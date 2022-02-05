Any Of These 45 Cheap Things Could Make You Look So Much Sexier

Looking good and feeling hot is so much more than just racy lingerie and red lipstick. And it’s not that those things aren’t tantalizing – they still make the rounds for a reason – it’s just that we need to expand our definition of what is and isn’t seductive. Feeling attractive is whatever you make it, whatever you feel good in. If that’s your favorite leggings or your partner’s T-shirt, so be it. I’ve felt as attractive in athleisure as I have in lingerie, and I’m sure you have your own version that doesn’t stay tucked away in your intimates drawer.

Now’s a great time to reconsider your old standbys when it comes to racy apparel. Play with your sense of smell by putting on this rose-scented lotion. Or wear these lacy thigh high stockings straight from dinner to the bedroom. You don’t need to drop stacks and stacks of cash to feel like a million bucks. You can look (and feel) more hotter for cheap. In fact, the most expensive item on this list rings in at $35.

It doesn’t matter if you’re boo’d up or riding solo, because looking hot is first and foremost about feeling yourself. Scroll through these 45 cheap ‘n’ saucy items that will have you covered from head to toe, metaphorically speaking.

1 This 6-Pack Of Not-So-Basic Lace Thongs ANNYISON Low Waist Lace Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s never a bad time to restock your undie drawer, especially with this super-affordable set of low waist lace thongs. The multi-colored six-pack comes in a wearable variety of neutrals, all with a floral lacy waistband and opaque cotton construction through the crotch. “For years I have been rather picky about my thongs,” one of the 9,500 five-star reviewers wrote. “[These are] an awesome price, the lace is soft and the best part, they are super comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

2 The Super Affordable Lip Gloss That You’ll Become Obsessed With NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Amazon $5 See On Amazon NYX butter gloss is one of my favorite drugstore makeup products because because it’s irresistibly shiny and supple yet never sticky to the touch. It’s available in over 30 shades, and I haven’t met one I didn’t like. Try the medium coverage gloss by itself, or layer it on top of a lipstick for some shimmery glamour. For less than $5, you can’t go wrong.

3 This Classic Low-Cut Nightgown With Lacy Details Ababoon Lace Babydoll Nightgown Amazon $20 See On Amazon It might be nighttime apparel, but you won’t be doing much sleeping in this lace babydoll nightgown. The see-through panels at the waist and back, along with a deep V neckline with lace trim make this elegant chemise a no-brainer for spicing things up. It’s also comfortable enough to lounge in, and you’ll want to stock up in every color for airy around-the-house comfort. Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

4 The Eyeliner Stamps That Give You The Cat Eye Of Your Dreams The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of spending your precious time crafting the perfect winged eyeliner in the mirror, use these winged eyeliner stamps to get the job done quickly and flawlessly. Each of the two eyeliner pens (one for your right eye, one for your left) are dual-ended, with a curved stamp to create the wing on the outside corner of each eye and a fine tip pen for lining across your lid. If you lack the steady hands or skills necessary to draw on winged eyeliner, this cruelty-free, smudge-proof formula has you covered with long-lasting, highly pigmented results.

5 This Buttery Soft Mask That Gives You Radiantly Soft Lips I DEW CARE Plush Party Lip Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you could have brighter, more hydrated lips overnight, would you? Of course you would – and this lip mask does exactly that. The rich K-beauty product is packed with hard-working ingredients: Vitamin C for brightness and environmental protection, cocoa butter for softness, and vitamin E for replenishing the lips’ moisture levels from the inside out. This powerful yet soft mask makes even the driest lips appear fuller, softer, and more luscious.

6 This 3-Pack Of Supportive Sports Bras With Racy Back Cutouts BHRIWRPY Soft Padded Sport Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Gone are the days of unattractive, ill-fitting gym wear. This three pack of padded sports bras proves that you can have a fashionable design, effective support for tough workouts, and an affordable price tag. The laser-thin cutouts not only show off your upper back, but look amazing peeking out from a tank top. In addition to being a tantalizing detail, they’re practical, since they help keep you cool, along with the moisture-wicking fabric. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

7 This Satin Robe That You’ll Want To Wear All Day Long ALLEGRACE Plus Size Satin Robe Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re more into the classics or want something a little more loungewear than lingerie, then you need this satin robe. It has a tantalizing short hemline and long sleeves for comfort and is made from an opaque silky material you can wear open or closed. Adjust the top to show off as much or as little cleavage as you want, because you’ll never want to take this oh-so comfortable robe off. Available sizes: 1X – 4X

8 This Lightweight Body Oil With A 4.8-Star Rating Neutrogena Lightweight Body Oil for Dry Skin Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give yourself a natural-looking glow with Neutrogena’s lightweight body oil. This highly-rated product contains sesame oil to provide your skin with instant hydration that isn’t sticky or heavy feeling, leaving you radiant from head to toe. Add it to your bathwater to soak in all the moisture, or apply a few drops to damp skin to lock in the silky smooth goodness. You’ll be shocked how quickly this absorbs into your skin.

9 This Volume-Boosting Mascara That’s Super Affordable L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You could spend a lifetime trying new mascaras and never find one with a better formula or price than L’Oreal Paris Voluminous. The curved brush gives your natural lashes the lift and volume they deserve, making them look up to four times thicker without clumping. The formula lasts all day while conditioning and protecting your lashes, so they’ll be smudge-free without dryness or flaking, unlike your non-commital Tinder match.

10 This Fashionable, Supportive Lace Bra With Zero Wires Bali Desire All Over Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get the support and fierceness you deserve in a bra – without any of the discomfort. This all over lace bra has no wires whatsoever, but still offers plenty of coverage and lift. One reviewer wrote: “I’ve had this bra for roughly four hours and I’m already obsessed with it. It’s comfortable, cute, and surprisingly supportive for a bra with no underwire.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 A Strappy, Lacy Two-Piece PJ Set That’s *So* Soft XAKALAKA Plus Size Pajamas Cami Shorts Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sweet shorts and cami pajama set goes above and beyond for comfortable, attractive loungewear. A deep V tank with a lace band, bow detail, and slinky racerback straps give the top of this set some serious appeal, while the breathable short shorts show off your, ahem, assets. This super soft set is perfect for packing on a bae-cation or when you just want to lay around in style. Available sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large

12 The Long-Lasting Nail Polish That Comes In Tons Of Fiery Red Shades CND Vinylux Longwear Nail Polish Amazon $11 See On Amazon Few beauty treatments make me feel more confident and put together than fresh nails, and this nail polish is some of the best quality you can get for an at-home manicure. Whether you’re a brick red or a crimson person, you’ll love this fast-drying polish that doesn’t require a base coat and lasts for a week or more without chipping. It’s even infused with vitamin E, keratin, and jojoba to condition your nails and make them shine.

13 This Dramatic Lace Bodysuit With Over 18,000 Five-Star Reviews Avidlove Deep-V Lace Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Layer this deep-V lace bodysuit underneath a leather jacket for an edgy going out look, and you’ll be wearing just this by the end of the night. This lacy teddy leaves it all on the table with a low neckline, adjustable criss-crossing straps that show off your upper back, and a cheeky high-cut booty. Buyers love this best-selling negligee, which is why it has nearly 19,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

14 These Collagen-Infused Gloves That Make Your Hands Irresistibly Soft MianYang Hand Repair Collagen Infused Glove (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These dermatologist-approved, collagen-infused gloves will give your hands the TLC they deserve. These gloves restore your hands, and leave them deeply hydrated thanks to shea butter, vitamin E, and other natural botanical extracts. Wear each pair for 15-25 minutes, and watch your skin get firmer and more softer with each treatment.

15 A Hair Powder That Gives Even Super Fine Hair Long-Lasting Volume Big Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder Amazon $19 See On Amazon Even those with fine hair can get big volume using this hair volumizing and texturizing powder. Sprinkle this powder on dry hair for up to 50% more volume that lasts throughout the day without looking unnatural or damaging the hair the way some gels and hairsprays can. One reviewer sung its praises, and wrote “I have stick straight, fine hair that is hard to style...A little bit [of this powder] goes a long way, and I have now been able to style my hair in ways I never used to.”

16 A Comfortable Bralette That Has Super Hot Criss-Cross Straps HDE Plus Size Spaghetti Strap Cami Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon This strappy cami bralette is an attractive piece to pair with high waisted jeans or layer underneath a mesh shirt. The criss-crossing straps are clearly the star of the show, and they draw attention to your chest while still offering a good amount of coverage. Though it’s wireless, the straps offer some structure and support, and reviewers report that the band doesn’t dig in or ride up. Available sizes: 1X – 4X

17 These Exfoliating Cubes With A Short Yet Effective Ingredient List Mineral Me California Body Scrub Exfoliator Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get soft-to-the-touch skin without wasting any product or energy using these sugar scrub cubes. They have a short ingredient list that’s all natural, including shea butter, mango butter, rose oil, and Vitamin E. The cubes themselves are made of fine sugar granules that gently exfoliate and wipe away dry skin and can help combat skin issues like blackheads, blemishes, and ingrown hairs, leaving you with an enticing complexion.

18 This Classic-Fit Wrap Dress That Hugs Your Figure Berydress V-Neck Casual Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon No piece in your closet is more versatile or classic than V-neck wrap dress. This dress hugs your curves in all the right ways, and can be easily dressed up or down with the appropriate shoes and accessories. Reviewers note wearing this everywhere from weddings to work to parties. Plus, the cotton blend fabric is super soft and breathable, proving that you don’t have to sacrifice on comfort to look hot as hell. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

19 The Reliable Matte Lipstick That Lasts Up To 16 Hours Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon A reliable red lipstick like Maybelline’s SuperStay matte liquid lipstick can help you take on the world. This Amazon favorite lipstick has incredible lasting power — 16 hours worth — that makes it the perfect accessory for date night. A precision applicator and the matte-not-flat finish will make your lips look moisturized and very kissable. In addition to fiery, classic red, it also comes in more than 30 shades to complement any look.

20 A 5-Pack Of Fishnet Stockings With 18,000 Five-Star Reviews akiido High Waist Tights & Fishnet Stockings (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Spice up your usual look by wearing these fishnet stockings underneath a pair of ripped jeans, a dress, or with lingerie. The pack of five comes with four different styles for different occasions, ranging from eye-catching wide fishnets to a more subtle look. They have plenty of stretch in the waistband and throughout the legs as well as a reinforced toe, so there’s no worry about ripping. Reviewers report that they’re comfortable and high quality, and they have over 18,000 five-star reviews.

21 A Stretchy Workout Tank With An Elevated Hem Detail Sanutch Workout Crop Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This cropped workout tank will have you looking snatched at the gym and beyond. The cross-over design at the waist adds a fashionable detail to an otherwise simple top, and the rayon-spandex fabric is soft, moisture-wicking, and flexible, making it comfortable to move around in. Though it’s secure enough to work out in, you’ll want to stock up on multiple colors to wear around town too. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

22 These Period-Proof Panties That Still Look So Cute Bambody Leak Proof Underwear Amazon $13 See On Amazon Who says you can’t look hot throughout your cycle? This pair of leak proof underwear has an extra, discreet layer from front to rear that can withstand a little blood or discharge, and reviewers note these work just as well as bigger name brands at a fraction of the price. The cheeky bikini fit and breathable bamboo fabric will make you look like a snack even when PMS symptoms are making you feel not-so-hot. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

23 A Silky Satin PJ Set That Comes In 30 Different Colors & Patterns SWOMOG Silk Satin Pajamas Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s something about a set of satin pajamas that just makes sense. This cami tank and pant duo is made from a high quality, silky-smooth satin that’s breathable and not-too-tight for year-round wear. Red is always a classic choice, but this set also comes in black, Champagne, emerald green, and tons of other sensual shades and patterns. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

24 This Shimmery Makeup Stick That Really Can Do It All e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick Amazon $4 See On Amazon Practicality is attractive, and this multi stick from e.l.f. can really streamline your makeup routine while simultaneously giving you a trendy monochromatic look. You can use this lightly shimmery stick on your cheeks, eyes, and lips, and the compact size makes this easy to toss in your bag for easy reapplication throughout the day.

25 This Full Coverage Bra That Still Brings All The Romance Signature Lace Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep things classic in this timeless lace unlined underwire bra. All-over stretchy lace gives this full-coverage bra the wow factor, while the underwire still gives you the lift and support you need. One reviewer loved this bra for its perfect fit and confidence boosting-properties. “I usually have a hard time shopping for bras and the fact that this one was a hit and I didn’t even try it in store is amazing!” they said. Available sizes: 32C - 46DDD

26 This Midi Dress That Gives All The 1950s Vibes Nemidor V-Neck Stretchy Midi Plus Size Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Channel your inner pin-up girl in this vintage-inspired midi length V-neck dress. Ruffled sleeves and a full skirt with plenty of movement make this a dress for moving and grooving — perfect as a wedding or party ensemble. It’s low cut with a cinched waist to flaunt what you’ve got, and you can lean into the retro vibes of the polka dot print with an updo and a red lip. Available sizes: 14 Plus – 26 Plus

27 A Long-Lasting, Moisturizing Body Lotion That’s Earth Friendly Love Beauty & Planet Body Lotion Delicious Glow Amazon $7 See On Amazon This supple vegan body lotion penetrates deep within the layers of the skin, leaving you with noticeably moisturized skin. Scented with ethically-sourced rose and all-natural murumuru butter, the luminous effects are visible for up to 24 hours. This lotion is cruelty free and made without silicone, parabens, or phthalates, because sustainability is hot.

28 A Shoulder-Baring Racerback Tank For Everyday Wear LouKeith Halter Racerback Tank Amazon $17 See On Amazon The coolest part of this halter racerback tank is how many ways there are to wear it. The collarbone-baring top looks great tucked into a pair of cutoff shorts, layered underneath a slouchy cardigan, or even with a lacy bralette peeking out. It’s low-cut at the sides for comfort, and falls at about hip level with a curved hemline. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

29 This Buttery Soft Highlighter That Keeps You Glowing All Night Long Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Highlighter Amazon $12 See On Amazon Swipe Physicians Formula’s ultra-soft butter highlighter across your cheekbones, on the inner corner of your eyes, over your cupid’s bow, or anywhere else that strikes your fancy for a dimensional, pearlescent glow. This soft-focus highlighter has a warm gold with subtle pink undertones, and it’s very lightweight and buildable for your desired level of shine. Best of all, the nutrient-rich formula won’t irritate sensitive skin, so you’ll look radiant no matter where the evening takes you.

30 This Versatile Mesh Tee That Shows A Hint Of Skin SweatyRocks Mock Neck Long Sleeve Mesh Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This mock neck long sleeve mesh top is a versatile piece you can wear out to dinner with a pair of jeans or tucked into a miniskirt for a night on the town. The majority of the torso is opaque, slim-fitting fabric, but the mesh sleeves and collar show a little skin while — leaving something to the imagination. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

31 This Organic Lip Scrub That Exfoliates & Moisturizes Beauty by Earth Organic Lip Scrub Vanilla Amazon $11 See On Amazon Prep your lips for makeup and makeouts with this organic vanilla lip scrub. The cruelty-free, mineral oil-free exfoliant will help clear cracked skin and old product from your lips, leaving them bright, conditioned, and ready for your favorite balm or lipstick. Use it as a regular year-round treatment to make your lips look and feel supple and moisturized, even in the dead of winter.

32 This Vacay-Worthy Printed Wrap Skirt With A Sensual Slit Newchoice Leopard Midi Skirt with Split Amazon $25 See On Amazon This flowy printed midi skirt is a vacation piece you’ll want to bring back to real life. The wrapped silhouette creates a thigh-baring slit that will show off and elongate your legs. This fun, flowing skirt is available in 16 different colors and patterns, including classic prints like leopard and polka dot, so you can have more fun with your basics. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

33 These Durable Press On Nails With A Trendy Almond Shape Morily Matte Medium Almond Press on Nails (24-Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These press on nails are a convenient way to get on-trend, almond-shaped nails without going to a salon. The set of 24 comes with 12 different sizes of false nails, along with sticker adhesives, making this easier to apply than fake nails that require glue. They last for up to two weeks and are available in a dozen different variations, including matte styles, bejeweled styles, and French styles.

34 This Form-Fitting Wrap Dress With Subtle Design Details BORIFLORS Bodycon Wrap Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon A long sleeve bodycon that fits like a glove? You have my attention. Wear this wrap dress with an asymmetrical hem to the bar or to a cocktail party to accentuate your figure without showing too much skin. It has ruched sleeves, side seams, and a mock neckline to keep things simple and sleek. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

35 This Pack Of Easy-To-Wear False Eyelashes That Last For 24 Hours Luxillia Magnetic Lashes with Eyeliner Amazon $19 See On Amazon Even if you’re a newbie to falsies, this magnetic lash and eyeliner kit makes it easy. First, apply the magnetic eyeliner, then use the specially-designed applicator tool to place the lashes on top — no glue required. The set comes with five pairs of high quality, cruelty-free faux silk lashes that last for 24 hours of wear. Each set of lashes is made in a different style to give you an irresistibly elegant look.

36 This Lace Robe That’s The Perfect Coverup Piece Avidlove Lace Kimono Robe Amazon $20 See On Amazon Watch your SO’s jaw hit the floor when you walk in wearing this lace kimono robe — undergarments optional. Ultra-short with butterfly sleeves, a satin belt, and matching G-string, it’s a positively luxurious piece that will bring the wow factor for a special occasion. There’s a reason this has over 18,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

37 A Pair Of Viral Leggings That Really Go The Extra Mile A AGROSTE High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Yes, these are the booty-boosting leggings that made TikTok go absolutely feral. The secret is in the textured, super stretchy fabric, along with the seam down the center of the booty that accentuates your figure. Not only are they, um, eye-catching, they’re also practical. They’re completely squat proof and generally forgiving during workouts, plus they’re made from a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable. Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

38 This Shimmering Body Butter With All-Natural Ingredients Glimmer Goddess Organic Whipped Body Butter Amazon $30 See On Amazon Use a little of the Glimmer Goddess organic whipped body butter, and be prepared to have sweet-smelling skin with a subtle sparkle all day long. It’s made from all-natural, chemical-free ingredients like cocoa butter, coconut oil, and shea butter that offer maximum moisture benefits. Choose from different levels of shimmer so that your skin will look positively radiant and inviting on your next night out.

39 An Ultra-Rich Foot Cream That Moisturizes Even The Driest Feet O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $15 See On Amazon O’Keeffe’s foot cream knows that moisturized feet are the best feet. This cream is designed for extremly dry feet, with an ultra-concentrated, protective formula that boosts moisture and keeps it locked in, making your feet sweet and smooth. Complete your pedi-care by applying a small amount of it at bedtime, and your feet will be ready for strappy sandals and high heels before you know it.

40 A Sleek Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That Shows Just Enough EXLURA Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon Show off your shoulders in this super fun, easy-to-wear off-the-shoulder sweater. This lightweight, pullover piece fits loosely throughout the arms and torso, so you can style it off one shoulder or off both. Pair it with leggings, boats, and hoops for a casual yet cute look. Available sizes: X-Small-Small – XX-Large-3X-Large

41 A Coconut-Scented Shower Cream That Leaves Skin Irresistibly Smooth Sol de Janeiro 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sol de Janerio’s 4 Play shower cream has a cheeky name that’s fitting for all the good times you’ll have after using it. With a fun coconut scent, this shower gel starts out seriously creamy but foams up quickly, meaning you’ll get a lot of use out of a little bit of product. Cupucau butter, coconut oil, and acai oil are a powerful trio in this shower gel, which leave your skin feeling super silky soft for play — or whatever else the day has in store.

42 A 6-Pack Of Classic Cotton Thongs For Everyday Comfort ANZERMIX Breathable Cotton Thongs (Pack-6) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This six pack of breathable cotton thongs are the perfect thing to wear under tight jeans or leggings. They’re basics done right, made from a comfortable cotton fabric that moves with you always. Available in several vibrant and neutral color choices, these comfy wardrobe staples have over 38,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

43 An Easy-To-Apply Body Oil For Head-To-Toe Moisture Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist Amazon $9 See On Amazon Hate waiting for lotion to sink in, but love having soft skin? Allow me to introduce you to this body oil mist: an innovative, lightweight oil spray that helps nourish and condition your skin. It’s packed with rich lipids and jojoba oil, which make the skin supple and soft to the touch. Some reviewers even found it to be more effective at relieving dry skin than lotions, and the easy-to-use spray bottle packaging means less wasted product too.

44 A Pair Of Sleek Thigh Highs That Won’t Roll Down Hanes Silk Reflections Lace Top Thigh High Amazon $14 See On Amazon Spice up an all-black ensemble with these Hanes lace top thigh highs. “My absolute favorite stockings! If you are still wearing pantyhose, try these. They look nice. They feel nice. They come in good colors. They keep you cooler. And they stay up on your thighs.,” one reviewer summed it up, and really, what more could you ask for?. They reach about mid-thigh, with a thick lace band at the top to keep them in place during whatever it is you choose to do in them. Available sizes: A-B – I-J

