirt. It features a tie closure at the waist that can be made into an adorable bow to add a cute touch, plus an asymmetrical hem and ultra high slit to allow for full movement and all-day wear. Beyond the style of it all, the buttery soft and lightweight fabric makes sure you never want to take this off. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

38 A Glamorous Satin Robe To Bring The Spa Vibes Home With You Applesauce Long Satin Robe Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you want to elevate your post-shower towel time and feel like you’re in a spa in your own bathroom, you’re going to need this glamorous satin robe. You won’t believe something so buttery soft with such elegant patterns comes at a budget-friendly price like this. It features flowy wide arms, and a sash tie closure to secure it so you can wear it all night long. “Feel like a million bucks when I wear it,” one fan raved. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: One size

39 This Lightweight Cardigan That’s Ideal For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Vee Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made of a cotton blend that’s lightweight enough for all-day wear, this cardigan is sure to become your new go-to. The V-neck cut in the front adds a bit of intrigue, and it is just dramatic enough that it can be buttoned up and worn without anything else underneath, though it’s a great layering piece (of course). It comes in over two dozen colors, ranging from neutrals like navy and black to wow-worthy shades of lime and coral. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

40 This Short Sleeve Maxi Dress With A Cinched Waste Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a slightly scooped neckline and short sleeves, this maxi dress is fitted from the shoulders to the waist, where it’s slightly tapered for structure before flowing down to the ankles in a glamorous, Greek-esque drape. The fabric is T-shirt-level cozy, and reviewers agree the dress is “comfortable, soft, and attractive.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

41 This Chiffon Tank With Sparkly Beaded Straps MANER Chiffon Beaded Strap Tank Amazon $23 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers love this blouse because of its gorgeous beaded straps, which are the perfect width for covering up a bra. The top features a rounded scoop neck that accentuates the monochromatic beaded straps that sparkle with your every move. It has a pleated top hem, and is long enough to tuck into jeans or wear over leggings — a perfectly versatile piece. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

42 These Loose & Comfy Pants That Have Pockets UEU Casual Loose Wide Leg Cozy Pants $24 See On Amazon These pants are made from a buttery soft polyester blend fabric that is stretchy for an epically cozy feel. Meanwhile, the high-rise elastic waistband fits snug but is flexible enough to add some structure and support. The best part? Two pockets, which is why these are a best-selling lounge pant on Amazon. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 This Casual Maxi Skirt With A Chic, Thick Waistband Simlu Maxi Skirt With Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers are obsessed with this skirt. “I’ve gotten several compliments on this skirt,” one fan wrote. “I love the color, it’s comfortable, fits well, is high quality… and has POCKETS!” Between the straight hem that hits at the ankle, the buttery soft fabric, and the A-line fit, this skirt lets you move with without compromising style. And it features a thick waistband that can be worn extra-wide or folded over for a cute gathered style. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

44 These Stretchy Biker Shorts That Come In Over 40 Fun Colors & Patterns STRETCH IS COMFORT Bike Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon These stretchy bike shorts make it easy to decide what to wear to the gym or around the house. The cotton/spandex blend fabric makes for a perfectly lightweight, breathable, and stretchy short that has a comfortable elastic waistband that stays in place without rolling up. These bike shorts can be worn alone to the gym, or underneath a skirt to turn it into a DIY skort. And, they comes in over 40 super fun colors and patterns — from a highlighter yellow to a vibrant tie-dye. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Large — 7X-Large