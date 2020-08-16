Do you know about Belei? If not, then let me introduce you: Known for their no-nonsense formulas and affordable price tags, the Amazon in-house brand makes some truly impressive skin care products, such as a Feruilic acid serum that cost a fraction of the price of similar formulas by other brands, and a retinol-infused moisturizer. If you've never tried the brand for yourself, this is a perfect time to get acquainted, because they're offering up to 38% off of their best-sellers until August 28. Or, if you've already fallen in love with Belei's products, now is the ideal opportunity to stock up.

To find out more about the Belei products that are on sale, keep scrolling.

1. An Oil-Free Moisturizer/Sunscreen With SPF 50

Get two products in one (and cut down on the steps in your morning routine) with this Belei moisturizer/sunscreen, which is being offered for almost 40% off right now. Because it's oil-free and fragrance-free, it's a great choice for just about any skin type, while its nice, high, SPF of 50 means your face will be completely protected from the sun. According to one Amazon reviewer, "The formula is silky smooth, SUPER lightweight, and quickly absorbs. It wasn't greasy AT ALL." Plus, the pump-top bottle makes it more hygienic than most other moisturizers housed in pots in which you have to dip your fingers. Thoughtfully designed, effective, not unnecessarily fancy — these are all things that make Belei products so great.

2. A Serum To Promote More Even-Looking Skin

This serum contains one of my all-time favorite ingredients: niacinamide, which kind of does everything, but is mainly beloved for its ability to promote clearer, more even-looking skin. This makes it an especially great choice for people with hyperpigmentation, unwanted scarring, and acne — though honestly, anyone who's after clearer skin could benefit from it. In addition to being fragrance-free, it's nice and lightweight, so you don't have to worry about it clogging your pores. Also, when was the last time you saw a serum being sold for less than $15?!

3. The Perfect Skin Care Duo For Oily And/Or Acne-Prone Skin

Oily, acne-prone skin types: this one's for you. With this duo, you'll get the aforementioned Belei Dark Spot Solution Serum to help clear up post-breakout skin, while the Blemish Control Spot Treatment, which contains 5.5% benzoyl peroxide, can be used to calm existing breakouts. These are the types of products that anyone with blemish-prone skin should keep on hand, so stock up now while they're cheap.