If you’re the type of person who prefers to hibernate through the cold winter months, you’re not alone. I live in Wisconsin where snow pants are the height of winter fashion. But that’s why I decided to do us both a favor and compile a list of trendy cold-weather clothes that protect against the chill without sacrificing style.

From sherpa-lined joggers and faux-fur slippers to a unique deep-V neck sweater that can be worn two different ways, these clothing picks might be enough to convince you to come out of hibernation early. Or, you’ll at least look cute while Netflix and chill-ing. Start scrolling to begin your frosty fashion journey because Amazon’s selling a ton of these trendy winter clothes that look good on everyone.

1 This Stretch Turtleneck Top With Elegant Style WOSALBA Stretch Turtleneck Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a slim fit and a soft and stretchy rayon spandex blend, this long-sleeved turtleneck top is the perfect combination of fashion and function. Layer it under a drapey vest, tuck it into a high-waisted skirt, or rock it under a sleeveless dress for more coverage. This is a winter staple you’ll wear on repeat. — Available sizes: X-Small — Large — Available colors: 53

2 These Sweater Tights That Make Any Outfit Instantly Cozier MeMoi Boston Ribbed Sweater Tights Amazon $18 See On Amazon When it’s frosty outside, a dress or skirt can feel like the last thing you want to leave the house in. But that’s where these sweater tights come in. The soft polyester fabric protects your legs from the cold, and the ribbed design brings gorgeous texture. — Available sizes: X-Small-Small — Large-X-Large (1-2 and 2 sizes also available) — Available colors: 7

3 This Warm Poncho In Chic Colorblocking Goodthreads Shawl Poncho Amazon $42 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a very wearable piece of clothing that you can throw on to instantly make your ensemble look more expensive, look no further. This poncho shawl is made from 100% acrylic for softness and durability, and the color block pattern adds a unique style that will have people asking, “Where’d you get that?” — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 2

4 This Balloon-Sleeve Sweater With Laidback Style Dokotoo Balloon Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $35 See On Amazon This snuggly cable-knit sweater offers rich visual texture and super cozy warmth. The oversized sleeves add cute and casual style, and the chunky turtleneck design keeps you toasty no matter how frightful it is outside. The slouchy style of this sweater is wearable on pretty much everyone. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 43

5 This Henley Shirt With Cool Exposed Seam Details KINLONSAIR Long Sleeve Henley Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s the little things in life that make all the difference, and that’s definitely the case with this long-sleeved henley top. Cool details like exposed seams, a trio of buttons at each wrist, and a four-button placket elevate an otherwise basic tee. The soft cotton-blend fabric feels amazing against your skin. Dozens of reviewers rave about the fit, and over 3,000 shoppers give this top five stars. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 25

6 This Oversized Turtleneck Sweater That Shoppers Adore Saodimallsu Womens Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters Amazon $44 See On Amazon Batwing sleeves look effortlessly cool, and this oversized sweater is a super cozy spin on a chic trend. It features a chunky knit weave, 100% acrylic fabric, a casual slouchy fit, a mock turtleneck design, dropped shoulders, and ribbed accents at the hemline, cuffs, and neckline. Plus, this sweater is backed by 8,000 five-star ratings — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 43

7 These Pull-On Jeggings That Come In So Many Sizes Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jeggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon These pull-on knit jeggings are the next best thing if you’re not ready to fully surrender to loungewear 24/7. The cotton blend fabric offers major stretch while still holding its shape, and the belt loops, faux front pockets, and two back patch pockets add classic details. Shoppers love this pair, giving it over 6,000 five-star ratings. — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large (short, regular, and long also available) — Available colors: 17

8 This Crewneck Sweater That’s Lightweight & Breezy Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon The reviews for this long-sleeved crewneck sweater are — in a word — glowing. Here’s an excerpt from one of over 10,000 five-star reviews: “What a beautiful wardrobe acquisition this is. It is soft and very well-fitting. I love the rich red color and the fact that this is neither tight nor baggy. The quality, cut, and make of this sweater are perfect.” Seriously, this stretchy cotton-blend top will go with everything on cooler days, and you’ll want to stock up in a few colors and prints. — Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X-Large — Available colors: 39

9 This Long-Sleeved Tunic Top That’s So Soft Daily Ritual Super Soft Long-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you struggle to find tops that aren’t too short, let me introduce you to your newest wardrobe bestie. This long-sleeved tunic top has a shirttail hem that hits well past the hip, so you can throw it on with leggings and feel perfectly covered. The rayon spandex fabric is incredibly soft and stretchy. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 22

10 This Oversized Sweater Vest That’s Cozy & Chic HOTAPEI Sweater Vest Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sweater vests are an unexpected and easy way to dress up a winter outfit, and this oversized one is really cute. It features a deep-V neckline, soft knit fabric, ribbed details at the neck and hem, and a variety of color and pattern options. The longer length means you can even rock it as a mini dress. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 30

11 These Knit Leggings With Supreme Stretch Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon When I find a pair of perfectly perfect leggings, I have to buy them. It’s basically a compulsion. And that’s exactly what happened with I discovered these knit leggings. They have stretchy viscose blend fabric, a comfortable mid-rise, and a double-knit design that’s thick and durable. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (short, long, and extra-long lengths available) — Available colors: 24

12 This Deep-V Sweater That Can Be Worn Two Different Ways softome Loose Wrap Deep V-Neck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Switch things up with this long-sleeved wrap sweater. It’s reversible, which means you can wear the deep-V in the front or in the back, so you’ll constantly be finding new ways to wear it. The viscose blend fabric is soft and lightweight, and the crisscrossing design adds fun flair. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 6

13 This 2-Piece Sweat Suit That You’ll Want To Live In PRETTYGARDEN Solid Color 2-Piece Sweatsuits Amazon $39 See On Amazon One of the best things to happen to the fashion world is the recent popularity of coordinating loungewear. Trendy and incredibly cozy? Yes, please. This two-piece sweatsuit features a long-sleeved crewneck top, jogger sweatpants with a drawstring waistband, and spandex polyester blend fabric that’s oh-so-stretchy. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 26

14 This Cable Knit Cardigan That Feels So Dreamy Angashion Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon If just looking at this knit oversized cardigan makes you feel warm and fuzzy, just imagine how it feels to actually wear it. The soft 100% acrylic fabric keeps you toasty, and the large tortoiseshell buttons add a touch of sophistication to a cold-weather classic. The slouchy fit allows for several ways to style it throughout the seasons. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 20

15 These Leggings With A Warm Fleece Lining 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon Cozy fleece lining, supremely stretchy fabric, a comfortable high waistband — could these leggings be any more perfect? The polyester spandex material moves with your body so you never feel constricted, and you can choose between options with pockets and no pockets. These leggings have an impressive overall 4.5-star rating with over 14,000 reviews on Amazon. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 42

16 This Longline Cardigan That’s Like A Wearable Blanket Angashion Printed Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon Leopard print has been trendy for so long it’s now timeless, and you’ll be glad you added this pick to your winter wardrobe. Check out this stellar review for this longline cotton blend cardigan: “Bought this in 2 colors. So comfy. It’s just like I’m wearing a bathrobe but it’s a lot more socially acceptable. Get the sweater in every color. You’ll thank me.” A socially acceptable way to wear a bathrobe out in public? Say no more. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 21

17 These Cult Fave High-Waisted Leggings That Over 60,000 Shoppers Give 5 Stars SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Shoppers love these high-waisted leggings, and it’s not hard to see why. First of all, they give you tons of options. Choose from full-length, capri-length, or full-length with pockets. And the gorgeous array of colors will make it hard to pick just one. Basic black not your thing? The “Old Rose” hue has your name on it. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 24

18 These Colorful Socks That Have Vintage Charm Loritta Thick Knit Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon A cozy pair of socks is an essential addition to any winter ensemble, so if you’re building your cold-weather capsule wardrobe, start here. These thick wool blend socks come in a set of five and feature a wool-cotton blend fabric that’s soft not scratchy. The color block design adds a pop of fun to chilly days, and they’re a shopper fave with over 10,000 five-star ratings. — Available sizes: Large — Available colors: 16

19 This Bodysuit With A Classic Mock Turtleneck MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon I love the look of high-waisted jeans with a tucked-in top, but I don’t love having to constantly re-tuck in that top. That’s where this turtleneck bodysuit comes in. The streamlined design features two snap buttons at the crotch so it stays secure all day long. Super stretchy modal blend fabric won’t slow you down. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 26

20 This Puffer Coat That’s Surprisingly Lightweight Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat Amazon $63 See On Amazon If the words “lightweight” and “puffer coat” don’t seem to go together, this long hooded jacket will change your mind. Or, more likely, it’ll just keep you warm without making you sweat. The 100% polyester lining and shell are warming but not too heavy, and the hood and mock turtleneck add coverage. — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 21

21 This Matching Sweatshirt & Jogger Set In Soft Terry Cotton Daily Ritual Terry Cotton & Modal Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a terry cotton blend fabric, roomy relaxed fit, trendy cropped joggers, quarter-zip closure, and super-soft texture, this two-piece sweatshirt and jogger set is the ultimate snow day uniform. Just add a cup of tea, some warm socks, and a fuzzy pair of slippers to complete the cozy vibe. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 6

22 This Slouchy Beanie That Feels Like Cashmere jaxmonoy Cashmere Slouchy Knit Beanie Amazon $15 See On Amazon It turns out, a slouchy beanie can look chic — and this knit hat is here to prove it. The supple cashmere-blend fabric cradles your head in softness, and the relaxed slouchy fit keeps the look casual. More than 4,000 shoppers give this one-size-fits-most hat five stars. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 15

23 These Sherpa-Lined Joggers That Feel Like You’re Wearing A Teddy Bear Yeokou Warm Sherpa Lined Athletic Joggers Amazon $37 See On Amazon I’m not exaggerating when I say that these sherpa-lined sweatpants are the most comfortable item of clothing I have ever worn in my life. The minute I tried them on, I regretted every day spent not wearing them. They feature 100% cotton fabric, faux-fur sherpa lining, and a drawstring waistband for a secure fit. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 13

24 This Slouchy Sweater With Batwing Sleeves & Ribbed Detail Mafulus Oversized Crewneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon I’m a big fan of the oversized sweater trend, and this option is one of my all-time faves. The batwing sleeves add unique style and structure to the flowy fit, and the cotton blend fabric is soft and breathable. Shoppers love the “true-to-size” fit. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 33

25 This Shaggy Cardigan With Amazing Texture SySea Open Front Faux Fur Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Yes, this shaggy open-front jacket makes a bold fashion statement, but it’s actually much more versatile than you might expect. The wine red color looks dazzling at a holiday party, and this gorgeous coffee hue is perfect over casual cold-weather outfits. The layered fringe design is sure to turn a few heads. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 9

26 This Classic Shawl That’s The Perfect Topper For Any Winter Look RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $17 See On Amazon With its classic style and high-quality construction, this shawl-style scarf is a total steal. Delicate fringe on each end adds a touch of elegance, and the supremely soft fabric has a cashmere-like feel. It can be dressed up or down and tied in a variety of ways for a style that keeps surprising you. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 32

27 These Skinny Jeans That Pull On Just Like Your Favorite Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon These pull-on skinny jeans from Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label feel nearly identical to yoga pants but look much more polished. They feature stretch cotton blend fabric, a mid-rise waistband, front and back pockets, and three different inseam options so you can customize your fit. — Available sizes: 2 — 28 (28, 30, and 32-inch inseams also available) — Available colors: 18

28 These Hiking Boots With An Ultra Plush Lining Mishansha Water Resistant Hiking Boot Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get outside this season in these durable lace-up hiking boots. The plush insert at the ankle and furry lining add a boost of coziness, and the water-resistant polyurethane construction keeps them looking like new year after year. Non-slip bottoms keep you firmly on the ground. — Available sizes: 6.5 Women/4.5 Men — 14 Women-12 Men — Available colors: 17

29 These Extra-Long Stockings That Stay In Place Moon Wood Thigh High Extra-Long Stockings Amazon $14 See On Amazon There’s something so delightfully fun about these thigh-high stockings. This pair includes a matching thigh garter belt, so you don’t have to worry about them falling down. This shopper couldn’t be happier with her purchase: “Made for thicker thighs! Definitely a great buy. I want more colors.” — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 22

30 These Thigh-High Stockings That Are School Girl Chic Moon Wood Thigh-High Cotton Stockings Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cher from Clueless would totally rock these thigh-high socks. With their warm cotton blend knit construction, they’re perfect for adding a cozy touch to skirts, dresses, and even shorts. The cable-knit pattern brings sweet style, and the versatile design can be worn in three unique ways. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 16

31 This Plaid Shacket That’s The Best Of Both Worlds AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon It’s not quite a shirt, not quite a jacket, but definitely about to become your new go-to piece. The shacket trend is here to stay, and this plaid option features two button patch pockets, a button-down closure, soft and stretchy nylon spandex fabric, and a longer length that hits at the top of the thigh. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 23

32 These Palazzo Pants That Are Having A Major Moment SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon The bell bottoms on these palazzo pants give them a fun retro vibe, and the polyester spandex fabric makes them feel like you’re wearing a much-trendier version of yoga pants. The soft “peach skin” material feels like a second skin, and the high-waisted rise looks great with crop tops. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 16

33 This Sweater Dress With So Many Flirty Details Selowin V-Neck Sweater Dress Amazon $49 See On Amazon Make an entrance everywhere you go with this V-neck wrap sweater dress. It features soft knit viscose blend fabric, a deep-V neckline, batwing sleeves, an enchanting low back, and two daring slits at the skirt. The detachable bowknot belt gives you more ways to wear it. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 18

34 These Waterproof Rain Boots That Are Seriously Sleek Asgard Waterproof Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon Shoppers call these ankle rain boots a “must-buy” and they’re not wrong, because I own them myself. The rubber sole is durable and slip-resistant, and the classic Chelsea style makes them way chicer than typical rain boots. Elastic inserts at the sides and a pull-on tab at the heel make them easy to slip on and off. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 24

35 This Boatneck Swing Dress That You’ll Want To Stock Up On Amazon Essentials Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This swing dress is a quality basic that you can build endless outfits with as a base. The boatneck design adds understated elegance, and the swing-style skirt hangs off the body for a casual and relaxed fit. The 3/4-length sleeves add coverage without being too heavy or constricting. — Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 7

36 This Plaid Wrap Scarf That’s Warm & Comfy Goodthreads Fringe Ruana Wrap Scarf Amazon $25 See On Amazon This plaid shawl wrap instantly elevates any outfit, and the 100% acrylic fabric feels amazingly soft against the skin. The fringed accents bring beautiful movement, and the various color choices give you so many stunning options. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 9

37 This Square-Neck Midi Dress That’s Simple Yet Stunning LALAGEN Long Sleeve Square Neck Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Think a bodycon dress can’t be a warm winter staple? Think again. This long-sleeved dress is every bit as comfortable as a two-piece sweatsuit, but about a million times more fun. The polyester spandex blend fabric is incredibly soft and stretchy, and the ribbed texture keeps you cozy. The square neck adds unexpected style inspo from the 90s that’s currently trending. — Available sizes: X-Large — 3X-Large — Available colors: 12

38 These Joggers With A Stretchy Drawstring Waistband Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Joggers Amazon $14 See On Amazon Let’s be honest: We’ll all wearing a lot of loungewear these days. So we might as well wear stuff that looks as good as it feels, right? These joggers feature buttery soft fabric with all-way stretch for supreme comfort. The adjustable drawstring waistband keeps them in place. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 154

39 These Faux-Fur Slippers With Cushy Memory Foam Soles Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These fluffy slip-on slippers somehow manage to be even cozier than they look, which doesn’t even seem possible. The plush faux-fur lining adds premium softness, and the memory foam insoles are cushy and supportive. Non-slip rubber soles make them great for quick trips outside. — Available sizes: Medium — X-Large — Available colors: 7