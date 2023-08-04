It’s officially Barbie season. With the recent release of Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie, I can’t get Barbie’s silky locks and flawless (plastic?) complexion out of my mind — or off my social feeds. And with Australian icon Margot Robbie playing the movie’s titular role, Aussie brand Argie wants to help everyone feel like Barbie with dreamy, luxe silk and satin pillowcases.

But these go beyond your standard silk pillowcases. Argie’s are infused with silver — that’s right, silver — which has been proven to help kill two types of acne-causing bacteria. With both silk and satin options, Argie’s pillowcases take your skin care routine a step further, working while you snooze to help you achieve glowy skin like Robbie’s.

How Do Argie Pillowcases Work?

Experts have touted the benefits of silk pillowcases for both hair and skin health for years. Their slippery texture means less tension on your hair and skin, leading to less frizz and tangles, as well as minimized lines or folds in the skin when you wake up. Since silk and satin aren’t as absorbent as cotton, they won’t suck up your skincare products or pull much moisture out of your skin as you sleep, either, meaning you may just wake up with more hydrated skin.

But Argie uses a technology that takes silk’s benefits a step further. Their silk and satin pillowcases are treated with silver ions, which purportedly help kill up to 99.7% of bacteria on the pillow — specifically cutibacterium acnes (a.k.a. propionibacterium acnes) and staphylococcus aureus, two of the major acne-causing bacteria types. In one study, a wound dressing with silver in it was shown to have an antibacterial effect, killing P. acnes bacteria over a prolonged period of time. In another study, bacteria treated with silver ions was weakened or killed.

Argie

Silver for killing bacteria is nothing new — that’s why it’s used in medical applications like dental fillings and cardiac devices. But Argie is the first company to make silk pillowcases infused with silver, giving you a revolutionary new tool for treating acne.

All of Argie’s pillowcases are made in an Oeko-Tex® certified factory, meaning that every component of their products is free of ingredients from a list of 350 toxic chemicals. The pillowcases are also hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. Best of all, the pillowcases are machine-washable, even the silk ones. Just make sure to hang them dry.

Argie sells both silk and vegan satin pillowcase options — read on to learn more about both.

Skin Sidekick Silk Pillowcase

Argie’s silk pillowcase is made from 22 momme 100% Mulberry silk — one of the highest quality silks on the market. It’s infused with SilvTech™ antibacterial silver ions that, according to the brand, eliminate 99.7% of acne-causing bacteria. It’s machine-washable, and the brand recommends you wash every 10 to 14 days — because the silver ions make the case bacteria resistant, it stays fresher for longer. The pillowcase comes in both standard and king sizes, and it comes in 12 different colors and patterns to match any decor.

Skin Sidekick Satin Pillowcase

Argie’s satin pillowcase has the exact same specs as its silk one, except it’s 100% vegan. The case is made of 97% polyester and 3% spandex, meaning it has all the smooth, buttery softness of silk case while being vegan — and it has a lower price tag. It’s infused with the same SilvTech™ antibacterial silver ions, and comes in the same sizes, patterns, and colors, like ivory, blush pink, forest green, and baby blue. It has the same care instructions as the silk case, too — machine wash on a delicate cycle with a gentle detergent, and hang to dry.