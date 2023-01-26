Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Stylish Things With Fanatical Reviews

If you’re looking to add some fresh style to your wardrobe, figuring out where to start can be daunting. How do you know what’s actually going to be worth your money? Thankfully, you can cut down on your time spent hunting for value by scouring the reviews of fanatical Amazon users who can’t stop gushing about the products they love.

So whether you’re in the market for workout gear, office apparel, accessories, footwear, jewelry, or more, there’s something on this list that’s sure to please. And better yet, you’ll get to read real enthusiastic reviews that highlight key features of each item to help you make your decisions. So go ahead and load up your cart before these stylish things sell out.

1 This High-Low Top That Brings All The Drama PRETTYGARDEN High Low Shirt Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a dress with serious regal vibes, this high-low shirt is right on the money. Made from polyester chiffon, it features cinched ruffled sleeves and a dramatic train. One Glowing Review: “This top is a great way to dress up with slacks or be smart casual with jeans/leggings. [...] I felt so stylish, and I loved how the length in the back flowed when I walked [...] I found them to be well made and a good deal for the price.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

2 A Pair Of Stylish & Practical Rain Boots Asgard Chelsea Rain Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you don’t want to sacrifice the look of an outfit just because of bad weather, these Chelsea rain boots are here to save the day. They have an elastic side panel for easy maneuvering and a foam insole for cushiony support. One Glowing Review: “Let me tell you, get the boots! I did not expect them to look this cute. The boots are super cute in person. [....] Overall really impressed with the boots.” Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 13

3 The Chic Paper Bag Pants With Cute Bow Accents GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon Add some extra sophistication to your wardrobe with these high-waist pencil pants. They feature an elastic pull-on closure for extra comfort with pleats that ooze style. One Glowing Review: “Love love love! These pants are on the dressy side but you can also dress them down depending on what shoes you wear so don’t second-guess yourself on buying these pants. You will definitely not regret it.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

4 A Classic Jean Jacket That Goes With Anything Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket Amazon $37 See On Amazon Nab this classic denim jacket while you can, as it’s a versatile wardrobe staple you’ll reach for again and again. The accent buttoned breast pockets give it a timeless look that goes with anything. One Glowing Review: “Great jean jacket, great fit, super soft and comfortable. Not stiff at all like other jean jackets I've tried on. It's soft and flexible for movement.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

5 This Charming Pair Of Overalls That Are Equal Parts Cute & Cozy Gihuo Loose Linen Overalls Jumpsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Shake your closet up with this pair of linen overalls that offer all the style of a jumpsuit with the whimsy of your childhood overalls. It features two functional front pockets and is even machine washable. One Glowing Review: “I love this jumpsuit. Fits like a dream. The fabric is light but not see-through. I like that you can adjust the straps to tighter or looser depending on what kind of top you're wearing.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

6 A Lacy Blouse That Levels Up Your Basics MIHOLL Lace-Sleeve Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This casual lace blouse is a step above your average top, thanks to the trendy bell sleeves and eyelet lace. It features a crew neck with a zippered closure and a loose fit throughout the body. One Glowing Review: “What a pretty top! I wore it out to dinner on Christmas Eve with jeans and totally felt dressed up [...] The lace sleeves are nice and soft.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 42

7 The Delicate Hoops With Just The Right Amount Of Heft PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a stylish upgrade for your earlobes, consider these chunky hoops that are just the right balance of delicate and substantial. They’re made with a stainless steel post and don’t contain lead or nickel. One Glowing Review: “I don't know what it is about these earrings, but they just look so good on me! They are the perfect thickness, size, color, and weight [...] I like that they are simple enough if I want to wear them with a fancy necklace, but they also stand out on their own.” Available sizes: 20 MM — 55 MM

Available colors: 3

8 This Ultra-Sweet Pleated Skirt That Gives Off Party Vibes Kate Kasin Pleated A Line Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon For an outfit you just can’t help but twirl in, consider this pleated A-line skirt. It comes with an elastic waistband for extra comfort, and the accordion pleats add an element of style that pairs equally well with a button-up or a slouchy tee. One Glowing Review: “I have been waiting and watching this skirt for months and finally made the plunge. I wish I had it in every color. It is so comfortable, looks great, and can be dressed up or down.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

9 A Slouchy Cardigan That’s The Perfect Extra Layer MEROKEETY Cable Knit Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon When the weather (or even just the office AC) turns chilly, reach for this cable knit cardigan. The extra length and rustic button closure give it a cozy look and feel, and the functional pockets make it practical, too. One Glowing Review: “This is just right. Just what I wanted. A comfy, warm sweater with roomy long sleeves that go past my wrist. A nice separate for a business casual wardrobe.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33

10 An LBD With Statement Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Your little black dress just got an upgrade with this lantern-sleeve dress. It’s made from a poly blend and comes with a tie-front design that helps you create your perfect silhouette. One Glowing Review: “If you are looking for a cute and comfortable dress for the chilly seasons, this dress is IT! The tie around the front helps creates a nice curvy figure look. The material it’s made out of is comfortable [...] and it’s a great length. I could see myself wearing this a lot!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

11 This Stylish Chambray Shirt Perfect For Tucking Fuinloth Chambray Button Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a top to go under a blazer or a casual button-down to tuck into a pair of jeans, this chambray shirt has you covered. It’s made from a cotton blend and has a slim fit, long length, and is even machine washable. One Glowing Review: “This is nicely tailored without being too tight. The material has a little give to it as well [...] This fits wonderfully and washed up nicely. Very happy with this purchase!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

12 A Cozy Scarf You Can Wrap Yourself Up In Wander Agio Shawl Amazon $14 See On Amazon This shawl scarf has an impressive 4.6-star rating after over 20,000 reviewers have weighed in, and it’s easy to see why. It comes in tons of eye-catching plaid patterns and features a generous width that’s nearly two feet wide, making it perfect for wrapping. One Glowing Review: “This scarf is so soft. You can wear as a traditional around-the-neck scarf or wear it like a shawl either alone or over your coat. The soft hues of the pastels that I chose enable you to wear it with a large variety of colors. Nicely priced and high quality.” Available colors: 26

13 The Simple, Goes-With-Anything Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon Denim is an important wardrobe staple for a reason, and these skinny jeans from Levis are no exception. Featuring a lived-in vintage wash, these skinny jeans have just the right amount of stretch and won’t lose their shape throughout the day. One Glowing Review: “I'm curvy and there is no gapping on the back, it hugs my curves beautifully.” Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 4

14 This Chunky Sweater With Statement Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Pullover Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Give your sweater collection a stylish upgrade with this pullover. It features dramatic lantern sleeves that cinch at the wrist with a cute cuff. Plus, the chunky knit makes it extra cozy whether you tuck it in or wear it loose. One Glowing Review: “This top has proved to be one of the most versatile pieces I’ve recently purchased — it can be dressed up or down and the material is the right thickness for those transitional months where you’re kind of between seasons.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

15 A Coordinated Workout Set You’ll Want To Wear Outside The Gym OQQ Seamless Ribbed Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This adorable ribbed workout set will have you feeling stylish as you sweat. It features a scoop neck top with padding for support plus high-waisted shorts that offer four-way stretch and compression, perfect for whatever physical activity you choose. One Glowing Review: “Never do I ever expect something to come as it looks online. This not only looked just as good but fit even better!” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 31

16 This Cute Exercise Top With A Statement Cutout Back ICTIVE Backless Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Activewear doesn’t have to be boring, and this backless tank top proves it. It’s made from a stretchy, breathable spandex blend perfect for working out, while the keyhole back adds a touch of visual interest. One Glowing Review: “I’m happy with it. I’m going to order it in a few more colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

17 These Lightweight Loafers You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere Hey Dude Wendy Loafers Amazon $45 See On Amazon For a pair of effortless shoes that are super comfy, look no further than these loafers. They feature a memory foam insole for comfort as well as support and easy slip-on closure. They’re lightweight too. One Glowing Review: “I love these shoes! [...] Loose and comfortable without feeling like they'll fall off ... I'll probably be getting another pair because they're the perfect combination of cute and comfortable.”

18 A Flouncy Mini Skirt That Comes In Tons Of Colors Urban CoCo Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add a little bounce to your wardrobe, consider this mini-skater skirt. It features a stretchy elastic band and a full A-line skirt that falls into perfect pleats. The machine-washable pick comes in nearly 40 colors, from neutrals to bright red and soft lilac. One Glowing Review: “LOVE this skirt! I even ended up going back and buying two more of the same skirt in different colors. The waistband fits me perfectly, and the longer styles hit perfectly at my knee.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

19 This Trendy Puffer Vest In A Cute Cropped Length KEOMUD Cropped Puffer Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon There’s no need to trade style for warmth, and this puffer vest proves it. In addition to the cute cropped length, it features a stand-up collar and a quilted, padded material that keeps you warm. One Glowing Review: “This vest can go with any outfit, winter or summer. It is the perfect length and can go with all colors. This is definitely worth a purchase!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

20 A Jumpsuit That Makes Styling An Outfit So Easy PRETTYGARDEN Drawstring Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether you dress it up with heels and jewelry or keep it casual with sneakers, this drawstring jumpsuit is as cute as it is versatile. Featuring an attractive V-neckline, cuffed ankles, and pockets, this jumpsuit is sure to become a wardrobe staple. One Glowing Review: “This is such a cute piece. It’s [...] not sheer at all. You can dress it up or down. Highly recommend.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

21 This Set Of Print T-Shirts Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Women's V-Neck T-Shirt (2 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Never underestimate the power of a good basic, like this two-pack of T-shirts. They’re made from a cotton blend with a hint of stretch and come in a body-skimming cut that’s not too tight. Choose from more than 35 print combos. One Glowing Review: “I love these shirts! I bought them on a whim and am so happy with them. The fit is good, great stretch, super comfy, and the [cotton] blend lets them breathe without worrying about shrinking. Definitely will buy again!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

22 The Dainty Layered Necklaces That Are Perfectly On Trend M MOOHAM Gold Plated Paperclip Chains Necklaces (2 pieces) $15 See On Amazon This set of paperclip necklaces is so chic you’ll want to wear it with everything. The gold-plated set comes with two necklaces with both large and small links. Plus, you can purchase them engraved with every letter of the alphabet. One Glowing Review: “I’ve brought this necklace set 5 times now for friends and family. I get compliments every time I wear it! Can be worn separately as it’s two pieces, not connected […] quality seems great!” Available colors: 3

23 A Cute Pair Of Leggings With A Dipped Waist ODODOS Yoga Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon Level up your workout wear with these yoga leggings. They feature a trendy dipped cross-front waist, a gusseted crotch, and even a hidden interior pocket for keys and cards. One Glowing Review: “I NEVER write reviews but people need to know about these leggings! They are literally the best leggings I’ve ever owned and I want them in every color. The fit is perfect. They’re not see-through at all, you don’t have to constantly pull them up [...] Get these leggings ladies, you will not regret it!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 80

24 A Casual Corduroy Button Down For Everyday Wear Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shirt Amazon $37 See On Amazon This corduroy shirt looks great buttoned up or layered over a tank as more of a shacket. This shirt has a soft lining, a loose boyfriend fit, and sleeves that are easy to cuff and roll. One Glowing Review: “I absolutely loved this shirt. It's one of my favorites now. It is thick material so definitely warm. I like the length of the shirt. I can wear jeans or leggings. It's very comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

25 The Flowy Maxi Dress That Couldn’t Be Easier To Wear GRECERELLE Casual Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This loose-fitting maxi dress is totally effortless and has infinite styling possibilities. It’s made from a stretchy rayon blend and features functional pockets and a cute side slit. One Glowing Review: “I love these Maxi-dresses SO much! I ordered additional ones in different prints as they are SO DANG comfy!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

26 This Flowy Sleeve Top With Cute Mesh Detailing BLENCOT 3/4 Bell Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add a bit of flair to your wardrobe with this bell-sleeve blouse. Thanks to the lace detailing on the arm that provides a striped effect, this top will definitely stand out. Since it’s made from a spandex blend, it has some stretch, too. One Glowing Review: “This is a go-to for me. From business to casual it looks clean and professional.” Available sizes: X-Small —XX-Large

Available colors: 19

27 The Reliable Beanie With A Near-Perfect Rating Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie Amazon $20 See On Amazon This beanie from trusted brand Carhartt has a stellar 4.8-star rating after over 135,000 reviewers have weighed in. The cuffed brim at the bottom displays the logo, while the ribbed knit material keeps you nice and toasty. One Glowing Review: “In as few words as possible: Great fit. Very warm. Very comfortable. Keeps its shape after prolonged wear. Didn't shrink after washing. I'd expect nothing less from the Carhartt brand.” Available colors: 28

28 An A-Line Maxi Skirt With Retro Vibes IDEALSANXUN Plaid Winter Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon This plaid winter skirt has a full A-line shape and a cinched waist with an elastic panel and zipper closure. It’s made from a wool blend to keep you extra cozy in cold weather. One Glowing Review: “This is a great skirt for the price. The fabric is thick and it’s fully lined. Plus there are pockets!!! Love. The waist has a nice section of stretchy material at the back to accommodate variations in waist thickness.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

29 This Quilted Pullover With A Front Pocket BTFBM Quilted Sweatshirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon Nab this quilted sweatshirt with a half-zip front to give your cozy days a stylish edge. It features a stand-up collar and a convenient kangaroo front pocket for storing items or just warming your hands. One Glowing Review: “I am in love with this pullover — the color and feel of the fabric are so nice. I bought 2 more of these after receiving this one.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 42

30 A Matching Jogger Set That’s Super Cozy ZESICA Crop Top and Jogger Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you’re working out, lounging around, or tackling some errands, this jogger set with cropped top will get the job done. Both the arms and pants feature matching cuffs at the bottom, too. One Glowing Review: “Absolutely loved this lounge set! I got it for the airport to wear on a recent trip but honestly, it was super cute for downtown shopping too! I wear it weekly and I always get compliments!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

31 This Button-Down Blouse With A Bold Print BIG DART Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Snag this silky button-down blouse in tons of bold prints. It’s made with a loose fit and long sleeves that can easily be cuffed and rolled to a three-quarter length. One Glowing Review: “This shirt made heads turn honey! The color is true to the pictures and it’s just a fun shirt to wear! Just get it!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 24

32 These Classic Ballet Flats That Come In Tons Of Colors Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a solid, pattern, matte, or glossy finish shoe, these ballet flats have an option you’ll love. They’re made from a faux leather material and have a pliable outer sole for a good range of motion. One Glowing Review: “These shoes are super comfortable and they fit perfectly! They are not tight nor loose, they have the perfect amount of give to make walking in them very comfortable.” Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available)

Available colors: 33

33 The Perfectly Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans From Levi Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a reliable pair of jeans somewhere in between baggy and fitted, these slim boyfriend jeans are just right. They have a mid-rise and are made from a cotton blend with just a hint of stretch, so they won’t feel constricting. One Glowing Review: “They fit beautifully with no gap in the waist. The folded hem stays folded and when I sit, the waist doesn't roll.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

Available colors: 8

34 A Chic Wool Coat For A Reasonable Price CHICWISH Wool Blend Coat Amazon $90 See On Amazon Wool coats can set you back, but this shawl collar coat is attainably priced and doesn’t sacrifice style. It comes in lots of bold prints and features a cute tie front and it’s fully lined, too. One Glowing Review: “I purchased this coat 4 years ago and it still looks brand new! [...] I still get constant compliments on it. It’s so cute and looks much more expensive than it actually was!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

35 This Velvet Wrap-Front Dress Perfect For A Special Occasion BerryGo V Neck Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $54 See On Amazon This wrap dress levels up your traditional maxi with a ribbed velvet pattern that’s perfect for parties. It features fluttery sleeves and a tie at the front for a perfectly customizable fit. One Glowing Review: “Wore this to an autumn wedding in the city and got tons of compliments all evening ... This dress is lightweight enough to be super comfortable for a night of dancing or a warmer autumn day, but was also enough coverage and warmth for the cool evening on the harbor.” Available sizes: 0 — 22 Plus

Available colors: 52

36 The Ultra-Soft Turtleneck That Makes A Great Base Layer LIYOHON Turtle Neck Half Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you want to wear this turtleneck on its own or under a blazer, it makes a stylish addition to your wardrobe thanks to the trendy half sleeves. It’s designed from a cotton blend, making it very soft but also breathable. One Glowing Review: “I ordered this shirt in Plum and it feels like I'm wearing a dream. The material is so soft and comfortable and washes wonderfully.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

37 These Dainty Rings That Add Sparkle To Any Look PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Stackable Bands (3 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Grab yourself a set of these stackable bands, which look great on their own, or layer them for an even bigger impact. They’re gold-plated and encrusted with eye-catching cubic zirconia. One Glowing Review: “Perfect little ring! I bought this as a replacement for my diamond wedding band [...] Dainty, sparkly, and true to size.” Available sizes: 5 —10

Available colors: 4

38 A Pair Of Drawstring Joggers That Will Become Your New Go To AJISAI Joggers Amazon $31 See On Amazon Curl up with a good book or go for a run in these drawstring joggers. Featuring a drawstring elastic waistband and a loose fit through the legs, these stretchy pants are sure to become a wardrobe staple. One Glowing Review: “These pants are extremely comfortable and fit great. They're true to size and the colors are as seen. They're very versatile; can be dressed up or down. They have a nice stretch and the material is soft. I've been wearing them every day since. Highly recommend!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (includes petite sizes)

Available colors: 9

39 This Oversized Fuzzy Coat That Brings All The Cozy Vibes PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Coat Amazon $42 See On Amazon This faux shearling coat comes in tons of colors with both button and zip versions available. The soft, textured fabric gives the slightly oversized coat a casual, cozy look that’s functional, too: it’s warm and features pockets. One Glowing Review: “When I first got the jacket I literally didn't want to take it off. It was THAT snuggly and fit great [...] the time came for me to wash the jacket and it's STILL super soft and snuggly. 10/10 would recommend to anyone who wants something cute, cozy, and warm to wear.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

40 The Versatile Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress You’ll Wear On Repeat DB MOON Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With boots and a scarf; heels and a clutch; under a faux fur vest: no matter how you wear this long sleeve dress, you’ll appreciate its versatility. It’s made from a stretchy spandex blend and features two side pockets. One Glowing Review: “Love the softness of the fabric. Fits as expected. Great for work. Accessorizes well with sweaters, jean jackets, and tall boots. And it has pockets! Seriously, this is my favorite new work dress.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 33

41 A Billowy Tank That Feels Totally Effortless BLENCOT Button Down V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This V-neck tank top feels easy breezy, but the button-down detailing on the front helps it look pulled together and stylish. Since it has adjustable straps and is machine washable, it’s easy to wear and care for, too. One Glowing Review: “I really do love this top. It fit as expected and as pictured. [...] I will probably buy a back up I like it THAT much [...] It washed nicely and keeps shape and the fabric is soft and drapes nicely — not boxy, which I worried about.” Available sizes:

Available colors: 22

42 This Oversized Tote For All Your Essentials Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $14 See On Amazon This faux leather tote looks sleek and stylish but also features a large carrying capacity for all your belongings. It boasts an inner pocket, a snap closure, and a trendy accent tassel. One Glowing Review: “I had to write this review. This was the best money I’ve ever spent on a bag. This is the perfect tote for just about everything. I love the size and I have used and abused mine and it shows no sign of wear. I bought a few. I use one for my computer and the other as a beach bag. I can’t tell you how much I love this tote.” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 115

43 These Wide Leg Pants That Add Style To Your Lounging Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon Grab yourself a pair of these wide-leg palazzo pants and feel the comfort of the stretchy waistband while enjoying the chic flowy look. The legs feature a slight flair at the bottom and plenty of stretch throughout. One Glowing Review: “I own 3 pairs of these pants in different colors. I could wear them every day, all day. They are true to size and have enough stretch to fit around my backside [...] Overall, I can't recommend these enough! I absolutely love these!” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 50

44 A Classic Cardigan With A Plunging Neck Amazon Essentials Lightweight Vee Cardigan Amazon $13 See On Amazon You won’t regret adding this lightweight cardigan to your wardrobe. It’s made from a breathable cotton blend and has cute ribbed cuffs at the sleeves, plus a deep V-neck when worn buttoned up. One Glowing Review: “I absolutely love this cardigan! [...] You can dress it up or down, super soft, stretch is great, fits just below my pant line, dries fast, and they are well made. I can’t say enough good things about these cardigans! [...] The price is great, the quality is better!” Available sizes: X-Small —6X

Available colors: 27