Amazon's Selling A Ton Of This Underwear That's Practical & Super Sexy

Finding quality underwear and bras that combine all the things you want — like style, comfort, and value — isn’t as challenging as it used to be. There’s no need to waste hours walking the mall to find undergarments that are practical enough for everyday use without giving up cheeky style. This entire list is filled with those exact types of items.

And before I forget to mention it, the majority of these items are less than $30, which is an absolute steal when it comes to bras and sets of underwear. In fact, there are so many fun and affordable options here that you could upgrade your entire underwear drawer in a single go.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1 This 5-Pack Of Pretty & Breezy Cotton Bikini Briefs Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s much to love about the breathable comfort of these cotton bikini briefs. They are made from cotton with a small amount of spandex, which allows them to move as one with your body. And because they’re nice and thin, they won’t leave you feeling bulky or bulgy underneath your clothes. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

2 A Cute, Almost-Backless Crop Tank For Yoga & Beyond Aoxjox Backless Yoga Crop Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll feel stylish and supported when you wear this twist-back crop tank to your favorite exercise class. The front looks like your typical tank, while the back is almost entirely open. There is one simple twist where the fabric meets to create that barely-there look. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 An Incredibly Smooth Bra With Underwire Support Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll be pleasantly surprised by how light this smooth underwire bra feels when it’s on. And that’s not something that can be said about all bras with underwires. The thin mesh paneling across the top of the cups provides ventilation and airflow for comfort. It also has adjustable and convertible straps to get the exact look you want. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

4 These Dainty & Cheeky Lace Boy Shorts Barbra's Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These lace boy shorts come in a pack of six, which is the perfect amount to get you through the work week, plus laundry day. The fabric itself is very breathable so you stay nice and cool while wearing them. Though they look delicate, they’re sturdy and are made to contour to the body for the perfect, most comfortable fit. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large Plus

5 A Sheer Mesh Bra That Also Provides Full Coverage Curvy Couture Sheer Full Coverage Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s a nice contouring effect you get with this unlined underwire bra. While the cups are made from sheer mesh, they are also designed with full and maximum coverage in mind. In the center, there’s a small cutout effect that adds a pop of fun. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 34 DD — 46 H

6 An Everyday Essential Thong You’ll Actually Want To Wear Amazon Essentials Lace Stretch Thong Underwear (4 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Having a comfortable everyday thong is a total must for your underwear drawer. These are even made with lace for a little extra stylish flair. The elastic waistband keeps them snug around your hips without digging into or pinching your skin. And as an added bonus, they’re machine washable for quick and easy cleaning. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

7 These Lacy Bralettes You Can Also Wear As Crop Tops Duufin Lace Bralettes (5 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Easily wear these lace bralettes as a fashionable, casual crop top and you’ll be catching compliments all day. The bust area has a lace overlay on a solid fabric of the same color for continuity. As the bralette makes it way down your torso, the lace turns sheer for a simple yet elegant twist. It comes with double elastic straps on each side for comfort and support. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small/Medium — Large/X-Large

8 These Cross-Back Sports Bras That Are Stylish & Supportive Evercute Cross-Back Sport Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Feel fashion-forward and nicely supported at your favorite workout class when rocking these cross-back sports bras. They are designed with four-way stretch fabric that moves with your body no matter what activity you’re doing. The thin and seamless design means they won’t show up underneath your tees and tanks, either. When wearing them solo, the cross-strap backs are a pretty design detail. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

9 This Intricately Designed Lace Bralette Perfect For Date Night Bali Desire All Over Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This lace bralette serves all the elegance thanks to its beautifully intricate design. The cups are made to be a bit larger for extra coverage and support. It has a beautiful lace design over its entire surface with a small mesh “V” between the cups for an enhanced peekaboo effect. And the adjustable straps are a major plus to get the exact fit you want. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 A 6-Pack Of Sheer Hipster Panties For Style & Comfort FINETOO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These hipster panties are so thin and lightweight that you may forget you’re wearing them half the time. With their elastic waistband, they fit comfortably around the hips without sliding down or bunching up as you go about the day. The allover floral lace pattern adds a delicate feel. They’re great for everyday use or more special occasions. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 These Super Soft Thongs With A Wide, Comfy Waistband FINETOO Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon It might be tough to find a pair of high-waist thongs more comfortable than these. Their V-waist cut helps ensure they stay hidden beneath your pant, shorts, and skirts. They’re made from an incredibly lightweight material, making them breathable so they help keep you cool. Go ahead and wear them to work out in, too. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 This Striking Sheer Bra With A Mermaid-Like Feel HSIA Minimizer Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s a thoughtful beauty in the design of this sheer smoothing bra with strategically placed lace. The cups are designed with half see-through mesh and half lace. And, the area with lace has a sweet resemblance to a seashell — can anyone say mermaid effect? I’m totally here for the unique look this everyday bra has to offer. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 32C — 42DD

13 This Set Of Ribbed, Cropped Camis With Removable Padding KCDDUMK Cami Bras (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon There is a lot to love about the stylish simplicity you get from these ribbed cami bras. You could easily style them with a pair of leggings or joggers for a fashionable take on the athletic look. Or you could wear them with your favorite pair of jeans and vintage sneakers or stylish sandals for a casual-chic feel. Customize the level of support with removable padding. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 These Lacy Panties With Very Cheeky Backsides KUKOME Lace Hipsters (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon The scalloped edges on these hipster briefs add fun and pretty detail. The tiny bow adds a little playful element — matched only by the totally sheer, mesh backsides. These are made from a breathable blend of nylon and spandex, which makes them feel so good when they’re on. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 A Set Of Stretchy Hipster Panties Great For Everyday Wear Amazon Essentials Lace Stretch Hipster Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These stretchy, lace hipster briefs offer a perfect combination of style and comfort that’s hard to beat. The standard boy short-esque design makes them excellent to wear for a wide range of activities. And no need to worry about the durability of the lace, as these briefs are machine washable for your convenience. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

16 These Breezy Cotton Bikini Briefs Topped With Lace Gneph Underwear Cotton Hipsters (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon In my opinion, everyone needs to have a good, solid, reliable pair of cotton bikini briefs. You get that and more with this value pack of five. The waistband is made of a stretchy lace that adds a small pop of style to these simple cotton panties. They’re tagless, too, for the utmost comfort. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

17 This Ultra-Strappy Sports Bra That’s So Fashion-Forward Romansong Cross-Back Sports Bra Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll get so many compliments during fitness class and beyond thanks to this cross-back sports bra tank. The torso of this top is longer than a typical sports bra and fits more like a cropped tank. Across the back are crisscrossing straps that are an eye-catching detail. You’ll get plenty of support if you choose to wear it to work out, but it’s also stylish enough for brunch with friends. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

18 These Seamless Hipster Panties With A Unique Look LEVAO Lace Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These seamless panties provide full coverage while still making you feel dressed to the nines. Even though the material gives your backside full coverage, they are made from a sheer and see-through lace that has a coquettish and playful vibe. And the lightweight breathability is an extra bonus. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

19 The Padded Push-Up Bra You Didn’t Know You Needed Deyllo Push Up Padded Underwire Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon This push-up bra has underwire and padding that promises to add a cup size. The floral lace overlay adds a delicate touch, and the stretchy band secures with a traditional hook-and-eye closure for the perfect fit. Adjust the shoulder straps for your ideal amount of support. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 32 B — 38 DDD

20 These Smooth Boy Shorts With A Boxer-Brief Feel DEEP TOUCH No Show Boxer Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The seamless design of these boy shorts is just one reason they feel so good on. Thanks to the seamlessness, you don’t have to worry about pesky lines showing underneath your leggings, pants, skirts, and more. They’re super soft and provide full coverage, with a wide, double-layer waistband made to comfortably stay in place all day. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

21 This High-Quality Sports Bra From PUMA PUMA Seamless Sports Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Feel confidently supported in this seamless sports bra by Puma. The cups are made with removable padding, so you have the option of using the extra support if you want. It has cross-back straps that are adjustable in the shoulder area. And its moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and cool even if you break a sweat. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 These Cheeky Boy Shorts In Bold Prints & Patterns Maidenform Cheeky Hipster Panties Amazon $12 See On Amazon The animal print on these hipster panties will have you feeling extra playful when wearing them. A lacy and elastic material with a pretty scalloped edging lines the waist and legs to counter the bold print. They are designed to sit low on your hips, while the backside offers a little bit of cheek. And, they are ultra soft to the touch. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 5 — 9

23 A Padded Sports Bralette With Strappy Details On The Front & Back MotoRun Push-up Padded Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This padded, strappy sports bra is an excellent supportive top to wear on a run. It’s great for a yoga or Pilates class, and can easily transition to brunch or lunch with friends. Stay in leggings for a lowkey casual look, or throw on some jeans for a more polished vibe. It also has a built-in mesh lining that will help you stay cool. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

24 These Lacy Briefs With A Distinct & Beautiful Pattern cauniss Lace Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon The design of these lace panties bears a resemblance to the delicate wings of a butterfly. Between the silky-soft material and beautifully patterned lace, they feel amazing — and also look it. The back is truly gorgeous, making them perfect for date night or any time you’re just feeling yourself. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

25 A Single-Shoulder Sports Bra With A Trendy Cut-Out Detail RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an activewear top with pizzazz, this single-shoulder sports bra will hit that mark. There is a triangle cutout section on the single shoulder strap that gives it a look that’s different from the usual fare. It’s made from a nylon and spandex blend, which gives you support while maintaining buttery softness. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

26 This Luxurious 2-Piece Set With A Crop Top & Panties JuicyRose Lace Crop Top And Panty Set (2-Piece) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Spice up date night with the help of this two-piece lace set. It comes with a cropped short-sleeve top and high-waisted panties. Wearing this coy set under any of your favorite outfits is guaranteed to bring the heat. And there’s a wide range of colors to find what fits your personal style best. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

27 These Delightfully Soft Ribbed Briefs With Open-Side Waistbands Seasment Cotton Bikini Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These ribbed bikini briefs have a cutout section on the sides for a cute touch of fashionable flair. Their ribbed texture is a fun style element that keeps them from feeling too boring, as well. They promise not to ride up and are made with 90% cozy cotton as well as 10% spandex for stretch. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small

28 This Bralette With A Plunging V-Neck That Brings The Drama Smart & Sexy Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon The plunging deep-V on the front and back of this bralette is definitely an eye-catching feature. You can wear this solo as a crop top if you want to make a bold fashion statement. It would look fantastic paired with jeans, heels, and a small clutch for a girls’ night out. However, it’s comfy enough that you can sit and lounge around in it all day, too. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

29 A Set Of Lacy Bikini Briefs To Carry You Through The Work Week Sunm Boutique Lace Bikini Panties Amazon $17 See On Amazon You get five pairs of lace bikini briefs in this set for under $20 — now that’s a value that’s hard to beat. They sit low on your waist so they won’t peek out from your pants and skirts. You also don’t need to worry about annoying panty lines either, as they’re seamless with half-coverage in the back. They are so soft and breathable that you’ll actually enjoy wearing them all day long. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

30 These Seamless Thongs With Fun Patterns & Designs VOENXE Seamless Thongs Amazon $16 See On Amazon These seamless thongs are so very comfy that there may be times you forget you have them on. Thanks to their seamless design, they shouldn’t rub or pinch your skin while lying flat under clothes. The thicker waistband helps keep them secure on your hips, and the whimsical floral patterns as well as color schemes on each one are the icing on the cake. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

31 These Stretchy Bikini Briefs With A Secure, Extra-Wide Waistband Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These high-waisted panties are ones you’ll actually want to wear thanks to their fun prints and stylish comfort. The extra-wide waistband ensures they won’t slip or roll down on you whenever you bend, twist, and move. Almost 42,000 happy buyers rated these five stars. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

32 A Lightly-Lined Wireless Bra Made For All-Day Comfort Warner's Blissful Benefits Dig-Free Band Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This wireless bra is so lightweight you can wear it day and night. There’s a small amount of lining under and in the cups for light support and subtle coverage. It’s a great choice of bra to spend the day resting and lounging in — it really is that comfortable. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

33 These Classic Panties Made Of Cushy Bamboo Viscose KNITLORD Lace Trim Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This bamboo viscose underwear does a fantastic job of giving you ultra comfort mixed with a simple elegance that makes them a perfect everyday option. Aside from the lace trim, they are made from a ribbed material that gives them a fun pop of texture. Even if you wash these in the machine time and time again, they promise to retain their shape and color. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 A Sports Bra Made For High-Impact Activities Yvette High-Impact Sports Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon Having a high-impact sports bra that doesn’t sacrifice style has been generally hard to come by, until now. The double crisscrossing straps across the back are a show-stopping fashion feature for a stylish sports bra. It has a hook-and-eye closure on the back for an adjustable fit. There are so many color options, you may end up buying more than one. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus