Celebrity Beauty

8 Gorgeous Hair & Makeup Moments From The 2022 American Music Awards

Minimal beauty won the evening.

Taylor Swift attended the American Music Awards 2022 with red lipstick and a disco-inspired hairstyl...
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 2022 American Music Awards proved that a little goes a long way — at least beauty-wise. Most celebrities opted to stick to classics, like red lipstick and old Hollywood curls. To see how simple does not mean boring, click through for the best beauty looks of the night.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding’s Bejeweled Moment

Celebrity makeup artist Rokael Lizama gave Goulding a sultry smokey eye adorned with a jewel decal at the center of each lower lash line for some minimal sparkle.

Tap