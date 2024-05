Ariana Grande hasn’t made an appearance at the Met Gala since 2018 — and her anticipated return to the annual event did *not* disappoint.

Dressed by Loewe in an opalescent corseted gown, the “we can’t be friends” singer looked like an IRL fairy princess.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...