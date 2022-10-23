Amazon's Selling A Ton Of This Stylish Sh*t Under $35

If your wardrobe needs a refresh, I have a secret for you: Shopping for cute, new things is the most fun when someone else has done the hard work of picking out stylish options that don’t break the bank. Consider me your own personal (online) stylist. There are so many want-worthy styles on this list, your Amazon packages might pile up so high on the porch that the neighborhood cat builds a fort.

Really, the deals to be had right now will put happy dollar signs in your eyes. That’s probably why Amazon’s selling a ton of this stylish sh*t that’s under $35 — right at this moment. Because there might not be anything more fun than discovering a new jacket on the porch mere days after wondering, “Do I need a jacket?” So get in here and get dressed in some fab new clothes at a delightful price.

1 The Dress That’s So Soft & Comfy It Will Become A Wardrobe Staple OFEEFAN Long Sleeve Dress with Pockets Amazon $34 See On Amazon Reach for this long-sleeve dress when you want to lounge in a T-shirt dress but your day and the weather require something warmer and more presentable. This is so soft it creates a cozy cocoon around you while you look pulled together and ready for anything. Paired with leggings and boots, it’s the perfect ensemble. The deep pockets will hold your phone or wallet and the button details make it fun and interesting. “This has become my go-to dress in the winter,” said one reviewer. “Very comfy.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 The Cushy Waffle Knit Tank With A Twist Hem MIHOLL Twist Knot Waffle Knit Tank Amazon $20 See On Amazon This waffle-knit tank is a perfect casual top for all seasons. It looks great under a cardigan for work or a Zoom meeting. And it is soft and comfortable however you wear it. The loose fit with the knot at the waist works with so many looks, and it is pull-on-and-go easy. “OMG I love this tank!” said one reviewer. “It’s the perfect staple for layering or by itself with some jean shorts.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 The Palazzo Pants People Are Obsessed With SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These palazzo pants exist right in the comfort and style sweet spot: so stretchy they are always comfortable. It’s made from a butter-soft fabric you will want to live in and created in a cut that can go from the gym to the couch to a night out dancing. Choose the right pattern and you could wear them to a folk music festival or with a suit jacket. People are buying them in every color and wearing them every day. “These are literally the perfect pair of pants,” said one of the nearly 18,000 five-star reviews. “They’re ridiculously soft, thick and not see-through, so freaking comfortable (you feel like you’re wearing nothing), perfect length, fits like a glove ... I will be wearing these pretty much every day.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Long Cardigan With Eye-Catching Color Blocks CARDYDONY Open Front Color Block Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Pull this long, color-block cardigan over a T-shirt and you are suddenly ready for work or a chic restaurant. The open front and elegant duster length elevate any casual top and add a bit of warmth to a day of errands. Pair it with a dress, leggings, or jeans and it changes the mood of that outfit quickly. “Very cute over almost anything,” said one reviewer. “I've worn [it] over a short dress and with a tank top and jean shorts. [Got] many compliments both times.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 A Set Of Textured Hair Scrunchies For Fun & Different Looks Kitsch Ultra Textured Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This five-pack of fabric-wrapped hair ties are the fashion-forward scrunchies your everyday updo needs for a style and texture boost. Each one is a different fabric, ranging from thin and discreet to cozy and fuzzy. Or choose a set that varies the color but not the texture. “These are ridiculously soft and perfect for a messy bun at brunch or lounging around,” said one of the over 15,000 five-star reviewers. “They also look great for a pop of color in a braid or multi-pony hairstyle.” Available sizes: One

6 A Classic V-Neck Sweater That’s So Perfect You Might Want Every Color Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve Amazon $27 See On Amazon This lightweight sweater is the sort of wardrobe basic you can have a drawer full of and yet never have enough. The V-neck shows off your necklace. The light fabric can go out on its own or is an ideal layer under a jacket. The length is perfect and the soft, washable cotton won’t itch or irritate your skin. “What can I say about a wardrobe staple done right?” asked one reviewer. “Bravo Amazon Essentials! Just like Goldilocks, this is [fantastically] just right. The fit is generous enough to accommodate a blouse or button-down underneath ... This is a classic wardrobe staple that can be used in multiple applications from dressy to casual.” Available sizes: XX-Small Slim — 6X

7 The Cargo Joggers You Can Wear In The Wilderness Or At Work Libin Cargo Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon These cargo joggers have lots of pockets and are made from a light, breathable, and packable fabric that doesn’t wrinkle. It washes and dries quickly, so these are perfect for hiking, working out, or even adventuring into the jungle. They also look so good you can wear them out to dinner. One of the nearly 7,000 five-star reviewers said, “Quick drying, lightweight, have secure, deep pockets, the fabric is soft, and they fit perfectly. I [wore them] hiking ... in weather that varied from cold and rainy to hot jungle.” While another said, “I wear [them] to work and ... dress [them] up for the evening.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

8 The Tunic Blouse That Also Works As A Cardi Or Shacket IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This versatile, waffle-knit tunic blouse works well on its own, buttoned with a tie at the waist, or unbuttoned and worn over a tank as a light shacket. The batwing sleeves give it a cute, slouchy vibe and the fabric is soft and comfortable. The length is perfect for wearing with leggings but also works well with a skirt or jeans. This versatility might be why it has garnered over 25,000 five-star reviews. “It's super breathable so even though it is long sleeved I have been wearing [it] through the summer. Looks equally cute with leggings as it does with a skirt ... I love versatile pieces like this.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 The Comfy Tunic Dress That Can Go Anywhere Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Some days you want the equivalent of loungewear you can leave the house in, without sacrificing looking perfectly dressed for your meeting, lunch, or shopping outing. For those days, this tunic dress is your best friend. Pull it on, get your feet in some shoes or boots, and you are ready but also comfortable. “I got so many compliments the first time I wore it for a presentation at university,” said one reviewer. “Can easily be worn for just about any event, casual or formal.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Perfect Plaid Shawl Wrap That’s So Easy To Style Wander Agio Long Shawl Wrap Amazon $9 See On Amazon There is nothing like a pretty scarf to add a pop of color and texture to any outfit. And this shawl wrap does it without making you too hot or feeling scratchy on your neck. The triangle shape hangs beautifully and works in so many different ways. “These scarves have become my favorites,” said one reviewer. “They have great patterns ... and since they’re a triangle shape, you get the sweater scarf look without all the bulk behind your neck.” Available sizes: One

11 A Sweatshirt Dress That’s Easy To Live In The Drop Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Don’t you wish you could wear a sweatshirt and skip all the rest of it? No uncomfortable pants — just your favorite sweatshirt in your favorite color. That’s this mini sweatshirt dress. It’s soft, comfortable, and the length is perfect as a mini dress or with leggings. “This is the perfect comfy sweatshirt dress. I purchased it to wear on vacay and it has turned into my favorite throw-on-and-go item,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

12 A Cropped Faux Fur Cardigan That’s Too Cute SySea Open Shaggy Fur Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon With fur wrap, vintage styling, and a fitted, cropped cut, this shaggy fur cardigan is perfect over a dress on a night out, or with jeans to give your outfit some style flash when you are brunching outdoors. The faux fur is super soft and the cut is cropped and fitted like a bomber jacket. “I wore this jacket to a fall wedding. I got tons of compliments from other guests and a few people stopped me on the street to say they loved it,” said one reviewer. “[It's] cool and soft on the inside so I wasn't too hot, but it kept me safe from the fall chill! ... One of my ‘it’ jackets now.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Flannel Shacket That’s Trendy And A Cool-Weather Necessity Beaully Flannel Shacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Yes, the shacket is super on-trend right now. It’s also a great cool-weather clothing option and this flannel shacket looks great and is super comfortable — so it makes staying fashionable easy and worth the effort. You can choose it with a breast pocket or without, the fit is roomy, and it works well as a shirt or over a shirt as a jacket. “A perfect combination of trendy and comfortable,” said one reviewer. “The sleeves are a perfect length and the outside is so soft. It is a perfect pairing with ... leggings or jeans.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 This Comfy Ribbed Cami That You Can Wear With Everything Artfish Ribbed Knit Basic Cami Amazon $19 See On Amazon This is the basic cami you will reach for when it’s hot out and you need a top to wear with shorts or a skirt. It’s the layer you will wear under that sheer button-down, low-cut dress, your new shacket, or even a blazer for work. It comes in two lengths so you can have them cropped or long enough to tuck in. The ribbing is cute, there’s enough stretch for comfort, and the scoop neckline won’t conflict with jewelry or other garments. “The perfect tank!” said one reviewer. “Perfect amount of stretch and great long length for layering.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

15 A Pair Of Cute Gloves That Work With A Touch Screen Be Your Own Style Cable Knit Texting Gloves Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t leave your hands out in the cold just because you need to text or tap your in-car touch screen. These cable-knit gloves do all that just fine. The wool will keep you warm, and there is just enough acrylic for stretch and to make them durable. In some colors, the texting fingers are a contrasting color which is both cute and practical. “Love the cable knit on these gloves and they do work on touch screens!” said one reviewer. “Also the folded cuff is nice and ... you can unfold it and have...as a longer glove.” Available sizes: One

16 These Canvas Slip-Ons That Are So Versatile (& Washable) Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon These flat canvas slip-on sneakers from Blowfish Malibu have a cute, frayed styling and come in terrific colors. The criss-cross elastic cinches them so they don’t flop around and gives them an edgy, urban look. You can even throw them in the wash because they are canvas. “I LOVE them,” said one reviewer (there are almost 12,000 five-star reviews). “They make me feel trendy, and they're very comfortable. They go great with no-show socks [and] anything from a skirt to shorts or crop pants.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

17 A Trendy Bucket Hat That’s Ready For Cold Weather Muryobao Winter Bucket Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon When the temperatures drop, this winter-ready bucket hat will keep you warm while dialing up your style. The faux fur sherpa exterior looks cozy and fun, and keeps your head warm without being itchy. The brim is just the right length to keep the sun out of your eyes and a drawstring on the inside lets you adjust the fit to your head. “This hat is super warm and so cute!” said one reviewer. “Giving me 90s vibes all day long.” Available sizes: One

18 The Oversize Sweater Vest You Didn’t Know You Needed HOTAPEI Oversized Sweater Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon The sweater vest is the surprise on-trend garment that is super useful to have in your closet. Wear it over a shirt for a layer of warmth and a new take on business casual. Wear it alone or under a jacket for a ‘90s vibe that’s fun, comfortable, and stylish. This sweater vest — with cable knit, plain, or houndstooth — is here for all your style decisions since it comes in so many options to create exactly the look you want. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 These Cotton Joggers That Are So Soft Inside Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $24 See On Amazon If joggers are your go-to casual pant, you will be happy to meet this cotton terry fleece jogger that comes in so many colors you can fill your closet with options. They are deliciously soft inside, have a cinch-tie waist, and the side pockets are roomy enough to drop your phone into. “Truly the best pants I own,” said one reviewer. “I wish I could wear these everywhere.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

20 A Cable Knit Cardigan That’s Perfect For Transitioning To Cool Weather SYZRI Cable Knit Open Front Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon All it takes to transform a summer wardrobe into one that can take you through fall and into winter is the perfect open-front cardigan. The cable knit detailing makes this one presentable in so many situations while it warms up your tee shirt, sleeveless tank, or — if the situation demands — a pretty blouse. Drop your phone in the pocket, look instantly pulled together, and feel ready to cozy up next to a blazing fire. The color options here are all tempting, too. “The material is soft, the wine color is stunning, and it’s the perfect length and fit for what I want out of a cardigan,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 The Color-Block Sweater With Bat Wings For A Fun Wardrobe Update GABERLY Boat Neck Batwing Sleeves Knitted Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon You have to wear this batwing-sleeve knit sweater before the shape makes sense. But, once you have it on, it becomes clear. The boat neck is roomier than a crew neck and gives a different neckline than a V-neck for some wardrobe variety. The bat-shaped sleeves give the body a fun silhouette. And it’s super soft and stretchy. “I’m so in love that I need to buy this in every color,” said one reviewer. “Absolutely the softest fabric, high quality, and not thin. It’s just perfection.” Available sizes: One

22 A Pair Of High-Waisted Biker Shorts With Awesome Pockets SATINA High Waisted Black Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Finally — pockets on bike shorts! These high-waisted biker shorts are the perfect garment for logging a long bike ride or hitting the gym. But they are also the best way to turn any short skirt or dress into a wind-safe skort with a pocket for your phone. The fabric is buttery soft and they don’t roll up, according to reviewers. You can choose a 5- or 8-inch inseam. “The level of stretch and softness is unmatched. They are so comfortable!! They have pockets!! Take my money!!” said one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Plus

23 A Pair Of Comfy Jeggings With Functional Pockets No Nonsense Classic Jeggings with Back Pockets Amazon $23 See On Amazon The fashion world has finally listened to what women want and created a pair of pants that fits and stretches like leggings, and looks like a pair of pants, and — this part is important — has working pockets. These jeggings with back pockets have a faux fly and front pockets, side seams, and back pockets that work so you can put your phone in them. And there are lots of colors. Stock up! “The material is not too thin or to thick and could be worn for all seasons ... Anyone who wants a perfect pair of leggings, these are the ones and you can't beat the price either,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X

24 A Set Of Hoop Earrings In Different Sizes ORAZIO Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Set (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you are creating a line of earrings that climb up an ear or you just want options, this four-pack of hoop earrings will set you up. The smallest is a pair of huggies that are 10mm and the largest is a pair of hoops that are 20mm. They are steel with no nickel so they won’t hurt sensitive skin. And you can choose the color. “I am a huge fan of inexpensive jewelry that still looks great ... [This is] four pairs that came very well bagged with a highly polished finish to the surface of the metal. I have sensitive skin and these stainless steel hoops have not bothered me at all,” said to one reviewer. Available sizes: One

25 This Trio Of Headbands That Are A Quick Hairstyle Fix Artilady Velvet Wide Thick Headbands (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Bed head? No time to fix it? These wide, velvety hairbands are the quick fix that looks really cute. They add a pop of color to your outfit, too. They are also perfect for getting your hair out of the way while you wash your face, apply makeup, or hit the gym. “Those early am walks aren’t so bad anymore now!” said one reviewer. “My ears are warm and I look cute.” Available sizes: One

26 These Luxe Press-On Nails Inspired By Black Panther Wakanda Forever | Pear Nova Nail Layovers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Need a quick manicure? These nail layovers cover whatever is happening with your own nails and are shapeable and easy to apply and remove. They’re an almond shape — shiny and translucent with a stripe down the middle — so your nails will be magnificent in minutes. They come with a nail buffer, cuticle stick, and nail glue. Just soak your hands in warm soapy water to remove them. Available sizes: One size

27 These Thigh-High Socks That Are Perfect With Boots SherryDC Cable Knit Thigh High Boot Socks Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can keep wearing skirts, dresses, and shorts well into the cold weather if you pull these thigh-high socks on under your boots. They are warm, cozy, and super cute, whether you pull them all the way up or let them bunch at the top of the boot. They are great with a bathrobe and slippers, too. “Love these! So warm and toasty! I wear them with my turtleneck sweater dress and boots ... They are also great for comfy Sunday cuddles on the couch.” Available sizes: One

28 This Henley-Neck Tunic That Is Supremely Versatile ALLEGRACE Henley Button Up Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Looking for a top that is more elevated than a T-shirt — without asking for special laundry treatment or leaning too dressed up? Here it is. The henley neck of this tunic top adds a bit of interest and has a pretty neckline. The flowy shape glides down to land at the top of the thighs. And the sleeves are roomy and comfy. Over 8,000 people gave it five stars. “Love this blouse!” said one reviewer. “You can dress up or dress down. The length of the blouse is spot on. The material is soft and very comfortable, the drape of the blouse is fabulous!” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

29 These Leopard Joggers For Prowling Through Life ROSKIKI Drawstring Elastic Waist Lounge Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add some feline spice to your wardrobe with these leopard-patterned lounge pants. Made from a substantial fabric with an elastic high waist and cinch-tie, you can wear them as loungewear or dress them up with some cute shoes and take your inner cat out into the world. The pockets are useful and there are many colors of cat — and a few that have no resemblance to leopards at all. “These are the best-fitting joggers I have ever found,” said one reviewer. “They are insanely soft and comfy and have pockets that are big enough to actually put something in.” Available sizes: Small — 4X

30 A Mock Neck Bodysuit That’s A Necessary Basic MANGOPOP Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you wear it with a ball skirt to a formal event, under a blazer to work, with sweats, or on its own to channel your inner Beyoncé, this mock neck, long-sleeve bodysuit will stay put, stretch to fit you comfortably and get a lot of use. “I absolutely love this bodysuit,” said one reviewer. “It’s so ... comfortable and versatile!! I wear this all the time both by itself and for layering and it’s perfect every time!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31 A Pair Of Faux Fur-Lined Slippers That Are So Comfy Floopi Memory Foam Moccasin Slippers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Slip your tired dogs into these memory foam slippers with a super soft, faux fur lining and relax in warmth, comfort, and style. The rubber soles give you purchase on tile or hardwood floors. Need to dart outside to get the mail, take out the trash, or curb the dog? No need to change your shoes for that. They look presentable and do fine outside. There are two loafer styles, one with a tie and one without. “The sole ... is the best part of this slipper for me,” said one reviewer. “Well made [with] a no-slip construction with little nubby dots to prevent falls.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

32 This Trendy Long Shacket That Screams Fall Hotouch Mid-Long Plaid Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon When your day includes lounging on the couch, walking the dog, running errands, or even taking a dip at the pool, why not be warm and cozy while you do it? This long plaid shirt is an oversize, duster length, and has terrific pockets. It pairs beautifully with jeans or leggings and you can button up the rolled-up sleeves. “I can wear this like a dress with a turtleneck and boots,” said one reviewer. “Tie it at the bottom and wear [it] as a tunic or wear [it] open with jeans and layer with a t-shirt under.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

33 This Fuzzy Teddy Bear Jacket That’s Like Wearing A Hug Gzbinz Faux Shearling Coat Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’ve ever been envious of bears in the winter, this faux shearling coat may be right up your alley. Because it’s fuzzy, soft, cute, and is essentially the garment equivalent of a big bear hug. Snuggle into it and go into the world feeling comforted, cozy, and warm. The pockets are great, too. Or, according to one reviewer: “This jacket feels like the warmest, cuddliest hug from a big teddy bear. It seriously keeps me soooo warm and the pockets are a wonderful size. 10/10 recommend.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

34 The Loungewear Set That Competes With The Cat For Cuteness Verdusa Tank Top & Teddy Shorts Lounge PJ Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon When you are lounging at home, wear this PJ set and you will always be in the most comfortable place in the house. The soft teddy shorts are stretchy and so cute and, paired with the cropped, notch collar tank, you will be competing with the cat for who is the cutest while sleeping. “I’m OBSESSED with fluffy stuff and this was the PERFECT set for me!” said one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 These Fuzzy Ugg Socks You Will Wear All Winter UGG Leda Cozy Sock Amazon $16 See On Amazon Staying home? Curl up with a good book in these cozy socks and be warm and comfortable. Or wear them inside a pair of boots and take that cozy feeling with you. These stretchy, soft socks are supremely fuzzy and cozy and will make your feet very happy. “Now that I'm working from home, I wear these ALL the time,” said one reviewer. “They're extremely comfortable and warm.” Available sizes: One

36 A ‘50s-Inspired Cocktail Dress To Zhuzh Up Any Event PUKAVT 1950 Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wear this swing dress to the next cocktail party you attend and bring some vintage ‘50s vibes to the evening. The full skirt and boat neck are fun to wear. Having a dress like this in your closet makes going to dress-up events so easy. Put it on and you are ready to go. You can add some crinoline to make the skirt full or let it hang softly for a more casual effect. It even has pockets. “The silhouette is amazing- straight up 1950’s Lucy dress...I need one in almost every pattern!” said one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

37 This Newsboy Hat That’s Like A Cozy Winter Ball Cap Jeff & Aimy Wool Knit Visor Beanie Amazon $22 See On Amazon When the cold weather hits, pull on this knit visor and go forth in warmth. The newsboy style is sporty and fun, but also more interesting than a standard beanie. And the visor even offers a little sun protection for your face. The roomy cut lets you put your hair up. And the soft fleece lining won’t itch. Summed up by one reviewer: “It's comfortable to wear for my long walks and keeps my head toasty warm. The fuzzy inner lining is wonderful. The wool never touches my skin ... The brim is large and really blocks the glare from the sun. It is my new ‘go-to’ hat!” Available sizes: Medium

38 These Stretchy Boyfriend Jeans That Fit So Well Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a casual, stole-these-from-my-boyfriend look, relaxed hips, a slim cut through the legs, and a hint of stretch, these slim boyfriend jeans are comfortable and easy to wear. Roll the ankles or unfurl them for a longer leg. “These jeans are awesome,” said one reviewer. “Perfect fit. Perfect amount of stretch. They have fast become my favorite jeans.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

39 An Off-Shoulder Pullover That Can Go From Lounging To Partying Lacozy Off Shoulder Oversized Pullover Amazon $23 See On Amazon Work a bit of daring into your daily wear by donning this oversize off-shoulder pullover. It’s a great way to show some skin without getting too cold. Or just wear it to lounge. One reviewer who’s picked up more than one shared, “I wear them with either a tank underneath or a strapless bra so they’re pretty versatile. They look great with jeans, leggings, cut-offs, [or] biker shorts. The fit around the waist is good because it’s not super snug or loose. An all-around great top.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 A Wool Fedora In So Many Colors You Can Top Off Any Look Lanzom Wide Brim Wool Fedora Amazon $18 See On Amazon Nothing tops a great outfit like the perfect hat, and this wool fedora is the wide-brimmed hat that will keep you stylish and protected from the sun. “Absolutely love!” said one reviewer. “This hat was perfect for ... wanting to change up my style for a fall outfit. Great price too! I will definitely be getting a couple more in different colors.” And since the colors range from black to bold yellow, you will find the style you are looking for here. Available sizes: One

41 These Pull-On Jeans That Are As Comfy As Yoga Pants And Look Amazing Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon How can you wear your Levi’s and be comfortable like you are wearing yoga pants? Make it these Levi’s pull-on skinny jeans. They have a super amount of stretch that won’t lose shape or make you feel the squeeze. They are sized like jeans, have pockets — front and back — like jeans, and the fabric is thick like jeans. But the stretch is serious enough to make your yoga pants jealous. “These jeans have an amazing stretch to them,” said one reviewer. “They don't even slide down when I crouch or sit down ... I usually cannot stand wearing jeans all day long ... So, the simple fact that I can wear these all day long until I go to bed says a lot about these jeans.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

42 The Pretty Wool Skirt That Brings A Classic Look Tanming Elastic Waist Wool A-Line Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re ready for some vintage flair, this A-line skirt brings back the time-tested comfort of a long, plaid wool skirt with big, swingy movement. Wear it with boots and a turtleneck and embrace the classics. The elastic waist with a concealed zipper makes it easy to size and wear. “Nice fabric and pattern, great cut, classic look,” said one reviewer. “Makes me feel like beautiful Audrey Hepburn.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

43 A Warm & Comfy Beanie With A Big, Faux Fur Pom FURTALK Knitted Beanie with Faux Fur Pom Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get out your ski glasses and parka and put this cozy beanie with a faux fur pom on your head to complete the outfit. It’s super stretchy so it’s comfortable, stays on your head, and will keep you warm through a day of winter sports or simply winter life. And the pom snaps off so you can wash the hat. “I have this hat in a few different colors because I love it THAT much!” said one reviewer. “It fits perfectly and can either stand up with the pom or slouch back, depending on how you want to style it.” Available sizes: One

44 A Chic Shawl Wrap That’s Silky & Affordable Achillea Silky Pashmina Shawl Wrap Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add a pop of color and some soft warmth to your layers when it’s cold out. Wear it as a wrap over a slinky dress when it’s just cool. This silky pashmina wrap is beautiful, affordable, and colorful. The soft, viscose fabric is a delicious alternative to cashmere (especially if you have sensitive skin) and makes this look so easy to own that you can have it in multiples. “I own six of these wraps in different colors,” said one reviewer. “They are great for evenings out in the tropics or in New England in the summer.” Available sizes: One

